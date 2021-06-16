COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Lafayette Aviators`13`4`—
Danville Dans`9`7`3.5
Terre Haute Rex`8`9`5.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`6`13`8.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Champion City Kings`11`6`—
West Virginia Miners`9`8`2.0
Chillicothe Paints`7`10`4.0
Johnstown Mill Rats`5`13`6.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Burlington Bees`9`8`—
Normal CornBelters`9`8`—
Clinton LumberKings`8`10`1.5
Quincy Gems`6`11`3.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Springfield Sliders`11`7`—
O'Fallon Hoots`10`7`0.5
Cape Catfish`9`8`1.0
Alton River Dragons`8`9`2.0
June 15 games
Champion City Kings 23, Johnstown Mill Rats 5
Chillicothe Paints 2, West Virginia Miners 1
Danville Dans 3, Alton River Dragons 1
O'Fallon Hoots 6, Springfield Sliders 2
Cape Catfish 2, Clinton LumberKings 0
Quincy Gems 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
June 16 games
Champion City Kings 15, Johnstown Mill Rats 9
Normal CornBelters 5, O'Fallon Hoots 4
Normal CornBelters 3, O'Fallon Hoots 1
Lafayette Aviators 8, Burlington Bees 4
West Virginia Miners 7, Chillicothe Paints 4
Alton River Dragons 7, Terre Haute Rex 1
Cape Catfish 10, Clinton LumberKings 8
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2, Quincy Gems 0
Danville Dans 10, Springfield Sliders 8, 8 innings
Danville Dans at Springfield Sliders, LATE
June 17 games
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons (doubleheader), 3:05 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans (doubleheader), 6 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.
June 18 games
Springfield Sliders at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton Lumberkings at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
June 19 games
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 4:05 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
———
At Robin Roberts Field, Springfield
Game 1
Danville Dans 10, Springfield Sliders 8
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`5`1`2`2
Kobe Andrade lf`5`0`0`1
Josh Emanuels 3b`4`0`2`1
Cooper McMurray 1b`5`1`2`0
Angelo Peraza c`4`3`2`0
Tony Castonguay dh`4`1`1`0
Dustin Allen cf-rf`2`2`2`4
Sam Bianco 2b`2`0`0`0
Michael Marsh 3b`0`1`0`0
Johnathon Thomas cf`3`1`1`0
Damian Stone ph-rf`1`0`0`0
Jaxen Forrester p`0`0`0`0
Cole Heath p`0`0`0`0
Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0
Totals`35`10`12`8
Springfield`AB`R`H`RBI
Tate Wargo 3b`5`2`3`1
John Weglarz 2b`5`0`4`1
Zach Wilson cf`5`0`1`1
Gunner Smith dh`5`0`0`0
Nick Terrell ss`4`1`2`0
Jordan Gunter lf`2`1`0`0
Ty Sifferman lf-ph`0`0`0`0
Bryce Balusek 1b`3`1`1`1
Reed Blaszcyzk ph-rf`1`0`0`0
Trevor Hazelhurst 1b`0`0`0`0
Hunter Darst c`2`2`2`0
Ben Nelson rf`1`1`0`0
Evan Harris ph`1`0`0`0
Eric Martin rf`0`0`0`0
Luke Malmanger ph`1`0`0`0
Jake Sergent p`0`0`0`0
Zach Harstad p`0`0`0`0
Cam Zunkel p`0`0`0`0
Totals`35`8`13`4
Danville`000`305`02`—`10`12`1
Springfield`000`035`00`—`8`13`2
E — Thomas, Weglarz, Terrell. LOB — Danville 8, Springfield 8. 2B — McMurray, Weglarz, Terrell, Balusek. HR — Allen. SB — Peraza, Constonguay, Allen, Darst.
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Forrester`4.2`5`3`3`2`1
Heath`0.2`4`4`4`1`0
Leger (W, 3-0)`2.2`4`1`1`1`6
Totals`8.0`13`8`8`4`7
Springfield`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Sergent`5.1`5`4`4`3`3
Harstad`0.2`4`4`2`0`0
Zunkel (L, 0-1)`2.0`3`2`2`1`2
Totals`8.0`12`10`8`4`5
WP — Heath, Sergent. PB — Darst. HBP — Marsh (by Harstad), Darst (by Heath).
Time — 2:47.
Umpires — Chris Wirt, Zach Lutz
Game 2
Springfield Sliders 6, Danville Dans 4
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`4`1`1`0
Angelo Peraza dh`1`1`0`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`3`0`1`0
Tony Castonguay c`3`0`0`0
Dustin Allen lf`3`0`0`0
Michael Marsh 2b`3`0`0`0
Nick Constantine 3b`3`0`0`0
Johnathon Thomas cf`2`1`1`0
Damian Stone rf`3`1`1`2
Garrett Rennie p`0`0`0`0
Jacob Reed p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0
Totals`25`4`4`2
Springfield`AB`R`H`RBI
Tate Wargo 3b`3`1`1`1
John Weglarz 2b`4`1`1`1
Zach Wilson cf`2`0`2`1
Gunner Smith 1b`3`0`0`0
Nick Terrell ss`2`1`0`0
Nick Jones c`3`0`1`0
Eric Martin rf`3`1`1`2
Trevor Hazelhurst 1b`1`1`0`0
Ty Sifferman lf`3`1`0`0
Logan Lange p`0`0`0`0
Chase Kessinger p`0`0`0`0
Totals`24`6`6`5
Danville`200`000`2`—`4`4`1
Springfield`001`500`x`—`6`6`2
E — Nichols, Weglarz, Martin. LOB — Danville 3, Springfield 5. 3B — Wargo, Wilson. HR — Stone, Martin. SB — Peraza. CS — Thomas
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Rennie`2.0`1`0`0`0`3
Reed (L, 0-1)`1.1`1`3`3`5`0
Nichols`2.2`4`3`0`0`1
Totals`6.0`6`6`3`5`4
Springfield`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Lange (W, 2-1)`6.2`3`2`2`2`4
Kessinger`0.1`1`2`2`0`0
Totals`7.0`4`4`4`2`4
WP — Reed, Nichols. PB — Castonguay. HBP — Thomas (by Kessinger).
Time — 2:04. A — 1,026
Umpires — Chris Wirt, Zach Lutz
