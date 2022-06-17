Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Danville Dans`10`6`—

Lafayette Aviators`9`6`0.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`8`7`1.5

Terre Haute Rex`8`7`1.5

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`11`4`—

Johnstown Mill Rats`7`9`4.5

West Virginia Miners`4`9`6.5

Champion City Kings`4`10`7.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Normal CornBelters`9`6`—

Clinton LumberKings`8`9`2.5

Quincy Gems`7`9`3.5

Burlington Bees`5`12`6.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Alton River Dragons`10`6`—

O'Fallon Hoots`10`8`1.5

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`8`8`2.0

Cape Catfish`7`9`3.0

Friday, June 10 games

Normal CornBelters 6, Quincy Gems 3

Normal CornBelters 4, Quincy Gems

Terre Haute Rex 13, West Virginia 2

Champion City Kings 9, Lafayette Aviators 7

O'Fallon Hoots 3, Danville Dans 0

Danville Dans 8, O’Fallon Hoots 6

Chillicothe Paints 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 1 

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Clinton LumberKings 0

Alton River Dragons 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4

Burlington Bees 8, Cape Catfish 7 

Saturday, June 11 games

Chillicothe Paints 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 1

Chillicothe Paints 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 4

West Virginia Miners 13, Terre Haute Rex 3 

Lafayette Aviators 10, Champions City Kings 4

Clinton LumberKings 11, O'Fallon Hoots 7

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Normal CornBelters 0

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 12, Quincy Gems 1

Danville Dans 10, Alton River Dragons 9

Burlington Bees 10, Cape Catfish 9

Sunday, June 12 games

Chillicothe Paints 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 1

Clinton Lumberkings 10, O'Fallon Hoots 4

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Danville Dans 4

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 17, Burlington Bees 3

Terre Haute Rex 14, Lafayette Aviators 3

Cape Catfish 12, Alton River Dragons 2

Normal CornBelters 14, Quincy Gems 10

West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, postponed to July 10

Tuesday, June 14 games

Chillicothe Paints 9, West Virginia Miners 8

Champion City Kings 20, Johnstown Mill Rats 3 

Quincy Gems 5, Cape Catfish 3

Cape Catfish 8, Quincy Gems 4

O'Fallon Hoots 10, Clinton LumberKings 9, 8 innings

O'Fallon Hoots 3, Clinton LumberKings 2

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7, Alton River Dragons 2

Danville Dans 3, Lafayette Aviators 3

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Burlington Bees 6

Wednesday, June 15 games

Terre Haute Rex 20, Danville Dans 10, 7 innings

Chillicothe Paints 6, West Virginia Miners 0

Johnstown Mill Rats at 6, Champion City Kings 5 

Lafayette Aviators 15, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2, 8 innings 

O'Fallon Hoots 8, Normal CornBelters 7 

Alton River Dragons 9, Clinton LumberKings 7

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9, Burlington Bees 1

Thursday, June 16 games

Johnstown Mill Rats 14, West Virginia Miners 3

Chillicothe Paints 7, Champion City Kings 6

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, Lafayette Aviators 1

Danville Dans 13, Terre Haute Rex 0

O'Fallon Hoots 9, Burlington Bees 1 

Clinton LumberKings 7, Quincy Gems 2

Alton River Dragons 9, Cape Catfish 8, 11 innings

Normal CornBelters 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5

Friday, June 17 games

Johnstown Mill Rats 5, West Virginia Miners 3

Lafayette Aviators 10, Champion City Kings 0

Danville Dans 11, Chillicothe Paints 7

Quincy Gems 11, Burlington Bees 4 

Clinton LumberKings 8, Cape Catfish 1

O'Fallon Hoots 6, Normal CornBelters 3

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 10, Alton River Dragons 7

Terre Haute Rex 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3

Saturday, June 18 games

West Virginia Miners at Chilicothe Paints (2), 4:35 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Danville Dans at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, June 19 games

Danville Dans at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.

Normal Cornbelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 2:05 p.m

Burlington Bees at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 2:17 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m

Cape Catfish at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Monday, June 20 games

Quincy Gems at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, Noon

Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (2), 4:30 p.m.

Danville Dans at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21 games

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Normal CornBelters (2), noon

Chillitcothe Paints at Champion City Kings (2), 4:30 p.m.

Danville Dans at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

———

At VA Memorial Stadium, Chillicothe, Ohio

Danville Dans 11, Chillicothe Paints 7

Danville `AB `R `H `RBI

Jonathon Thomas cf `6 `1 `3 `1

Carlos Vasquez 2b `5 `0 `1 `1

Will Portera c `3 `0 `0 `0

Jack Ellis 1b `4 `1 `0 `0

Cam Swanger 3b `5 `2 `2 `2

Drake DiGiorno ss `4 `2 `3 `0

BJ Banyon lf`5 `1 `3 `1

Gray Bane dh `4 `3 `2 `1

Trey Higgins rf `5 `1 `2 `4

Braylon Myers p `0 `0 `0 `0

Parker Carlson p `0 `0 `0 `0

Sam Whiting p `0 `0 `0 `0

Kevin Fee p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `41 `11 `16 `10

Chillicothe `AB `R `H `RBI

Jeron Williams ss`4 `1 `3 `1

Nate Dorinsky lf `4 `0 `0 `0

Brett Carson rf/cf `5 `1 `1 `0

Tim Orr c`3 `1 `1 `0

Ben Gbur cf/p`5 `1 `1 `0

Hunter Klotz 1b`2 `0 `0 `0

Connor Ashby dh`4 `1 `0 `1

Kade Wroot rf`1 `0 `0 `0

Brett Hilsheimer 3b`4 `1 `2 `1

Cameron Bowen 2b`4 `1 `0 `1

Gunnar Boehm p`0 `0 `0 `0

Todd Bangston p`0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `36 `7 `8 `4

Danville `001 `033 `202`— `11 `16`3

Chillicothe `100 `000 `141`— `7 `8 `1

E — Portera 2, Swanger, Williams  2B — Bane 2, Thomas, Williams. 3B — Williams. HR — Swanger, Higgins.  LOB — Danville 8, Chillicothe 9. SB — Thomas, Digiorno, Williams. DP — Chillicothe 2

Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Myers`3.0 `3 `1 `0 `1 `3

Carlson (W, 1-0)`3.0 `0 `0 `0 `1 `5

Whiting`1.2 `3 `5 `3 `4 `0

Fee`1.1 `2 `1 `1 `1 `2

Totals `9.0 `8 `7 `4 `7 `10

Chillicothe`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Boehm (L, 0-1)`5.2 `7 `7 `7 `3 `5

Bangston`2.1 `5 `2 `2 `1 `3

Gbur`1.0 `4 `2 `2 `0 `2

Totals `9.0 `16 `11 `11 `4 `10

HBP — Boehm

Umpires — Matt Bradley and Pat Atkins

T — 3:12. Attendance — 1,654.

