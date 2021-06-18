Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Lafayette Aviators`15`4`—

Danville Dans`12`7`3.0

Terre Haute Rex`8`12`7.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`6`15`10.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Champion City Kings`12`7`—

West Virginia Miners`11`8`1.0

Chillicothe Paints`7`12`5.0

Johnstown Mill Rats`5`15`7.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Burlington Bees`10`9`—

Normal CornBelters`9`9`0.5

Quincy Gems`8`10`1.0

Clinton LumberKings`8`12`2.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Springfield Sliders`13`7`—

O'Fallon Hoots`12`7`0.5

Cape Catfish`12`8`1.0

Alton River Dragons`8`12`5.0

June 15 games

Champion City Kings 23, Johnstown Mill Rats 5

Chillicothe Paints 2, West Virginia Miners 1

Danville Dans 3, Alton River Dragons 1

O'Fallon Hoots 6, Springfield Sliders 2

Cape Catfish 2, Clinton LumberKings 0

Quincy Gems 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3

June 16 games

Champion City Kings 15, Johnstown Mill Rats 9

Normal CornBelters 5, O'Fallon Hoots 4

Normal CornBelters 3, O'Fallon Hoots 1

Lafayette Aviators 8, Burlington Bees 4

West Virginia Miners 7, Chillicothe Paints 4

Alton River Dragons 7, Terre Haute Rex 1

Cape Catfish 10, Clinton LumberKings 8

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2, Quincy Gems 0

Danville Dans 10, Springfield Sliders 8, 8 innings

Springfield Sliders 6, Danville Dans 4

June 17 games

Danville Dans 3, Terre Haute Rex 1

Danville Dans 4, Terre Haute Rex 2

Cape Catfish 6, Alton River Dragons 1

Cape Catfish 8, Alton River Dragons 4

West Virginia Miners 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 6

Lafayette Aviators 5, Burlington Bees 3

Champion City Kings 4, Chillicothe Paints 3, 10 innings

Springfield Sliders 13, Clinton LumberKings 12

Quincy Gems 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6

O'Fallon Hoots 10, Normal CornBelters 0

June 18 games

Springfield Sliders 7, Terre Haute Rex 5

West Virginia Miners 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 7

Lafayette Aviators 8, Champion City Kings 7

Danville Dans 7, Chillicothe Paints 6

O'Fallon Hoots 7, Clinton Lumberkings 1

Quincy Gems 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2

Cape Catfish 3, Alton River Dragons 2

Burlington Bees 12, Normal CornBelters 9

Burlington Bees at Normal Cornbelters, postponed

June 19 games

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 4:05 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

June 20 games

Normal CornBelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 1:05 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Clinton Lumberkings, 2 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 2:05 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Alton River Dragons, 4:35 p.m.

———

At Danville Stadium

Danville Dans 7, Chillicothe Paints 6

Chillicothe`AB`R`H`RBI

Jimmy Allen 2b`4`0`2`1

Ryley Preece cf`4`0`0`0

Trey Smith cf-ph`1`0`0`0

Drew Wilson dh`3`0`0`0

Kent Reeser lf`3`1`0`0

Trey Maeker 1b`3`1`0`0

Ben Gbur rf`4`1`2`0

Nathan Karaffa ss`2`1`0`0

Colin Summerhill 3b`3`1`0`1

Issac Bair c`4`1`2`3

Zach Kendall p`0`0`0`0

Justin Diefenbach p`0`0`0`0

Jake Silverstein p`0`0`0`0

Totals`31`6`6`5

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`4`0`2`3

Kobe Andrade lf`4`1`1`0

Keenan Taylor 2b`3`1`1`0

Cooper McMurray 1b`3`1`1`1

Angelo Peraza c`3`1`1`0

Dustin Allen rf`4`1`1`1

Javon Fields dh`4`1`1`1

Michael Marsh 3b`3`0`0`0

Johnathon Thomas cf`4`1`2`0

Hayden Birdsong p`0`0`0`0

Jackson Torsey p`0`0`0`0

Marc Lidd p`0`0`0`0

Totals`32`7`10`6

Chillicothe`000`000`501`—`6`6`2

Danville`000`004`12x`—`7`104`1

E — Summerhill, Bair, Marsh. LOB — Chillicothe 5, Danville 6. 2B — Gbur, Bair, Andrade, Fields. SB — Allen, Fields, Thomas. CS — Gbur, Karaffa, Peraza. 

Chillicothe`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kendall`5.2`6`4`4`3`4

Diefenback (L, 0-4)`1.2`3`3`1`1`0

Silverstein`0.2`1`0`0`0`0

Totals`8.0`10`7`5`4`4

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Birdsong`6.2`2`2`2`3`9

Torsey (W, 2-0)`1.1`2`3`3`1`1

Lidd (S, 1)`1.0`2`1`1`1`0

Totals`9.0`6`6`6`5`10

WP — Kendall 3. HBP — Wilson (By Birdsong), Karaffa (By Torsey).

Time — 2:38. A — 657. 

Umpires — Cody Crocker, Kolton Black

 

