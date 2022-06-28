COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
Danville Dans ‘18 ‘8 ‘—
Terre Haute Rex ‘16 ‘9 ‘1.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘15 ‘11 ‘3.0
Lafayette Aviators ‘13 ‘13 ‘5.0
Ohio River Valley Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
Chillicothe Paints ‘17 ‘9 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘10 ‘14 ‘6.0
West Virginia Miners ‘7 ‘16 ‘9.0
Champion City Kings ‘7 ‘17 ‘9.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Quincy Gems ‘13 ‘13 ‘—
Normal CornBelters ‘12 ‘13 ‘0.5
Clinton LumberKings ‘11 ‘14 ‘1.5
Burlington Bees ‘10 ‘15 ‘3.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Alton River Dragons ‘16 ‘10 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘14 ‘11 ‘1.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘12 ‘13 ‘3.5
Cape Catfish ‘9 ‘16 ‘6.5
Friday, June 24 games
Champion City Kings 7, Chillicothe Paints 4
West Virginia Miners 5, Terre Haute Rex 4
Johnstown Mill Rats 5, Lafayette Aviators 4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, Clinton LumberKings 2
Burlington Bees 15, O’Fallon Hoots 5
Danville Dans 4, Normal CornBelters 3
Cape Catfish 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5
Quincy Gems 6, Alton River Dragons 5
Saturday, June 25 games
Terre Haute Rex 7, Champion City Kings 6, game 1
Terre Haute Rex 7, Champion City Kings 2, game 2
Johnstown Mill Rats 8, Lafayette Aviators 4
West Virginia Miners 3, Chillicothe Paints 2
Burlington Bees 2, Cape Catfish 1 (11 innings)
Normal CornBelters 4, Danville Dans 3 (6 innings)
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2, Clinton LumberKings 0
Alton River Dragons 10, Quincy Gems 6 (8 innings)
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, O’Fallon Hoots 4 (7 innings)
Sunday, June 26 games
Lafayette Aviators 7, West Virginia Miners 3
Burlington Bees 6, Clinton LumberKings 3
Normal CornBelters 10, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3
Quincy Gems 5, Cape Catfish 1, game 1
Cape Catfish 8, Quincy Gems 1, game 2
Danville Dans 2, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1
Chillicothe Paints 5, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Alton River Dragons 8, O’Fallon Hoots 7 (10 innings)
Monday, June 27 games
Lafayette Aviators 8, West Virginia Miners 2
Alton River Dragons 8, Burlington Bees 4
Danville Dans 5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1
Tuesday, June 28 games
Champion City Kings 3. Lafayette Aviators 2
Chillicothe Paints 10, West Virginia Miners 3
Danville Dans 2, Terre Haute Rex 1
Quincy Gems 9, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
Alton River Dragons 6, Normal CornBelters 2
Wednesday, June 29 games
Alton River Dragons at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at O’Fallon Hoots, doubleheader, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, June 30 games
Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
O’Fallon Hoots at Normal CornBelters 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, July 1 games
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
O’Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 2, Terre Haute Rex 1
Terre Haute ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Parks Bouck lf ‘4 ‘0 ‘1 ‘0
Alec Brunson cf ‘4 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Jordan Schaffer ss ‘4 ‘0 ‘3 ‘0
David Miller dh ‘4 ‘0 ‘2 ‘0
Randal Diaz 3b ‘4 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Aaron Beck rf ‘4 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Mason White 1b ‘4 ‘1 ‘1 ‘0
Luis Hernandez c ‘4 ‘0 ‘1 ‘0
Kade Lassen 2b ‘3 ‘0 ‘1 ‘1
Jared Spencer p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Aaron Chao p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Jacob Young p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Totals ‘35 ‘1 ‘9 ‘1
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Jonathon Thomas cf ‘4 ‘1 ‘1 ‘0
Drake Digiorno ss ‘4 ‘0 ‘1 ‘0
Chase Vinson 1b ‘3 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Brett Wozniak 3b ‘4 ‘0 ‘1`0
Bryce Chance lf ‘4 ‘0 ‘1 ‘2
Trey Higgins III rf ‘3 ‘0 ‘1 ‘0
Carlos Vasquez 2b ‘2 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Will Portera c ‘3 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
BJ Banyon ph ‘2 ‘1 ‘2 ‘0
Khal Stephen p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Landon Tompkins p ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0
Totals ‘29 ‘2 ‘7 ‘2
Terre Haute ‘000 ‘000 ‘100`— ‘1 ‘9 ‘1
Danville ‘000 ‘000 ‘02x`— ‘2 ‘7 ‘0
E — White. LOB — Terre Haute 7, Danville 4. 2 SB — Higgins. CS — Schaffer, Vinson, Chance, Banyon.
Terre Haute ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Spencer ‘6.0 ‘5 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1 ‘9
Chao (L, 0-2) ‘1.1 ‘1 ‘2 ‘2 ‘1 ‘2
Young ‘0.2 ‘1 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1
Totals ‘8.0 ‘7 ‘2 ‘2 ‘2 ‘12
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Stephen ‘6.0 ‘4 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘7
Tompkins (W, 2-1) ‘3.0 ‘5 ‘1 ‘1 ‘0 ‘1
Totals ‘9.0 ‘9 ‘1 ‘1 ‘0 ‘8
WP — Stephen. HBP — Banyon (by Chao)
Umpires — Allan Jones and Preston Childress
T — 2:30. Attendance — 2,854.
