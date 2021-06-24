Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Lafayette Aviators`16`8`—

Danville Dans`16`9`0.5

Terre Haute Rex`10`14`5.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`7`19`10.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Champion City Kings`15`9`—

West Virginia Miners`14`10`1.0

Chillicothe Paints`12`12`3.0

Johnstown Mill Rats`6`19`9.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Normal CornBelters`14`10`—

Burlington Bees`12`12`2.0

Quincy Gems`11`14`3.5

Clinton LumberKings`9`16`5.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

O'Fallon Hoots`16`9`—

Springfield Sliders`14`11`2.0

Cape Catfish`14`11`2.0

Alton River Dragons`11`14`5.0

June 18 games

Springfield Sliders 7, Terre Haute Rex 5

West Virginia Miners 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 7

Lafayette Aviators 8, Champion City Kings 7

Danville Dans 7, Chillicothe Paints 6

O'Fallon Hoots 7, Clinton LumberKings 1

Quincy Gems 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2

Cape Catfish 3, Alton River Dragons 2

Burlington Bees 12, Normal CornBelters 9

Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, postponed to July 1

June 19 games

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, postponed to June 20

Terre Haute Rex 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3

Champion City Kings 6, Lafayette Aviators 3

Chillicothe Paints 17, Danville Dans 6 (7 innings)

Normal CornBelters 14, Clinton LumberKings 1 (7 innings)

O'Fallon Hoots 3, Burlington Bees 0

Springfield Sliders 11, Alton River Dragons 9

Quincy Gems 6, Cape Catfish 3

June 20 games

Johnstown Mill Rats 6, West Virginia Miners 5 (game 1)

West Virginia Miners 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 8 (game 2)

Normal CornBelters 5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1

Champion City Kings 14, Lafayette Aviators 7

Burlington Bees 13, Quincy Gems 5

O'Fallon Hoots 7, Clinton LumberKings 0

Chillicothe Paints 12, Terre Haute Rex 7

Danville Dans 12, Cape Catfish 10

Alton River Dragons 5, Springfield Sliders 1

June 22 games

Alton River Dragons 9, Terre Haute Rex 8

West Virginia Miners 13, Johnstown Mill Rats 8

Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 4

Champion City Kings 7, Danville Dans 6

Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators 6

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 12, Clinton LumberKings 6

Burlington Bees 5, Quincy Gems 3 

O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 3 

June 23 games

West Virginia Miners 7, Lafayette Aviators 3

Terre Haute Rex 5, Champion City Kings 3

Chillicothe Paints 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 5

Cape Catfish 7, Burlington Bees 5

Clinton LumberKings 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3

Danville Dans 2, Alton River Dragons 0

Normal CornBelters 7, Springfield Sliders 6

Quincy Gems 4, O'Fallon Hoots 2

June 24 games

Normal CornBelters 1, Springfield Sliders 0

Normal CornBelters 10, Springfield Sliders 9

Quincy Gems 5, O'Fallon Hoots 2

O'Fallon Hoots 4, Quincy Gems 3

Lafayette Aviators 3, West Virginia Miners 2

Chillicothe Paints 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 4

Danville Dans 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

Cape Catfish 10, Burlington Bees 5

Alton River Dragons 10, Clinton LumberKings 2

Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, postponed

June 25 games

Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

June 26 games

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 4:05 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Illinois Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

June 27 games

Springfield Sliders at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 1:05 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, 4:30 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

At Danville Stadium

Danville Dans 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

Illinois Valley`AB`R`H`RBI

Will Worthington 2b`5`0`0`0

Nolan Clifford ss`5`0`1`0

Blake Atkins dh`4`1`1`0

Andy Nelson 3b-rf`3`0`0`0

Danny Wuestenfield ph`1`0`0`0

Casey Cummings rf`1`0`0`0

Damen Castillo 1b`5`2`4`1

Logan Delgado c`4`1`3`3

Necumba Booker Jr. cf`3`0`1`0

Tom Jurack rf`2`0`0`0

Garry Maynard lf`2`0`0`0

Michael Young lf`2`0`0`0

Colton Coca 3b`2`0`0`0

Demian White p`0`0`0`0

Drake Frize p`0`0`0`0

Justin Rios p`0`0`0`0

Totals`39`4`10`4

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`4`2`2`0

Angelo Peraza dh`4`2`0`0

Keenan Taylor 3b`4`1`2`4

Cooper McMurray 1b`4`2`3`0

Dustin Allen lf`4`1`3`0

Nick Constantine dh-p`3`2`1`0

Javon Fields rf`5`1`1`2

Michael Marsh 2b`3`0`0`1

Johnathan Thomas cf`4`0`1`1

Marc Lidd p`0`0`0`0

Jackson Nicholls p`0`0`0`0

Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0

Totals`35`11`13`8

Illinois Valley`000`201`010`—`4`10`5

Danville`211`041`02x`—`11`13`3

E — Worthington, Clifford, Castillo, Delgado, Coca, Marsh 2, Thomas. LOB — Illinois Valley 12, Danville 8. 2B — Castillo 2, Delgado, McMurray, Allen, Conastantine. HR — Delgado (1), Taylor (3)  SF — Taylor, Marsh SB — Booker, Becerra, Fields. CS — Allen.  

Illinois Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

White (L, 0-3)`4.1`6`6`6`3`2

Frize`0.2`2`2`1`0`0

Rios`3.0`5`3`1`0`3

Totals`8.0`13`11`8`3`5

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Constantine`3.1`4`2`2`0`4

Lidd (W, 1-0)`2.2`3`1`1`1`4

Nichols`2.0`2`1`1`1`1

Leger`1.0`1`0`0`1`1

Totals`9.0`10`4`4`3`10

WP — White 2 PB — Peraza HBP — Booker (By Constantine), Peraza (By White), Constantine (by Frize), Constantine (By Rios).

Time — 2:46. A — 319. 

Umpires — Peter Nicoletti, Gabe Vargas

