Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Lafayette Aviators`14`4`—
Danville Dans`11`7`3.0
Terre Haute Rex`8`11`6.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`6`14`9.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Champion City Kings`12`6`—
West Virginia Miners`10`8`2.0
Chillicothe Paints`7`11`5.0
Johnstown Mill Rats`5`14`7.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Burlington Bees`9`9`—
Normal CornBelters`9`9`—
Clinton LumberKings`8`11`1.5
Quincy Gems`7`10`1.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Springfield Sliders`12`7`—
O'Fallon Hoots`11`7`0.5
Cape Catfish`11`8`1.0
Alton River Dragons`8`11`4.0
June 15 games
Champion City Kings 23, Johnstown Mill Rats 5
Chillicothe Paints 2, West Virginia Miners 1
Danville Dans 3, Alton River Dragons 1
O'Fallon Hoots 6, Springfield Sliders 2
Cape Catfish 2, Clinton LumberKings 0
Quincy Gems 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
June 16 games
Champion City Kings 15, Johnstown Mill Rats 9
Normal CornBelters 5, O'Fallon Hoots 4
Normal CornBelters 3, O'Fallon Hoots 1
Lafayette Aviators 8, Burlington Bees 4
West Virginia Miners 7, Chillicothe Paints 4
Alton River Dragons 7, Terre Haute Rex 1
Cape Catfish 10, Clinton LumberKings 8
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2, Quincy Gems 0
Danville Dans 10, Springfield Sliders 8, 8 innings
Springfield Sliders 6, Danville Dans 4
June 17 games
Danville Dans 3, Terre Haute Rex 1
Danville Dans 4, Terre Haute Rex 2
Cape Catfish 6, Alton River Dragons 1
Cape Catfish 8, Alton River Dragons 4
West Virginia Miners 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Lafayette Aviators 5, Burlington Bees 3
Champion City Kings 4, Chillicothe Paints 3, 10 innings
Springfield Sliders 13, Clinton LumberKings 12
Quincy Gems 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6
O'Fallon Hoots 10, Normal CornBelters 0
June 18 games
Springfield Sliders at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton Lumberkings at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
June 19 games
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 4:05 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
At Danville Dans
Game 1
Danville Dans 3, Terre Haute Rex 1
Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI
Alec Atkinson 2b-cf`3`0`1`0
Kaleb Hannahs 3b`3`0`1`0
Rob Weissheier 1b`3`0`0`0
Alexander Brunson lf`3`1`2`0
Kyle Harbison c`2`0`0`0
Nate Wolf dh`3`0`1`1
Kody Putnam ss`3`0`0`0
Jack Leverenz rf`3`0`1`0
Sammy Rowan cf`1`0`1`0
Sean Becker 2b`2`0`0`0
Cole Gilley p`0`0`0`0
Kase Lawson p`0`0`0`0
Totals`26`1`7`1
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`3`0`0`0
Dustin Allen lf`2`1`1`1
Keenan Taylor 2b`3`0`2`1
Cooper McMurray 1b`3`0`0`0
Angelo Peraza c`2`0`0`0
Damian Stone rf`2`0`0`0
Logan Kohler 3b`3`0`0`0
Justin Long c`2`0`0`0
Johnathon Thomas cf`2`2`1`0
Patrick Dunn p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Torsey p`0`0`0`0
Totals`22`3`4`2
Terre Haute`000`001`0`—`1`7`2
Danville`002`010`x`—`3`4`1
E — Harbison, Lawson, Allen. LOB — Terre Haute 7, Danville 4. 2B — Leverenz, Taylor. SB — Atkinson, Hannahs, Peraza, Thomas 2.
Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Gilley (L, 1-2)`4.0`3`2`2`2`7
Lawson`2.0`1`1`0`0`2
Totals`6.0`4`3`2`2`9
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Dunn (W, 1-1)`5.2`6`1`1`1`5
Torsey (S, 1)`1.1`1`0`0`0`1
Totals`7.0`7`1`1`1`6
WP — Gilley, Lawson. PB — Long. HBP —Hannahs (By Dunn).
Time — 1:58.
Umpires — Cody Crocker, Kolton Black
Game 2
Danville Dans 4, Terre Haute Rex 2
Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI
Alec Atkinson 2b-rf`3`1`1`1
Kaleb Hannahs 3b`3`1`1`01
Rob Weissheier 1b`3`0`1`1
Alexander Brunson lf`3`0`0`0
Tyler Nelson cf`3`0`1`0
Canton Terry dh`3`0`0`0
Dylan Janke c`3`0`0`0
Kody Putnam ss`3`0`0`0
Sean Becker 2b`0`0`0`0
Jack Leverenz pr-rf`1`0`0`0
Joey Hurth p`0`0`0`0
Alex Reinoehl p`0`0`0`0
Totals`25`2`4`2
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`3`0`1`1
Kobe Andrade lf`3`2`2`0
Keenan Taylor 2b`2`1`0`1
Cooper McMurray 1b`3`0`2`2
Tony Castonguay c`3`0`0`0
Dustin Allen lf`3`0`0`0
Ben Higgins dh`3`0`0`0
Sam Bianco 3b`2`0`0`0
Damian Stone cf`0`1`0`0
Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0
Totals`22`4`5`4
Terre Haute`200`000`0`—`2`4`1
Danville`102`100`x`—`4`5`0
E — Leverenz. LOB — Terre Haute 3, Danville 4. 2B — Hannahs, McMurray. 3B — Andrade. HR — Atkinson. SB — Bianco 2, Stone 2.
Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Hurth (L, 0-2)`4.0`5`4`2`3`2
Reinoehl`2.0`0`0`0`0`2
Totals`6.0`5`4`2`3`4
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Snell (W, 2-0)`7.0`4`2`2`0`11
Totals`7.0`4`2`2`0`11
HBP —Beckers (By Snell).
Time — 1:44. A — 573
Umpires — Cody Crocker, Kolton Black
