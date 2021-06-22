COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Lafayette Aviators`15`7`—
Danville Dans`14`9`1.5
Terre Haute Rex`9`14`6.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`7`17`9.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Champion City Kings`15`8`—
West Virginia Miners`13`9`1.5
Chillicothe Paints`10`12`4.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`6`17`8.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Burlington Bees`12`10`—
Normal CornBelters`11`10`0.5
Quincy Gems`9`13`3.5
Clinton LumberKings`8`15`4.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
O'Fallon Hoots`15`7`—
Springfield Sliders`14`8`1.0
Cape Catfish`12`11`3.5
Alton River Dragons`10`13`5.5
June 18 games
Springfield Sliders 7, Terre Haute Rex 5
West Virginia Miners 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 7
Lafayette Aviators 8, Champion City Kings 7
Danville Dans 7, Chillicothe Paints 6
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Clinton LumberKings 1
Quincy Gems 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2
Cape Catfish 3, Alton River Dragons 2
Burlington Bees 12, Normal CornBelters 9
Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, postponed to July 1
June 19 games
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, postponed to June 20
Terre Haute Rex 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
Champion City Kings 6, Lafayette Aviators 3
Chillicothe Paints 17, Danville Dans 6 (7 innings)
Normal CornBelters 14, Clinton LumberKings 1 (7 innings)
O'Fallon Hoots 3, Burlington Bees 0
Springfield Sliders 11, Alton River Dragons 9
Quincy Gems 6, Cape Catfish 3
June 20 games
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, West Virginia Miners 5 (game 1)
West Virginia Miners 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 8 (game 2)
Normal CornBelters 5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1
Champion City Kings 14, Lafayette Aviators 7
Burlington Bees 13, Quincy Gems 5
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Clinton LumberKings 0
Chillicothe Paints 12, Terre Haute Rex 7
Danville Dans 12, Cape Catfish 10
Alton River Dragons 5, Springfield Sliders 1
June 22 games
Alton River Dragons 9, Terre Haute Rex 8
West Virginia Miners 13, Johnstown Mill Rats 8
Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 4
Champion City Kings 7, Danville Dans 6
Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators 6
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 12, Clinton LumberKings 6
Burlington Bees 5, Quincy Gems 3
O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 3
June 23 games
Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
June 24 games
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at O'Fallon Hoots (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
———
At Danville Stadium
Game 1
Danville Dans 6, Champion City Kings 4
Champion City`AB`R`H`RBI
Chase Carney cf`4`0`0`0
Ben Ross 3b`3`1`1`0
Brent Widder ss`3`0`1`1
Lukas Galdoni 1b`2`1`1`1
Dallen Leach dh`3`1`1`0
Mitchell Okuley rf`3`1`2`0
Bo Seccombe lf`2`0`0`0
Alex Finney c`3`0`1`2
JJ Wetherholt 2b`2`0`0`0
Alex Ryan ph-2b`1`0`0`0
Gage Voorhees p`0`0`0`0
Caden Kline p`0`0`0`0
Trey Meade p`0`0`0`0
Totals`26`4`7`4
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`2`2`2`2
Kobe Andrade lf`2`1`0`0
Keenan Taylor dh`3`0`1`1
Cooper McMurray 1b`3`0`0`0
Angelo Peraza c`2`1`2`0
Dustin Allen cf`3`1`0`0
Michael Marsh 2b`3`0`0`0
Nick Constantine 3b`2`1`0`0
Javon Fields rf`2`0`0`1
Jaxen Forrester p`0`0`0`0
Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0
Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0
Totals`22`6`5`4
Champion City`030`010`0`—`4`7`2
Danville`200`400`x`—`6`5`1
E — Okuley, Finney, Andrade. LOB — Champion City 4, Danville 3. 2B — Widder. HR — Galdoni (5) SF — Fields. SB — Galdoni, Okuley, Becerra, Andrade. CS — Okuley, Taylor.
Champion City`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Voorhees (L, 1-2)`3.2`5`6`5`1`3
Kline`1.2`0`0`0`1`2
Meade`0.2`0`0`0`0`0
Totals`6.0`5`6`5`2`5
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Forrester (W, 2-0)`4.2`7`4`4`2`5
Snell`1.1`0`0`0`0`2
Leger (Sv. 4)`1.0`0`0`0`0`0
Totals`7.0`7`4`4`2`7
WP — Cline HBP — Seccombe (by Forrester), Becerra (by Voorhees), Constantine (by Voorhees).
Time — 2:03. A — 1,733.
Umpires — Kolton Black and Cody Crocker.
———
Game 2
Champion City Kings 7, Danville Dans 6
Champion City`AB`R`H`RBI
Chase Carney cf`3`1`1`1
Ben Ross ss`4`1`2`3
Brent Widder 2b-3b`3`1`1`1
Lukas Galdoni 1b`2`1`1`0
Dallen Leach c`3`0`2`0
Mitchell Okuley rf`3`0`2`2
Breydan Cavey 2b`2`0`0`0
Bo Seccombe ph`1`0`0`0
Treyben Funderburg 3b`1`0`0`0
Brady Emerson lf`1`1`0`0
Trevor Lukkes ph-lf`1`0`0`0
Alex Ryan rf`3`2`1`0
Gabe Phipps p`0`0`0`0
Noah Short p`0`0`0`0
Tyberius Correa p`0`0`0`0
Totals`27`7`10`7
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`2`1`0`0
Angelo Peraza dh`4`1`2`0
Keenan Taylor 3b`4`0`1`1
Cooper McMurray 1b`3`1`2`1
Dustin Allen cf`4`0`1`1
Sam Bianco 2b`2`1`0`0
Justin Long c`1`1`0`0
Kobe Andrade lf`1`0`0`0
Damian Stone rf`4`1`1`0
Johnathon Thomas cf`2`0`1`2
Jacob Reed p`0`0`0`0
Cole Heath p`0`0`0`0
Garrett Rennie p`0`0`0`0
Nick Constantine p`0`0`0`0
Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0
Totals`27`6`8`5
Champion City`002`300`2`—`7`10`3
Danville`100`113`0`—`6`8`1
E — Ross, Funderburg, Emerson, Allen. LOB — Champion City 7, Danville 8. HR — Ross (5) SF — Carney, Widder. SB — Peraza, Allen 2, Bianco, Thomas. CS — Leach, Allen, Thomas.
Champion City`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Phipps`3.1`4`2`2`1`3
Short`1.2`1`3`2`4`1
Correa (W, 2-0)`2.0`3`1`1`2`2
Totals`7.0`8`6`5`7`6
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Reed`3.1`4`2`2`1`3
Heath`0.2`2`3`3`1`0
Rennie`1.0`2`0`0`0`2
Constantine`1.0`0`0`0`0`2
Leger (L, 3-1)`1.0`2`2`2`0`1
Totals`7.0`10`7`6`3`8
WP — Short, Correa HBP — Galdoni (by Reed), Okuley (By Leger), Thomas (by Phipps).
Time — 2:47. A — 4,034.
Umpires — Kolton Black and Cody Crocker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.