All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Lafayette Aviators`14`4`—

Danville Dans`11`7`3.0

Terre Haute Rex`8`11`6.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`6`14`9.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Champion City Kings`12`6`—

West Virginia Miners`10`8`2.0

Chillicothe Paints`7`11`5.0

Johnstown Mill Rats`5`14`7.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Burlington Bees`9`9`—

Normal CornBelters`9`9`—

Clinton LumberKings`8`11`1.5

Quincy Gems`7`10`1.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Springfield Sliders`12`7`—

O'Fallon Hoots`11`7`0.5

Cape Catfish`11`8`1.0

Alton River Dragons`8`11`4.0

June 15 games

Champion City Kings 23, Johnstown Mill Rats 5

Chillicothe Paints 2, West Virginia Miners 1

Danville Dans 3, Alton River Dragons 1

O'Fallon Hoots 6, Springfield Sliders 2

Cape Catfish 2, Clinton LumberKings 0

Quincy Gems 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3

June 16 games

Champion City Kings 15, Johnstown Mill Rats 9

Normal CornBelters 5, O'Fallon Hoots 4

Normal CornBelters 3, O'Fallon Hoots 1

Lafayette Aviators 8, Burlington Bees 4

West Virginia Miners 7, Chillicothe Paints 4

Alton River Dragons 7, Terre Haute Rex 1

Cape Catfish 10, Clinton LumberKings 8

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2, Quincy Gems 0

Danville Dans 10, Springfield Sliders 8, 8 innings

Springfield Sliders 6, Danville Dans 4

June 17 games

Danville Dans 3, Terre Haute Rex 1

Danville Dans 4, Terre Haute Rex 2

Cape Catfish 6, Alton River Dragons 1

Cape Catfish 8, Alton River Dragons 4

West Virginia Miners 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 6

Lafayette Aviators 5, Burlington Bees 3

Champion City Kings 4, Chillicothe Paints 3, 10 innings

Springfield Sliders 13, Clinton LumberKings 12

Quincy Gems 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6

O'Fallon Hoots 10, Normal CornBelters 0

June 18 games

Springfield Sliders at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton Lumberkings at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

June 19 games

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 4:05 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

———

At Danville Dans

Game 1

Danville Dans 3, Terre Haute Rex 1

Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI

Alec Atkinson 2b-cf`3`0`1`0

Kaleb Hannahs 3b`3`0`1`0

Rob Weissheier 1b`3`0`0`0

Alexander Brunson lf`3`1`2`0

Kyle Harbison c`2`0`0`0

Nate Wolf dh`3`0`1`1

Kody Putnam ss`3`0`0`0

Jack Leverenz rf`3`0`1`0

Sammy Rowan cf`1`0`1`0

Sean Becker 2b`2`0`0`0

Cole Gilley p`0`0`0`0

Kase Lawson p`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`1`7`1

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`3`0`0`0

Dustin Allen lf`2`1`1`1

Keenan Taylor 2b`3`0`2`1

Cooper McMurray 1b`3`0`0`0

Angelo Peraza c`2`0`0`0

Damian Stone rf`2`0`0`0

Logan Kohler 3b`3`0`0`0

Justin Long c`2`0`0`0

Johnathon Thomas cf`2`2`1`0

Patrick Dunn p`0`0`0`0

Jackson Torsey p`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`3`4`2

Terre Haute`000`001`0`—`1`7`2

Danville`002`010`x`—`3`4`1

E — Harbison, Lawson, Allen. LOB — Terre Haute 7, Danville 4. 2B — Leverenz, Taylor. SB — Atkinson, Hannahs, Peraza, Thomas 2. 

Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gilley (L, 1-2)`4.0`3`2`2`2`7

Lawson`2.0`1`1`0`0`2

Totals`6.0`4`3`2`2`9

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Dunn (W, 1-1)`5.2`6`1`1`1`5

Torsey (S, 1)`1.1`1`0`0`0`1

Totals`7.0`7`1`1`1`6

WP — Gilley, Lawson. PB — Long. HBP —Hannahs (By Dunn).

Time — 1:58. 

Umpires — Cody Crocker, Kolton Black

Game 2

Danville Dans 4, Terre Haute Rex 2

Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI

Alec Atkinson 2b-rf`3`1`1`1

Kaleb Hannahs 3b`3`1`1`01

Rob Weissheier 1b`3`0`1`1

Alexander Brunson lf`3`0`0`0

Tyler Nelson cf`3`0`1`0

Canton Terry dh`3`0`0`0

Dylan Janke c`3`0`0`0

Kody Putnam ss`3`0`0`0

Sean Becker 2b`0`0`0`0

Jack Leverenz pr-rf`1`0`0`0

Joey Hurth p`0`0`0`0

Alex Reinoehl p`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`2`4`2

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`3`0`1`1

Kobe Andrade lf`3`2`2`0

Keenan Taylor 2b`2`1`0`1

Cooper McMurray 1b`3`0`2`2

Tony Castonguay c`3`0`0`0

Dustin Allen lf`3`0`0`0

Ben Higgins dh`3`0`0`0

Sam Bianco 3b`2`0`0`0

Damian Stone cf`0`1`0`0

Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`4`5`4

Terre Haute`200`000`0`—`2`4`1

Danville`102`100`x`—`4`5`0

E — Leverenz. LOB — Terre Haute 3, Danville 4. 2B — Hannahs, McMurray. 3B — Andrade. HR — Atkinson. SB — Bianco 2, Stone 2. 

Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hurth (L, 0-2)`4.0`5`4`2`3`2

Reinoehl`2.0`0`0`0`0`2

Totals`6.0`5`4`2`3`4

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Snell (W, 2-0)`7.0`4`2`2`0`11

Totals`7.0`4`2`2`0`11

HBP —Beckers (By Snell).

Time — 1:44. A — 573

Umpires — Cody Crocker, Kolton Black

