COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division`W `L `GB
Danville Dans `16 `8 `—
Terre Haute Rex `16 `8 `—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp `15 `9 `1.0
Lafayette Aviators `12 `12 `4.0
Ohio River Valley Division`W `L `GB
Chillicothe Paints `16 `9 `—
Johnstown Mill Rats `10 `14 `5.5
West Virginia Miners `7 `14 `7.0
Champion City Kings `6 `17 `9.0
Western Conference
Great River Division `W `L `GB
Quincy Gems `13 `12 `—
Normal CornBelters `12 `12 `0.5
Clinton LumberKings `11 `14 `2.0
Burlington Bees `10 `14 `2.5
Prairie Land Division `W `L `GB
Alton River Dragons `14 `10 `—
O’Fallon Hoots `14 `11 `0.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes `12 `13 `2.5
Cape Catfish `9 `16 `5.5
Friday, June 24 games
Champion City Kings 7, Chillicothe Paints 4
West Virginia Miners 5, Terre Haute Rex 4
Johnstown Mill Rats 5, Lafayette Aviators 4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, Clinton LumberKings 2
Burlington Bees 15, O’Fallon Hoots 5
Danville Dans 4, Normal CornBelters 3
Cape Catfish 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5
Quincy Gems 6, Alton River Dragons 5
Saturday, June 25 games
Terre Haute Rex 7, Champion City Kings 6, game 1
Terre Haute Rex 7, Champion City Kings 2, game 2
Johnstown Mill Rats 8, Lafayette Aviators 4
West Virginia Miners 3, Chillicothe Paints 2
Burlington Bees 2, Cape Catfish 1 (11 innings)
Normal CornBelters 4, Danville Dans 3 (6 innings)
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2, Clinton LumberKings 0
Alton River Dragons 10, Quincy Gems 6 (8 innings)
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, O'Fallon Hoots 4 (7 innings)
Sunday, June 26 games
Lafayette Aviators 7, West Virginia Miners 3
Burlington Bees 6, Clinton LumberKings 3
Normal CornBelters 10, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3
Quincy Gems 5, Cape Catfish 1, game 1
Cape Catfish 8, Quincy Gems 1, game 2
Danville Dans 2, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1
Chillicothe Paints 5, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Alton River Dragons 8, O'Fallon Hoots 7 (10 innings)
Monday, June 27 games
West Virginia Miners at Lafayette Aviators, 11 a.,m.
Burlington Bees at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, June 28 games
Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Alton River Dragons 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, June 29 games
Alton River Dragons at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at O'Fallon Hoots, doubleheader, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, June 30 games
Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Normal CornBelters 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, July 1 games
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
———
Friday's Box Score
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 4, Normal CornBelters 3
Normal `AB `R `H `RBI
Jackson Chatterton cf `4 `0 `1 `1
Will Henson 3b/2b `3 `0 `0 `0
Peyton Meredith 2b `2 `1 `0 `0
Luke Carlson 2b `0 `0 `0 `0
Cy Kerber 1b `1 `0 `0 `0
Will Oberg dh `4 `0 `0 `1
Jeremy Figueroa 3b `2 `0 `0 `0
Ben Higgins lf `3 `0 `0 `0
Wilson Zuck lf `3 `0 `0 `0
Xavier Watson ss `4 `0 `0 `0
John Stallcup c `4 `1 `1 `1
Bode Gebbink p `0 `0 `0 `0
Spencer Smith p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `30 `3 `3 `3
Danville `AB `R `H `RBI
Jonathon Thomas cf `4 `0 `1 `0
Drake Digiorno ss `3 `0 `0 `0
Chase Vinson 1b `3 `1 `0 `0
Jack Ellis dh `2 `1 `1 `2
Paxton Kling pr `0 `1 `0 `0
Bryce Chance lf `4 `0 `0 `0
Cam Swanger 3b `3 `0 `0 `1
BJ Banyon rf `3 `1 `0 `0
Will Carpenter 2b `3 `0 `0 `0
Kodey Shojinaga c `0 `0 `0 `0
Gray Bane c `2 `0 `0 `0
Trey Higgins III pr `0 `0 `0 `0
Will Portera c `1 `0 `1 `1
Jackson Conn p `0 `0 `0 `0
Sam Whiting p `0 `0 `0 `0
Landon Tompkins p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `28 `4 `3 `4
Normal `100 `000 `200 `— `3 `3 `2
Danville `000 `000 `202 `— `4 `3 `1
NOTE — Two outs when winning run scored.
E — Kerber, Stallcup, Shojinaga. DP — Normal 1. LOB — Normal 6, Danville 4. 2B — Stallcup. HR — Ellis. SB — Chatterton, Kerber, Zuck. Whiting, Banyon 2, Higgins. CS — Digiorno.
Normal `IP `H `R `ER `BB `SO
Gebbink ` 6.0 `2 `2 `2 `8
Smith (L, 0-2) `2.2 `1 `2 `0 `3 `5
Totals `8.2 `3 `4 `2 `5 `13
Danville `IP `H `R `ER `BB `SO
Conn `3.0 `0 `1 `1 `3 `8
Whiting `4.0 `3 `2 `2 `0 `3
Tompkins (W, 2-1) `2.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `4
Totals `9.0 `3 `3 `3 `3 `13
WP — Conn, Tompkins. PB — Stallcamp. HBP — Kerber (by Whiting), Kerber (by Tompkins), Ellis (by Gebbink). Vinson (by Gebbink), Banyon (by Smith)
Umpires — Jeff Cross and Tony Montelone.
