COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Lafayette Aviators`17`8`—
Danville Dans`16`10`1.5
Terre Haute Rex`11`14`6.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`8`19`10.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Champion City Kings`15`10`—
West Virginia Miners`14`11`1.5
Chillicothe Paints`13`12`2.0
Johnstown Mill Rats`6`20`10.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Normal CornBelters`14`10`—
Burlington Bees`13`12`1.5
Quincy Gems`11`14`3.5
Clinton LumberKings`10`16`5.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
O'Fallon Hoots`16`9`—
Cape Catfish`14`11`2.0
Springfield Sliders`14`12`2.5
Alton River Dragons`11`15`5.5
June 22 games
Alton River Dragons 9, Terre Haute Rex 8
West Virginia Miners 13, Johnstown Mill Rats 8
Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 4
Champion City Kings 7, Danville Dans 6
Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators 6
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 12, Clinton LumberKings 6
Burlington Bees 5, Quincy Gems 3
O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 3
June 23 games
West Virginia Miners 7, Lafayette Aviators 3
Terre Haute Rex 5, Champion City Kings 3
Chillicothe Paints 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 5
Cape Catfish 7, Burlington Bees 5
Clinton LumberKings 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
Danville Dans 2, Alton River Dragons 0
Normal CornBelters 7, Springfield Sliders 6
Quincy Gems 4, O'Fallon Hoots 2
June 24 games
Normal CornBelters 1, Springfield Sliders 0, game 1
Normal CornBelters 10, Springfield Sliders 9, game 2
Quincy Gems 5, O'Fallon Hoots 2, game 1
O'Fallon Hoots 4, Quincy Gems 3, game 2
Lafayette Aviators 3, West Virginia Miners 2
Chillicothe Paints 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Danville Dans 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Cape Catfish 10, Burlington Bees 5
Alton River Dragons 10, Clinton LumberKings 2
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, postponed
June 25 games
Terre Haute Rex 10, Champion City Kings 8
Lafayette Aviators 14, West Virginia Miners 9
Chillicothe Paints 16, Johnstown Mill Rats 9
Burlington Bees 12, Springfield Sliders 7
Clinton LumberKings 5, Alton River Dragons 1
Illlinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Danville Dans 2
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, Postponed
Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, Postponed to July 3
June 26 games
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 4:05 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Illinois Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
June 27 games
Springfield Sliders at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 1:05 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, 4:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
———
At Veterans Memorial Park and Wiggly Field, Peru
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Danville Dans 2
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`3`0`0`0
Angelo Peraza dh`2`1`0`0
Keenan Taylor 3b`4`0`0`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`2`0`2`1
Javon Fields rf`4`0`0`0
Damian Stone lf`4`0`2`0
Sam Bianco 2b`4`0`1`0
Justin Long c`4`0`0`0
Johnathan Thomas cf`4`1`1`0
Josh Emanuels p`0`0`0`0
Hayden Birdsong p`0`0`0`0
Totals`31`2`6`1
Illinois Valley`AB`R`H`RBI
Blake Atkins dh`3`0`2`1
Nolan Clifford ss`4`0`1`0
Colton Coca 3b`4`0`0`1
Dom Souto c`3`1`0`0
Damen Castillo 1b`3`1`0`0
Logan Delgado dh`4`1`1`3
Garry Maynard rf`3`0`0`0
Tom Jurack rf`3`2`1`0
Casey Cummings rf`2`0`0`0
Evan Clark p`0`0`0`0
Nick Laxner p`0`0`0`0
Mitch Benton p`0`0`0`0
Totals`29`5`5`5
Danville`001`000`010`—`2`6`0
Illinois Valley`001`300`10x`—`5`5`1
E — Souto. LOB — Danville 7, Illinois Valley 6. DP — Illinois Valley 1. 2B — Stone, Thomas. HR — Delgado (2). SB — Becerra, Bianco, Thomas. CS — Stone.
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Emanuels (L, 0-1)`3.1`2`3`3`2`6
Birdsong`4.2`3`2`1`4`7
Totals`8.0`5`5`4`6`13
Illinois Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Clark (W, 1-0)`4.1`2`1`0`4`4
Laxner`3.1`3`1`1`0`4
Benson (S, 1)`1.1`1`0`0`0`4
Totals`9.0`6`2`1`4`12
WP — Emanuels, Laxner, Benson HBP — Peraza (By Laxner).
Time — 2:40. A — 515.
Umpires — Tahuka-Nunez, Freking
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.