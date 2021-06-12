Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Lafayette Aviators`10`4`—

Terre Haute Rex`8`6`2.0

Danville Dans`6`6`3.0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`5`11`6.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Champion City Kings`8`6`—

West Virginia Miners`8`7`0.5

Chillicothe Paints`6`9`2.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`5`10`3.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Clinton LumberKings`8`7`—

Burlington Bees`8`7`—

Normal CornBelters`7`7`0.5

Quincy Gems`5`10`3.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

O'Fallon Hoots`9`5`—

Springfield Sliders`9`5`—

Alton River Dragons`7`7`2.0

Cape Catfish`6`8`3.0

June 11 games

Burlington Bees 10, Normal CornBelters 6

Terre Haute Rex 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9

Alton River Dragons 11, Quincy Gems 6

O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 0

Johnstown Mill Rats 7, Lafayette Aviators 1

West Virginia Miners 12, Chillicothe Paints 7

Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, postponed to June 22

Springfield Sliders at Clinton LumberKings, postponed to June 12

June 12 games

Alton River Dragons 8, Cape Catfish 0, game 1

Cape Catfish 9, Alton River Dragons 7, game 2

Springfield Sliders 5, Clinton LumberKings 4, game 1

Springfield Sliders 4, Clinton LumberKings 1, game 2

Chillicothe Paints 9, West Virginia Miners 5, game 1

Chillicothe Paints 3, West Virginia Miners 2, game 2

Quincy Gems 13, Normal CornBelters 7

Champion City Kings 5, Johnstown Mill Rats 2

O'Fallon Hoots 10, Burlington Bees 4

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Danville Dans 4

Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, ppd. to July 4

June 13 games

Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex (doubleheader) 3:30 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Springfield Sliders, 5:05 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

June 15 games

Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7:05 p.m.

June 16 games

Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, noon

Normal CornBelters at O'Fallon Hoots (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Danville Dans at Springfield Sliders (doubleheader), 6:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

June 17 games

Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons (doubleheader), 3:05 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans (doubleheader), 6 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.

———

Saturday's box score

At Veterans Memorial Park, Peru

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Danville Dans 4

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Jonathon Thomas cf`5`1`1`0

Kobe Andrade lf`4`1`2`2

Keenan Taylor dh`4`0`0`0

Cooper McMurray 1b`4`0`1`0

Ben Higgins rf`4`0`0`0

Sam Bianco 2b`4`0`0`0

Nick Constantine 2b`0`0`0`0

Danny Becerra ss`3`0`2`0

Angelo Peraza c`2`1`1`1

Logan Kohler 3b`3`1`0`0

Patrick Dunn p`0`0`0`0

Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0

Marc Lidd p`0`0`0`0

Totals`33`4`7`3

Ill.Valley`AB`R`H`RBI

Keshawn Ogans ss`4`2`1`0

Will Worthington 2b`6`2`2`0

Blake Atkins 3b`2`0`0`0

Nolan Clifford 3b`1`2`1`2

Colton Coca dh`2`1`0`0

Dom Souto c`4`1`2`2

Sam Link lf`2`0`0`0

Andy Nelson lf`3`1`2`5

Damen Castillo 1b`2`0`0`0

Danny Wuestenfeld 1b`1`1`0`0

Garry Maynard rf`4`0`0`0

Benji Ries rf`1`0`0`0

Tom Jurack rf`0`0`0`0

Justin Rios cf`2`0`0`0

Logan Delgado cf`2`1`1`1

Michael Young cf`0`0`0`0

Connor Sullivan p`0`0`0`0

Jason Shanner p`0`0`0`0

Totals`36`11`9`10

Danville`000`001`012`—`4`7`5

Ill.Valley`100`001`27x`—`11`9`1

E — Bianco 3, McMurray, Kohler, Clifford. LOB — Danville 8, Illinois Valley 12. 2B — Thomas, Becerra, Souto, Nelson. HR — Andrade (1), Peraza (1), Souto (1), Nelson (1). SF — Souto. Sac — Andrade. SB — Thomas, Taylor.

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Dunn (L, 0-2)`5.2`3`2`1`0`9

Nichols`1.0`2`2`2`3`0

Lidd`1.1`4`7`5`2`1

Totals`8.0`9`11`8`5`10

Ill.Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sullivan`5.1`3`1`1`3`5

Shanner (W, 1-1)`3.2`4`3`2`2`6

Totals`9.0`7`4`3`5`11

WP — Lidd. HBP — Coca (by Dunn) 2, Atkins (by Dunn), Ogans (by Lidd), Coca (by Lidd).

Time — 3:21. Attendance — 600.

Umpires — Wirt, Wood.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you