Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Lafayette Aviators`12`4`—
Danville Dans`8`6`3.0
Terre Haute Rex`8`8`4.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`5`13`8.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Champion City Kings`10`6`—
West Virginia Miners`8`8`2.0
Chillicothe Paints`7`9`3.0
Johnstown Mill Rats`5`12`5.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Burlington Bees`9`7`—
Clinton LumberKings`8`9`1.5
Normal CornBelters`7`8`1.5
Quincy Gems`6`10`3.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
O'Fallon Hoots`10`5`—
Springfield Sliders`10`6`0.5
Cape Catfish`8`8`2.5
Alton River Dragons`7`9`3.5
June 11 games
Burlington Bees 10, Normal CornBelters 6
Terre Haute Rex 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9
Alton River Dragons 11, Quincy Gems 6
O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 0
Johnstown Mill Rats 7, Lafayette Aviators 1
West Virginia Miners 12, Chillicothe Paints 7
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, postponed to June 22
Springfield Sliders at Clinton LumberKings, postponed to June 12
June 12 games
Alton River Dragons 8, Cape Catfish 0, game 1
Cape Catfish 9, Alton River Dragons 7, game 2
Springfield Sliders 5, Clinton LumberKings 4, game 1
Springfield Sliders 4, Clinton LumberKings 1, game 2
Chillicothe Paints 9, West Virginia Miners 5, game 1
Chillicothe Paints 3, West Virginia Miners 2, game 2
Quincy Gems 13, Normal CornBelters 7
Champion City Kings 5, Johnstown Mill Rats 2
O'Fallon Hoots 10, Burlington Bees 4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Danville Dans 4
Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, ppd. to July 4
June 13 games
Burlington Bees 12, Clinton LumberKings 2
Champion City Kings 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 8
Lafayette Aviators 6, Terre Haute Rex 5, game 1
Lafayette Aviators 3, Terre Haute Rex 1, game 2
Danville Dans 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6
Springfield Sliders 6, Normal CornBelters 4
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, suspended to July 14th
Cape Catfish 6, Alton River Dragons 3
June 15 games
Champion City Kings 23, Johnstown Mill Rats 5
Chillicothe Paints 2, West Virginia Miners 1
Danville Dans 3, Alton River Dragons 1
O'Fallon Hoots 6, Springfield Sliders 2
Cape Catfish 2, Clinton LumberKings 0
Quincy Gems 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
June 16 games
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, noon
Normal CornBelters at O'Fallon Hoots (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Danville Dans at Springfield Sliders (doubleheader), 6:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
June 17 games
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons (doubleheader), 3:05 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans (doubleheader), 6 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.
———
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 3, Alton River Dragons 1
Alton`AB`R`H`RBI
Josh Johnson rf`4`0`0`0
Blake Burris cf`3`0`0`0
Boston Merila 2b`4`0`0`0
Gabe Briones 1b`2`0`0`0
Alec Nigut lf`2`0`1`0
Harry Padden lf-ph`1`0`0`0
Zach Carden 3b`4`0`0`0
Nick Neibauer c`3`0`0`0
Bryce Zupan ph`0`0`0`0
Mike Hampton c-pr`0`0`0`0
Clayton Dean dh`4`0`0`0
David Harris ss`2`1`0`0
Zach Curry p`0`0`0`0
Alex Redman p`0`0`0`0
Geoff Withers p`0`0`0`0
Tyler Bell p`0`0`0`0
Totals`29`1`1`0
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`4`1`1`1
Ben Higgins rf`3`1`0`0
Keenan Taylor dh`4`0`1`0
Cooper McMurray ph`3`0`1`1
Michael Marsh 3b`3`0`1`1
Dustin Allen lf`4`0`1`0
Angelo Peraza c`4`0`3`0
Sam Bianco 2b`3`1`1`0
Johnathon Thomas cf`2`0`0`0
Josh Emanuels p`0`0`0`0
Kobe Andrade p`0`0`0`0
Colton Smith p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Torsey p`0`0`0`0
Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0
Totals`30`3`8`3
Alton`000`001`000`—`1`1`2
Danville`210`000`00x`—`3`8`1
E — Carden, Neibauer, Becerra. LOB — Alton 7, Danville 10. 2B — Nigut, Allen, Bianco. SB — Burris, Harris, Becerra, Peraza, Bianco, Thomas 2.
Alton`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Curry (L, 0-3)`1.1`3`3`3`1`1
Redman`3.2`2`0`0`0`0
Withers`2.0`2`0`0`2`0
Bell`1.0`1`0`0`0`1
Totals`8.0`8`3`3`3`2
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Emanuels`4.0`0`0`0`0`6
Andrade`0.2`1`0`0`1`0
Smith`1.1`0`1`1`3`1
Torsey (W, 1-0)`2.0`0`0`0`0`4
Leger (S,2)`1.0`0`0`0`0`3
Totals`9.0`1`1`1`4`14
WP — Bell, Smith 2. PB — Long 2. HBP — Zupan (by Smith), Harris (by Leger), Higgins (by Curry), Thomas (by Curry), Thomas (by Withers).
Time — 2:39. Attendance — 3768.
Umpires — Shawn McKinney, Clark Morgan.
