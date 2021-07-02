Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

OVERALL

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`21`9`—

Danville Dans`18`12`3.0

Terre Haute Rex`13`19`9.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`22`10

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`19`12`—

West Virginia Miners`16`13`1.5

*Champion City Kings`17`14`2.0

Johnstown Mill Rats`7`24`12.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Burlington Bees`17`15`—

*Normal CornBelters`15`14`0.5

Quincy Gems`15`14`0.5

Clinton LumberKings`12`19`4.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Cape Catfish`20`12`—

O'Fallon Hoots`19`12`0.5

Springfield Sliders`14`16`5.0

Alton River Dragons`12`18`7.0

FIRST HALF

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—

Danville Dans`16`12`3.0

Terre Haute Rex`11`17`8.0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`19`9.5

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

*Champion City Kings`17`12`—

Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—

West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—

Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5

Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0

Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Cape Catfish`18`12`—

O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—

Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.5

Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5

SECOND HALF

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Danville Dans`2`0`—

*Lafayette Aviators`2`0`—

Terre Haute Rex`0`2`2.0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`0`2`2.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`2`0`—

West Virginia Miners`2`0`—

Johnstown Mill Rats`0`2`2.0

*Champion City Kings`0`2`2.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Quincy Gems`2`0`—

Burlington Bees`2`1`—`0.5

*Normal CornBelters`1`2`1.5

Clinton LumberKings`0`2`2.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Cape Catfish`2`0`—

O'Fallon Hoots`1`0`0.5

Alton River Dragons`0`1`1.5

Springfield Sliders`0`2`2.0

*-first half champions

June 28 game

O'Fallon Hoots 6, Terre Haute Rex 2

June 29 games

Cape Catfish 9, O'Fallon Hoots 8

Cape Catfish 4, O'Fallon Hoots 3

Champion City Kings 5, West Virginia Miners 3, 11 innings

Lafayette Aviators 6, Danville Dans 3

Chillicothe Paints 3, Johnstown Mill Rats 2

Burlington Bees 8, Alton River Dragons 4

Quincy Gems 6, Springfield Sliders 5

June 30 games

Lafayette Aviators 7, Danville Dans 0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Terre Haute Rex 7

Terre Haute Rex 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1

West Virginia Miners 6, Champion City Kings 3

Clinton LumberKings 9, Normal CornBelters 2

Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters, postponed to July 13

Chillicothe Paints 13, Johnstown Mill Rats 4

Burlington Bees 7, Alton River Dragons 5

O'Fallon Hoots 3, Cape Catfish 2

Quincy Gems at Springfield Sliders postponed to July 13.

July 1 games

Normal CornBelters 6, Burlington Bees 3

Burlington Bees 2, Normal CornBelters 0

Lafayette Aviators 7, Terre Haute Rex 1

Chillicothe Paints 8, Champion City Kings 2

Quincy Gems 6, Clinton LumberKings 3

Cape Catfish 5, Springfield Sliders 2

Danville Dans 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, postponed to July 2

O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, postponed to July 13

July 2 games

West Virginia Miners 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 6

West Virginia Miners 12, Johnstown Mill Rats 9

Danville Dans 10, Terre Haute Rex 0, eight innings

Chillicothe Paints 12, Champion City Kings 5

Lafayette Aviators 5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

Burlington Bees 11, Clinton LumberKings 5

Quincy Gems 7, Normal CornBelters 6

O'Fallon Hoots 2, Alton River Dragons 0

Cape Catfish 9, Springfield Sliders 8, 11 innings

June 3 games

Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 4:35 p.m.

Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems (doubleheader), 5:30 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

June 4 games

O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex (Doubleheader), 2:30 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 4:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Normal Cornbelters, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

———

At Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium, Terre Haute, Ind.

Danville Dans 10, Terre Haute Rex 0

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`3`2`1`0

Dustin Allen lf`4`1`2`3

Angelo Peraza dh`3`0`1`2

Cooper McMurray 1b`5`1`2`1

Damian Stone rf`4`2`1`1

Nick Constantine 3b`2`2`1`1

Mike Marsh 2b`5`0`0`0

Justin Long c`4`01`2`2

Johnathan Thomas cf`3`1`1`0

Jacob Reed p`0`0`0`0

Brandon Willoughby p`0`0`0`0

Totals`33`10`11`10

Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI

Alec Atkinson 2b`4`0`2`0

Colter Couillard-Rodak 3b`4`0`1`0

Rob Weissheier 1b`3`0`1`0

Alexander Brunson lf`3`0`0`0

Nate Wolf rf`2`0`1`0

Tyler Nelson cf`3`0`0`0

Dylan Janke c`3`0`1`0

Sammy Rowan dh`3`0`0`0

Kody Putnam ss`3`0`0`0

Luke Hayden p`0`0`0`0

Benji Downs p`0`0`0`0

Jake Nitch p`0`0`0`0

Totals`28`0`6`0

Danville`111`200`22`—`10`11`0

Terre Haute`000`000`00`—`0`6`1

E — Janke. LOB — Danville 11, Terre Haute 5. DP — Danville 1. 2B — Peraza, McMurray, Constantine, Long, Janke. HR — Stone (2). SB — Becerra 2, Thomas 2. CS — Peraza, Long, Atkinson. 

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Reed (W, 1-1)`7.0`5`0`0`1`7

Willoughby`1.0`1`0`0`0`0

Totals`8.0`6`0`0`1`7

Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hayden (L, 1-1)`3.1`7`6`5`5`5

Downs`3.2`3`2`2`4`2

Nitch`1.0`1`2`2`1`1

Totals`8.0`11`10`9`10`8

WP — Downs. HBP — Stone (by Downs), Constantine (By Nitch).

Time — 2:48. A — 457. 

Umpires — Kolton Black and Cody Crocker

