COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Danville Dans`1`0`—
Lafayette Aviators`1`0`—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`0`1`1
Terre Haute Rex`0`1`1
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Johnstown Mill Rats`1`0`—
Champion City Kings`0`0`.5
Chillicothe Paints`0`0`.5
West Virginia Miners`0`1`1
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Burlington Bees`1`0`—
Normal CornBelters`1`0`—
Clinton LumberKings`0`1`1
Quincy Gems`0`1`1
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Alton River Dragons`1`0`—
O'Fallon Hoots`1`0`—
Cape Catfish`0`1`1
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`0`1`1
June 1 Games
Johnstown Mill Rats 14, West Virginia Miners 5
Lafayette Aviators 4, Terre Haute Rex 3
Burlington Bees 15, Quincy Gems 5, 7 innings
Normal Cornbelters 12, Clinton Lumberkings 1
Danville Dans 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
O'Fallon Hoots 10, Cape Catfish 5
Alton River Dragons 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, postponed to June 21
June 2 games
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 5:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
June 3 games
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton Lumberkings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
June 4 games
Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, 5 p.m.
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Normal Cornbelters, 7 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
June 5 games
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 1:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Terre Haute, 3:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 5:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters, 6 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Illinois Valley`AB`R`H`RBI
Chase Resetich ss `4`1`1`0
Evan Evola dh`5`1`1`0
Damen Castillo 1b `4`0`0`1
Caileb Johnson lf/2b `3`0`0`0
Luke Adams 3b`3`0`0`0
Ivan Witt c`4`1`0`0
Alex Cameron cf`3`0`0`0
Harry Mauterer 2b`0`0`0`0
Christion Cleary lf`1`1`0`0
Isaiah Hart rf`3`0`1`1
Tyler Conklin p `0`0`0`0
Eben Heine p `0`0`0`0
Preston Kaufman p`0`0`0`0
Totals `30`4`4`2
Danville `AB`R`H`RBI
Bryce Chance lf `4`0`1`1
Seaver Sheets ss `3`2`2`2
Chase Vinson 1b `3`2`1`0
Trey Higgins cf `4`0`0`0
Gray Bane c `3`2`1`1
Wesley Helms 3b `4`0`2`0
Will Carpenter 2b `3`0`1`3
Preston Ford rf `4`1`2`0
Kaito Hara dh `2`1`0`0
Jackson Conn p `0`0`0`0
Khal Stephen p `0`0`0`0
Totals `30`8`9`6
Illinois Valley`200`100`001`—`4`4`4
Danville`100`103`03x`—`8`9`2
E — Resetich, Johnson, Conklin, Heinie, Chance, Stephen LOB — Illinois Valley 6, Danville 6. 2B — Adams, Hart, Chance, Ford. HR — Sheets. SB — Adams, Vinson, Carpenter, Hara. CS — Adams, Chance, Helms. SF — Carpenter
Illinois Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Conklin (L 0-1)`5.1`7`5`5`2`4
Heine`2.0`0`1`1`3`2
Kaufman`0.2`2`2`2`1`0
Totals `8.0`9`8`8`6`6
Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Conn`4.0`2`3`1`5`7
Stephen (W, 1-0)`5.0`2`1`1`0`10
Totals `9.0`4`4`2`5`17
HBP — Stephen (3)
T — 3:07. A — 578.
Umpires — Tim Tribble and David Runyon
