COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Lafayette Aviators`17`9`—

Danville Dans`16`10`1.0

Terre Haute Rex`11`16`6.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`9`19`9.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Champion City Kings`16`11`—

Chillicothe Paints`15`12`1.0

West Virginia Miners`14`12`1.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`7`20`9.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Normal CornBelters`14`11`—

Burlington Bees`13`14`2.0

Quincy Gems`12`14`2.5

Clinton LumberKings`11`17`4.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

O'Fallon Hoots`17`10`—

Cape Catfish`16`11`1.0

Springfield Sliders`14`13`3.0

Alton River Dragons`12`15`5.0

June 24 games

Normal CornBelters 1, Springfield Sliders 0, game 1

Normal CornBelters 10, Springfield Sliders 9, game 2

Quincy Gems 5, O'Fallon Hoots 2, game 1

O'Fallon Hoots 4, Quincy Gems 3, game 2

Lafayette Aviators 3, West Virginia Miners 2

Chillicothe Paints 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 4

Danville Dans 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

Cape Catfish 10, Burlington Bees 5

Alton River Dragons 10, Clinton LumberKings 2

Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, postponed

June 25 games

Terre Haute Rex 10, Champion City Kings 8

Lafayette Aviators 14, West Virginia Miners 9 

Chillicothe Paints 16, Johnstown Mill Rats 9

Burlington Bees 12, Springfield Sliders 7

Clinton LumberKings 5, Alton River Dragons 1

Illlinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Danville Dans 2

Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, Postponed

Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, Postponed to July 3

June 26 games

Johnstown Mill Rats 7, West Virginia Miners 6

Champion City Kings 7, Lafayette Aviators 4

Chillicothe Paints 30, Terre Haute Rex 2

Alton River Dragons 11, O'Fallon Hoots 9

Quincy Gems 4, Clinton LumberKings 3

Cape Catfish 4, Burlington Bees 3, 11 innings

Illinois Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, postponed to July 9

Springfield Sliders at Normal CornBelters, Postponed to July 29

June 27 games

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Springfield Sliders 0

Clinton LumberKings 6, Normal CornBelters 4

West Virginia Miners 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 6

Chillicothe Paints 14, Champion City Kings 5

Cape Catfish 8, Burlington Bees 7

O'Fallon Hoots at Terre Haute Rex, postponed to June 28

Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, postponed to Aug. 1

Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, suspended

June 28 game

O'Fallon Hoots 6, Terre Haute Rex 2

June 29 games

Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots (doubleheader), 5:05 p.m.

Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

June 30 games

Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 10:05 a.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.

Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

