COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Lafayette Aviators`15`8`—
Danville Dans`15`9`0.5
Terre Haute Rex`10`14`5.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`7`18`9.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Champion City Kings`15`9`—
West Virginia Miners`14`9`0.5
Chillicothe Paints`11`12`3.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`6`18`8.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Normal CornBelters`12`10`—
Burlington Bees`12`11`0.5
Quincy Gems`10`13`3.5
Clinton LumberKings`9`15`4.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
O'Fallon Hoots`15`8`—
Springfield Sliders`14`9`1.0
Cape Catfish`13`11`2.5
Alton River Dragons`10`14`5.5
June 18 games
Springfield Sliders 7, Terre Haute Rex 5
West Virginia Miners 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 7
Lafayette Aviators 8, Champion City Kings 7
Danville Dans 7, Chillicothe Paints 6
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Clinton LumberKings 1
Quincy Gems 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2
Cape Catfish 3, Alton River Dragons 2
Burlington Bees 12, Normal CornBelters 9
Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, postponed to July 1
June 19 games
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, postponed to June 20
Terre Haute Rex 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
Champion City Kings 6, Lafayette Aviators 3
Chillicothe Paints 17, Danville Dans 6 (7 innings)
Normal CornBelters 14, Clinton LumberKings 1 (7 innings)
O'Fallon Hoots 3, Burlington Bees 0
Springfield Sliders 11, Alton River Dragons 9
Quincy Gems 6, Cape Catfish 3
June 20 games
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, West Virginia Miners 5 (game 1)
West Virginia Miners 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 8 (game 2)
Normal CornBelters 5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1
Champion City Kings 14, Lafayette Aviators 7
Burlington Bees 13, Quincy Gems 5
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Clinton LumberKings 0
Chillicothe Paints 12, Terre Haute Rex 7
Danville Dans 12, Cape Catfish 10
Alton River Dragons 5, Springfield Sliders 1
June 22 games
Alton River Dragons 9, Terre Haute Rex 8
West Virginia Miners 13, Johnstown Mill Rats 8
Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 4
Champion City Kings 7, Danville Dans 6
Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators 6
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 12, Clinton LumberKings 6
Burlington Bees 5, Quincy Gems 3
O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 3
June 23 games
West Virginia Miners 7, Lafayette Aviators 3
Terre Haute Rex 5, Champion City Kings 3
Chillicothe Paints 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 5
Cape Catfish 7, Burlington Bees 5
Clinton LumberKings 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
Danville Dans 2, Alton River Dragons 0
Normal CornBelters 7, Springfield Sliders 6
Quincy Gems 4, O'Fallon Hoots 2
June 24 games
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at O'Fallon Hoots (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
June 25 games
Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
June 26 games
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 4:05 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Illinois Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
———
At Lloyd Hopkins Field, Alton
Danville Dans 2, Alton River Dragons 0
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`4`0`2`0
Angelo Peraza dh`4`1`1`0
Keenan Taylor 3b`4`0`1`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`2`0`1`0
Dustin Allen lf`3`0`1`0
Ben Higgins rf`4`0`1`0
Tony Castonguay c`2`0`0`0
Michael Marsh 2b`4`0`0`0
Johnathan Thomas cf`3`1`1`1
Patrick Dunn p`0`0`0`0
Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0
Totals`30`2`8`1
Alton`AB`R`H`RBI
Blake Burris cf`4`0`0`0
Harry Padden lf`2`0`1`0
Brady Mutz dh`2`0`0`0
Nick Neibauer 1b`2`0`0`0
Bryce Zupan ph-1b`1`0`0`0
Gabe Briones c`4`0`0`0
Mike Hampton rf`3`0`1`0
Zach Carden 3b`3`0`0`0
Josh Johnson ph`1`0`0`0
David Harris ss`1`0`0`0
Troy Johnson ph-ss`2`0`0`0
Jake Rivers 2b`2`0`1`0
Adam Stilts p`0`0`0`0
Parker Johnson p`0`0`0`0
Geoff Winters p`0`0`0`0
Brandon Hampton p`0`0`0`0
Totals`27`0`3`0
Danville`100`010`000`—`2`8`1
Alton`000`000`000`—`0`3`3
E — Castonguay, Padden, Carden, Rivers. DP — Alton 2. LOB — Danville 7, Alton 8. 2B — Hampton. HR — Thomas (2) SB — Allen, Thomas, Rivers. CS — Becerra, Higgins, Thomas, Padden 2.
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Dunn (W, 2-1)`6.0`3`0`0`3`7
Snell (Sv. 1)`3.0`0`0`0`2`3
Totals`9.0`3`0`0`5`10
Alton`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Stilts (L, 3-2)`5.0`7`2`1`0`1
Johnson`2.0`1`0`0`2`0
Withers`1.0`0`0`0`1`0
Hampton`1.0`0`0`0`2`0
Totals`9.0`8`2`1`5`0
PB — Castonguay HBP — Allen (By Johnson), Mutz (By Dunn), Harris (By Dunn).
Time — 2:30. A — 319.
Umpires — Roman Freking and Pearson Tahuka-Nunez
