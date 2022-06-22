Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Danville Dans`14`7`—

Terre Haute Rex`13`7`0.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`13`7`0.5

Lafayette Aviators`10`10`3.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`15`6`—

Johnstown Mill Rats`7`13`8.5

West Virginia Miners`5`12`9.0

Champion City Kings`5`14`10.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Normal CornBelters`10`10`—

Quincy Gems`10`10`—

Clinton LumberKings`10`11`0.5

Burlington Bees`7`14`4.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

O'Fallon Hoots`13`8`—

Alton River Dragons`12`8`0.5

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`10`11`3.0

Cape Catfish`7`13`6.0

Monday, June 20 games

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 16, Quincy Gems 6

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6, Lafayette Aviators 0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9, Lafayette Aviators 2

West Virginia Miners 4, Danville Dans 2

Terre Haute Rex 11, Chillicothe Paints 4

Alton River Dragons 3, Clinton LumberKings 2

Tuesday, June 21 games

Normal CornBelters 10, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 1

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 11, Normal CornBelters 8

Chillitcothe Paints 16, Champion City Kings 11

Champion City Kings 4, Chillicothe Paints 3

Danville Dans 12, West Virginia Miners 6

Terre Haute Rex 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 1

Quincy Gems 7, Burlington Bees 3

O'Fallon Hoots 8, Cape Catfish 7

Wednesday, June 22 games

Terre Haute Rex 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 1 

Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 3

Lafayette Aviators 6, Normal CornBelters 5

Burlington Bees 7, Clinton LumberKings 5

O'Fallon Hoots 14, Cape Catfish 4

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 13, Alton River Dragons 6

Thursday, June 23 games

Terre Haute Rex at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, June 24 games

Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, June 25 games

Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings (2), 4:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Danville Dans at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m. 

———

At Carleton Davidson Stadium, Springfield, Ohio

Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 3

Danville `AB `R `H `RBI

Jonathon Thomas cf `5 `1 `2 `1

Drake DiGiorno ss `4 `0 `3 `1

Chase Vinson 1b `2 `2 `1 `0

Cam Swanger 3b `2 `1 `0 `0

Will Carpenter 3b `1 `0 `0 `0

Bryce Chance lf `3 `1 `1 `0

Carlos Vasquez 2b `3 `0 `1 `0

Will Portera c `3 `0 `0 `1

Gray Bane dh`4 `0 `0 `0

Trey Higgins rf `2 `1 `0 `0

Braylon Myers p `0 `0 `0 `0

Parker Carlson p `0 `0 `0 `0

Kevin Fee p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `29 `6 `8 `3

Champion City `AB `R `H `RBI

Alex Ryan cf`4 `2 `2 `0

Patrick Fultz dh `5 `0 `2 `1

Matt Mercer rf`4 `1 `2 `2

Edrick Padilla lf`3 `0 `1 `0

Gus Gregory lf `1 `0 `0 `0

Nick Dolan ss`4 `0 `0 `0

Sean Kolenich 2b`3 `0 `0 `0

Ben Stuart 3b`4 `0 `1 `0

James Heavilin c`3 `0 `0 `0

Jonah Sutton c`0 `0 `0 `0

Trey Carter 1b`4 `0 `0 `0

Gabe Phipps p`0 `0 `0 `0

Gabe Carter p`0 `0 `0 `0

Noah Penney p`0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `35 `3 `8 `3

Danville `000 `023 `010`— `6 `8`1

Champion City `200 `010 `000`— `3 `8 `2

E — Portera, Stuart, Heavilin  2B — Fultz, Stuart. HR — Mercer.  LOB — Danville 4, Champion City 8. SB — Thomas, Higgins, Ryan. CS — Thomas Digiorno. SF — Portera. DP — Champion City 2

Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Myers`4.1 `6 `3 `3 `0 `6

Carlson (W, 2-0)`3.2 `2 `0 `0 `1 `6

Feed (Sv. 5)`1.0 `0 `0 `0 `1 `1

Totals `9.0 `8 `3 `3 `2 `13

Champion City`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Phipps (L, 0-3)`5.1 `6 `5 `4 `4 `3

Carter`2.2 `1 `1 `1 `1 `3

Penney`1.0 `1 `0 `0 `0 `1

Totals `9.0 `8 `6 `5 `5 `7

Umpires — Steve Hammond and Jeff Eader

T — 3:03. Attendance — 438.

