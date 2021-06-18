COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Lafayette Aviators`15`4`—
Danville Dans`12`7`3.0
Terre Haute Rex`8`12`7.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`6`15`10.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Champion City Kings`12`7`—
West Virginia Miners`11`8`1.0
Chillicothe Paints`7`12`5.0
Johnstown Mill Rats`5`15`7.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Burlington Bees`10`9`—
Normal CornBelters`9`9`0.5
Quincy Gems`8`10`1.0
Clinton LumberKings`8`12`2.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Springfield Sliders`13`7`—
O'Fallon Hoots`12`7`0.5
Cape Catfish`12`8`1.0
Alton River Dragons`8`12`5.0
June 15 games
Champion City Kings 23, Johnstown Mill Rats 5
Chillicothe Paints 2, West Virginia Miners 1
Danville Dans 3, Alton River Dragons 1
O'Fallon Hoots 6, Springfield Sliders 2
Cape Catfish 2, Clinton LumberKings 0
Quincy Gems 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
June 16 games
Champion City Kings 15, Johnstown Mill Rats 9
Normal CornBelters 5, O'Fallon Hoots 4
Normal CornBelters 3, O'Fallon Hoots 1
Lafayette Aviators 8, Burlington Bees 4
West Virginia Miners 7, Chillicothe Paints 4
Alton River Dragons 7, Terre Haute Rex 1
Cape Catfish 10, Clinton LumberKings 8
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2, Quincy Gems 0
Danville Dans 10, Springfield Sliders 8, 8 innings
Springfield Sliders 6, Danville Dans 4
June 17 games
Danville Dans 3, Terre Haute Rex 1
Danville Dans 4, Terre Haute Rex 2
Cape Catfish 6, Alton River Dragons 1
Cape Catfish 8, Alton River Dragons 4
West Virginia Miners 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Lafayette Aviators 5, Burlington Bees 3
Champion City Kings 4, Chillicothe Paints 3, 10 innings
Springfield Sliders 13, Clinton LumberKings 12
Quincy Gems 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6
O'Fallon Hoots 10, Normal CornBelters 0
June 18 games
Springfield Sliders 7, Terre Haute Rex 5
West Virginia Miners 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 7
Lafayette Aviators 8, Champion City Kings 7
Danville Dans 7, Chillicothe Paints 6
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Clinton Lumberkings 1
Quincy Gems 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2
Cape Catfish 3, Alton River Dragons 2
Burlington Bees 12, Normal CornBelters 9
Burlington Bees at Normal Cornbelters, postponed
June 19 games
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 4:05 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
June 20 games
Normal CornBelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 1:05 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Clinton Lumberkings, 2 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 2:05 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Alton River Dragons, 4:35 p.m.
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 7, Chillicothe Paints 6
Chillicothe`AB`R`H`RBI
Jimmy Allen 2b`4`0`2`1
Ryley Preece cf`4`0`0`0
Trey Smith cf-ph`1`0`0`0
Drew Wilson dh`3`0`0`0
Kent Reeser lf`3`1`0`0
Trey Maeker 1b`3`1`0`0
Ben Gbur rf`4`1`2`0
Nathan Karaffa ss`2`1`0`0
Colin Summerhill 3b`3`1`0`1
Issac Bair c`4`1`2`3
Zach Kendall p`0`0`0`0
Justin Diefenbach p`0`0`0`0
Jake Silverstein p`0`0`0`0
Totals`31`6`6`5
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`4`0`2`3
Kobe Andrade lf`4`1`1`0
Keenan Taylor 2b`3`1`1`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`3`1`1`1
Angelo Peraza c`3`1`1`0
Dustin Allen rf`4`1`1`1
Javon Fields dh`4`1`1`1
Michael Marsh 3b`3`0`0`0
Johnathon Thomas cf`4`1`2`0
Hayden Birdsong p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Torsey p`0`0`0`0
Marc Lidd p`0`0`0`0
Totals`32`7`10`6
Chillicothe`000`000`501`—`6`6`2
Danville`000`004`12x`—`7`104`1
E — Summerhill, Bair, Marsh. LOB — Chillicothe 5, Danville 6. 2B — Gbur, Bair, Andrade, Fields. SB — Allen, Fields, Thomas. CS — Gbur, Karaffa, Peraza.
Chillicothe`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Kendall`5.2`6`4`4`3`4
Diefenback (L, 0-4)`1.2`3`3`1`1`0
Silverstein`0.2`1`0`0`0`0
Totals`8.0`10`7`5`4`4
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Birdsong`6.2`2`2`2`3`9
Torsey (W, 2-0)`1.1`2`3`3`1`1
Lidd (S, 1)`1.0`2`1`1`1`0
Totals`9.0`6`6`6`5`10
WP — Kendall 3. HBP — Wilson (By Birdsong), Karaffa (By Torsey).
Time — 2:38. A — 657.
Umpires — Cody Crocker, Kolton Black
