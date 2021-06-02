COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Danville Dans`4`1`—

Lafayette Aviators`4`2`0.5—

Terre Haute Rex`2`4`2.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`2`4`2.5

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Champion City Kings`5`1`—

Johnstown Mill Rats`2`3`2.5

Chillicothe Paints`2`3`2.5

West Virginia Miners`0`4`4.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Clinton LumberKings`4`2`—

Burlington Bees`4`2`—

Normal CornBelters`2`3`1.5

Quincy Gems`1`5`3.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

O'Fallon Hoots`4`1`—

Springfield Sliders`3`2`1.0

Alton River Dragons`2`2`1.5

Cape Catfish`1`3`2.5

May 30 games

Danville Dans 6, Lafayette Aviators 5

Terre Haute Rex 17, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1 (7 innings)

Alton River Dragons 9, Springfield Sliders 3

Chillicothe Paints 3, Johnstown Mill Rats 0

Champion City Kings 8, West Virginia Miners 7

Burlington Bees 15, Clinton LumberKings 9

O'Fallon Hoots 11, Cape Catfish 1 (7 innings)

Normal CornBelters 15, Quincy Gems 5

May 31 game

Burlington Bees 6, Clinton LumberKings 3

June 1 games

Chillicothe Paints 10, West Virginia Miners 1

Danville Dans 2, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1

Springfield Sliders 13, Quincy Gems 3

Champion City Kings 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 8

Terre Haute Rex 14, Lafayette Aviators 6

Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, ppd. to June 12

June 2 games

Champion City Kings 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 10

Lafayette Aviators 4, Terre Haute Rex 0

Burlington Bees 9, Alton River Dragons 5

Clinton LumberKings 9, Normal CornBelters 8

Springfield Sliders 8, Quincy Gems 7

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Danville 8

O'Fallon Hoots 18, Cape Catfish 1

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, postponed to June 10

June 3 games

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners (doubleheader), 3:30 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

June 4 games

Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

———

FROM TUESDAY

At Danville Stadium

Danville Dans 2, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1

Ill.Valley`AB`R`H`RBI

Justin Rios lf`4`0`1`0

Nathan Hackenberg dh`4`0`1`0

Damen Castillo 1b`4`0`0`0

Christian Garcia c`4`0`1`0

Mickey McDowell 2b`4`0`1`0

Chance Restich ss`3`1`1`0

Garry Maynard 3b`3`0`1`1

Alex Cameron rf`3`0`0`0

Juan Familia cf`3`0`1`0

Evan Clark p`0`0`0`0

Jack Feely p`0`0`0`0

Totals`32`1`7`1

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Winston Parke cf`3`1`0`0

Ben Higgins rf`4`0`1`1

Keenan Taylor 3b`3`1`1`0

Cooper McMurray 1b`3`0`1`0

Matt Friesema 2b`2`0`0`0

Logan Kohler ph/2b`2`0`0`1

Zyon Avery lf`4`0`1`0

Tony Castonguay dh`3`0`0`0

Justin Long c`2`0`0`0

Oliver Dunn ss`2`0`1`0

Hayden Birdsong p`0`0`0`0

Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0

Jacob Leger p`0`0`0`0

Totals`28`2`5`1

Ill.Valley`010`000`000`—`1`7`1

Danville`000`001`01x`—`2`5`0

E — McDowell. DP — Illinois Valley 2. LOB — Illinois Valley 4, Danville 7. 2B — Avery. 3B — Resetich. SB — Parke, Higgins, Dunn. CS — Hachenberger, Familia. 

Ill.Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Clark`5.0`1`1`1`3`5

Feely (L, 0-1)`3.0`4`1`1`2`2

Totals`8.0`5`2`2`5`7

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Birdsong`5.0`5`1`1`0`8

Snell (W, 1-0)`3.0`2`0`0`0`6

Leger (S, 1)`1.0`0`0`0`0`2

Totals`9.0`7`1`1`0`16

Time — 2:32. Attendance — 1,866.

Umpires — Jason Coleman, Gabe Vargas.

———

At Veterans Memorial Park, Peru

Danville Dans 2, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Winston Parke cf`5`1`1`2

Ben Higgins rf`4`1`1`0

Keenan Taylor 3b`4`1`1`4

Cooper McMurray 1b`4`0`0`0

Decker Scheffler lf`3`0`0`0

Nick Constantine dh/p`4`0`0`0

Sam Bianco`3`1`1`0

Justin Long c`3`2`1`1

Oliver Dunn ss`3`2`1`0

Kolby Pemberton p`0`0`0`0

Colton Smith p`0`0`0`0

Totals`33`8`6`7

Ill.Valley`AB`R`H`RBI

Nathan Hackenberg dh`5`1`2`0

Blake Atkins 2b`4`3`3`0

Damen Castillo 1b`5`1`3`1

Christian Garcia c`5`1`2`5

Garry Maynard 3b`5`2`2`1

Chance Restich ss`4`0`1`0

Alex Cameron rf`5`1`1`0

Justin Rios lf`3`1`0`0

Necumba Booker Jr. lf`3`1`1`0

Ryan Eiermann p`0`0`0`0

Ryan Manikowski p`0`0`0`0

Chandler Kerr p`0`0`0`0

Totals`39`11`15`7

Danville`004`000`400`—`8`6`1

Ill.Valley`400`403`00x`—`11`15`2

E — Taylor, Garcia, Maynard DP — Illinois Valley 2. LOB — Danville 2, Illinois Valley 8. 2B — Parker, Castillo, Garcia. HR — Taylor (GS), Garcia, Maynard. SB — Higgins, Bianvo. CS — Scheffler. 

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Pemberton`3.0`8`6`6`0`2

Smith (L, 1-1)`4.0`7`5`3`2`6

Constantine`1.0`0`0`0`1`2

Totals`8.0`15`11`9`3`10

Ill.Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Eiermann (W, 2-0)`6.0`1`4`1`3`12

Manikowski`1.0`4`4`3`0`0

Kerr (S,1)`2.0`1`0`0`0`4

Totals`9.0`6`8`4`3`16

Time — 2:34. Attendance — 425.

Umpires — Morgan, McKinney.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you