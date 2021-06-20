Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Lafayette Aviators`15`5`—

Danville Dans`12`8`3.0

Terre Haute Rex`9`12`6.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`6`16`10.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Champion City Kings`13`7`—

West Virginia Miners`11`8`1.0

Chillicothe Paints`8`12`5.0

Johnstown Mill Rats`5`15`8.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Burlington Bees`10`10`—

Normal CornBelters`10`10`—

Quincy Gems`9`10`0.5

Clinton LumberKings`8`13`2.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Springfield Sliders`14`7`—

O'Fallon Hoots`13`7`0.5

Cape Catfish`12`9`2.0

Alton River Dragons`8`13`6.0

June 18 games

Springfield Sliders 7, Terre Haute Rex 5

West Virginia Miners 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 7

Lafayette Aviators 8, Champion City Kings 7

Danville Dans 7, Chillicothe Paints 6

O'Fallon Hoots 7, Clinton LumberKings 1

Quincy Gems 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2

Cape Catfish 3, Alton River Dragons 2

Burlington Bees 12, Normal CornBelters 9

Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, postponed to July 1

June 19 games

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, postponed to June 20

Terre Haute Rex 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3

Champion City Kings 6, Lafayette Aviators 3

Chillicothe Paints 17, Danville Dans 6 (7 innings)

Normal CornBelters 14, Clinton LumberKings 1 (7 innings)

O'Fallon Hoots 3, Burlington Bees 0

Springfield Sliders 11, Alton River Dragons 9

Quincy Gems 6, Cape Catfish 3

June 20 games

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats (doubleheader), noon

Normal CornBelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 1:05 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 2:05 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Alton River Dragons, 4:35 p.m.

June 22 games

Alton River Dragons at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Danville Dans (doubleheader), 6 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

June 23 games

Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

———

SATURDAY'S BOX SCORE

At Danville Stadium

Chillicothe Paints 17, Danville Dans 6

Chillicothe`AB`R`H`RBI

Jimmy Allen 3b`3`3`2`0

Colin Summerhill c`4`2`2`5

Trey Smith rf`5`1`3`1

Ryley Preece ph/rf`1`0`0`0

Kent Reeser cf`5`2`2`3

Ben Gbur lf`5`0`0`0

Jake Silverstein lf`0`0`0`0

Alex Ludwick 2b`5`2`3`2

Nathan Karaffa ss`2`1`0`0

Trey Maeker dh`1`3`0`0

Jackson Feltner 1b`4`3`2`2

Matt Dockman p`0`0`0`0

Marshall Pile p`0`0`0`0

Tyler Ronevich p`0`0`0`0

Totals`35`17`14`13

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`3`0`1`1

Angelo Peraza dh`3`1`1`0

Keenan Taylor 2b`2`0`0`1

Cooper McMurray 1b`3`0`1`0

Javon Fields lf`3`1`0`0

Ben Higgins rf`4`1`1`0

Tony Castonguay c`4`0`0`0

Nick Constantine 3b`2`3`2`2

Jonathon Thomas cf`2`0`1`0

Colton Smith p`0`0`0`0

Cole Heath p`0`0`0`0

Aaron Chao p`0`0`0`0

Logan Kohler p`0`0`0`0

Sam Bianco p`0`0`0`0

Kobe Andrade p`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`6`7`4

Chillicothe`003`419`0`—`17`14`1

Danville`101`301`0`—`6`7`3

E — Karaffa, Becerra, Thomas, Chao. LOB — Chillicothe 10, Danville 7. 2B — Smith, Feltner 2, Peraza. SF — Summerhill, Taylor. SB — Allen, Reeser 2, Ludwick 2, Peraza, Fields, Higgins. CS — Becerra. 

Chillicothe`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Dockman`3.2`6`5`5`3`2

Pile (W, 2-0)`2.1`1`1`1`3`2

Ronevich`1.0`0`0`0`0`3

Totals`7.0`7`6`6`6`7

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Smith (L, 1-2)`3.0`2`3`3`1`2

Heath`1.0`3`4`4`2`2

Chao`1.1`4`4`4`3`4

Kohler`0.1`2`5`3`3`1

Bianco`0.1`2`1`0`1`1

Andrade`1.0`1`0`0`0`2

Totals`7.0`14`17`14`10`12

WP — Pile 4, Heath, Chao. PB — Summerhill, Castonguay. HBP — Constantine (by Pile), Summerhill (by Smith), Allen (by Smith).

Time — 3:21. A — 1,113. 

Umpires — Pearson Whitecloud Tahuka-Nunez and Roman Freking.

