COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Danville Dans`14`7`—
Terre Haute Rex`13`7`0.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`13`7`0.5
Lafayette Aviators`10`10`3.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`15`6`—
Johnstown Mill Rats`7`13`8.5
West Virginia Miners`5`12`9.0
Champion City Kings`5`14`10.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Normal CornBelters`10`10`—
Quincy Gems`10`10`—
Clinton LumberKings`10`11`0.5
Burlington Bees`7`14`4.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
O'Fallon Hoots`13`8`—
Alton River Dragons`12`8`0.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`10`11`3.0
Cape Catfish`7`13`6.0
Monday, June 20 games
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 16, Quincy Gems 6
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6, Lafayette Aviators 0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9, Lafayette Aviators 2
West Virginia Miners 4, Danville Dans 2
Terre Haute Rex 11, Chillicothe Paints 4
Alton River Dragons 3, Clinton LumberKings 2
Tuesday, June 21 games
Normal CornBelters 10, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 1
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 11, Normal CornBelters 8
Chillitcothe Paints 16, Champion City Kings 11
Champion City Kings 4, Chillicothe Paints 3
Danville Dans 12, West Virginia Miners 6
Terre Haute Rex 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Quincy Gems 7, Burlington Bees 3
O'Fallon Hoots 8, Cape Catfish 7
Wednesday, June 22 games
Terre Haute Rex 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 3
Lafayette Aviators 6, Normal CornBelters 5
Burlington Bees 7, Clinton LumberKings 5
O'Fallon Hoots 14, Cape Catfish 4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 13, Alton River Dragons 6
Thursday, June 23 games
Terre Haute Rex at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, June 24 games
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, June 25 games
Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings (2), 4:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
———
At Carleton Davidson Stadium, Springfield, Ohio
Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 3
Danville `AB `R `H `RBI
Jonathon Thomas cf `5 `1 `2 `1
Drake DiGiorno ss `4 `0 `3 `1
Chase Vinson 1b `2 `2 `1 `0
Cam Swanger 3b `2 `1 `0 `0
Will Carpenter 3b `1 `0 `0 `0
Bryce Chance lf `3 `1 `1 `0
Carlos Vasquez 2b `3 `0 `1 `0
Will Portera c `3 `0 `0 `1
Gray Bane dh`4 `0 `0 `0
Trey Higgins rf `2 `1 `0 `0
Braylon Myers p `0 `0 `0 `0
Parker Carlson p `0 `0 `0 `0
Kevin Fee p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `29 `6 `8 `3
Champion City `AB `R `H `RBI
Alex Ryan cf`4 `2 `2 `0
Patrick Fultz dh `5 `0 `2 `1
Matt Mercer rf`4 `1 `2 `2
Edrick Padilla lf`3 `0 `1 `0
Gus Gregory lf `1 `0 `0 `0
Nick Dolan ss`4 `0 `0 `0
Sean Kolenich 2b`3 `0 `0 `0
Ben Stuart 3b`4 `0 `1 `0
James Heavilin c`3 `0 `0 `0
Jonah Sutton c`0 `0 `0 `0
Trey Carter 1b`4 `0 `0 `0
Gabe Phipps p`0 `0 `0 `0
Gabe Carter p`0 `0 `0 `0
Noah Penney p`0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `35 `3 `8 `3
Danville `000 `023 `010`— `6 `8`1
Champion City `200 `010 `000`— `3 `8 `2
E — Portera, Stuart, Heavilin 2B — Fultz, Stuart. HR — Mercer. LOB — Danville 4, Champion City 8. SB — Thomas, Higgins, Ryan. CS — Thomas Digiorno. SF — Portera. DP — Champion City 2
Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Myers`4.1 `6 `3 `3 `0 `6
Carlson (W, 2-0)`3.2 `2 `0 `0 `1 `6
Feed (Sv. 5)`1.0 `0 `0 `0 `1 `1
Totals `9.0 `8 `3 `3 `2 `13
Champion City`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Phipps (L, 0-3)`5.1 `6 `5 `4 `4 `3
Carter`2.2 `1 `1 `1 `1 `3
Penney`1.0 `1 `0 `0 `0 `1
Totals `9.0 `8 `6 `5 `5 `7
Umpires — Steve Hammond and Jeff Eader
T — 3:03. Attendance — 438.
