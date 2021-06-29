Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Lafayette Aviators`18`9`—

Danville Dans`16`11`2.0

Terre Haute Rex`11`16`7.0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`9`19`9.5

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Champion City Kings`17`11`—

Chillicothe Paints`16`12`1.0

West Virginia Miners`14`13`2.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`7`21`10.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Normal CornBelters`14`11`—

Burlington Bees`14`14`1.5

Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0

Clinton LumberKings`11`17`4.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Cape Catfish`18`11`—

O'Fallon Hoots`17`12`1.0

Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.5

Alton River Dragons`12`16`5.5

June 24 games

Normal CornBelters 1, Springfield Sliders 0, game 1

Normal CornBelters 10, Springfield Sliders 9, game 2

Quincy Gems 5, O'Fallon Hoots 2, game 1

O'Fallon Hoots 4, Quincy Gems 3, game 2

Lafayette Aviators 3, West Virginia Miners 2

Chillicothe Paints 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 4

Danville Dans 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

Cape Catfish 10, Burlington Bees 5

Alton River Dragons 10, Clinton LumberKings 2

Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, postponed

June 25 games

Terre Haute Rex 10, Champion City Kings 8

Lafayette Aviators 14, West Virginia Miners 9 

Chillicothe Paints 16, Johnstown Mill Rats 9

Burlington Bees 12, Springfield Sliders 7

Clinton LumberKings 5, Alton River Dragons 1

Illlinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Danville Dans 2

Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, Postponed

Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, Postponed to July 3

June 26 games

Johnstown Mill Rats 7, West Virginia Miners 6

Champion City Kings 7, Lafayette Aviators 4

Chillicothe Paints 30, Terre Haute Rex 2

Alton River Dragons 11, O'Fallon Hoots 9

Quincy Gems 4, Clinton LumberKings 3

Cape Catfish 4, Burlington Bees 3, 11 innings

Illinois Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, postponed to July 9

Springfield Sliders at Normal CornBelters, Postponed to July 29

June 27 games

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Springfield Sliders 0

Clinton LumberKings 6, Normal CornBelters 4

West Virginia Miners 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 6

Chillicothe Paints 14, Champion City Kings 5

Cape Catfish 8, Burlington Bees 7

O'Fallon Hoots at Terre Haute Rex, postponed to June 28

Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, postponed to Aug. 1

Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, suspended

June 28 game

O'Fallon Hoots 6, Terre Haute Rex 2

June 29 games

Cape Catfish 9, O'Fallon Hoots 8

Cape Catfish 4, O'Fallon Hoots 3

Champion City Kings 5, West Virginia Miners 3, 11 innings

Lafayette Aviators 6, Danville Dans 3

Chillicothe Paints 3, Johnstown Mill Rats 2

Burlington Bees 8, Alton River Dragons 4

Quincy Gems 6, Springfield Sliders 5

June 30 games

Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 10:05 a.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.

Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

———

At Loeb Stadium, Lafayette, Ind.

Lafayette Aviators 6, Danville Dans 3

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`3`0`1`0

Dustin Allen lf`5`0`1`1

Keenan Taylor 3b`3`0`0`0

Cooper McMurray 1b`3`1`2`0

Damian Stone rf`4`1`1`1

Tony Castonguay c`4`1`1`1

Kobe Andrade dh`3`0`0`0

Michael Marsh 2b`4`0`1`0

Johnathan Thomas cf`4`0`1`0

Jacob Hasty p`0`0`0`0

Jacob Reed p`0`0`0`0

Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0

Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0

Totals`32`3`8`3

Lafayette`AB`R`H`RBI

Riley Bertram ss`2`1`2`1

Allbry Major lf`4`1`1`2

Tanner Craig 1b`4`0`1`2

Carlos Contreras rf`5`0`0`0

Reed Chumley 3b`4`0`2`0

Jack Lang 3b`0`0`0`0

Oscar Ponce dh`3`0`0`0

Trevor Johnson c`4`1`2`0

Mike Snyder 2b`4`1`1`0

Ian Laureano cf`2`2`0`0

Zach Smith p`0`0`0`0

Jose Pichardo p`0`0`0`0

Brady Stover p`0`0`0`0

Kaleb Honea p`0`0`0`0

Totals`32`6`9`5

Danville`000`000`300`—`3`8`1

Lafayette`110`000`04x`—`6`9`0

E — Thomas. LOB — Danville 8. Lafayette 11. DP — Lafayette 2. 2B — Chumley. 3B — Becerra, Stone.  SF — Major. SB — Bertram, Chumley. 

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hasty`2.0`2`2`2`2`2

Reed`1.0`1`2`2`1`0

Snell (L, 0-1)`4.1`2`1`1`1`0

Leger`0.2`2`1`1`1`0

Totals`8.0`9`6`6`5`4

Lafayette`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Smith`5.0`3`0`0`2`5

Pichardo`1.0`1`2`2`1`0

Stover`0.2`1`1`1`2`1

Honea (W, 1-0)`2.1`3`0`0`0`5

Totals`9.0`8`3`3`5`11

WP — Hasty 5 HBP — Bertram (by Hasty), Chumley (By Hasty), Ponce (By Snell).

Time — 3:17. A — 1,609. 

Umpires — Chris Wert and Paul Kradit

