Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Lafayette Aviators`6`3`—

Danville Dans`6`4`0.5

Terre Haute Rex`5`5`1.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`4`5`2.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`5`3`—

Johnstown Mill Rats`4`5`1.5

West Virginia Miners`3`5`2.0

Champion City Kings`3`6`2.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Normal CornBelters`7`3`—

Quincy Gems`5`5`2.0

Clinton LumberKings`4`6`3.0

Burlington Bees`4`7`3.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Alton River Dragons`8`2`—

Cape Catfish`5`5`3.0

O'Fallon Hoots`5`6`3.5

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`3`7`5.0

Tuesday, June 7 games

Terre Haute Rex 8, Chillitcothe Paints 7

Normal CornBelters 8, Burlington Bees 3

Burlington Bees 5, Normal CornBelters 1

Lafayette Aviators 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 5

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1

Danville Dans 5, Alton River Dragons 4, 11 innings

Clinton LumberKings 14, Quincy Gems 4

O'Fallon Hoots 4, Cape Catfish 0

Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, postponed to June 8

Wednesday, June 8 games

Champion City Kings 6, West Virginia Miners 3

West Virginia Miners 6, Champion City Kings 2

Terre Haute Rex 7, Chillicothe Paints

Lafayette Aviators 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 3

Burlington Bees 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 0

Danville Dans 9, Normal CornBelters 7

Quincy Gems 6, Alton River Dragons 5

Cape Catfish 3, O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Clinton LumberKings 3

Thursday, June 9 games

West Virginia Miners 9, Champion City Kings 8

O’Fallon Hoots 5, Burlington Bees 1

O'Fallon Hoots 9, Burlington Bees 2

Lafayette Aviators 5, Danville Dans 3

Chillicothe Paints 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 6

Cape Catfish 15, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2

Alton River Dragons 6, Terre Haute Rex 5

Clinton LumberKings 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3

Friday, June 10 games

Normal CornBelters 6, Quincy Gems 3

Normal CornBelters 4, Quincy Gems

Terre Haute Rex 13, West Virginia 2

Champion City Kings 9, Lafayette Aviators 7

O'Fallon Hoots 3, Danville Dans 0

Danville Dans 8, O’Fallon Hoots 6

Chillicothe Paints 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 1 

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5, Clinton LumberKings 0

Alton River Dragons 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4

Burlington Bees 8, Cape Catfish 7 

Saturday, June 11 games

Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats (2), 4 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Champions City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, June 12 games

Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Clinton Lumberkings, 2 p.m.

Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 2:05 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 2:17 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 5:35 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, June 14 games

Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Cape Catfish (2), 5:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at O'Fallon Hoots (2), 5:35 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m. 

———

At CarShield Field, O'Fallon, Mo.

