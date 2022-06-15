Prospect League Logo

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Lafayette Aviators`8`5`—

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`8`5`—

Danville Dans`8`6`0.5

Terre Haute Rex`7`6`1.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`10`3`—

West Virginia Miners`4`7`4.5

Champion City Kings`4`8`5.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`5`9`5.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Normal CornBelters`8`5`—

Quincy Gems`6`8`3.5

Clinton LumberKings`6`9`3.5

Burlington Bees`5`10`4.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Alton River Dragons`9`5`—

Cape Catfish`7`7`2.0

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`6`8`3.0

O'Fallon Hoots`8`8`3.5

Friday, June 10 games

Normal CornBelters 6, Quincy Gems 3

Normal CornBelters 4, Quincy Gems

Terre Haute Rex 13, West Virginia 2

Champion City Kings 9, Lafayette Aviators 7

O'Fallon Hoots 3, Danville Dans 0

Danville Dans 8, O’Fallon Hoots 6

Chillicothe Paints 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 1 

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Clinton LumberKings 0

Alton River Dragons 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4

Burlington Bees 8, Cape Catfish 7 

Saturday, June 11 games

Chillicothe Paints 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 1

Chillicothe Paints 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 4

West Virginia Miners 13, Terre Haute Rex 3 

Lafayette Aviators 10, Champions City Kings 4

Clinton LumberKings 11, O'Fallon Hoots 7

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Normal CornBelters 0

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 12, Quincy Gems 1

Danville Dans 10, Alton River Dragons 9

Burlington Bees 10, Cape Catfish 9

Sunday, June 12 games

Chillicothe Paints 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 1

Clinton Lumberkings 10, O'Fallon Hoots 4

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Danville Dans 4

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 17, Burlington Bees 3

Terre Haute Rex 14, Lafayette Aviators 3

Cape Catfish 12, Alton River Dragons 2

Normal CornBelters 14, Quincy Gems 10

West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, postponed to July 10

Tuesday, June 14 games

Chillicothe Paints 9, West Virginia Miners 8

Champion City Kings 20, Johnstown Mill Rats 3 

Quincy Gems 5, Cape Catfish 3

Cape Catfish 8, Quincy Gems 4

O'Fallon Hoots 10, Clinton LumberKings 9, 8 innings

O'Fallon Hoots 3, Clinton LumberKings 2

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7, Alton River Dragons 2

Danville Dans 3, Lafayette Aviators 3

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Burlington Bees 6

Wednesday, June 15 games

Terre Haute Rex 20, Danville Dans 10, 7 innings

Chillicothe Paints 6, West Virginia Miners 0

Johnstown Mill Rats at 6, Champion City Kings 5 

Lafayette Aviators 15, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2, 8 innings 

O'Fallon Hoots 8, Normal CornBelters 7 

Alton River Dragons 9, Clinton LumberKings 7

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9, Burlington Bees 1

Thursday, June 16 games

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 pm.

Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 17 games

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 18 games

West Virginia Miners at Chilicothe Paints (2), 4:35 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Danville Dans at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

At Bob Warn Field, Terre Haute, Ind.

Terre Haute Rex 20, Danville Dans 10

Danville `AB `R `H `RBI

Jonathon Thomas lf `4 `1 `1 `1

Drake Diginorno ss `4 `0 `2 `2

Chase Vinson rf `4 `0 `0 `0

Wesley Helms 1b`4 `0 `0 `0

Cam Swanger 3b `3 `1 `1 `1

Mitchell Austin 3b `1 `0 `0 `0

Will Carpenter 2b `2 `2 `1 `0

BJ Banyon lf `2 `2 `0 `0

Gray Bane c `2 `2 `1 `3

Trey Higgins rf `3 `2 `1 `2

John Gassler p `0 `0 `0 `0

Colby Downard p `0 `0 `0 `0

Christian Jones p `0 `0 `0 `0

Luke Smith p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `29 `10 `7 `9

Terre Haute `AB `R `H `RBI

Parks Bouck 2b/ss`6 `4 `4 `2

Alec Brunson cf `5 `3 `3 `4

Arturo Disla dh `5 `3 `4 `4

Mason White dh `1 `0 `0 `0

David Miller lf`4 `2 `1 `3

Brennan DuBose c `1 `2 `1 `1

Will Egger 1b`1 `1 `1 `1

Aaron Beck rf`3 `0 `0 `0

Robert Ciulla rf`1 `0 `0 `0

Luis Hernandez 1b/c`4 `1 `3 `3

Randal Diaz ss`4 `1 `1 `1

Kade Lassen 2b`1 `0 `0 `0

Brandon Boxer 3b`3 `2 `1 `1

Jake Larson 3b`0 `1 `0 `0

Jared Spencer p`0 `0 `0 `0

Chase Johnson p`0 `0 `0 `0

Tyler Montiz-Witten p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `39 `20 `19 `20

Danville `011 `503 `0`— `10 `7`1

Terre Haute `310 `492 `2`— `20 `19 `2

E — Carpenter, Boxer, Larson.  2B — Hernandez. HR — Thomas, Swanger, Bane, Higgins, Bouck, Brunson, Disla, Miller.  LOB — Danville 3, Terre Haute 8. SB — Digiorno, Higgins, Diaz 2, DuBose, Miller. CS — Thomas

Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gassler`1.1 `3 `4 `4 `3 `1

Downard (L, 0-2)`2.2 `5 `4 `4 `2 `2

Jones`2.0 `8 `10 `10 `3 `2

Smith`0.1 `3 `2 `2 `2 `1

Totals `6.1 `19 `20 `19 `10 `6

Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Spencer`3.2 `5 `7 `7 `2 `5

Johnson (W, 1-1)`1.2 `1 `3 `3 `1 `1

Montiz-Witten`1.2 `1 `0 `0 `1 `1

Totals `7.0 `7 `10 `8 `4 `7

HBP — Gassler, Johnson

Umpires — Darrell Morton Jr. and Ethan Law

T — 3:17. Attendance — 366.

