COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Lafayette Aviators`7`4`—
Danville Dans`7`5`0.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`6`5`1.0
Terre Haute Rex`6`6`1.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`8`3`—
West Virginia Miners`4`5`2.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`4`8`4.5
Champion City Kings`3`7`3.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Normal CornBelters`8`4`—
Quincy Gems`6`6`2.0
Burlington Bees`5`7`2.5
Clinton LumberKings`5`8`3.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Alton River Dragons`8`4`—
Cape Catfish`6`6`2.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`5`7`3.0
O'Fallon Hoots`5`8`3.5
Tuesday, June 7 games
Terre Haute Rex 8, Chillitcothe Paints 7
Normal CornBelters 8, Burlington Bees 3
Burlington Bees 5, Normal CornBelters 1
Lafayette Aviators 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1
Danville Dans 5, Alton River Dragons 4, 11 innings
Clinton LumberKings 14, Quincy Gems 4
O'Fallon Hoots 4, Cape Catfish 0
Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, postponed to June 8
Wednesday, June 8 games
Champion City Kings 6, West Virginia Miners 3
West Virginia Miners 6, Champion City Kings 2
Terre Haute Rex 7, Chillicothe Paints
Lafayette Aviators 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Burlington Bees 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 0
Danville Dans 9, Normal CornBelters 7
Quincy Gems 6, Alton River Dragons 5
Cape Catfish 3, O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Clinton LumberKings 3
Thursday, June 9 games
West Virginia Miners 9, Champion City Kings 8
O’Fallon Hoots 5, Burlington Bees 1
O'Fallon Hoots 9, Burlington Bees 2
Lafayette Aviators 5, Danville Dans 3
Chillicothe Paints 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Cape Catfish 15, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
Alton River Dragons 6, Terre Haute Rex 5
Clinton LumberKings 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
Friday, June 10 games
Normal CornBelters 6, Quincy Gems 3
Normal CornBelters 4, Quincy Gems
Terre Haute Rex 13, West Virginia 2
Champion City Kings 9, Lafayette Aviators 7
O'Fallon Hoots 3, Danville Dans 0
Danville Dans 8, O’Fallon Hoots 6
Chillicothe Paints 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Clinton LumberKings 0
Alton River Dragons 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4
Burlington Bees 8, Cape Catfish 7
Saturday, June 11 games
Chillicothe Paints 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Chillicothe Paints 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
West Virginia Miners 13, Terre Haute Rex 3
Lafayette Aviators 10, Champions City Kings 4
Clinton LumberKings 11, O'Fallon Hoots 7
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Normal CornBelters 0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 12, Quincy Gems 1
Danville Dans 10, Alton River Dragons 9
Burlington Bees 10, Cape Catfish 9
Sunday, June 12 games
Chillicothe Paints 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Clinton Lumberkings 10, O'Fallon Hoots 4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Danville Dans 4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 17, Burlington Bees 3
Terre Haute Rex 14, Lafayette Aviators 3
Cape Catfish 12, Alton River Dragons 2
Normal CornBelters 14, Quincy Gems 10
West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, postponed to July 10
Tuesday, June 14 games
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Cape Catfish (2), 5:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at O'Fallon Hoots (2), 5:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
———
At Veterans Memorial Park, Peru
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Danville Dans 4
Danville `AB `R `H `RBI
Bryce Chance lf `2 `0 `0 `0
BJ Banyon lf `2 `1 `0 `0
Matt Corder cf `6 `0 `0 `0
Chase Vinson 1b `4 `0 `1 `0
Will Portera c `3 `2 `1 `0
Wesley Helms dh`5 `0 `0 `0
Cam Swanger 3b `4 `0 `1 `1
Carlos Vasquez 2b `6 `0 `3 `0
Derek Digiorno ss `4 `0 `1 `1
Trey Higgins III rf `4 `0 `0 `0
Josh Leerssen p `0 `0 `0 `0
Jackson Conn p `0 `0 `0 `0
Nathaniel Brouse p `0 `0 `0 `0
Troon Eakin p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `40 `4 `7 `2
Illinois Valley `AB `R `H `RBI
Chase Restich lf`4 `1 `1 `0
Kody Watanabe 2b `2 `0 `0 `0
Ivan Witt ph `1 `1 `1 `0
Harry Mauterer 2b `1 `0 `0 `0
Zach Lane ss`3 `1 `1 `0
Jack Johnston ss `4 `0 `2 `2
Tucker Bougie p/dh`4 `0 `0 `0
Logan Delgado 1b`0 `0 `0 `0
Bobby Cavin c`4 `1 `1 `0
Cole Luckey rf`3 `0 `0 `0
Isaiah Hart rf`1 `1 `1 `0
Jared Quandt cf`3 `1 `0 `0
Evan Evola 1b `2 `0 `1 `0
Dio Cornet 3b `2 `0 `0 `1
Luke Adams 3b/p `4 `0 `2 `2
Nick Laxner p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `38 `5 `10 `5
Danville `000 `100 `100`002`— `4 `7`0
Illinois Valley `000 `001 `001`003`— `5 `10 `3
E — Cavin, Cornet, Evola. 2B — CSwanger, Digiorno, Adams 2, Lane, Cavin. LOB — Danville 12, Illinois Valley 15. SB — Banyon. CS — Chance, Adams DP — Danville 1, Illinois Valley 1 SF — Vinson, Higgins, Cornet, Higgins S — Digiorno, Bougie.
Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Leersen`4.0 `2 `0 `0 `4 `7
Conn`2.0 `2 `1 `1 `2 `2
Brouse`3.0 `3 `1 `1 `3 `1
Eakin (L, 0-1)`2.1 `3 `3 `3 `3 `0
Totals `11.1 `10 `5 `5 `12 `10
Illinois Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Bougie`5.0 `0 `1 `0 `5 `3
Laxner`6.0 `6 `1 `1 `2 `1
Adams (W, 1-0) `1.0 `1 `2 `2 `1 `0
Totals `12.0 `7 `4 `3 `6 `4
HBP — Leerssen 2, Eakin, Bougie, Laxner, Adams
Umpires — Patrick Weber and Sam Clark
T — 3:40. Attendance — 355.
