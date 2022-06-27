Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

Eastern Conference

Wabash River Division`W `L `GB

Danville Dans `16 `8  `—

Terre Haute Rex `16 `8 `—

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp `15 `9 `1.0

Lafayette Aviators `12 `12 `4.0

Ohio River Valley Division`W `L `GB

Chillicothe Paints `16 `9 `—

Johnstown Mill Rats `10 `14 `5.5

West Virginia Miners `7 `14 `7.0

Champion City Kings `6 `17 `9.0

Western Conference

Great River Division `W `L `GB

Quincy Gems `13 `12 `—

Normal CornBelters `12 `12 `0.5

Clinton LumberKings `11 `14 `2.0

Burlington Bees `10 `14 `2.5

Prairie Land Division `W `L `GB

Alton River Dragons `14 `10 `—

O’Fallon Hoots `14 `11 `0.5

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes `12 `13 `2.5

Cape Catfish `9 `16 `5.5

Friday, June 24 games

Champion City Kings 7, Chillicothe Paints 4

West Virginia Miners 5, Terre Haute Rex 4

Johnstown Mill Rats 5, Lafayette Aviators 4

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, Clinton LumberKings 2

Burlington Bees 15, O’Fallon Hoots 5

Danville Dans 4, Normal CornBelters 3

Cape Catfish 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5

Quincy Gems 6, Alton River Dragons 5

Saturday, June 25 games

Terre Haute Rex 7, Champion City Kings 6, game 1

Terre Haute Rex 7, Champion City Kings 2, game 2

Johnstown Mill Rats 8, Lafayette Aviators 4

West Virginia Miners 3, Chillicothe Paints 2

Burlington Bees 2, Cape Catfish 1 (11 innings)

Normal CornBelters 4, Danville Dans 3 (6 innings)

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2, Clinton LumberKings 0

Alton River Dragons 10, Quincy Gems 6 (8 innings)

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, O'Fallon Hoots 4 (7 innings)

Sunday, June 26 games

Lafayette Aviators 7, West Virginia Miners 3

Burlington Bees 6, Clinton LumberKings 3

Normal CornBelters 10, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3

Quincy Gems 5, Cape Catfish 1, game 1

Cape Catfish 8, Quincy Gems 1, game 2

Danville Dans 2, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1

Chillicothe Paints 5, Johnstown Mill Rats 4

Alton River Dragons 8, O'Fallon Hoots 7 (10 innings)

Monday, June 27 games

West Virginia Miners at Lafayette Aviators, 11 a.,m.

Burlington Bees at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28 games

Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Alton River Dragons 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29 games

Alton River Dragons at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Quincy Gems at O'Fallon Hoots, doubleheader, 5:35 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, June 30 games

Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Normal CornBelters 6:30 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 1 games

Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Danville Dans at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

———

Friday's Box Score

At Danville Stadium

Danville Dans 4, Normal CornBelters 3

Normal `AB `R `H `RBI

Jackson Chatterton cf `4 `0 `1 `1

Will Henson 3b/2b `3 `0 `0 `0

Peyton Meredith 2b `2 `1 `0 `0

Luke Carlson 2b `0 `0 `0 `0

Cy Kerber 1b `1 `0 `0 `0

Will Oberg dh `4 `0 `0 `1

Jeremy Figueroa 3b `2 `0 `0 `0

Ben Higgins lf `3 `0 `0 `0

Wilson Zuck lf `3 `0 `0 `0

Xavier Watson ss `4 `0 `0 `0

John Stallcup c `4 `1 `1 `1

Bode Gebbink p `0 `0 `0 `0

Spencer Smith p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `30 `3 `3 `3

Danville `AB `R `H `RBI

Jonathon Thomas cf `4 `0 `1 `0

Drake Digiorno ss `3 `0 `0 `0

Chase Vinson 1b `3 `1 `0 `0

Jack Ellis dh `2 `1 `1 `2

Paxton Kling pr `0 `1 `0 `0

Bryce Chance lf `4 `0 `0 `0

Cam Swanger 3b `3 `0 `0 `1

BJ Banyon rf `3 `1 `0 `0

Will Carpenter 2b `3 `0 `0 `0

Kodey Shojinaga c `0 `0 `0 `0

Gray Bane c `2 `0 `0 `0

Trey Higgins III pr `0 `0 `0 `0

Will Portera c `1 `0 `1 `1

Jackson Conn p `0 `0 `0 `0

Sam Whiting p `0 `0 `0 `0

Landon Tompkins p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `28 `4 `3 `4

Normal `100 `000 `200 `— `3 `3 `2

Danville `000 `000 `202 `— `4 `3 `1

NOTE — Two outs when winning run scored.

E — Kerber, Stallcup, Shojinaga. DP — Normal 1. LOB — Normal 6, Danville 4. 2B — Stallcup. HR — Ellis. SB — Chatterton, Kerber, Zuck. Whiting, Banyon 2, Higgins. CS — Digiorno.  

Normal `IP `H `R `ER `BB `SO

Gebbink ` 6.0 `2 `2 `2 `8

Smith (L, 0-2) `2.2 `1 `2 `0 `3 `5

Totals `8.2 `3 `4 `2 `5 `13

Danville `IP `H `R `ER `BB `SO

Conn `3.0 `0 `1 `1 `3 `8

Whiting `4.0 `3 `2 `2 `0 `3

Tompkins (W, 2-1) `2.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `4

Totals `9.0 `3 `3 `3 `3 `13

WP — Conn, Tompkins. PB — Stallcamp. HBP — Kerber (by Whiting), Kerber (by Tompkins), Ellis (by Gebbink). Vinson (by Gebbink), Banyon (by Smith)

Umpires — Jeff Cross and Tony Montelone.

