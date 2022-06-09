COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Lafayette Aviators`6`2`—
Danville Dans`5`3`1.0
Terre Haute Rex`4`5`2.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`3`5`3.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`4`3`—
Johnstown Mill Rats`4`4`0.5
West Virginia Miners`3`4`1.0
Champion City Kings`2`6`3.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Normal CornBelters`5`3`—
Quincy Gems`5`3`—
Clinton LumberKings`4`5`1.5
Burlington Bees`3`7`3.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Alton River Dragons`7`2`—
Cape Catfish`5`4`2.0
O'Fallon Hoots`4`5`3.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`3`6`4.0
Friday, June 3 games
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Champion City Kings 2
Lafayette Aviators 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9
Chillicothe Paints 12, West Virginia Miners 7
Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 4
Cape Catfish 8, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6
Alton River Dragons 11, O'Fallon Hoots 10
Quincy Gems 9, Clinton LumberKings 1
Saturday, June 4 games
Normal CornBelters 4, Burlington Bees 2, Game 1
Normal CornBelters 10, Burlington Bees 4, Game 2
Terre Haute Rex 17, Danville Dans 7 (8 innings)
West Virginia Miners 10, Chillicothe Paints 8
Champion City Kings 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Alton River Dragons 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 5
Clinton LumberKings 14, Quincy Gems 7
Cape Catfish 6, O'Fallon Hoots 5
Lafayette Aviators 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Sunday, June 5 games
Chillicothe Paints 11, West Virginia Miners 4
Johnstown Mill Rats 5, Champion City Kings 3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Terre Haute 8
Danville Dans 5, Lafayette Aviators 2
Alton River Dragons 9, Cape Catfish 8
Normal CornBelters 4, Clinton LumberKings 3
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 5, O'Fallon Hoots 4
Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 1
Monday, June 6 games
Champion City Kings 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Quincy Gems 3, Clinton LumberKings 2
Cape Catfish 4, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3
Alton River Dragons 8, Terre Haute Rex 5
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, postponed to June 18
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, Postponed to June 7
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, postponed to June 20
Tuesday, June 7 games
Terre Haute Rex 8, Chillitcothe Paints 7
Normal CornBelters 8, Burlington Bees 3
Burlington Bees 5, Normal CornBelters 1
Lafayette Aviators 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1
Danville Dans 5, Alton River Dragons 4, 11 innings
Clinton LumberKings 14, Quincy Gems 4
O'Fallon Hoots 4, Cape Catfish 0
Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, postponed to June 8
Wednesday, June 8 games
Champion City Kings 6, West Virginia Miners 3
West Virginia Miners 6, Champion City Kings 2
Terre Haute Rex 7, Chillicothe Paints
Lafayette Aviators 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Burlington Bees 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 0
Danville Dans 9, Normal CornBelters 7
Quincy Gems 6, Alton River Dragons 5
Cape Catfish 3, O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Clinton LumberKings 3
Thursday, June 9 games
West Virginia Miners 9, Champion City Kings 8
O’Fallon Hoots 5, Burlington Bees 1
O'Fallon Hoots 9, Burlington Bees 2
Lafayette Aviators 5, Danville Dans 3
Chillicothe Paints 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Cape Catfish 15, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
Alton River Dragons 6, Terre Haute Rex 5
Clinton LumberKings 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
Friday, June 10 games
Quincy Gems at Normal CornBelters (2), 5 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at O’Fallon Hoots (2), 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
At Loeb Stadium, Lafayette, Ind.
Lafayette Aviators 5, Danville Dans 3
Danville `AB `R `H `RBI
Bryce Chance lf `3 `1 `2 `0
Matt Corder cf `4 `1 `1 `0
Chase Vinson 1b `4 `0 `0 `1
Will Portera c `4 `0 `1 `0
Will Carpenter ss `4 `1 `1 `1
Kaito Hara 2b `3 `0 `0 `0
BJ Banyon dh `3 `0 `1 `1
Mitchell Austin 3b`3 `0 `0 `0
Trey Higgins III rf `4 `0 `0 `0
Colby Downard p `0 `0 `0 `0
Nathaniel Brouse p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `32 `3 `7 `3
Lafayette `AB `R `H `RBI
Jarrett Bickel ss`5 `2 `3 `0
Eli Tencza 3b `5 `0 `0 `0
Trevor Johnson c `4 `1 `3 `2
Mike Snyder 1b `3 `0 `1 `0
Brandon Daniels cf `4 `0 `1 `0
Grant Thoroman rf `3 `0 `0 `0
Drew Behling lf `4 `1 `2 `1
Jared Harris dh `3 `1 `1 `0
Ethan Bedgood ph `1 `0 `0 `0
Nolan Tucker 2b`3 `0 `0 `0
Logan Danzeisen p `0 `0 `0 `0
Ryan Mintz p `0 `0 `0 `0
Tyler Valdez p `0 `0 `0 `0
Conner Fries p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `35 `5 `11 `3
Danville `000 `200 `010`— `3 `7 `1
Lafayette `110 `002 `10x`— `5 `11 `1
E — Corder, Danzeisen. 2B — Bickel, Johnson, Daniels HR — Carpenter, Behling. LOB — Danville 11, Normal 12. SB — Corder, Snyder, Daniels. CS — Portera DP — Lafayette 1.
Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Downard`5.0 `7 `2 `2 `1 `5
Brouse (L, 0-2) `3.0 `4 `3 `1 `1 `2
Totals `8.0 `11 `5 `3 `2 `7
Lafayette`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Danzeisen `3.2 `3 `2 `2 `4 `2
Mintz (W, 1-0) `3.0 `2 `0 `0 `1 `4
Valdez `1.0 `2 `1 `1 `2 `3
Fries (Sv. 3) `1.1 `0 `0 `0 `2 `3
Totals `9.0 `7 `3 `3 `9 `12
HBP — Downard (3).
Umpires — Tim Wesley, Monteleone Sr.
T — 3:05. Attendance — 1,542.
