Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Lafayette Aviators`16`8`—
Danville Dans`16`9`0.5
Terre Haute Rex`10`14`5.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`7`19`10.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Champion City Kings`15`9`—
West Virginia Miners`14`10`1.0
Chillicothe Paints`12`12`3.0
Johnstown Mill Rats`6`19`9.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Normal CornBelters`14`10`—
Burlington Bees`12`12`2.0
Quincy Gems`11`14`3.5
Clinton LumberKings`9`16`5.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
O'Fallon Hoots`16`9`—
Springfield Sliders`14`11`2.0
Cape Catfish`14`11`2.0
Alton River Dragons`11`14`5.0
June 18 games
Springfield Sliders 7, Terre Haute Rex 5
West Virginia Miners 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 7
Lafayette Aviators 8, Champion City Kings 7
Danville Dans 7, Chillicothe Paints 6
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Clinton LumberKings 1
Quincy Gems 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2
Cape Catfish 3, Alton River Dragons 2
Burlington Bees 12, Normal CornBelters 9
Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, postponed to July 1
June 19 games
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, postponed to June 20
Terre Haute Rex 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
Champion City Kings 6, Lafayette Aviators 3
Chillicothe Paints 17, Danville Dans 6 (7 innings)
Normal CornBelters 14, Clinton LumberKings 1 (7 innings)
O'Fallon Hoots 3, Burlington Bees 0
Springfield Sliders 11, Alton River Dragons 9
Quincy Gems 6, Cape Catfish 3
June 20 games
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, West Virginia Miners 5 (game 1)
West Virginia Miners 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 8 (game 2)
Normal CornBelters 5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1
Champion City Kings 14, Lafayette Aviators 7
Burlington Bees 13, Quincy Gems 5
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Clinton LumberKings 0
Chillicothe Paints 12, Terre Haute Rex 7
Danville Dans 12, Cape Catfish 10
Alton River Dragons 5, Springfield Sliders 1
June 22 games
Alton River Dragons 9, Terre Haute Rex 8
West Virginia Miners 13, Johnstown Mill Rats 8
Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 4
Champion City Kings 7, Danville Dans 6
Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators 6
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 12, Clinton LumberKings 6
Burlington Bees 5, Quincy Gems 3
O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 3
June 23 games
West Virginia Miners 7, Lafayette Aviators 3
Terre Haute Rex 5, Champion City Kings 3
Chillicothe Paints 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 5
Cape Catfish 7, Burlington Bees 5
Clinton LumberKings 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
Danville Dans 2, Alton River Dragons 0
Normal CornBelters 7, Springfield Sliders 6
Quincy Gems 4, O'Fallon Hoots 2
June 24 games
Normal CornBelters 1, Springfield Sliders 0
Normal CornBelters 10, Springfield Sliders 9
Quincy Gems 5, O'Fallon Hoots 2
O'Fallon Hoots 4, Quincy Gems 3
Lafayette Aviators 3, West Virginia Miners 2
Chillicothe Paints 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Danville Dans 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Cape Catfish 10, Burlington Bees 5
Alton River Dragons 10, Clinton LumberKings 2
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, postponed
June 25 games
Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
June 26 games
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 4:05 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Illinois Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
June 27 games
Springfield Sliders at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 1:05 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, 4:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Illinois Valley`AB`R`H`RBI
Will Worthington 2b`5`0`0`0
Nolan Clifford ss`5`0`1`0
Blake Atkins dh`4`1`1`0
Andy Nelson 3b-rf`3`0`0`0
Danny Wuestenfield ph`1`0`0`0
Casey Cummings rf`1`0`0`0
Damen Castillo 1b`5`2`4`1
Logan Delgado c`4`1`3`3
Necumba Booker Jr. cf`3`0`1`0
Tom Jurack rf`2`0`0`0
Garry Maynard lf`2`0`0`0
Michael Young lf`2`0`0`0
Colton Coca 3b`2`0`0`0
Demian White p`0`0`0`0
Drake Frize p`0`0`0`0
Justin Rios p`0`0`0`0
Totals`39`4`10`4
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`4`2`2`0
Angelo Peraza dh`4`2`0`0
Keenan Taylor 3b`4`1`2`4
Cooper McMurray 1b`4`2`3`0
Dustin Allen lf`4`1`3`0
Nick Constantine dh-p`3`2`1`0
Javon Fields rf`5`1`1`2
Michael Marsh 2b`3`0`0`1
Johnathan Thomas cf`4`0`1`1
Marc Lidd p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Nicholls p`0`0`0`0
Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0
Totals`35`11`13`8
Illinois Valley`000`201`010`—`4`10`5
Danville`211`041`02x`—`11`13`3
E — Worthington, Clifford, Castillo, Delgado, Coca, Marsh 2, Thomas. LOB — Illinois Valley 12, Danville 8. 2B — Castillo 2, Delgado, McMurray, Allen, Conastantine. HR — Delgado (1), Taylor (3) SF — Taylor, Marsh SB — Booker, Becerra, Fields. CS — Allen.
Illinois Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
White (L, 0-3)`4.1`6`6`6`3`2
Frize`0.2`2`2`1`0`0
Rios`3.0`5`3`1`0`3
Totals`8.0`13`11`8`3`5
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Constantine`3.1`4`2`2`0`4
Lidd (W, 1-0)`2.2`3`1`1`1`4
Nichols`2.0`2`1`1`1`1
Leger`1.0`1`0`0`1`1
Totals`9.0`10`4`4`3`10
WP — White 2 PB — Peraza HBP — Booker (By Constantine), Peraza (By White), Constantine (by Frize), Constantine (By Rios).
Time — 2:46. A — 319.
Umpires — Peter Nicoletti, Gabe Vargas
