Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Lafayette Aviators`10`4`—
Terre Haute Rex`8`6`2.0
Danville Dans`6`6`3.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`5`11`6.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Champion City Kings`8`6`—
West Virginia Miners`8`7`0.5
Chillicothe Paints`6`9`2.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`5`10`3.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Clinton LumberKings`8`7`—
Burlington Bees`8`7`—
Normal CornBelters`7`7`0.5
Quincy Gems`5`10`3.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
O'Fallon Hoots`9`5`—
Springfield Sliders`9`5`—
Alton River Dragons`7`7`2.0
Cape Catfish`6`8`3.0
June 11 games
Burlington Bees 10, Normal CornBelters 6
Terre Haute Rex 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9
Alton River Dragons 11, Quincy Gems 6
O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 0
Johnstown Mill Rats 7, Lafayette Aviators 1
West Virginia Miners 12, Chillicothe Paints 7
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, postponed to June 22
Springfield Sliders at Clinton LumberKings, postponed to June 12
June 12 games
Alton River Dragons 8, Cape Catfish 0, game 1
Cape Catfish 9, Alton River Dragons 7, game 2
Springfield Sliders 5, Clinton LumberKings 4, game 1
Springfield Sliders 4, Clinton LumberKings 1, game 2
Chillicothe Paints 9, West Virginia Miners 5, game 1
Chillicothe Paints 3, West Virginia Miners 2, game 2
Quincy Gems 13, Normal CornBelters 7
Champion City Kings 5, Johnstown Mill Rats 2
O'Fallon Hoots 10, Burlington Bees 4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Danville Dans 4
Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, ppd. to July 4
June 13 games
Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex (doubleheader) 3:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Springfield Sliders, 5:05 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
June 15 games
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7:05 p.m.
June 16 games
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, noon
Normal CornBelters at O'Fallon Hoots (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Danville Dans at Springfield Sliders (doubleheader), 6:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
June 17 games
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons (doubleheader), 3:05 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans (doubleheader), 6 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.
———
Saturday's box score
At Veterans Memorial Park, Peru
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Danville Dans 4
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Jonathon Thomas cf`5`1`1`0
Kobe Andrade lf`4`1`2`2
Keenan Taylor dh`4`0`0`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`4`0`1`0
Ben Higgins rf`4`0`0`0
Sam Bianco 2b`4`0`0`0
Nick Constantine 2b`0`0`0`0
Danny Becerra ss`3`0`2`0
Angelo Peraza c`2`1`1`1
Logan Kohler 3b`3`1`0`0
Patrick Dunn p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0
Marc Lidd p`0`0`0`0
Totals`33`4`7`3
Ill.Valley`AB`R`H`RBI
Keshawn Ogans ss`4`2`1`0
Will Worthington 2b`6`2`2`0
Blake Atkins 3b`2`0`0`0
Nolan Clifford 3b`1`2`1`2
Colton Coca dh`2`1`0`0
Dom Souto c`4`1`2`2
Sam Link lf`2`0`0`0
Andy Nelson lf`3`1`2`5
Damen Castillo 1b`2`0`0`0
Danny Wuestenfeld 1b`1`1`0`0
Garry Maynard rf`4`0`0`0
Benji Ries rf`1`0`0`0
Tom Jurack rf`0`0`0`0
Justin Rios cf`2`0`0`0
Logan Delgado cf`2`1`1`1
Michael Young cf`0`0`0`0
Connor Sullivan p`0`0`0`0
Jason Shanner p`0`0`0`0
Totals`36`11`9`10
Danville`000`001`012`—`4`7`5
Ill.Valley`100`001`27x`—`11`9`1
E — Bianco 3, McMurray, Kohler, Clifford. LOB — Danville 8, Illinois Valley 12. 2B — Thomas, Becerra, Souto, Nelson. HR — Andrade (1), Peraza (1), Souto (1), Nelson (1). SF — Souto. Sac — Andrade. SB — Thomas, Taylor.
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Dunn (L, 0-2)`5.2`3`2`1`0`9
Nichols`1.0`2`2`2`3`0
Lidd`1.1`4`7`5`2`1
Totals`8.0`9`11`8`5`10
Ill.Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Sullivan`5.1`3`1`1`3`5
Shanner (W, 1-1)`3.2`4`3`2`2`6
Totals`9.0`7`4`3`5`11
WP — Lidd. HBP — Coca (by Dunn) 2, Atkins (by Dunn), Ogans (by Lidd), Coca (by Lidd).
Time — 3:21. Attendance — 600.
Umpires — Wirt, Wood.
