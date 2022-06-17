COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Danville Dans`10`6`—
Lafayette Aviators`9`6`0.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`8`7`1.5
Terre Haute Rex`8`7`1.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`11`4`—
Johnstown Mill Rats`7`9`4.5
West Virginia Miners`4`9`6.5
Champion City Kings`4`10`7.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Normal CornBelters`9`6`—
Clinton LumberKings`8`9`2.5
Quincy Gems`7`9`3.5
Burlington Bees`5`12`6.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Alton River Dragons`10`6`—
O'Fallon Hoots`10`8`1.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`8`8`2.0
Cape Catfish`7`9`3.0
Friday, June 10 games
Normal CornBelters 6, Quincy Gems 3
Normal CornBelters 4, Quincy Gems
Terre Haute Rex 13, West Virginia 2
Champion City Kings 9, Lafayette Aviators 7
O'Fallon Hoots 3, Danville Dans 0
Danville Dans 8, O’Fallon Hoots 6
Chillicothe Paints 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Clinton LumberKings 0
Alton River Dragons 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4
Burlington Bees 8, Cape Catfish 7
Saturday, June 11 games
Chillicothe Paints 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Chillicothe Paints 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
West Virginia Miners 13, Terre Haute Rex 3
Lafayette Aviators 10, Champions City Kings 4
Clinton LumberKings 11, O'Fallon Hoots 7
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Normal CornBelters 0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 12, Quincy Gems 1
Danville Dans 10, Alton River Dragons 9
Burlington Bees 10, Cape Catfish 9
Sunday, June 12 games
Chillicothe Paints 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Clinton Lumberkings 10, O'Fallon Hoots 4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Danville Dans 4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 17, Burlington Bees 3
Terre Haute Rex 14, Lafayette Aviators 3
Cape Catfish 12, Alton River Dragons 2
Normal CornBelters 14, Quincy Gems 10
West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, postponed to July 10
Tuesday, June 14 games
Chillicothe Paints 9, West Virginia Miners 8
Champion City Kings 20, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Quincy Gems 5, Cape Catfish 3
Cape Catfish 8, Quincy Gems 4
O'Fallon Hoots 10, Clinton LumberKings 9, 8 innings
O'Fallon Hoots 3, Clinton LumberKings 2
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7, Alton River Dragons 2
Danville Dans 3, Lafayette Aviators 3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Burlington Bees 6
Wednesday, June 15 games
Terre Haute Rex 20, Danville Dans 10, 7 innings
Chillicothe Paints 6, West Virginia Miners 0
Johnstown Mill Rats at 6, Champion City Kings 5
Lafayette Aviators 15, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2, 8 innings
O'Fallon Hoots 8, Normal CornBelters 7
Alton River Dragons 9, Clinton LumberKings 7
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9, Burlington Bees 1
Thursday, June 16 games
Johnstown Mill Rats 14, West Virginia Miners 3
Chillicothe Paints 7, Champion City Kings 6
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, Lafayette Aviators 1
Danville Dans 13, Terre Haute Rex 0
O'Fallon Hoots 9, Burlington Bees 1
Clinton LumberKings 7, Quincy Gems 2
Alton River Dragons 9, Cape Catfish 8, 11 innings
Normal CornBelters 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5
Friday, June 17 games
Johnstown Mill Rats 5, West Virginia Miners 3
Lafayette Aviators 10, Champion City Kings 0
Danville Dans 11, Chillicothe Paints 7
Quincy Gems 11, Burlington Bees 4
Clinton LumberKings 8, Cape Catfish 1
O'Fallon Hoots 6, Normal CornBelters 3
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 10, Alton River Dragons 7
Terre Haute Rex 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
Saturday, June 18 games
West Virginia Miners at Chilicothe Paints (2), 4:35 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, June 19 games
Danville Dans at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.
Normal Cornbelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 2:05 p.m
Burlington Bees at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 2:17 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m
Cape Catfish at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Monday, June 20 games
Quincy Gems at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, Noon
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (2), 4:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21 games
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Normal CornBelters (2), noon
Chillitcothe Paints at Champion City Kings (2), 4:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
At VA Memorial Stadium, Chillicothe, Ohio
Danville Dans 11, Chillicothe Paints 7
Danville `AB `R `H `RBI
Jonathon Thomas cf `6 `1 `3 `1
Carlos Vasquez 2b `5 `0 `1 `1
Will Portera c `3 `0 `0 `0
Jack Ellis 1b `4 `1 `0 `0
Cam Swanger 3b `5 `2 `2 `2
Drake DiGiorno ss `4 `2 `3 `0
BJ Banyon lf`5 `1 `3 `1
Gray Bane dh `4 `3 `2 `1
Trey Higgins rf `5 `1 `2 `4
Braylon Myers p `0 `0 `0 `0
Parker Carlson p `0 `0 `0 `0
Sam Whiting p `0 `0 `0 `0
Kevin Fee p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `41 `11 `16 `10
Chillicothe `AB `R `H `RBI
Jeron Williams ss`4 `1 `3 `1
Nate Dorinsky lf `4 `0 `0 `0
Brett Carson rf/cf `5 `1 `1 `0
Tim Orr c`3 `1 `1 `0
Ben Gbur cf/p`5 `1 `1 `0
Hunter Klotz 1b`2 `0 `0 `0
Connor Ashby dh`4 `1 `0 `1
Kade Wroot rf`1 `0 `0 `0
Brett Hilsheimer 3b`4 `1 `2 `1
Cameron Bowen 2b`4 `1 `0 `1
Gunnar Boehm p`0 `0 `0 `0
Todd Bangston p`0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `36 `7 `8 `4
Danville `001 `033 `202`— `11 `16`3
Chillicothe `100 `000 `141`— `7 `8 `1
E — Portera 2, Swanger, Williams 2B — Bane 2, Thomas, Williams. 3B — Williams. HR — Swanger, Higgins. LOB — Danville 8, Chillicothe 9. SB — Thomas, Digiorno, Williams. DP — Chillicothe 2
Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Myers`3.0 `3 `1 `0 `1 `3
Carlson (W, 1-0)`3.0 `0 `0 `0 `1 `5
Whiting`1.2 `3 `5 `3 `4 `0
Fee`1.1 `2 `1 `1 `1 `2
Totals `9.0 `8 `7 `4 `7 `10
Chillicothe`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Boehm (L, 0-1)`5.2 `7 `7 `7 `3 `5
Bangston`2.1 `5 `2 `2 `1 `3
Gbur`1.0 `4 `2 `2 `0 `2
Totals `9.0 `16 `11 `11 `4 `10
HBP — Boehm
Umpires — Matt Bradley and Pat Atkins
T — 3:12. Attendance — 1,654.
