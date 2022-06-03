COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Danville Dans`2`0`—
Lafayette Aviators`1`1`1.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`1`1`1.0
Terre Haute Rex`0`2`2.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`1`0`—
Johnstown Mill Rats`1`0`—
Champion City Kings`0`1`1.0
West Virginia Miners`0`1`1.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Burlington Bees`1`1`—
Clinton LumberKings`1`1`—
Normal CornBelters`1`1`—
Quincy Gems`1`1`—
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Alton River Dragons`2`0`—
O'Fallon Hoots`1`1`1.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`1`1`1.0
Cape Catfish`0`2`2.0
Wednesday, June 1 Games
Johnstown Mill Rats 14, West Virginia Miners 5
Lafayette Aviators 4, Terre Haute Rex 3
Burlington Bees 15, Quincy Gems 5, 7 innings
Normal CornBelters 12, Clinton LumberKings 1
Danville Dans 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
O'Fallon Hoots 10, Cape Catfish 5
Alton River Dragons 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, postponed to June 21
Thursday, June 2 games
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, postponed to July 3
Danville Dans 5, Lafayette Aviators 2
Chillicothe Paints 8, Champion City Kings 5
Clinton LumberKings 9, Normal CornBelters 5
Quincy Gems 8, Burlington Bees 7
Alton River Dragons 7, Cape Catfish 3
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 8, O'Fallon Hoots 3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Terre Haute Rex 5
Friday, June 3 games
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, LATE
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, LATE
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, LATE
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, LATE
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Cape Catfish, LATE
Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, LATE
Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, LATE
Saturday, June 4 games
Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, 5 p.m.
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, 7 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, June 5 games
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 1:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Terre Haute, 3:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 5:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters, 6 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Monday, June 6 games
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
———
At Loeb Stadium
Danville Dans 5, Lafayette Aviators 2
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Bryce Chance lf `4`1`0`0
Seaver Sheets ss`3`1`0`1
Chase Vinson 1b`5`0`2`2
Trey Higgins cf`5`1`0`0
Will Portera c`2`0`2`0
Wesley Helms 3b`5`0`1`1
Will Carpenter 2b`4`0`1`1
Preston Ford rf`3`1`1`0
Mitchell Austin dh`3`1`1`0
John Gassler p`0`0`0`0
Brett Wozniak p`0`0`0`0
Totals `34`5`8`5
Lafayette `AB`R`H`RBI
Jack Lang 3b`5`0`0`1
Brandon Daniels cf`4`0`0`1
Trevor Johnson dh `2`0`0`0
Ethan Bedgood c `3`0`0`0
Drew Behling lf `4`0`0`0
Cade Nelis 2b `3`0`0`0
Jarrett Bickel ss `4`0`1`0
Eli Tencza 1b `3`1`0`0
Grant Thoroman rf `3`1`2`0
Logan Danzelsen p `0`0`0`0
Drew Switzer p `0`0`0`0
Mason Sweeney p `0`0`0`0
Totals `31`2`3`2
Danville`010 `040 `000 `— `5 `8 `2
Lafayette `002 `000 `000 `— `2 `3 `2
E — Sheets, Helms, Behling, Nelis. 2B — Vinson. SB — Sheets, Thoroman. SF — Daniels.
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Gassler (W, 1-0) `4.0`2`2`2`3`5
Wozniak (S, 1) `5.0`1`0`0`2`5
Totals `9.0`3`2`2`5`10
Lafayette `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Danzelsen (l, 0-1) `4.1`3`4`3`2`3
Switzer `2.2`4`1`1`2`3
Sweeney `2.0`1`0`0`0`2
Totals `9.0`8`5`4`4`8
HBP — Gassler, Danzelsen, Sweeney 3.
T — 2:45. A — 1,242.
Umpires — Ethan Watkins, Nick Staab
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.