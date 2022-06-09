Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Lafayette Aviators`6`2`—

Danville Dans`5`3`1.0

Terre Haute Rex`4`5`2.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`3`5`3.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`4`3`—

Johnstown Mill Rats`4`4`0.5

West Virginia Miners`3`4`1.0

Champion City Kings`2`6`3.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Normal CornBelters`5`3`—

Quincy Gems`5`3`—

Clinton LumberKings`4`5`1.5

Burlington Bees`3`7`3.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Alton River Dragons`7`2`—

Cape Catfish`5`4`2.0

O'Fallon Hoots`4`5`3.0

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes`3`6`4.0

Friday, June 3 games

Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Champion City Kings 2

Lafayette Aviators 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9

Chillicothe Paints 12, West Virginia Miners 7

Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 4

Cape Catfish 8, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6

Alton River Dragons 11, O'Fallon Hoots 10

Quincy Gems 9, Clinton LumberKings 1

Saturday, June 4 games

Normal CornBelters 4, Burlington Bees 2, Game 1

Normal CornBelters 10, Burlington Bees 4, Game 2

Terre Haute Rex 17, Danville Dans 7 (8 innings)

West Virginia Miners 10, Chillicothe Paints 8

Champion City Kings 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 1

Alton River Dragons 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 5

Clinton LumberKings 14, Quincy Gems 7

Cape Catfish 6, O'Fallon Hoots 5

Lafayette Aviators 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

Sunday, June 5 games

Chillicothe Paints 11, West Virginia Miners 4

Johnstown Mill Rats 5, Champion City Kings 3

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Terre Haute 8

Danville Dans 5, Lafayette Aviators 2

Alton River Dragons 9, Cape Catfish 8

Normal CornBelters 4, Clinton LumberKings 3

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 5, O'Fallon Hoots 4

Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 1

Monday, June 6 games

Champion City Kings 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 4

Quincy Gems 3, Clinton LumberKings 2

Cape Catfish 4, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3

Alton River Dragons 8, Terre Haute Rex 5

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, postponed to June 18

Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, Postponed to June 7

Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, postponed to June 20

Tuesday, June 7 games

Terre Haute Rex 8, Chillitcothe Paints 7

Normal CornBelters 8, Burlington Bees 3

Burlington Bees 5, Normal CornBelters 1

Lafayette Aviators 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 5

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1

Danville Dans 5, Alton River Dragons 4, 11 innings

Clinton LumberKings 14, Quincy Gems 4

O'Fallon Hoots 4, Cape Catfish 0

Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, postponed to June 8

Wednesday, June 8 games

Champion City Kings 6, West Virginia Miners 3

West Virginia Miners 6, Champion City Kings 2

Terre Haute Rex 7, Chillicothe Paints

Lafayette Aviators 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 3

Burlington Bees 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 0

Danville Dans 9, Normal CornBelters 7

Quincy Gems 6, Alton River Dragons 5

Cape Catfish 3, O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Clinton LumberKings 3

Thursday, June 9 games

West Virginia Miners 9, Champion City Kings 8

O’Fallon Hoots 5, Burlington Bees 1

O'Fallon Hoots 9, Burlington Bees 2

Lafayette Aviators 5, Danville Dans 3

Chillicothe Paints 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 6

Cape Catfish 15, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2

Alton River Dragons 6, Terre Haute Rex 5

Clinton LumberKings 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3

Friday, June 10 games

Quincy Gems at Normal CornBelters (2), 5 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Danville Dans at O’Fallon Hoots (2), 5:35 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

———

At Loeb Stadium, Lafayette, Ind.

Lafayette Aviators 5, Danville Dans 3

Danville `AB `R `H `RBI

Bryce Chance lf `3 `1 `2 `0

Matt Corder cf `4 `1 `1 `0

Chase Vinson 1b `4 `0 `0 `1

Will Portera c `4 `0 `1 `0

Will Carpenter ss `4 `1 `1 `1

Kaito Hara 2b `3 `0 `0 `0

BJ Banyon dh `3 `0 `1 `1

Mitchell Austin 3b`3 `0 `0 `0

Trey Higgins III rf `4 `0 `0 `0

Colby Downard p `0 `0 `0 `0

Nathaniel Brouse p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `32 `3 `7 `3

Lafayette `AB `R `H `RBI

Jarrett Bickel ss`5 `2 `3 `0

Eli Tencza 3b `5 `0 `0 `0

Trevor Johnson c `4 `1 `3 `2

Mike Snyder 1b `3 `0 `1 `0

Brandon Daniels cf `4 `0 `1 `0

Grant Thoroman rf `3 `0 `0 `0

Drew Behling lf `4 `1 `2 `1

Jared Harris dh `3 `1 `1 `0

Ethan Bedgood ph `1 `0 `0 `0

Nolan Tucker 2b`3 `0 `0 `0

Logan Danzeisen p `0 `0 `0 `0

Ryan Mintz p `0 `0 `0 `0

Tyler Valdez p `0 `0 `0 `0

Conner Fries p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals `35 `5 `11 `3

Danville `000 `200 `010`— `3 `7 `1

Lafayette `110 `002 `10x`— `5 `11 `1

E — Corder, Danzeisen. 2B — Bickel, Johnson, Daniels HR — Carpenter, Behling. LOB — Danville 11, Normal 12. SB — Corder, Snyder, Daniels. CS — Portera DP — Lafayette 1.

Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Downard`5.0 `7 `2 `2 `1 `5

Brouse (L, 0-2) `3.0 `4 `3 `1 `1 `2

Totals `8.0 `11 `5 `3 `2 `7

Lafayette`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Danzeisen `3.2 `3 `2 `2 `4 `2

Mintz (W, 1-0) `3.0 `2 `0 `0 `1 `4

Valdez `1.0 `2 `1 `1 `2 `3

Fries (Sv. 3) `1.1 `0 `0 `0 `2 `3

Totals `9.0 `7 `3 `3 `9 `12

HBP — Downard (3).

Umpires — Tim Wesley, Monteleone Sr.

T — 3:05. Attendance — 1,542.

