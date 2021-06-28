COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Lafayette Aviators`17`9`—
Danville Dans`16`10`1.0
Terre Haute Rex`11`16`6.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`9`19`9.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Champion City Kings`16`11`—
Chillicothe Paints`15`12`1.0
West Virginia Miners`14`12`1.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`7`20`9.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Normal CornBelters`14`11`—
Burlington Bees`13`14`2.0
Quincy Gems`12`14`2.5
Clinton LumberKings`11`17`4.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
O'Fallon Hoots`17`10`—
Cape Catfish`16`11`1.0
Springfield Sliders`14`13`3.0
Alton River Dragons`12`15`5.0
June 24 games
Normal CornBelters 1, Springfield Sliders 0, game 1
Normal CornBelters 10, Springfield Sliders 9, game 2
Quincy Gems 5, O'Fallon Hoots 2, game 1
O'Fallon Hoots 4, Quincy Gems 3, game 2
Lafayette Aviators 3, West Virginia Miners 2
Chillicothe Paints 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Danville Dans 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Cape Catfish 10, Burlington Bees 5
Alton River Dragons 10, Clinton LumberKings 2
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, postponed
June 25 games
Terre Haute Rex 10, Champion City Kings 8
Lafayette Aviators 14, West Virginia Miners 9
Chillicothe Paints 16, Johnstown Mill Rats 9
Burlington Bees 12, Springfield Sliders 7
Clinton LumberKings 5, Alton River Dragons 1
Illlinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Danville Dans 2
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, Postponed
Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, Postponed to July 3
June 26 games
Johnstown Mill Rats 7, West Virginia Miners 6
Champion City Kings 7, Lafayette Aviators 4
Chillicothe Paints 30, Terre Haute Rex 2
Alton River Dragons 11, O'Fallon Hoots 9
Quincy Gems 4, Clinton LumberKings 3
Cape Catfish 4, Burlington Bees 3, 11 innings
Illinois Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, postponed to July 9
Springfield Sliders at Normal CornBelters, Postponed to July 29
June 27 games
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Springfield Sliders 0
Clinton LumberKings 6, Normal CornBelters 4
West Virginia Miners 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Chillicothe Paints 14, Champion City Kings 5
Cape Catfish 8, Burlington Bees 7
O'Fallon Hoots at Terre Haute Rex, postponed to June 28
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, postponed to Aug. 1
Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, suspended
June 28 game
O'Fallon Hoots 6, Terre Haute Rex 2
June 29 games
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots (doubleheader), 5:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
June 30 games
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 10:05 a.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
