Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Danville Dans`8`5`—

Lafayette Aviators`7`5`0.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`7`5`0.5

Terre Haute Rex`6`6`1.5

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`9`3`—

West Virginia Miners`4`6`3.5

Champion City Kings`4`7`4.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`4`9`5.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Normal CornBelters`8`4`—

Quincy Gems`6`8`3.5

Clinton LumberKings`6`8`3.5

Burlington Bees`5`9`4.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Alton River Dragons`8`5`—

Cape Catfish`7`7`1.5

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`6`7`2.0

O'Fallon Hoots`7`8`3.5

Friday, June 10 games

Normal CornBelters 6, Quincy Gems 3

Normal CornBelters 4, Quincy Gems

Terre Haute Rex 13, West Virginia 2

Champion City Kings 9, Lafayette Aviators 7

O'Fallon Hoots 3, Danville Dans 0

Danville Dans 8, O’Fallon Hoots 6

Chillicothe Paints 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 1 

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Clinton LumberKings 0

Alton River Dragons 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4

Burlington Bees 8, Cape Catfish 7 

Saturday, June 11 games

Chillicothe Paints 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 1

Chillicothe Paints 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 4

West Virginia Miners 13, Terre Haute Rex 3 

Lafayette Aviators 10, Champions City Kings 4

Clinton LumberKings 11, O'Fallon Hoots 7

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Normal CornBelters 0

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 12, Quincy Gems 1

Danville Dans 10, Alton River Dragons 9

Burlington Bees 10, Cape Catfish 9

Sunday, June 12 games

Chillicothe Paints 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 1

Clinton Lumberkings 10, O'Fallon Hoots 4

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Danville Dans 4

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 17, Burlington Bees 3

Terre Haute Rex 14, Lafayette Aviators 3

Cape Catfish 12, Alton River Dragons 2

Normal CornBelters 14, Quincy Gems 10

West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, postponed to July 10

Tuesday, June 14 games

Chillicothe Paints 9, West Virginia Miners 8

Champion City Kings 20, Johnstown Mill Rats 3 

Quincy Gems 5, Cape Catfish 3

Cape Catfish 8, Quincy Gems 4

O'Fallon Hoots 10, Clinton LumberKings 9, 8 innings

O'Fallon Hoots 3, Clinton LumberKings 2

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7, Alton River Dragons 2

Danville Dans 3, Lafayette Aviators 3

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Burlington Bees 6

Wednesday, June 15 games

Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 16 games

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 pm.

Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

———

At Danville Stadium

Danville Dans 3, Lafayette Aviators 0

Lafayette `AB `R `H `RBI

Eli Tencza 3b`3 `0 `0 `0

Jarrett Bickel ss `4 `0 `0 `0

Trevor Johnson dh `3 `0 `1 `0

Ethan Bedgood 1b `4 `0 `1 `0

Mike Snyder 2b`3 `0 `0 `0

Nolan Tucker ph `0 `0 `0 `0

Brandon Daniels rf`3 `0 `0 `0

Mike Koszewski cf`4 `0 `0 `0

Jared Harris c`3 `0 `0 `0

Grant Thoroman lf`2 `0 `0 `0

Drew Switzer p`0 `0 `0 `0

Nick Yeager p`0 `0 `0 `0

Conner Fries p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `29 `0 `2 `0

Danville `AB `R `H `RBI

Jonathon Thomas lf `3 `0 `1 `1

Drake Diginorno ss `4 `0 `2 `1

Chase Vinson rf `3 `0 `0 `0

Will Portera c `2 `0 `0 `0

Matt Corder cf `4 `0 `0 `0

Cam Swanger 3b `4 `1 `0 `0

Wesley Helms 1b`4 `1 `1 `0

Carlos Vasquez 2b `3 `1 `0 `0

Kodey Shojinaga dh `2 `0 `0 `0

Khal Stephen p `0 `0 `0 `0

Kevin Fee p `0 `0 `0 `0

Landon Tompkins p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `29 `3 `4 `2

Lafayette `000 `000 `100`— `0 `2`2

Danville `020 `000 `10x`— `3 `4 `2

E — Bickel 2, Digiorno 2.  2B — Digiorno.  LOB — Lafayette 7, Danville 8. SB — Thomas 2. DP — Danville 1 

Lafayette`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Switzer (L, 1-1)`4.0 `3 `2 `0 `2 `1

Yeager`2.2 `1 `1 `1 `3 `3

Fries `1.1 `0 `0 `0 `1 `2

Totals `8.0 `4 `3 `1 `6 `6

Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Stephen (W, 3-0)`7.0 `0 `0 `0 `1 `5

Fee`1.0 `0 `0 `0 `1 `0

Tompkins (Sv. 1)`1.0 `0 `0 `0 `3 `0

Totals `9.0 `2 `0 `0 `4 `5

HBP — Stephen

Umpires — Caleb George and Cody Hawkins

T — 2:30. Attendance — 1,923.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you