Game 1

O'Fallon Hoots 3, Danville Dans 0

Danville `AB `R `H `RBI

Bryce Chance lf `3 `0 `0 `0

Matt Corder cf `3 `0 `0 `0

Chase Vinson 1b `1 `0 `0 `0

Will Portera c `2 `0 `0 `0

Wesley Helms 3b`3 `0 `0 `0

Will Carpenter ss `3 `0 `0 `0

BJ Banyon dh `2 `0 `0 `0

Kodey Shojinaga dh `2 `0 `1 `0

Carlos Vasquez 2b `2 `0 `0 `0

Braylon Myers p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `21 `0 `1 `0

O'Fallon `AB `R `H `RBI

Sam Maddox rf`3 `0 `0 `0

Ryan Malzahn rf `5 `0 `0 `0

Colin Bergmann cf `3 `1 `1 `1

Noah Jouras lf `0 `0 `0 `0

Noah Fisher ss `3 `0 `0 `0

Evan Albrecht ss `0 `0 `0 `0

Patrick Clohisy lf/cf `3 `1 `3 `2

Cade Hohl dh `2 `0 `0 `0

Ole Arntson 1b `3 `0 `0 `0

Gavin Bennett c`2 `0 `0 `0

Logan Mantz 3b`2 `0 `1 `0

Alex Adams 3b`0 `0 `0 `0

Andy Bunton 2b`2 `1 `2 `0

Zak Hartleb 2b`0 `0 `0 `0

Collin Baumgartner p `0 `0 `0 `0

Jack Weber p `0 `0 `0 `0

Jack Jones p `0 `0 `0 `0

Conner Fries p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `23 `3 `7 `3

Danville `000 `000 `0`— `0 `1 `0

O'Fallon `003 `000 `x`— `3 `7 `0

2B — Clohishy 2, Bunton HR — Clohisy. LOB — Danville 5, O'Fallon 3. SB — Banyon, Bennett.  DP — O'Fallon 1.

Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Myers (0-1)`6.0 `7 `3 `3 `2 `8

Totals `6.0 `7 `3 `3 `2 `8

O'Fallon`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Baumgartner (W, 1-0)`2.2 `0 `0 `0 `3 `3

Weber `2.1 `1 `0 `0 `1 `1

Jones `2.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `2

Totals `7.0 `1 `0 `0 `4 `6

HBP — Jones

Umpires — Brett Bognr and Ben Perry

T — 1:14. Attendance — 1,549.

Game 2

Danville Dans 8, O'Fallon Hoots 6

Danville `AB `R `H `RBI

Bryce Chance lf `4 `0 `1 `3

Matt Corder cf `4 `1 `0 `1

Chase Vinson 1b `5 `2 `2 `1

Will Portera 3b `4 `1 `2 `0

Kodey Shojinkga dh `2 `0 `0 `0

Carlos Vasquez ss `5 `0 `1 `2

Gray Bane c`2 `1 `0 `0

Mitchell Austin 2b `3 `1 `1 `0

Trey Higgins rf`2 `2 `0 `0

Brett Wozniak p `0 `0 `0 `0

Cal Barna p `0 `0 `0 `0

Kevin Fee p `0 `0 `0 `0

Josh Leerssen p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `31 `8 `7 `07

O'Fallon `AB `R `H `RBI

Connor Milton lf`3 `0 `1 `0

Alex Adams 3b`1 `0 `1 `0

Will Doherty 3b`3 `1 `1 `1

Patrick Clohisy cf `2 `1 `2 `0

Gavin Bennett rf`0 `0 `0 `0

Noah Fisher ss `4 `1 `3 `1

Evan Albrecht dh `3 `0 `1 `1

Cade Hohl 2b `4 `1 `1 `0

Ryan Malzahn rf `2 `0 `0 `0

Sam Maddox c`1 `0 `0 `0

Noah Jouras c `2 `0 `1 `1

Kaden Byrne c `2 `0 `0 `0

Colin Bergmann cf `2`1 `2 `1

Cole Robinson 1b `2 `1 `0 `0

Jacob Frost p `0 `0 `0 `0

Justin Coleman p `0 `0 `0 `0

Ole Arntson p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `31 `6 `13 `5

Danville `210 `030 `2`— `8 `7 `1

O'Fallon `002 `012 `1`— `6 `13 `3

E — Vinson, Milton, Adams, Doherty. 2B — Chance, Vasquez, Austin, Adams, Clohisy, Fisher  LOB — Danville 7, O'Fallon 13. SB — Higgins 2, Portera, Vinson. CS — Maddox.  DP — Danville 1.

Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wozniak (1-0)`5.0 `8 `3 `2 `2 `10

Barna`0.1 `1 `2 `0 `2 `0

Fee`0.2 `2 `0 `0 `0 `0

Leersen (Sv)`1.0 `2 `1 `1 `0 `2

Totals `6.0 `7 `3 `3 `2 `8

O'Fallon`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Frost (L, 0-1)`3.0 `3 `3 `1 `4 `3

Coleman `1.2 `1 `3 `0 `2 `0

Arntson `2.1 `3 `2 `0 `2 `2

Totals `7.0 `7 `8 `1 `8 `5

HBP — Wozniak, Frost 2, Coleman

Umpires — Brett Bognr and Ben Perry

T — 2:45. Attendance — 1,553.

