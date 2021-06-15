Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Lafayette Aviators`12`4`—

Danville Dans`8`6`3.0

Terre Haute Rex`8`8`4.0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`5`13`8.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Champion City Kings`10`6`—

West Virginia Miners`8`8`2.0

Chillicothe Paints`7`9`3.0

Johnstown Mill Rats`5`12`5.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Burlington Bees`9`7`—

Clinton LumberKings`8`9`1.5

Normal CornBelters`7`8`1.5

Quincy Gems`6`10`3.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

O'Fallon Hoots`10`5`—

Springfield Sliders`10`6`0.5

Cape Catfish`8`8`2.5

Alton River Dragons`7`9`3.5

June 11 games

Burlington Bees 10, Normal CornBelters 6

Terre Haute Rex 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9

Alton River Dragons 11, Quincy Gems 6

O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 0

Johnstown Mill Rats 7, Lafayette Aviators 1

West Virginia Miners 12, Chillicothe Paints 7

Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, postponed to June 22

Springfield Sliders at Clinton LumberKings, postponed to June 12

June 12 games

Alton River Dragons 8, Cape Catfish 0, game 1

Cape Catfish 9, Alton River Dragons 7, game 2

Springfield Sliders 5, Clinton LumberKings 4, game 1

Springfield Sliders 4, Clinton LumberKings 1, game 2

Chillicothe Paints 9, West Virginia Miners 5, game 1

Chillicothe Paints 3, West Virginia Miners 2, game 2

Quincy Gems 13, Normal CornBelters 7

Champion City Kings 5, Johnstown Mill Rats 2

O'Fallon Hoots 10, Burlington Bees 4

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Danville Dans 4

Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, ppd. to July 4

June 13 games

Burlington Bees 12, Clinton LumberKings 2

Champion City Kings 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 8

Lafayette Aviators 6, Terre Haute Rex 5, game 1

Lafayette Aviators 3, Terre Haute Rex 1, game 2

Danville Dans 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6

Springfield Sliders 6, Normal CornBelters 4

Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, suspended to July 14th

Cape Catfish 6, Alton River Dragons 3

June 15 games

Champion City Kings 23, Johnstown Mill Rats 5

Chillicothe Paints 2, West Virginia Miners 1

Danville Dans 3, Alton River Dragons 1

O'Fallon Hoots 6, Springfield Sliders 2

Cape Catfish 2, Clinton LumberKings 0

Quincy Gems 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3

June 16 games

Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, noon

Normal CornBelters at O'Fallon Hoots (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Danville Dans at Springfield Sliders (doubleheader), 6:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

June 17 games

Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons (doubleheader), 3:05 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans (doubleheader), 6 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.

———

At Danville Stadium

Danville Dans 3, Alton River Dragons 1

Alton`AB`R`H`RBI

Josh Johnson rf`4`0`0`0

Blake Burris cf`3`0`0`0

Boston Merila 2b`4`0`0`0

Gabe Briones 1b`2`0`0`0

Alec Nigut lf`2`0`1`0

Harry Padden lf-ph`1`0`0`0

Zach Carden 3b`4`0`0`0

Nick Neibauer c`3`0`0`0

Bryce Zupan ph`0`0`0`0

Mike Hampton c-pr`0`0`0`0

Clayton Dean dh`4`0`0`0

David Harris ss`2`1`0`0

Zach Curry p`0`0`0`0

Alex Redman p`0`0`0`0

Geoff Withers p`0`0`0`0

Tyler Bell p`0`0`0`0

Totals`29`1`1`0

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`4`1`1`1

Ben Higgins rf`3`1`0`0

Keenan Taylor dh`4`0`1`0

Cooper McMurray ph`3`0`1`1

Michael Marsh 3b`3`0`1`1

Dustin Allen lf`4`0`1`0

Angelo Peraza c`4`0`3`0

Sam Bianco 2b`3`1`1`0

Johnathon Thomas cf`2`0`0`0

Josh Emanuels p`0`0`0`0

Kobe Andrade p`0`0`0`0

Colton Smith p`0`0`0`0

Jackson Torsey p`0`0`0`0

Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0

Totals`30`3`8`3

Alton`000`001`000`—`1`1`2

Danville`210`000`00x`—`3`8`1

E — Carden, Neibauer, Becerra. LOB — Alton 7, Danville 10. 2B — Nigut, Allen, Bianco. SB — Burris, Harris, Becerra, Peraza, Bianco, Thomas 2. 

Alton`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Curry (L, 0-3)`1.1`3`3`3`1`1

Redman`3.2`2`0`0`0`0

Withers`2.0`2`0`0`2`0

Bell`1.0`1`0`0`0`1

Totals`8.0`8`3`3`3`2

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Emanuels`4.0`0`0`0`0`6

Andrade`0.2`1`0`0`1`0

Smith`1.1`0`1`1`3`1

Torsey (W, 1-0)`2.0`0`0`0`0`4

Leger (S,2)`1.0`0`0`0`0`3

Totals`9.0`1`1`1`4`14

WP — Bell, Smith 2. PB — Long 2. HBP — Zupan (by Smith), Harris (by Leger), Higgins (by Curry), Thomas (by Curry), Thomas (by Withers).

Time — 2:39. Attendance — 3768.

Umpires — Shawn McKinney, Clark Morgan.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you