Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Lafayette Aviators`7`4`—

Danville Dans`7`5`0.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`6`5`1.0

Terre Haute Rex`6`6`1.5

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`8`3`—

West Virginia Miners`4`5`2.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`4`8`4.5

Champion City Kings`3`7`3.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Normal CornBelters`8`4`—

Quincy Gems`6`6`2.0

Burlington Bees`5`7`2.5

Clinton LumberKings`5`8`3.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Alton River Dragons`8`4`—

Cape Catfish`6`6`2.0

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`5`7`3.0

O'Fallon Hoots`5`8`3.5

Tuesday, June 7 games

Terre Haute Rex 8, Chillitcothe Paints 7

Normal CornBelters 8, Burlington Bees 3

Burlington Bees 5, Normal CornBelters 1

Lafayette Aviators 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 5

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1

Danville Dans 5, Alton River Dragons 4, 11 innings

Clinton LumberKings 14, Quincy Gems 4

O'Fallon Hoots 4, Cape Catfish 0

Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, postponed to June 8

Wednesday, June 8 games

Champion City Kings 6, West Virginia Miners 3

West Virginia Miners 6, Champion City Kings 2

Terre Haute Rex 7, Chillicothe Paints

Lafayette Aviators 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 3

Burlington Bees 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 0

Danville Dans 9, Normal CornBelters 7

Quincy Gems 6, Alton River Dragons 5

Cape Catfish 3, O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Clinton LumberKings 3

Thursday, June 9 games

West Virginia Miners 9, Champion City Kings 8

O’Fallon Hoots 5, Burlington Bees 1

O'Fallon Hoots 9, Burlington Bees 2

Lafayette Aviators 5, Danville Dans 3

Chillicothe Paints 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 6

Cape Catfish 15, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2

Alton River Dragons 6, Terre Haute Rex 5

Clinton LumberKings 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3

Friday, June 10 games

Normal CornBelters 6, Quincy Gems 3

Normal CornBelters 4, Quincy Gems

Terre Haute Rex 13, West Virginia 2

Champion City Kings 9, Lafayette Aviators 7

O'Fallon Hoots 3, Danville Dans 0

Danville Dans 8, O’Fallon Hoots 6

Chillicothe Paints 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 1 

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Clinton LumberKings 0

Alton River Dragons 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4

Burlington Bees 8, Cape Catfish 7 

Saturday, June 11 games

Chillicothe Paints 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 1

Chillicothe Paints 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 4

West Virginia Miners 13, Terre Haute Rex 3 

Lafayette Aviators 10, Champions City Kings 4

Clinton LumberKings 11, O'Fallon Hoots 7

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Normal CornBelters 0

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 12, Quincy Gems 1

Danville Dans 10, Alton River Dragons 9

Burlington Bees 10, Cape Catfish 9

Sunday, June 12 games

Chillicothe Paints 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 1

Clinton Lumberkings 10, O'Fallon Hoots 4

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Danville Dans 4

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 17, Burlington Bees 3

Terre Haute Rex 14, Lafayette Aviators 3

Cape Catfish 12, Alton River Dragons 2

Normal CornBelters 14, Quincy Gems 10

West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, postponed to July 10

Tuesday, June 14 games

Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Cape Catfish (2), 5:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at O'Fallon Hoots (2), 5:35 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m. 

———

At Veterans Memorial Park, Peru

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Danville Dans 4

Danville `AB `R `H `RBI

Bryce Chance lf `2 `0 `0 `0

BJ Banyon lf `2 `1 `0 `0

Matt Corder cf `6 `0 `0 `0

Chase Vinson 1b `4 `0 `1 `0

Will Portera c `3 `2 `1 `0

Wesley Helms dh`5 `0 `0 `0

Cam Swanger 3b `4 `0 `1 `1

Carlos Vasquez 2b `6 `0 `3 `0

Derek Digiorno ss `4 `0 `1 `1

Trey Higgins III rf `4 `0 `0 `0

Josh Leerssen p `0 `0 `0 `0

Jackson Conn p `0 `0 `0 `0

Nathaniel Brouse p `0 `0 `0 `0

Troon Eakin p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `40 `4 `7 `2

Illinois Valley `AB `R `H `RBI

Chase Restich lf`4 `1 `1 `0

Kody Watanabe 2b `2 `0 `0 `0

Ivan Witt ph `1 `1 `1 `0

Harry Mauterer 2b `1 `0 `0 `0

Zach Lane ss`3 `1 `1 `0

Jack Johnston ss `4 `0 `2 `2

Tucker Bougie p/dh`4 `0 `0 `0

Logan Delgado 1b`0 `0 `0 `0

Bobby Cavin c`4 `1 `1 `0

Cole Luckey rf`3 `0 `0 `0

Isaiah Hart rf`1 `1 `1 `0

Jared Quandt cf`3 `1 `0 `0

Evan Evola 1b `2 `0 `1 `0

Dio Cornet 3b `2 `0 `0 `1

Luke Adams 3b/p `4 `0 `2 `2

Nick Laxner p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `38 `5 `10 `5

Danville `000 `100 `100`002`— `4 `7`0

Illinois Valley `000 `001 `001`003`— `5 `10 `3

E — Cavin, Cornet, Evola.  2B — CSwanger, Digiorno, Adams 2, Lane, Cavin.  LOB — Danville 12, Illinois Valley 15. SB — Banyon. CS — Chance, Adams DP — Danville 1, Illinois Valley 1 SF — Vinson, Higgins, Cornet, Higgins S — Digiorno, Bougie.

Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Leersen`4.0 `2 `0 `0 `4 `7

Conn`2.0 `2 `1 `1 `2 `2

Brouse`3.0 `3 `1 `1 `3 `1

Eakin (L, 0-1)`2.1 `3 `3 `3 `3 `0

Totals `11.1 `10 `5 `5 `12 `10

Illinois Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bougie`5.0 `0 `1 `0 `5 `3

Laxner`6.0 `6 `1 `1 `2 `1

Adams (W, 1-0) `1.0 `1 `2 `2 `1 `0

Totals `12.0 `7 `4 `3 `6 `4

HBP — Leerssen 2, Eakin, Bougie, Laxner, Adams

Umpires — Patrick Weber and Sam Clark

T — 3:40. Attendance — 355.

 

