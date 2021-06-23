Danville, IL (61832)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.