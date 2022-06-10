COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Lafayette Aviators`6`3`—
Danville Dans`6`4`0.5
Terre Haute Rex`5`5`1.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`4`5`2.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`5`3`—
Johnstown Mill Rats`4`5`1.5
West Virginia Miners`3`5`2.0
Champion City Kings`3`6`2.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Normal CornBelters`7`3`—
Quincy Gems`5`5`2.0
Clinton LumberKings`4`6`3.0
Burlington Bees`4`7`3.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Alton River Dragons`8`2`—
Cape Catfish`5`5`3.0
O'Fallon Hoots`5`6`3.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`3`7`5.0
Tuesday, June 7 games
Terre Haute Rex 8, Chillitcothe Paints 7
Normal CornBelters 8, Burlington Bees 3
Burlington Bees 5, Normal CornBelters 1
Lafayette Aviators 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1
Danville Dans 5, Alton River Dragons 4, 11 innings
Clinton LumberKings 14, Quincy Gems 4
O'Fallon Hoots 4, Cape Catfish 0
Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, postponed to June 8
Wednesday, June 8 games
Champion City Kings 6, West Virginia Miners 3
West Virginia Miners 6, Champion City Kings 2
Terre Haute Rex 7, Chillicothe Paints
Lafayette Aviators 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Burlington Bees 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 0
Danville Dans 9, Normal CornBelters 7
Quincy Gems 6, Alton River Dragons 5
Cape Catfish 3, O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Clinton LumberKings 3
Thursday, June 9 games
West Virginia Miners 9, Champion City Kings 8
O’Fallon Hoots 5, Burlington Bees 1
O'Fallon Hoots 9, Burlington Bees 2
Lafayette Aviators 5, Danville Dans 3
Chillicothe Paints 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Cape Catfish 15, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
Alton River Dragons 6, Terre Haute Rex 5
Clinton LumberKings 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
Friday, June 10 games
Normal CornBelters 6, Quincy Gems 3
Normal CornBelters 4, Quincy Gems
Terre Haute Rex 13, West Virginia 2
Champion City Kings 9, Lafayette Aviators 7
O'Fallon Hoots 3, Danville Dans 0
Danville Dans 8, O’Fallon Hoots 6
Chillicothe Paints 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Clinton LumberKings 0
Alton River Dragons 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4
Burlington Bees 8, Cape Catfish 7
Saturday, June 11 games
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats (2), 4 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Champions City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, June 12 games
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Clinton Lumberkings, 2 p.m.
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 2:05 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 2:17 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 5:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday, June 14 games
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Cape Catfish (2), 5:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at O'Fallon Hoots (2), 5:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
At CarShield Field, O'Fallon, Mo.
Game 1
O'Fallon Hoots 3, Danville Dans 0
Danville `AB `R `H `RBI
Bryce Chance lf `3 `0 `0 `0
Matt Corder cf `3 `0 `0 `0
Chase Vinson 1b `1 `0 `0 `0
Will Portera c `2 `0 `0 `0
Wesley Helms 3b`3 `0 `0 `0
Will Carpenter ss `3 `0 `0 `0
BJ Banyon dh `2 `0 `0 `0
Kodey Shojinaga dh `2 `0 `1 `0
Carlos Vasquez 2b `2 `0 `0 `0
Braylon Myers p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `21 `0 `1 `0
O'Fallon `AB `R `H `RBI
Sam Maddox rf`3 `0 `0 `0
Ryan Malzahn rf `5 `0 `0 `0
Colin Bergmann cf `3 `1 `1 `1
Noah Jouras lf `0 `0 `0 `0
Noah Fisher ss `3 `0 `0 `0
Evan Albrecht ss `0 `0 `0 `0
Patrick Clohisy lf/cf `3 `1 `3 `2
Cade Hohl dh `2 `0 `0 `0
Ole Arntson 1b `3 `0 `0 `0
Gavin Bennett c`2 `0 `0 `0
Logan Mantz 3b`2 `0 `1 `0
Alex Adams 3b`0 `0 `0 `0
Andy Bunton 2b`2 `1 `2 `0
Zak Hartleb 2b`0 `0 `0 `0
Collin Baumgartner p `0 `0 `0 `0
Jack Weber p `0 `0 `0 `0
Jack Jones p `0 `0 `0 `0
Conner Fries p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `23 `3 `7 `3
Danville `000 `000 `0`— `0 `1 `0
O'Fallon `003 `000 `x`— `3 `7 `0
2B — Clohishy 2, Bunton HR — Clohisy. LOB — Danville 5, O'Fallon 3. SB — Banyon, Bennett. DP — O'Fallon 1.
Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Myers (0-1)`6.0 `7 `3 `3 `2 `8
Totals `6.0 `7 `3 `3 `2 `8
O'Fallon`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Baumgartner (W, 1-0)`2.2 `0 `0 `0 `3 `3
Weber `2.1 `1 `0 `0 `1 `1
Jones `2.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `2
Totals `7.0 `1 `0 `0 `4 `6
HBP — Jones
Umpires — Brett Bognr and Ben Perry
T — 1:14. Attendance — 1,549.
Game 2
Danville Dans 8, O'Fallon Hoots 6
Danville `AB `R `H `RBI
Bryce Chance lf `4 `0 `1 `3
Matt Corder cf `4 `1 `0 `1
Chase Vinson 1b `5 `2 `2 `1
Will Portera 3b `4 `1 `2 `0
Kodey Shojinkga dh `2 `0 `0 `0
Carlos Vasquez ss `5 `0 `1 `2
Gray Bane c`2 `1 `0 `0
Mitchell Austin 2b `3 `1 `1 `0
Trey Higgins rf`2 `2 `0 `0
Brett Wozniak p `0 `0 `0 `0
Cal Barna p `0 `0 `0 `0
Kevin Fee p `0 `0 `0 `0
Josh Leerssen p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `31 `8 `7 `07
O'Fallon `AB `R `H `RBI
Connor Milton lf`3 `0 `1 `0
Alex Adams 3b`1 `0 `1 `0
Will Doherty 3b`3 `1 `1 `1
Patrick Clohisy cf `2 `1 `2 `0
Gavin Bennett rf`0 `0 `0 `0
Noah Fisher ss `4 `1 `3 `1
Evan Albrecht dh `3 `0 `1 `1
Cade Hohl 2b `4 `1 `1 `0
Ryan Malzahn rf `2 `0 `0 `0
Sam Maddox c`1 `0 `0 `0
Noah Jouras c `2 `0 `1 `1
Kaden Byrne c `2 `0 `0 `0
Colin Bergmann cf `2`1 `2 `1
Cole Robinson 1b `2 `1 `0 `0
Jacob Frost p `0 `0 `0 `0
Justin Coleman p `0 `0 `0 `0
Ole Arntson p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `31 `6 `13 `5
Danville `210 `030 `2`— `8 `7 `1
O'Fallon `002 `012 `1`— `6 `13 `3
E — Vinson, Milton, Adams, Doherty. 2B — Chance, Vasquez, Austin, Adams, Clohisy, Fisher LOB — Danville 7, O'Fallon 13. SB — Higgins 2, Portera, Vinson. CS — Maddox. DP — Danville 1.
Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Wozniak (1-0)`5.0 `8 `3 `2 `2 `10
Barna`0.1 `1 `2 `0 `2 `0
Fee`0.2 `2 `0 `0 `0 `0
Leersen (Sv)`1.0 `2 `1 `1 `0 `2
Totals `6.0 `7 `3 `3 `2 `8
O'Fallon`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Frost (L, 0-1)`3.0 `3 `3 `1 `4 `3
Coleman `1.2 `1 `3 `0 `2 `0
Arntson `2.1 `3 `2 `0 `2 `2
Totals `7.0 `7 `8 `1 `8 `5
HBP — Wozniak, Frost 2, Coleman
Umpires — Brett Bognr and Ben Perry
T — 2:45. Attendance — 1,553.
