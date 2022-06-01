Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Danville Dans`1`0`—

Lafayette Aviators`1`0`—

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`0`1`1

Terre Haute Rex`0`1`1

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Johnstown Mill Rats`1`0`—

Champion City Kings`0`0`.5

Chillicothe Paints`0`0`.5

West Virginia Miners`0`1`1

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Burlington Bees`1`0`—

Normal CornBelters`1`0`—

Clinton LumberKings`0`1`1

Quincy Gems`0`1`1

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Alton River Dragons`1`0`—

O'Fallon Hoots`1`0`—

Cape Catfish`0`1`1

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`0`1`1

June 1 Games

Johnstown Mill Rats 14, West Virginia Miners 5

Lafayette Aviators 4, Terre Haute Rex 3

Burlington Bees 15, Quincy Gems 5, 7 innings

Normal Cornbelters 12, Clinton Lumberkings 1

Danville Dans 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

O'Fallon Hoots 10, Cape Catfish 5

Alton River Dragons 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6

Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, postponed to June 21

June 2 games

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Chillicothe  Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 5:30 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

June 3 games

Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Clinton Lumberkings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

June 4 games

Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, 5 p.m.

Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Normal Cornbelters, 7 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

June 5 games

Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 1:05 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Terre Haute, 3:30 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 5:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters, 6 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

———

At Danville Stadium

Danville Dans 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

Illinois Valley`AB`R`H`RBI

Chase Resetich ss `4`1`1`0

Evan Evola dh`5`1`1`0

Damen Castillo 1b `4`0`0`1

Caileb Johnson lf/2b `3`0`0`0

Luke Adams 3b`3`0`0`0

Ivan Witt c`4`1`0`0

Alex Cameron cf`3`0`0`0

Harry Mauterer 2b`0`0`0`0

Christion Cleary lf`1`1`0`0

Isaiah Hart rf`3`0`1`1

Tyler Conklin p `0`0`0`0

Eben Heine p `0`0`0`0

Preston Kaufman p`0`0`0`0

Totals `30`4`4`2

Danville `AB`R`H`RBI

Bryce Chance lf `4`0`1`1

Seaver Sheets ss `3`2`2`2

Chase Vinson 1b `3`2`1`0

Trey Higgins cf `4`0`0`0

Gray Bane c `3`2`1`1

Wesley Helms 3b `4`0`2`0

Will Carpenter 2b `3`0`1`3

Preston Ford rf `4`1`2`0

Kaito Hara dh `2`1`0`0

Jackson Conn p `0`0`0`0

Khal Stephen p `0`0`0`0

Totals `30`8`9`6

Illinois Valley`200`100`001`—`4`4`4

Danville`100`103`03x`—`8`9`2

E — Resetich, Johnson, Conklin, Heinie, Chance, Stephen  LOB — Illinois Valley 6, Danville 6. 2B — Adams, Hart, Chance, Ford. HR — Sheets. SB — Adams, Vinson, Carpenter, Hara. CS — Adams, Chance, Helms. SF — Carpenter 

Illinois Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Conklin (L 0-1)`5.1`7`5`5`2`4

Heine`2.0`0`1`1`3`2

Kaufman`0.2`2`2`2`1`0

Totals `8.0`9`8`8`6`6

Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Conn`4.0`2`3`1`5`7

Stephen (W, 1-0)`5.0`2`1`1`0`10

Totals `9.0`4`4`2`5`17

HBP — Stephen (3)

T — 3:07. A — 578. 

Umpires — Tim Tribble and David Runyon

