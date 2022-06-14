COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Danville Dans`8`5`—
Lafayette Aviators`7`5`0.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`7`5`0.5
Terre Haute Rex`6`6`1.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`9`3`—
West Virginia Miners`4`6`3.5
Champion City Kings`4`7`4.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`4`9`5.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Normal CornBelters`8`4`—
Quincy Gems`6`8`3.5
Clinton LumberKings`6`8`3.5
Burlington Bees`5`9`4.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Alton River Dragons`8`5`—
Cape Catfish`7`7`1.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`6`7`2.0
O'Fallon Hoots`7`8`3.5
Friday, June 10 games
Normal CornBelters 6, Quincy Gems 3
Normal CornBelters 4, Quincy Gems
Terre Haute Rex 13, West Virginia 2
Champion City Kings 9, Lafayette Aviators 7
O'Fallon Hoots 3, Danville Dans 0
Danville Dans 8, O’Fallon Hoots 6
Chillicothe Paints 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Clinton LumberKings 0
Alton River Dragons 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4
Burlington Bees 8, Cape Catfish 7
Saturday, June 11 games
Chillicothe Paints 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Chillicothe Paints 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
West Virginia Miners 13, Terre Haute Rex 3
Lafayette Aviators 10, Champions City Kings 4
Clinton LumberKings 11, O'Fallon Hoots 7
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Normal CornBelters 0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 12, Quincy Gems 1
Danville Dans 10, Alton River Dragons 9
Burlington Bees 10, Cape Catfish 9
Sunday, June 12 games
Chillicothe Paints 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Clinton Lumberkings 10, O'Fallon Hoots 4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Danville Dans 4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 17, Burlington Bees 3
Terre Haute Rex 14, Lafayette Aviators 3
Cape Catfish 12, Alton River Dragons 2
Normal CornBelters 14, Quincy Gems 10
West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, postponed to July 10
Tuesday, June 14 games
Chillicothe Paints 9, West Virginia Miners 8
Champion City Kings 20, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Quincy Gems 5, Cape Catfish 3
Cape Catfish 8, Quincy Gems 4
O'Fallon Hoots 10, Clinton LumberKings 9, 8 innings
O'Fallon Hoots 3, Clinton LumberKings 2
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7, Alton River Dragons 2
Danville Dans 3, Lafayette Aviators 3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Burlington Bees 6
Wednesday, June 15 games
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, June 16 games
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 pm.
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
———
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 3, Lafayette Aviators 0
Lafayette `AB `R `H `RBI
Eli Tencza 3b`3 `0 `0 `0
Jarrett Bickel ss `4 `0 `0 `0
Trevor Johnson dh `3 `0 `1 `0
Ethan Bedgood 1b `4 `0 `1 `0
Mike Snyder 2b`3 `0 `0 `0
Nolan Tucker ph `0 `0 `0 `0
Brandon Daniels rf`3 `0 `0 `0
Mike Koszewski cf`4 `0 `0 `0
Jared Harris c`3 `0 `0 `0
Grant Thoroman lf`2 `0 `0 `0
Drew Switzer p`0 `0 `0 `0
Nick Yeager p`0 `0 `0 `0
Conner Fries p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `29 `0 `2 `0
Danville `AB `R `H `RBI
Jonathon Thomas lf `3 `0 `1 `1
Drake Diginorno ss `4 `0 `2 `1
Chase Vinson rf `3 `0 `0 `0
Will Portera c `2 `0 `0 `0
Matt Corder cf `4 `0 `0 `0
Cam Swanger 3b `4 `1 `0 `0
Wesley Helms 1b`4 `1 `1 `0
Carlos Vasquez 2b `3 `1 `0 `0
Kodey Shojinaga dh `2 `0 `0 `0
Khal Stephen p `0 `0 `0 `0
Kevin Fee p `0 `0 `0 `0
Landon Tompkins p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `29 `3 `4 `2
Lafayette `000 `000 `100`— `0 `2`2
Danville `020 `000 `10x`— `3 `4 `2
E — Bickel 2, Digiorno 2. 2B — Digiorno. LOB — Lafayette 7, Danville 8. SB — Thomas 2. DP — Danville 1
Lafayette`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Switzer (L, 1-1)`4.0 `3 `2 `0 `2 `1
Yeager`2.2 `1 `1 `1 `3 `3
Fries `1.1 `0 `0 `0 `1 `2
Totals `8.0 `4 `3 `1 `6 `6
Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Stephen (W, 3-0)`7.0 `0 `0 `0 `1 `5
Fee`1.0 `0 `0 `0 `1 `0
Tompkins (Sv. 1)`1.0 `0 `0 `0 `3 `0
Totals `9.0 `2 `0 `0 `4 `5
HBP — Stephen
Umpires — Caleb George and Cody Hawkins
T — 2:30. Attendance — 1,923.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.