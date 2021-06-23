Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Lafayette Aviators`15`8`—

Danville Dans`15`9`0.5

Terre Haute Rex`10`14`5.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`7`18`9.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Champion City Kings`15`9`—

West Virginia Miners`14`9`0.5

Chillicothe Paints`11`12`3.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`6`18`8.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Normal CornBelters`12`10`—

Burlington Bees`12`11`0.5

Quincy Gems`10`13`3.5

Clinton LumberKings`9`15`4.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

O'Fallon Hoots`15`8`—

Springfield Sliders`14`9`1.0

Cape Catfish`13`11`2.5

Alton River Dragons`10`14`5.5

June 18 games

Springfield Sliders 7, Terre Haute Rex 5

West Virginia Miners 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 7

Lafayette Aviators 8, Champion City Kings 7

Danville Dans 7, Chillicothe Paints 6

O'Fallon Hoots 7, Clinton LumberKings 1

Quincy Gems 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2

Cape Catfish 3, Alton River Dragons 2

Burlington Bees 12, Normal CornBelters 9

Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, postponed to July 1

June 19 games

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, postponed to June 20

Terre Haute Rex 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3

Champion City Kings 6, Lafayette Aviators 3

Chillicothe Paints 17, Danville Dans 6 (7 innings)

Normal CornBelters 14, Clinton LumberKings 1 (7 innings)

O'Fallon Hoots 3, Burlington Bees 0

Springfield Sliders 11, Alton River Dragons 9

Quincy Gems 6, Cape Catfish 3

June 20 games

Johnstown Mill Rats 6, West Virginia Miners 5 (game 1)

West Virginia Miners 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 8 (game 2)

Normal CornBelters 5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1

Champion City Kings 14, Lafayette Aviators 7

Burlington Bees 13, Quincy Gems 5

O'Fallon Hoots 7, Clinton LumberKings 0

Chillicothe Paints 12, Terre Haute Rex 7

Danville Dans 12, Cape Catfish 10

Alton River Dragons 5, Springfield Sliders 1

June 22 games

Alton River Dragons 9, Terre Haute Rex 8

West Virginia Miners 13, Johnstown Mill Rats 8

Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 4

Champion City Kings 7, Danville Dans 6

Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators 6

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 12, Clinton LumberKings 6

Burlington Bees 5, Quincy Gems 3 

O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 3 

June 23 games

West Virginia Miners 7, Lafayette Aviators 3

Terre Haute Rex 5, Champion City Kings 3

Chillicothe Paints 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 5

Cape Catfish 7, Burlington Bees 5

Clinton LumberKings 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3

Danville Dans 2, Alton River Dragons 0

Normal CornBelters 7, Springfield Sliders 6

Quincy Gems 4, O'Fallon Hoots 2

June 24 games

Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.

Quincy Gems at O'Fallon Hoots (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

June 25 games

Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

June 26 games

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 4:05 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Illinois Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

———

At Lloyd Hopkins Field, Alton

Danville Dans 2, Alton River Dragons 0

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`4`0`2`0

Angelo Peraza dh`4`1`1`0

Keenan Taylor 3b`4`0`1`0

Cooper McMurray 1b`2`0`1`0

Dustin Allen lf`3`0`1`0

Ben Higgins rf`4`0`1`0

Tony Castonguay c`2`0`0`0

Michael Marsh 2b`4`0`0`0

Johnathan Thomas cf`3`1`1`1

Patrick Dunn p`0`0`0`0

Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0

Totals`30`2`8`1

Alton`AB`R`H`RBI

Blake Burris cf`4`0`0`0

Harry Padden lf`2`0`1`0

Brady Mutz dh`2`0`0`0

Nick Neibauer 1b`2`0`0`0

Bryce Zupan ph-1b`1`0`0`0

Gabe Briones c`4`0`0`0

Mike Hampton rf`3`0`1`0

Zach Carden 3b`3`0`0`0

Josh Johnson ph`1`0`0`0

David Harris ss`1`0`0`0

Troy Johnson ph-ss`2`0`0`0

Jake Rivers 2b`2`0`1`0

Adam Stilts p`0`0`0`0

Parker Johnson p`0`0`0`0

Geoff Winters p`0`0`0`0

Brandon Hampton p`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`0`3`0

Danville`100`010`000`—`2`8`1

Alton`000`000`000`—`0`3`3

E — Castonguay, Padden, Carden, Rivers. DP — Alton 2. LOB — Danville 7, Alton 8. 2B — Hampton. HR — Thomas (2)  SB — Allen, Thomas, Rivers. CS — Becerra, Higgins, Thomas, Padden 2.  

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Dunn (W, 2-1)`6.0`3`0`0`3`7

Snell (Sv. 1)`3.0`0`0`0`2`3

Totals`9.0`3`0`0`5`10

Alton`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Stilts (L, 3-2)`5.0`7`2`1`0`1

Johnson`2.0`1`0`0`2`0

Withers`1.0`0`0`0`1`0

Hampton`1.0`0`0`0`2`0

Totals`9.0`8`2`1`5`0

PB — Castonguay HBP — Allen (By Johnson), Mutz (By Dunn), Harris (By Dunn).

Time — 2:30. A — 319. 

Umpires — Roman Freking and Pearson Tahuka-Nunez

