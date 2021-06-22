Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Lafayette Aviators`15`7`—

Danville Dans`14`9`1.5

Terre Haute Rex`9`14`6.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`7`17`9.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Champion City Kings`15`8`—

West Virginia Miners`13`9`1.5

Chillicothe Paints`10`12`4.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`6`17`8.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Burlington Bees`12`10`—

Normal CornBelters`11`10`0.5

Quincy Gems`9`13`3.5

Clinton LumberKings`8`15`4.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

O'Fallon Hoots`15`7`—

Springfield Sliders`14`8`1.0

Cape Catfish`12`11`3.5

Alton River Dragons`10`13`5.5

June 18 games

Springfield Sliders 7, Terre Haute Rex 5

West Virginia Miners 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 7

Lafayette Aviators 8, Champion City Kings 7

Danville Dans 7, Chillicothe Paints 6

O'Fallon Hoots 7, Clinton LumberKings 1

Quincy Gems 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2

Cape Catfish 3, Alton River Dragons 2

Burlington Bees 12, Normal CornBelters 9

Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, postponed to July 1

June 19 games

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, postponed to June 20

Terre Haute Rex 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3

Champion City Kings 6, Lafayette Aviators 3

Chillicothe Paints 17, Danville Dans 6 (7 innings)

Normal CornBelters 14, Clinton LumberKings 1 (7 innings)

O'Fallon Hoots 3, Burlington Bees 0

Springfield Sliders 11, Alton River Dragons 9

Quincy Gems 6, Cape Catfish 3

June 20 games

Johnstown Mill Rats 6, West Virginia Miners 5 (game 1)

West Virginia Miners 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 8 (game 2)

Normal CornBelters 5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1

Champion City Kings 14, Lafayette Aviators 7

Burlington Bees 13, Quincy Gems 5

O'Fallon Hoots 7, Clinton LumberKings 0

Chillicothe Paints 12, Terre Haute Rex 7

Danville Dans 12, Cape Catfish 10

Alton River Dragons 5, Springfield Sliders 1

June 22 games

Alton River Dragons 9, Terre Haute Rex 8

West Virginia Miners 13, Johnstown Mill Rats 8

Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 4

Champion City Kings 7, Danville Dans 6

Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators 6

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 12, Clinton LumberKings 6

Burlington Bees 5, Quincy Gems 3 

O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 3 

June 23 games

Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

June 24 games

Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.

Quincy Gems at O'Fallon Hoots (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

———

At Danville Stadium

Game 1

Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 4

Champion City`AB`R`H`RBI

Chase Carney cf`4`0`0`0

Ben Ross 3b`3`1`1`0

Brent Widder ss`3`0`1`1

Lukas Galdoni 1b`2`1`1`1

Dallen Leach dh`3`1`1`0

Mitchell Okuley rf`3`1`2`0

Bo Seccombe lf`2`0`0`0

Alex Finney c`3`0`1`2

JJ Wetherholt 2b`2`0`0`0

Alex Ryan ph-2b`1`0`0`0

Gage Voorhees p`0`0`0`0

Caden Kline p`0`0`0`0

Trey Meade p`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`4`7`4

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`2`2`2`2

Kobe Andrade lf`2`1`0`0

Keenan Taylor dh`3`0`1`1

Cooper McMurray 1b`3`0`0`0

Angelo Peraza c`2`1`2`0

Dustin Allen cf`3`1`0`0

Michael Marsh 2b`3`0`0`0

Nick Constantine 3b`2`1`0`0

Javon Fields rf`2`0`0`1

Jaxen Forrester p`0`0`0`0

Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0

Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`6`5`4

Champion City`030`010`0`—`4`7`2

Danville`200`400`x`—`6`5`1

E — Okuley, Finney, Andrade. LOB — Champion City 4, Danville 3. 2B — Widder. HR — Galdoni (5) SF — Fields. SB — Galdoni, Okuley, Becerra, Andrade. CS — Okuley, Taylor.  

Champion City`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Voorhees (L, 1-2)`3.2`5`6`5`1`3

Kline`1.2`0`0`0`1`2

Meade`0.2`0`0`0`0`0

Totals`6.0`5`6`5`2`5

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Forrester (W, 2-0)`4.2`7`4`4`2`5

Snell`1.1`0`0`0`0`2

Leger (Sv. 4)`1.0`0`0`0`0`0

Totals`7.0`7`4`4`2`7

WP — Cline HBP — Seccombe (by Forrester),  Becerra (by Voorhees), Constantine (by Voorhees).

Time — 2:03. A — 1,733. 

Umpires — Kolton Black and Cody Crocker.

———

Game 2

Champion City Kings 7, Danville Dans 6

Champion City`AB`R`H`RBI

Chase Carney cf`3`1`1`1

Ben Ross ss`4`1`2`3

Brent Widder 2b-3b`3`1`1`1

Lukas Galdoni 1b`2`1`1`0

Dallen Leach c`3`0`2`0

Mitchell Okuley rf`3`0`2`2

Breydan Cavey 2b`2`0`0`0

Bo Seccombe ph`1`0`0`0

Treyben Funderburg 3b`1`0`0`0

Brady Emerson lf`1`1`0`0

Trevor Lukkes ph-lf`1`0`0`0

Alex Ryan rf`3`2`1`0

Gabe Phipps p`0`0`0`0

Noah Short p`0`0`0`0

Tyberius Correa p`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`7`10`7

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`2`1`0`0

Angelo Peraza dh`4`1`2`0

Keenan Taylor 3b`4`0`1`1

Cooper McMurray 1b`3`1`2`1

Dustin Allen cf`4`0`1`1

Sam Bianco 2b`2`1`0`0

Justin Long c`1`1`0`0

Kobe Andrade lf`1`0`0`0

Damian Stone rf`4`1`1`0

Johnathon Thomas cf`2`0`1`2

Jacob Reed p`0`0`0`0

Cole Heath p`0`0`0`0

Garrett Rennie p`0`0`0`0

Nick Constantine p`0`0`0`0

Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`6`8`5

Champion City`002`300`2`—`7`10`3

Danville`100`113`0`—`6`8`1

E — Ross, Funderburg, Emerson, Allen. LOB — Champion City 7, Danville 8. HR — Ross (5) SF — Carney, Widder. SB — Peraza, Allen 2, Bianco, Thomas. CS — Leach, Allen, Thomas.  

Champion City`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Phipps`3.1`4`2`2`1`3

Short`1.2`1`3`2`4`1

Correa (W, 2-0)`2.0`3`1`1`2`2

Totals`7.0`8`6`5`7`6

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Reed`3.1`4`2`2`1`3

Heath`0.2`2`3`3`1`0

Rennie`1.0`2`0`0`0`2

Constantine`1.0`0`0`0`0`2

Leger (L, 3-1)`1.0`2`2`2`0`1

Totals`7.0`10`7`6`3`8

WP — Short, Correa HBP — Galdoni (by Reed), Okuley (By Leger), Thomas (by Phipps).

Time — 2:47. A — 4,034. 

Umpires — Kolton Black and Cody Crocker.

 

