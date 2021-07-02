COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
OVERALL
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`21`9`—
Danville Dans`18`12`3.0
Terre Haute Rex`13`19`9.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`22`10
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`19`12`—
West Virginia Miners`16`13`1.5
*Champion City Kings`17`14`2.0
Johnstown Mill Rats`7`24`12.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Burlington Bees`17`15`—
*Normal CornBelters`15`14`0.5
Quincy Gems`15`14`0.5
Clinton LumberKings`12`19`4.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Cape Catfish`20`12`—
O'Fallon Hoots`19`12`0.5
Springfield Sliders`14`16`5.0
Alton River Dragons`12`18`7.0
FIRST HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—
Danville Dans`16`12`3.0
Terre Haute Rex`11`17`8.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`19`9.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
*Champion City Kings`17`12`—
Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—
West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—
Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5
Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0
Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Cape Catfish`18`12`—
O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—
Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.5
Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5
SECOND HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Danville Dans`2`0`—
*Lafayette Aviators`2`0`—
Terre Haute Rex`0`2`2.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`0`2`2.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`2`0`—
West Virginia Miners`2`0`—
Johnstown Mill Rats`0`2`2.0
*Champion City Kings`0`2`2.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Quincy Gems`2`0`—
Burlington Bees`2`1`—`0.5
*Normal CornBelters`1`2`1.5
Clinton LumberKings`0`2`2.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Cape Catfish`2`0`—
O'Fallon Hoots`1`0`0.5
Alton River Dragons`0`1`1.5
Springfield Sliders`0`2`2.0
*-first half champions
June 28 game
O'Fallon Hoots 6, Terre Haute Rex 2
June 29 games
Cape Catfish 9, O'Fallon Hoots 8
Cape Catfish 4, O'Fallon Hoots 3
Champion City Kings 5, West Virginia Miners 3, 11 innings
Lafayette Aviators 6, Danville Dans 3
Chillicothe Paints 3, Johnstown Mill Rats 2
Burlington Bees 8, Alton River Dragons 4
Quincy Gems 6, Springfield Sliders 5
June 30 games
Lafayette Aviators 7, Danville Dans 0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Terre Haute Rex 7
Terre Haute Rex 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1
West Virginia Miners 6, Champion City Kings 3
Clinton LumberKings 9, Normal CornBelters 2
Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters, postponed to July 13
Chillicothe Paints 13, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Burlington Bees 7, Alton River Dragons 5
O'Fallon Hoots 3, Cape Catfish 2
Quincy Gems at Springfield Sliders postponed to July 13.
July 1 games
Normal CornBelters 6, Burlington Bees 3
Burlington Bees 2, Normal CornBelters 0
Lafayette Aviators 7, Terre Haute Rex 1
Chillicothe Paints 8, Champion City Kings 2
Quincy Gems 6, Clinton LumberKings 3
Cape Catfish 5, Springfield Sliders 2
Danville Dans 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, postponed to July 2
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, postponed to July 13
July 2 games
West Virginia Miners 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
West Virginia Miners 12, Johnstown Mill Rats 9
Danville Dans 10, Terre Haute Rex 0, eight innings
Chillicothe Paints 12, Champion City Kings 5
Lafayette Aviators 5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Burlington Bees 11, Clinton LumberKings 5
Quincy Gems 7, Normal CornBelters 6
O'Fallon Hoots 2, Alton River Dragons 0
Cape Catfish 9, Springfield Sliders 8, 11 innings
June 3 games
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 4:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems (doubleheader), 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
June 4 games
O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex (Doubleheader), 2:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 4:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Normal Cornbelters, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
At Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium, Terre Haute, Ind.
Danville Dans 10, Terre Haute Rex 0
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`3`2`1`0
Dustin Allen lf`4`1`2`3
Angelo Peraza dh`3`0`1`2
Cooper McMurray 1b`5`1`2`1
Damian Stone rf`4`2`1`1
Nick Constantine 3b`2`2`1`1
Mike Marsh 2b`5`0`0`0
Justin Long c`4`01`2`2
Johnathan Thomas cf`3`1`1`0
Jacob Reed p`0`0`0`0
Brandon Willoughby p`0`0`0`0
Totals`33`10`11`10
Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI
Alec Atkinson 2b`4`0`2`0
Colter Couillard-Rodak 3b`4`0`1`0
Rob Weissheier 1b`3`0`1`0
Alexander Brunson lf`3`0`0`0
Nate Wolf rf`2`0`1`0
Tyler Nelson cf`3`0`0`0
Dylan Janke c`3`0`1`0
Sammy Rowan dh`3`0`0`0
Kody Putnam ss`3`0`0`0
Luke Hayden p`0`0`0`0
Benji Downs p`0`0`0`0
Jake Nitch p`0`0`0`0
Totals`28`0`6`0
Danville`111`200`22`—`10`11`0
Terre Haute`000`000`00`—`0`6`1
E — Janke. LOB — Danville 11, Terre Haute 5. DP — Danville 1. 2B — Peraza, McMurray, Constantine, Long, Janke. HR — Stone (2). SB — Becerra 2, Thomas 2. CS — Peraza, Long, Atkinson.
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Reed (W, 1-1)`7.0`5`0`0`1`7
Willoughby`1.0`1`0`0`0`0
Totals`8.0`6`0`0`1`7
Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Hayden (L, 1-1)`3.1`7`6`5`5`5
Downs`3.2`3`2`2`4`2
Nitch`1.0`1`2`2`1`1
Totals`8.0`11`10`9`10`8
WP — Downs. HBP — Stone (by Downs), Constantine (By Nitch).
Time — 2:48. A — 457.
Umpires — Kolton Black and Cody Crocker
