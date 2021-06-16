Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Lafayette Aviators`13`4`—

Danville Dans`9`7`3.5

Terre Haute Rex`8`9`5.0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`6`13`8.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Champion City Kings`11`6`—

West Virginia Miners`9`8`2.0

Chillicothe Paints`7`10`4.0

Johnstown Mill Rats`5`13`6.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Burlington Bees`9`8`—

Normal CornBelters`9`8`—

Clinton LumberKings`8`10`1.5

Quincy Gems`6`11`3.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Springfield Sliders`11`7`—

O'Fallon Hoots`10`7`0.5

Cape Catfish`9`8`1.0

Alton River Dragons`8`9`2.0

June 15 games

Champion City Kings 23, Johnstown Mill Rats 5

Chillicothe Paints 2, West Virginia Miners 1

Danville Dans 3, Alton River Dragons 1

O'Fallon Hoots 6, Springfield Sliders 2

Cape Catfish 2, Clinton LumberKings 0

Quincy Gems 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3

June 16 games

Champion City Kings 15, Johnstown Mill Rats 9

Normal CornBelters 5, O'Fallon Hoots 4

Normal CornBelters 3, O'Fallon Hoots 1

Lafayette Aviators 8, Burlington Bees 4

West Virginia Miners 7, Chillicothe Paints 4

Alton River Dragons 7, Terre Haute Rex 1

Cape Catfish 10, Clinton LumberKings 8

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2, Quincy Gems 0

Danville Dans 10, Springfield Sliders 8, 8 innings

Danville Dans at Springfield Sliders, LATE

June 17 games

Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons (doubleheader), 3:05 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans (doubleheader), 6 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.

June 18 games

Springfield Sliders at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton Lumberkings at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

June 19 games

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 4:05 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

———

At Robin Roberts Field, Springfield

Game 1

Danville Dans 10, Springfield Sliders 8

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`5`1`2`2

Kobe Andrade lf`5`0`0`1

Josh Emanuels 3b`4`0`2`1

Cooper McMurray 1b`5`1`2`0

Angelo Peraza c`4`3`2`0

Tony Castonguay dh`4`1`1`0

Dustin Allen cf-rf`2`2`2`4

Sam Bianco 2b`2`0`0`0

Michael Marsh 3b`0`1`0`0

Johnathon Thomas cf`3`1`1`0

Damian Stone ph-rf`1`0`0`0

Jaxen Forrester p`0`0`0`0

Cole Heath p`0`0`0`0

Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0

Totals`35`10`12`8

Springfield`AB`R`H`RBI

Tate Wargo 3b`5`2`3`1

John Weglarz 2b`5`0`4`1

Zach Wilson cf`5`0`1`1

Gunner Smith dh`5`0`0`0

Nick Terrell ss`4`1`2`0

Jordan Gunter lf`2`1`0`0

Ty Sifferman lf-ph`0`0`0`0

Bryce Balusek 1b`3`1`1`1

Reed Blaszcyzk ph-rf`1`0`0`0

Trevor Hazelhurst 1b`0`0`0`0

Hunter Darst c`2`2`2`0

Ben Nelson rf`1`1`0`0

Evan Harris ph`1`0`0`0

Eric Martin rf`0`0`0`0

Luke Malmanger ph`1`0`0`0

Jake Sergent p`0`0`0`0

Zach Harstad p`0`0`0`0

Cam Zunkel p`0`0`0`0

Totals`35`8`13`4

Danville`000`305`02`—`10`12`1

Springfield`000`035`00`—`8`13`2

E — Thomas, Weglarz, Terrell. LOB — Danville 8, Springfield 8. 2B — McMurray, Weglarz, Terrell, Balusek. HR — Allen. SB — Peraza, Constonguay, Allen, Darst. 

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Forrester`4.2`5`3`3`2`1

Heath`0.2`4`4`4`1`0

Leger (W, 3-0)`2.2`4`1`1`1`6

Totals`8.0`13`8`8`4`7

Springfield`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sergent`5.1`5`4`4`3`3

Harstad`0.2`4`4`2`0`0

Zunkel (L, 0-1)`2.0`3`2`2`1`2

Totals`8.0`12`10`8`4`5

WP — Heath, Sergent. PB — Darst. HBP — Marsh (by Harstad), Darst (by Heath).

Time — 2:47. 

Umpires — Chris Wirt, Zach Lutz

Game 2

Springfield Sliders 6, Danville Dans 4

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`4`1`1`0

Angelo Peraza dh`1`1`0`0

Cooper McMurray 1b`3`0`1`0

Tony Castonguay c`3`0`0`0

Dustin Allen lf`3`0`0`0

Michael Marsh 2b`3`0`0`0

Nick Constantine 3b`3`0`0`0

Johnathon Thomas cf`2`1`1`0

Damian Stone rf`3`1`1`2

Garrett Rennie p`0`0`0`0

Jacob Reed p`0`0`0`0

Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`4`4`2

Springfield`AB`R`H`RBI

Tate Wargo 3b`3`1`1`1

John Weglarz 2b`4`1`1`1

Zach Wilson cf`2`0`2`1

Gunner Smith 1b`3`0`0`0

Nick Terrell ss`2`1`0`0

Nick Jones c`3`0`1`0

Eric Martin rf`3`1`1`2

Trevor Hazelhurst 1b`1`1`0`0

Ty Sifferman lf`3`1`0`0

Logan Lange p`0`0`0`0

Chase Kessinger p`0`0`0`0

Totals`24`6`6`5

Danville`200`000`2`—`4`4`1

Springfield`001`500`x`—`6`6`2

E — Nichols, Weglarz, Martin. LOB — Danville 3, Springfield 5. 3B — Wargo, Wilson. HR — Stone, Martin. SB — Peraza. CS — Thomas 

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Rennie`2.0`1`0`0`0`3

Reed (L, 0-1)`1.1`1`3`3`5`0

Nichols`2.2`4`3`0`0`1

Totals`6.0`6`6`3`5`4

Springfield`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lange (W, 2-1)`6.2`3`2`2`2`4

Kessinger`0.1`1`2`2`0`0

Totals`7.0`4`4`4`2`4

WP — Reed, Nichols. PB — Castonguay. HBP — Thomas (by Kessinger).

Time — 2:04. A — 1,026

Umpires — Chris Wirt, Zach Lutz

