Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Lafayette Aviators`17`8`—

Danville Dans`16`10`1.5

Terre Haute Rex`11`14`6.0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`8`19`10.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Champion City Kings`15`10`—

West Virginia Miners`14`11`1.5

Chillicothe Paints`13`12`2.0

Johnstown Mill Rats`6`20`10.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Normal CornBelters`14`10`—

Burlington Bees`13`12`1.5

Quincy Gems`11`14`3.5

Clinton LumberKings`10`16`5.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

O'Fallon Hoots`16`9`—

Cape Catfish`14`11`2.0

Springfield Sliders`14`12`2.5

Alton River Dragons`11`15`5.5

June 22 games

Alton River Dragons 9, Terre Haute Rex 8

West Virginia Miners 13, Johnstown Mill Rats 8

Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 4

Champion City Kings 7, Danville Dans 6

Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators 6

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 12, Clinton LumberKings 6

Burlington Bees 5, Quincy Gems 3 

O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 3 

June 23 games

West Virginia Miners 7, Lafayette Aviators 3

Terre Haute Rex 5, Champion City Kings 3

Chillicothe Paints 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 5

Cape Catfish 7, Burlington Bees 5

Clinton LumberKings 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3

Danville Dans 2, Alton River Dragons 0

Normal CornBelters 7, Springfield Sliders 6

Quincy Gems 4, O'Fallon Hoots 2

June 24 games

Normal CornBelters 1, Springfield Sliders 0, game 1

Normal CornBelters 10, Springfield Sliders 9, game 2

Quincy Gems 5, O'Fallon Hoots 2, game 1

O'Fallon Hoots 4, Quincy Gems 3, game 2

Lafayette Aviators 3, West Virginia Miners 2

Chillicothe Paints 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 4

Danville Dans 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

Cape Catfish 10, Burlington Bees 5

Alton River Dragons 10, Clinton LumberKings 2

Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, postponed

June 25 games

Terre Haute Rex 10, Champion City Kings 8

Lafayette Aviators 14, West Virginia Miners 9 

Chillicothe Paints 16, Johnstown Mill Rats 9

Burlington Bees 12, Springfield Sliders 7

Clinton LumberKings 5, Alton River Dragons 1

Illlinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Danville Dans 2

Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, Postponed

Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, Postponed to July 3

June 26 games

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 4:05 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Illinois Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

June 27 games

Springfield Sliders at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 1:05 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, 4:30 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

At Veterans Memorial Park and Wiggly Field, Peru

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Danville Dans 2

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`3`0`0`0

Angelo Peraza dh`2`1`0`0

Keenan Taylor 3b`4`0`0`0

Cooper McMurray 1b`2`0`2`1

Javon Fields rf`4`0`0`0

Damian Stone lf`4`0`2`0

Sam Bianco 2b`4`0`1`0

Justin Long c`4`0`0`0

Johnathan Thomas cf`4`1`1`0

Josh Emanuels p`0`0`0`0

Hayden Birdsong p`0`0`0`0

Totals`31`2`6`1

Illinois Valley`AB`R`H`RBI

Blake Atkins dh`3`0`2`1

Nolan Clifford ss`4`0`1`0

Colton Coca 3b`4`0`0`1

Dom Souto c`3`1`0`0

Damen Castillo 1b`3`1`0`0

Logan Delgado dh`4`1`1`3

Garry Maynard rf`3`0`0`0

Tom Jurack rf`3`2`1`0

Casey Cummings rf`2`0`0`0

Evan Clark p`0`0`0`0

Nick Laxner p`0`0`0`0

Mitch Benton p`0`0`0`0

Totals`29`5`5`5

Danville`001`000`010`—`2`6`0

Illinois Valley`001`300`10x`—`5`5`1

E — Souto. LOB — Danville 7, Illinois Valley 6. DP — Illinois Valley 1. 2B — Stone, Thomas. HR — Delgado (2).  SB — Becerra, Bianco, Thomas. CS — Stone.  

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Emanuels (L, 0-1)`3.1`2`3`3`2`6

Birdsong`4.2`3`2`1`4`7

Totals`8.0`5`5`4`6`13

Illinois Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Clark (W, 1-0)`4.1`2`1`0`4`4

Laxner`3.1`3`1`1`0`4

Benson (S, 1)`1.1`1`0`0`0`4

Totals`9.0`6`2`1`4`12

WP — Emanuels, Laxner, Benson HBP — Peraza (By Laxner).

Time — 2:40. A — 515. 

Umpires — Tahuka-Nunez, Freking

