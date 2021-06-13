Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Lafayette Aviators`12`4`—

Danville Dans`7`6`3.5

Terre Haute Rex`8`8`4.0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`5`12`7.5

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Champion City Kings`9`6`—

West Virginia Miners`8`7`1.0

Chillicothe Paints`6`9`3.0

Johnstown Mill Rats`5`11`4.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Burlington Bees`9`7`—

Clinton LumberKings`8`8`1.0

Normal CornBelters`7`8`1.5

Quincy Gems`5`10`3.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Springfield Sliders`10`5`—

O'Fallon Hoots`9`5`0.5

Alton River Dragons`7`8`3.0

Cape Catfish`7`8`3.0

June 11 games

Burlington Bees 10, Normal CornBelters 6

Terre Haute Rex 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9

Alton River Dragons 11, Quincy Gems 6

O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 0

Johnstown Mill Rats 7, Lafayette Aviators 1

West Virginia Miners 12, Chillicothe Paints 7

Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, postponed to June 22

Springfield Sliders at Clinton LumberKings, postponed to June 12

June 12 games

Alton River Dragons 8, Cape Catfish 0, game 1

Cape Catfish 9, Alton River Dragons 7, game 2

Springfield Sliders 5, Clinton LumberKings 4, game 1

Springfield Sliders 4, Clinton LumberKings 1, game 2

Chillicothe Paints 9, West Virginia Miners 5, game 1

Chillicothe Paints 3, West Virginia Miners 2, game 2

Quincy Gems 13, Normal CornBelters 7

Champion City Kings 5, Johnstown Mill Rats 2

O'Fallon Hoots 10, Burlington Bees 4

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Danville Dans 4

Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, ppd. to July 4

June 13 games

Burlington Bees 12, Clinton LumberKings 2

Champion City Kings 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 8

Lafayette Aviators 6, Terre Haute Rex 5, game 1

Lafayette Aviators 3, Terre Haute Rex 1, game 2

Danville Dans 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6

Springfield Sliders 6, Normal CornBelters 4

Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, suspended to July 14th

Cape Catfish 6, Alton River Dragons 3

June 15 games

Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7:05 p.m.

June 16 games

Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, noon

Normal CornBelters at O'Fallon Hoots (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Danville Dans at Springfield Sliders (doubleheader), 6:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

June 17 games

Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons (doubleheader), 3:05 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans (doubleheader), 6 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.

———

Sunday's box score

At Danville Stadium

Danville Dans 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6

Ill.Valley`AB`R`H`RBI

Keshawn Ogans 2b`5`1`1`1

Nolan Clifford ss`4`1`1`0

Andy Nelson cf`4`1`0`0

Colton Coca 3b`5`1`2`2

Logan Delgado c`3`1`1`0

Will Worthington rf`3`1`0`0

Danny Wuestenfeld 1b`4`0`1`0

Tom Jurack lf`4`0`1`1

Benji Ries dh`2`0`0`1

Sam Link dh`1`0`0`0

Ryan Palmbled p`0`0`0`0

Drake Frize p`0`0`0`0

Jack Feely p`0`0`0`0

Totals`35`6`7`5

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Jonathan Thomas cf`5`1`1`1

Kobe Andrade lf`4`0`0`0

Keenan Taylor 3b`3`2`2`1

Tony Castonguay dh`4`0`1`1

Danny Becerra ss`4`1`2`1

Michael Marsh 2b`4`0`1`1

Nick Constantine 1b`3`0`0`0

Dustin Allen dh`3`2`1`0

Justin Long c`3`0`0`0

Cooper McMurray ph`1`1`1`2

Hayden Birdsong p`0`0`0`0

Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0

Jaxen Forrester p`0`0`0`0

Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0

Totals`34`7`9`7

Ill.Valley`303`000`000`—`6`7`0

Danville`010`030`003`—`7`9`2

Note — two outs when winning run scored

E — Taylor, Long. LOB — Illinois Valley 7, Danville 7. 2B — Thomas, Castonguay. 3B — Coca. HR — McMurray (2). SB — Thomas, Becerra, Constantine, Allen. CS — Clifford, Andrade.

Ill.Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Palmblad`4.2`6`4`4`1`4

Frize`2.1`1`0`0`1`1

Feely (L, 1-2)`1.2`2`3`3`1`2

Totals`8.2`9`7`7`3`7

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Birdsong`2.1`5`6`6`4`4

Snell`4.0`2`0`0`0`4

Forrester`1.2`0`0`0`0`2

Leger (W, 2-0)`1.0`0`0`0`0`1

Totals`9.0`7`6`6`4`11

WP — Feely, Birdsong. PB — Long 2. HBP — Delgado (by Birdsong), Castonguay (by Frize), Constantine (by Frize), Taylor (by Feely).

Time — 3:00. Attendance — 1040.

Umpires — Zach Leutz and Chris Wirt.