T — 3:00. Attendance — 1,150.
———
Saturday's Box Score
At The Corn Crib, Normal
Normal CornBelters 4, Danville Dans 3
Danville ` AB `R `H `RBI
Paxton Kling cf `3 `0 `0 `0
Drake Digiorno ss `3 `0 `1 `0
Chase Vinson 1b `3 `0 `1 `0
Jack Ellis dh `3 `1 `1 `0
Cam Swanger 3b `2 `1 `1 `0
Carlos Vasquez 2b `2 `1 `1 `0
BJ Banyon lf `2 `0 `0 `2
Gray Bane c `1 `0 `0 `1
Trey Higgins III rf `2 `0 `0 `0
Jared Casebier p `0 `0 `0 `0
John Gassler p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `21 `3 `4 `3
Normal `AB `R `H `RBI
Jackson Chatterton cf `4 `1 `2 `0
Jeremy Figueroa 3b `0 `0 `0 `0
Cy Kerber 1b `2 `1 `0 `0
Will Oberg dh `2 `0 `1 `0
Peyton Meredith c `2 `0 `0 `0
Wilson Zuck lf `3 `0 `0 `0
Will Henson 2b `2 `0 `0 `0
Xavier Watson ss `2 `1 `1 `0
Cain Headrick rf `2 `1 `0 `0
Christopher Cuppini p `0 `0 `0 `0
Coby Rogers p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `21 `4 `4 `0
Danville `010 `200 `— `3 `4 `1
Normal `111 `100 `— `4 `4 `0
Game called after six innings
E — Swanger. LOB — Danville 4, Normal 6. 3B — Vasquez. SF — Bane. Sac — Watson. SB — Banyon. Chatterton 2, Figueroa, Kerber.
Danville `IP `H `R `ER `BB `SO
Casebier (L, 0-1) `4.0 `3 `4 `3 `4 `3
Gassler `2.0 `1 `0 `0 `1 `3
Totals `6.0 `4 `4 `3 `5 `6
Normal `IP `H `R `ER `BB `SO
Cuppini (W, 1-0) `4.2 `4 `3 `3 `2 `5
Rogers (Sv, 1) `1.1 `0 `0 `0 `0 `3
Totals `6.0 `4 `3 `3 `2 `8
HBP — Kerber (by Casebier), Banyon (by Cuppini) WP — Casebier 4.
Umpires — Scott Tittrington and Allen Jones.
T — 2:45. Attendance — 720.
———
Sunday's Box Score
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 2, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1
Ill.Valley `AB `R `H `RBI
Chance Resetich lf `4 `0 `0 `0
Zach Lane rf `4 `0 `0 `0
Jack Johnston ss `3 `1 `1 `0
Tucker Bougie dh `3 `0 `0 `0
Dio Cornet 3b `4 `0 `0 `0
Logan Delgado 1b `4 `0 `0 `0
Isaiah Hart cf `3 `0 `1 `1
Alton Gyselman c `3 `0 `1 `0
Harry Mauterer 2b `2 `0 `0 `0
Ivan Witt ph `1 `0 `0 `0
Kody Watanabe 2b `0 `0 `0 `0
Jared Herzog p `0 `0 `0 `0
Tyler Conklin p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `31 `1 `3 `1
Danville `AB `R `H `RBI
Jonathon Thomas cf `3 `1 `2 `0
Carlos Vasquez 2b `4 `1 `1 `0
Chase Vinson 1b `4 `0 `1 `1
Bryce Chance lf `4 `0 `0 `0
Will Portera 3b `3 `0 `0 `0
BJ Banyon dh `3 `0 `0 `0
Will Carpenter ss `4 `0 `0 `0
Gray Bane c `2 `0 `0 `0
Paxton Kling rf `3 `0 `1 `0
Josh Leerssen p `0 `0 `0 `0
Landon Tompkins p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `30 `2 `5 `1
Ill.Valley `000 `000 `100 `— `1 `3 `2
Danville `001 `010 `00x `— `2 `5 `2
E — Cornet, Gyselman, Carpenter 2. DP — Danville. LOB — Illinois Valley 5, Danville 8. 2B — Thomas. 3B — Vasquez. SB — Thomas, Banyon.
Ill.Valley `IP `H `R `ER `BB `SO
Herzog (L, 3-1) `6.0 `3 `2 `2 `2 `7
Conklin `2.0 `2 `0 `0 `0 `2
Totals `8.0 `5 `2 `2 `2 `9
Danville `IP `H `R `ER `BB `SO
Leerssen (W, 2-0) `6.2 `3 `1 `1 `2 `10
Tompkins (Sv, 2) `2.1 `0 `0 `0 `0 `5
Totals `9.0 `3 `1 `1 `2 `15
WP — Herzog. HBP — Banyon (by Herzog). Portera (by Herzog).
Umpires — Jeff Cross and Lance Walsh.
T — 2:20. Attendance — 824.
