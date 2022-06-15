COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Lafayette Aviators`8`5`—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`8`5`—
Danville Dans`8`6`0.5
Terre Haute Rex`7`6`1.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`10`3`—
West Virginia Miners`4`7`4.5
Champion City Kings`4`8`5.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`5`9`5.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Normal CornBelters`8`5`—
Quincy Gems`6`8`3.5
Clinton LumberKings`6`9`3.5
Burlington Bees`5`10`4.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Alton River Dragons`9`5`—
Cape Catfish`7`7`2.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`6`8`3.0
O'Fallon Hoots`8`8`3.5
Friday, June 10 games
Normal CornBelters 6, Quincy Gems 3
Normal CornBelters 4, Quincy Gems
Terre Haute Rex 13, West Virginia 2
Champion City Kings 9, Lafayette Aviators 7
O'Fallon Hoots 3, Danville Dans 0
Danville Dans 8, O’Fallon Hoots 6
Chillicothe Paints 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Clinton LumberKings 0
Alton River Dragons 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4
Burlington Bees 8, Cape Catfish 7
Saturday, June 11 games
Chillicothe Paints 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Chillicothe Paints 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
West Virginia Miners 13, Terre Haute Rex 3
Lafayette Aviators 10, Champions City Kings 4
Clinton LumberKings 11, O'Fallon Hoots 7
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Normal CornBelters 0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 12, Quincy Gems 1
Danville Dans 10, Alton River Dragons 9
Burlington Bees 10, Cape Catfish 9
Sunday, June 12 games
Chillicothe Paints 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Clinton Lumberkings 10, O'Fallon Hoots 4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Danville Dans 4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 17, Burlington Bees 3
Terre Haute Rex 14, Lafayette Aviators 3
Cape Catfish 12, Alton River Dragons 2
Normal CornBelters 14, Quincy Gems 10
West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, postponed to July 10
Tuesday, June 14 games
Chillicothe Paints 9, West Virginia Miners 8
Champion City Kings 20, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Quincy Gems 5, Cape Catfish 3
Cape Catfish 8, Quincy Gems 4
O'Fallon Hoots 10, Clinton LumberKings 9, 8 innings
O'Fallon Hoots 3, Clinton LumberKings 2
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7, Alton River Dragons 2
Danville Dans 3, Lafayette Aviators 3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Burlington Bees 6
Wednesday, June 15 games
Terre Haute Rex 20, Danville Dans 10, 7 innings
Chillicothe Paints 6, West Virginia Miners 0
Johnstown Mill Rats at 6, Champion City Kings 5
Lafayette Aviators 15, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2, 8 innings
O'Fallon Hoots 8, Normal CornBelters 7
Alton River Dragons 9, Clinton LumberKings 7
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9, Burlington Bees 1
Thursday, June 16 games
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 pm.
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, June 17 games
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 18 games
West Virginia Miners at Chilicothe Paints (2), 4:35 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
———
At Bob Warn Field, Terre Haute, Ind.
Terre Haute Rex 20, Danville Dans 10
Danville `AB `R `H `RBI
Jonathon Thomas lf `4 `1 `1 `1
Drake Diginorno ss `4 `0 `2 `2
Chase Vinson rf `4 `0 `0 `0
Wesley Helms 1b`4 `0 `0 `0
Cam Swanger 3b `3 `1 `1 `1
Mitchell Austin 3b `1 `0 `0 `0
Will Carpenter 2b `2 `2 `1 `0
BJ Banyon lf `2 `2 `0 `0
Gray Bane c `2 `2 `1 `3
Trey Higgins rf `3 `2 `1 `2
John Gassler p `0 `0 `0 `0
Colby Downard p `0 `0 `0 `0
Christian Jones p `0 `0 `0 `0
Luke Smith p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `29 `10 `7 `9
Terre Haute `AB `R `H `RBI
Parks Bouck 2b/ss`6 `4 `4 `2
Alec Brunson cf `5 `3 `3 `4
Arturo Disla dh `5 `3 `4 `4
Mason White dh `1 `0 `0 `0
David Miller lf`4 `2 `1 `3
Brennan DuBose c `1 `2 `1 `1
Will Egger 1b`1 `1 `1 `1
Aaron Beck rf`3 `0 `0 `0
Robert Ciulla rf`1 `0 `0 `0
Luis Hernandez 1b/c`4 `1 `3 `3
Randal Diaz ss`4 `1 `1 `1
Kade Lassen 2b`1 `0 `0 `0
Brandon Boxer 3b`3 `2 `1 `1
Jake Larson 3b`0 `1 `0 `0
Jared Spencer p`0 `0 `0 `0
Chase Johnson p`0 `0 `0 `0
Tyler Montiz-Witten p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `39 `20 `19 `20
Danville `011 `503 `0`— `10 `7`1
Terre Haute `310 `492 `2`— `20 `19 `2
E — Carpenter, Boxer, Larson. 2B — Hernandez. HR — Thomas, Swanger, Bane, Higgins, Bouck, Brunson, Disla, Miller. LOB — Danville 3, Terre Haute 8. SB — Digiorno, Higgins, Diaz 2, DuBose, Miller. CS — Thomas
Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Gassler`1.1 `3 `4 `4 `3 `1
Downard (L, 0-2)`2.2 `5 `4 `4 `2 `2
Jones`2.0 `8 `10 `10 `3 `2
Smith`0.1 `3 `2 `2 `2 `1
Totals `6.1 `19 `20 `19 `10 `6
Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Spencer`3.2 `5 `7 `7 `2 `5
Johnson (W, 1-1)`1.2 `1 `3 `3 `1 `1
Montiz-Witten`1.2 `1 `0 `0 `1 `1
Totals `7.0 `7 `10 `8 `4 `7
HBP — Gassler, Johnson
Umpires — Darrell Morton Jr. and Ethan Law
T — 3:17. Attendance — 366.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.