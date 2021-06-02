COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Danville Dans`4`1`—
Lafayette Aviators`4`2`0.5—
Terre Haute Rex`2`4`2.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`2`4`2.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Champion City Kings`5`1`—
Johnstown Mill Rats`2`3`2.5
Chillicothe Paints`2`3`2.5
West Virginia Miners`0`4`4.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Clinton LumberKings`4`2`—
Burlington Bees`4`2`—
Normal CornBelters`2`3`1.5
Quincy Gems`1`5`3.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
O'Fallon Hoots`4`1`—
Springfield Sliders`3`2`1.0
Alton River Dragons`2`2`1.5
Cape Catfish`1`3`2.5
May 30 games
Danville Dans 6, Lafayette Aviators 5
Terre Haute Rex 17, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1 (7 innings)
Alton River Dragons 9, Springfield Sliders 3
Chillicothe Paints 3, Johnstown Mill Rats 0
Champion City Kings 8, West Virginia Miners 7
Burlington Bees 15, Clinton LumberKings 9
O'Fallon Hoots 11, Cape Catfish 1 (7 innings)
Normal CornBelters 15, Quincy Gems 5
May 31 game
Burlington Bees 6, Clinton LumberKings 3
June 1 games
Chillicothe Paints 10, West Virginia Miners 1
Danville Dans 2, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1
Springfield Sliders 13, Quincy Gems 3
Champion City Kings 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 8
Terre Haute Rex 14, Lafayette Aviators 6
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, ppd. to June 12
June 2 games
Champion City Kings 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 10
Lafayette Aviators 4, Terre Haute Rex 0
Burlington Bees 9, Alton River Dragons 5
Clinton LumberKings 9, Normal CornBelters 8
Springfield Sliders 8, Quincy Gems 7
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Danville 8
O'Fallon Hoots 18, Cape Catfish 1
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, postponed to June 10
June 3 games
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners (doubleheader), 3:30 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
June 4 games
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
FROM TUESDAY
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 2, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1
Ill.Valley`AB`R`H`RBI
Justin Rios lf`4`0`1`0
Nathan Hackenberg dh`4`0`1`0
Damen Castillo 1b`4`0`0`0
Christian Garcia c`4`0`1`0
Mickey McDowell 2b`4`0`1`0
Chance Restich ss`3`1`1`0
Garry Maynard 3b`3`0`1`1
Alex Cameron rf`3`0`0`0
Juan Familia cf`3`0`1`0
Evan Clark p`0`0`0`0
Jack Feely p`0`0`0`0
Totals`32`1`7`1
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Winston Parke cf`3`1`0`0
Ben Higgins rf`4`0`1`1
Keenan Taylor 3b`3`1`1`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`3`0`1`0
Matt Friesema 2b`2`0`0`0
Logan Kohler ph/2b`2`0`0`1
Zyon Avery lf`4`0`1`0
Tony Castonguay dh`3`0`0`0
Justin Long c`2`0`0`0
Oliver Dunn ss`2`0`1`0
Hayden Birdsong p`0`0`0`0
Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0
Jacob Leger p`0`0`0`0
Totals`28`2`5`1
Ill.Valley`010`000`000`—`1`7`1
Danville`000`001`01x`—`2`5`0
E — McDowell. DP — Illinois Valley 2. LOB — Illinois Valley 4, Danville 7. 2B — Avery. 3B — Resetich. SB — Parke, Higgins, Dunn. CS — Hachenberger, Familia.
Ill.Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Clark`5.0`1`1`1`3`5
Feely (L, 0-1)`3.0`4`1`1`2`2
Totals`8.0`5`2`2`5`7
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Birdsong`5.0`5`1`1`0`8
Snell (W, 1-0)`3.0`2`0`0`0`6
Leger (S, 1)`1.0`0`0`0`0`2
Totals`9.0`7`1`1`0`16
Time — 2:32. Attendance — 1,866.
Umpires — Jason Coleman, Gabe Vargas.
At Veterans Memorial Park, Peru
Danville Dans 2, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Winston Parke cf`5`1`1`2
Ben Higgins rf`4`1`1`0
Keenan Taylor 3b`4`1`1`4
Cooper McMurray 1b`4`0`0`0
Decker Scheffler lf`3`0`0`0
Nick Constantine dh/p`4`0`0`0
Sam Bianco`3`1`1`0
Justin Long c`3`2`1`1
Oliver Dunn ss`3`2`1`0
Kolby Pemberton p`0`0`0`0
Colton Smith p`0`0`0`0
Totals`33`8`6`7
Ill.Valley`AB`R`H`RBI
Nathan Hackenberg dh`5`1`2`0
Blake Atkins 2b`4`3`3`0
Damen Castillo 1b`5`1`3`1
Christian Garcia c`5`1`2`5
Garry Maynard 3b`5`2`2`1
Chance Restich ss`4`0`1`0
Alex Cameron rf`5`1`1`0
Justin Rios lf`3`1`0`0
Necumba Booker Jr. lf`3`1`1`0
Ryan Eiermann p`0`0`0`0
Ryan Manikowski p`0`0`0`0
Chandler Kerr p`0`0`0`0
Totals`39`11`15`7
Danville`004`000`400`—`8`6`1
Ill.Valley`400`403`00x`—`11`15`2
E — Taylor, Garcia, Maynard DP — Illinois Valley 2. LOB — Danville 2, Illinois Valley 8. 2B — Parker, Castillo, Garcia. HR — Taylor (GS), Garcia, Maynard. SB — Higgins, Bianvo. CS — Scheffler.
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Pemberton`3.0`8`6`6`0`2
Smith (L, 1-1)`4.0`7`5`3`2`6
Constantine`1.0`0`0`0`1`2
Totals`8.0`15`11`9`3`10
Ill.Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Eiermann (W, 2-0)`6.0`1`4`1`3`12
Manikowski`1.0`4`4`3`0`0
Kerr (S,1)`2.0`1`0`0`0`4
Totals`9.0`6`8`4`3`16
Time — 2:34. Attendance — 425.
Umpires — Morgan, McKinney.
