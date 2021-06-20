COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Lafayette Aviators`15`5`—
Danville Dans`12`8`3.0
Terre Haute Rex`9`12`6.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`6`16`10.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Champion City Kings`13`7`—
West Virginia Miners`11`8`1.0
Chillicothe Paints`8`12`5.0
Johnstown Mill Rats`5`15`8.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Burlington Bees`10`10`—
Normal CornBelters`10`10`—
Quincy Gems`9`10`0.5
Clinton LumberKings`8`13`2.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Springfield Sliders`14`7`—
O'Fallon Hoots`13`7`0.5
Cape Catfish`12`9`2.0
Alton River Dragons`8`13`6.0
June 18 games
Springfield Sliders 7, Terre Haute Rex 5
West Virginia Miners 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 7
Lafayette Aviators 8, Champion City Kings 7
Danville Dans 7, Chillicothe Paints 6
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Clinton LumberKings 1
Quincy Gems 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2
Cape Catfish 3, Alton River Dragons 2
Burlington Bees 12, Normal CornBelters 9
Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, postponed to July 1
June 19 games
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, postponed to June 20
Terre Haute Rex 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
Champion City Kings 6, Lafayette Aviators 3
Chillicothe Paints 17, Danville Dans 6 (7 innings)
Normal CornBelters 14, Clinton LumberKings 1 (7 innings)
O'Fallon Hoots 3, Burlington Bees 0
Springfield Sliders 11, Alton River Dragons 9
Quincy Gems 6, Cape Catfish 3
June 20 games
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats (doubleheader), noon
Normal CornBelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 1:05 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 2:05 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Alton River Dragons, 4:35 p.m.
June 22 games
Alton River Dragons at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans (doubleheader), 6 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
June 23 games
Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
———
SATURDAY'S BOX SCORE
At Danville Stadium
Chillicothe Paints 17, Danville Dans 6
Chillicothe`AB`R`H`RBI
Jimmy Allen 3b`3`3`2`0
Colin Summerhill c`4`2`2`5
Trey Smith rf`5`1`3`1
Ryley Preece ph/rf`1`0`0`0
Kent Reeser cf`5`2`2`3
Ben Gbur lf`5`0`0`0
Jake Silverstein lf`0`0`0`0
Alex Ludwick 2b`5`2`3`2
Nathan Karaffa ss`2`1`0`0
Trey Maeker dh`1`3`0`0
Jackson Feltner 1b`4`3`2`2
Matt Dockman p`0`0`0`0
Marshall Pile p`0`0`0`0
Tyler Ronevich p`0`0`0`0
Totals`35`17`14`13
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`3`0`1`1
Angelo Peraza dh`3`1`1`0
Keenan Taylor 2b`2`0`0`1
Cooper McMurray 1b`3`0`1`0
Javon Fields lf`3`1`0`0
Ben Higgins rf`4`1`1`0
Tony Castonguay c`4`0`0`0
Nick Constantine 3b`2`3`2`2
Jonathon Thomas cf`2`0`1`0
Colton Smith p`0`0`0`0
Cole Heath p`0`0`0`0
Aaron Chao p`0`0`0`0
Logan Kohler p`0`0`0`0
Sam Bianco p`0`0`0`0
Kobe Andrade p`0`0`0`0
Totals`26`6`7`4
Chillicothe`003`419`0`—`17`14`1
Danville`101`301`0`—`6`7`3
E — Karaffa, Becerra, Thomas, Chao. LOB — Chillicothe 10, Danville 7. 2B — Smith, Feltner 2, Peraza. SF — Summerhill, Taylor. SB — Allen, Reeser 2, Ludwick 2, Peraza, Fields, Higgins. CS — Becerra.
Chillicothe`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Dockman`3.2`6`5`5`3`2
Pile (W, 2-0)`2.1`1`1`1`3`2
Ronevich`1.0`0`0`0`0`3
Totals`7.0`7`6`6`6`7
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Smith (L, 1-2)`3.0`2`3`3`1`2
Heath`1.0`3`4`4`2`2
Chao`1.1`4`4`4`3`4
Kohler`0.1`2`5`3`3`1
Bianco`0.1`2`1`0`1`1
Andrade`1.0`1`0`0`0`2
Totals`7.0`14`17`14`10`12
WP — Pile 4, Heath, Chao. PB — Summerhill, Castonguay. HBP — Constantine (by Pile), Summerhill (by Smith), Allen (by Smith).
Time — 3:21. A — 1,113.
Umpires — Pearson Whitecloud Tahuka-Nunez and Roman Freking.
