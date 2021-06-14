COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Lafayette Aviators`12`4`—
Danville Dans`7`6`3.5
Terre Haute Rex`8`8`4.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`5`12`7.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Champion City Kings`9`6`—
West Virginia Miners`8`7`1.0
Chillicothe Paints`6`9`3.0
Johnstown Mill Rats`5`11`4.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Burlington Bees`9`7`—
Clinton LumberKings`8`8`1.0
Normal CornBelters`7`8`1.5
Quincy Gems`5`10`3.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Springfield Sliders`10`5`—
O'Fallon Hoots`9`5`0.5
Alton River Dragons`7`8`3.0
Cape Catfish`7`8`3.0
June 11 games
Burlington Bees 10, Normal CornBelters 6
Terre Haute Rex 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9
Alton River Dragons 11, Quincy Gems 6
O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 0
Johnstown Mill Rats 7, Lafayette Aviators 1
West Virginia Miners 12, Chillicothe Paints 7
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, postponed to June 22
Springfield Sliders at Clinton LumberKings, postponed to June 12
June 12 games
Alton River Dragons 8, Cape Catfish 0, game 1
Cape Catfish 9, Alton River Dragons 7, game 2
Springfield Sliders 5, Clinton LumberKings 4, game 1
Springfield Sliders 4, Clinton LumberKings 1, game 2
Chillicothe Paints 9, West Virginia Miners 5, game 1
Chillicothe Paints 3, West Virginia Miners 2, game 2
Quincy Gems 13, Normal CornBelters 7
Champion City Kings 5, Johnstown Mill Rats 2
O'Fallon Hoots 10, Burlington Bees 4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Danville Dans 4
Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, ppd. to July 4
June 13 games
Burlington Bees 12, Clinton LumberKings 2
Champion City Kings 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 8
Lafayette Aviators 6, Terre Haute Rex 5, game 1
Lafayette Aviators 3, Terre Haute Rex 1, game 2
Danville Dans 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6
Springfield Sliders 6, Normal CornBelters 4
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, suspended to July 14th
Cape Catfish 6, Alton River Dragons 3
June 15 games
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7:05 p.m.
June 16 games
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, noon
Normal CornBelters at O'Fallon Hoots (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Danville Dans at Springfield Sliders (doubleheader), 6:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
June 17 games
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons (doubleheader), 3:05 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans (doubleheader), 6 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday's box score
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6
Ill.Valley`AB`R`H`RBI
Keshawn Ogans 2b`5`1`1`1
Nolan Clifford ss`4`1`1`0
Andy Nelson cf`4`1`0`0
Colton Coca 3b`5`1`2`2
Logan Delgado c`3`1`1`0
Will Worthington rf`3`1`0`0
Danny Wuestenfeld 1b`4`0`1`0
Tom Jurack lf`4`0`1`1
Benji Ries dh`2`0`0`1
Sam Link dh`1`0`0`0
Ryan Palmbled p`0`0`0`0
Drake Frize p`0`0`0`0
Jack Feely p`0`0`0`0
Totals`35`6`7`5
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Jonathan Thomas cf`5`1`1`1
Kobe Andrade lf`4`0`0`0
Keenan Taylor 3b`3`2`2`1
Tony Castonguay dh`4`0`1`1
Danny Becerra ss`4`1`2`1
Michael Marsh 2b`4`0`1`1
Nick Constantine 1b`3`0`0`0
Dustin Allen dh`3`2`1`0
Justin Long c`3`0`0`0
Cooper McMurray ph`1`1`1`2
Hayden Birdsong p`0`0`0`0
Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0
Jaxen Forrester p`0`0`0`0
Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0
Totals`34`7`9`7
Ill.Valley`303`000`000`—`6`7`0
Danville`010`030`003`—`7`9`2
Note — two outs when winning run scored
E — Taylor, Long. LOB — Illinois Valley 7, Danville 7. 2B — Thomas, Castonguay. 3B — Coca. HR — McMurray (2). SB — Thomas, Becerra, Constantine, Allen. CS — Clifford, Andrade.
Ill.Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Palmblad`4.2`6`4`4`1`4
Frize`2.1`1`0`0`1`1
Feely (L, 1-2)`1.2`2`3`3`1`2
Totals`8.2`9`7`7`3`7
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Birdsong`2.1`5`6`6`4`4
Snell`4.0`2`0`0`0`4
Forrester`1.2`0`0`0`0`2
Leger (W, 2-0)`1.0`0`0`0`0`1
Totals`9.0`7`6`6`4`11
WP — Feely, Birdsong. PB — Long 2. HBP — Delgado (by Birdsong), Castonguay (by Frize), Constantine (by Frize), Taylor (by Feely).
Time — 3:00. Attendance — 1040.
Umpires — Zach Leutz and Chris Wirt.
Saturday's box score
At Veterans Memorial Park, Peru
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Danville Dans 4
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Jonathon Thomas cf`5`1`1`0
Kobe Andrade lf`4`1`2`2
Keenan Taylor dh`4`0`0`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`4`0`1`0
Ben Higgins rf`4`0`0`0
Sam Bianco 2b`4`0`0`0
Nick Constantine 2b`0`0`0`0
Danny Becerra ss`3`0`2`0
Angelo Peraza c`2`1`1`1
Logan Kohler 3b`3`1`0`0
Patrick Dunn p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0
Marc Lidd p`0`0`0`0
Totals`33`4`7`3
Ill.Valley`AB`R`H`RBI
Keshawn Ogans ss`4`2`1`0
Will Worthington 2b`6`2`2`0
Blake Atkins 3b`2`0`0`0
Nolan Clifford 3b`1`2`1`2
Colton Coca dh`2`1`0`0
Dom Souto c`4`1`2`2
Sam Link lf`2`0`0`0
Andy Nelson lf`3`1`2`5
Damen Castillo 1b`2`0`0`0
Danny Wuestenfeld 1b`1`1`0`0
Garry Maynard rf`4`0`0`0
Benji Ries rf`1`0`0`0
Tom Jurack rf`0`0`0`0
Justin Rios cf`2`0`0`0
Logan Delgado cf`2`1`1`1
Michael Young cf`0`0`0`0
Connor Sullivan p`0`0`0`0
Jason Shanner p`0`0`0`0
Totals`36`11`9`10
Danville`000`001`012`—`4`7`5
Ill.Valley`100`001`27x`—`11`9`1
E — Bianco 3, McMurray, Kohler, Clifford. LOB — Danville 8, Illinois Valley 12. 2B — Thomas, Becerra, Souto, Nelson. HR — Andrade (1), Peraza (1), Souto (1), Nelson (1). SF — Souto. Sac — Andrade. SB — Thomas, Taylor.
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Dunn (L, 0-2)`5.2`3`2`1`0`9
Nichols`1.0`2`2`2`3`0
Lidd`1.1`4`7`5`2`1
Totals`8.0`9`11`8`5`10
Ill.Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Sullivan`5.1`3`1`1`3`5
Shanner (W, 1-1)`3.2`4`3`2`2`6
Totals`9.0`7`4`3`5`11
WP — Lidd. HBP — Coca (by Dunn) 2, Atkins (by Dunn), Ogans (by Lidd), Coca (by Lidd).
Time — 3:21. Attendance — 600.
Umpires — Wirt, Wood.