T — 3:00. Attendance — 1,150.

———

Saturday's Box Score

At The Corn Crib, Normal

Normal CornBelters 4, Danville Dans 3

Danville ` AB `R `H `RBI

Paxton Kling cf `3 `0 `0 `0

Drake Digiorno ss `3 `0 `1 `0

Chase Vinson 1b `3 `0 `1 `0

Jack Ellis dh `3 `1 `1 `0

Cam Swanger 3b `2 `1 `1 `0

Carlos Vasquez 2b `2 `1 `1 `0

BJ Banyon lf `2 `0 `0 `2

Gray Bane c `1 `0 `0 `1

Trey Higgins III rf `2 `0 `0 `0

Jared Casebier p `0 `0 `0 `0

John Gassler p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `21 `3 `4 `3

Normal `AB `R `H `RBI

Jackson Chatterton cf `4 `1 `2 `0

Jeremy Figueroa 3b `0 `0 `0 `0

Cy Kerber 1b `2 `1 `0 `0

Will Oberg dh `2 `0 `1 `0

Peyton Meredith c `2 `0 `0 `0

Wilson Zuck lf `3 `0 `0 `0

Will Henson 2b `2 `0 `0 `0

Xavier Watson ss `2 `1 `1 `0

Cain Headrick rf `2 `1 `0 `0

Christopher Cuppini p `0 `0 `0 `0

Coby Rogers p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `21 `4 `4 `0

Danville `010 `200 `— `3 `4 `1

Normal `111 `100 `— `4 `4 `0

Game called after six innings

E — Swanger. LOB — Danville 4, Normal 6. 3B — Vasquez. SF — Bane. Sac — Watson. SB — Banyon. Chatterton 2, Figueroa, Kerber.

Danville `IP `H `R `ER `BB `SO

Casebier (L, 0-1) `4.0 `3 `4 `3 `4 `3

Gassler `2.0 `1 `0 `0 `1 `3

Totals `6.0 `4 `4 `3 `5 `6

Normal `IP `H `R `ER `BB `SO

Cuppini (W, 1-0) `4.2 `4 `3 `3 `2 `5

Rogers (Sv, 1) `1.1 `0 `0 `0 `0 `3

Totals `6.0 `4 `3 `3 `2 `8

HBP — Kerber (by Casebier), Banyon (by Cuppini) WP — Casebier 4.

Umpires — Scott Tittrington and Allen Jones.

T — 2:45. Attendance — 720.

———

Sunday's Box Score

At Danville Stadium

Danville Dans 2, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1

Ill.Valley `AB `R `H `RBI

Chance Resetich lf `4 `0 `0 `0

Zach Lane rf `4 `0 `0 `0

Jack Johnston ss `3 `1 `1 `0

Tucker Bougie dh `3 `0 `0 `0

Dio Cornet 3b `4 `0 `0 `0

Logan Delgado 1b `4 `0 `0 `0

Isaiah Hart cf `3 `0 `1 `1

Alton Gyselman c `3 `0 `1 `0

Harry Mauterer 2b `2 `0 `0 `0

Ivan Witt ph `1 `0 `0 `0

Kody Watanabe 2b `0 `0 `0 `0

Jared Herzog p `0 `0 `0 `0

Tyler Conklin p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `31 `1 `3 `1

Danville `AB `R `H `RBI

Jonathon Thomas cf `3 `1 `2 `0

Carlos Vasquez 2b `4 `1 `1 `0

Chase Vinson 1b `4 `0 `1 `1

Bryce Chance lf `4 `0 `0 `0

Will Portera 3b `3 `0 `0 `0

BJ Banyon dh `3 `0 `0 `0

Will Carpenter ss `4 `0 `0 `0

Gray Bane c `2 `0 `0 `0

Paxton Kling rf `3 `0 `1 `0

Josh Leerssen p `0 `0 `0 `0

Landon Tompkins p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `30 `2 `5 `1

Ill.Valley `000 `000 `100 `— `1 `3 `2

Danville `001 `010 `00x `— `2 `5 `2

E — Cornet, Gyselman, Carpenter 2. DP — Danville. LOB — Illinois Valley 5, Danville 8. 2B — Thomas. 3B — Vasquez. SB — Thomas, Banyon.

Ill.Valley `IP `H `R `ER `BB `SO

Herzog (L, 3-1) `6.0 `3 `2 `2 `2 `7

Conklin `2.0 `2 `0 `0 `0 `2

Totals `8.0 `5 `2 `2 `2 `9

Danville `IP `H `R `ER `BB `SO

Leerssen (W, 2-0) `6.2 `3 `1 `1 `2 `10

Tompkins (Sv, 2) `2.1 `0 `0 `0 `0 `5

Totals `9.0 `3 `1 `1 `2 `15

WP — Herzog. HBP — Banyon (by Herzog). Portera (by Herzog).

Umpires — Jeff Cross and Lance Walsh.

T — 2:20. Attendance — 824.

Trending Video