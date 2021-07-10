COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
OVERALL
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`27`10`—
Danville Dans`20`16`6.5
Terre Haute Rex`17`22`11.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`12`27`16.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`20`17`—
*Champion City Kings`19`18`1.0
West Virginia Miners`17`19`2.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`13`24`7.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`20`17`—
Quincy Gems`19`18`1.0
Burlington Bees`19`19`1.5
Clinton LumberKings`15`22`5.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
*O'Fallon Hoots`23`14`—
Cape Catfish`23`15`0.5
Springfield Sliders`17`19`5.5
Alton River Dragons`16`20`6.5
———
FIRST HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—
Danville Dans`16`12`3.0
Terre Haute Rex`12`17`7.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`20`10.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
*Champion City Kings`17`12`—
Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—
West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—
Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5
Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0
Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
*O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—
Cape Catfish`18`12`—
Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.0
Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5
———
SECOND HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`8`1`—
Danville Dans`4`4`3.5
Terre Haute Rex`5`5`3.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`2`7`6.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Johnstown Mill Rats`6`2`—
Chillicothe Paints`3`5`3.0
*Champion City Kings`2`6`4.0
West Virginia Miners`2`6`4.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Quincy Gems`6`4`—
*Normal CornBelters`6`5`0.5
Burlington Bees`4`5`1.5
Clinton LumberKings`3`5`2.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
*O'Fallon Hoots`5`2`—
Cape Catfish`5`3`0.5
Alton River Dragons`4`3`1.0
Springfield Sliders`3`5`2.5
*-first half champions
July 6 games
Lafayette Aviators 7, Terre Haute Rex 5
Champion City Kings 5, West Virginia Miners 0
Johnstown Mill Rats 15, Chillicothe Paints 8
Burlington Bees 12, Clinton LumberKings 3
O'Fallon Hoots 14, Danville Dans 1, 7 innings
Cape Catfish 13, Quincy Gems 12
Springfield Sliders 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9
July 7 games
Normal CornBelters 12, Alton River Dragons 2
Normal CornBelters 7, Alton River Dragons 6
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Chillicothe Paints 2
Lafayette Aviators 8, West Virginia Miners 5
Quincy Gems 6, Springfield Sliders 2
Terre Haute Rex at5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, postponed to July 8
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, postponed to July 16
July 8 games
Burlington Bees 13, O'Fallon Hoots 10
O'Fallon Hoots 4, Burlington Bees 3
Terre Haute Rex 11, Champion City Kings 7
Johnstown Mill Rats 10, Chillicothe Paints 2
Cape Catfish 5, Clinton LumberKings 2
Cape Catfish 7, Clinton LumberKings 2
Quincy Gems 14, Normal CornBelters 4
Alton River Dragons 3, Springfield Sliders 1
Danville Dans 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
July 9 games
Terre Haute Rex 4, Champion City Kings 3, game 1 (8 innings)
Terre Haute Rex 11, Champion City Kings 7, game 2
Quincy Gems 4, Normal CornBelters 3, game 1
Normal CornBelters 4, Quincy Gems 2, game 2
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3, Danville Dans 1, game 1
Danville Dans 13, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, game 2
Lafayette Aviators 10, West Virginia Miners 3
Johnstown Mill Rats 5, Chillicothe Paints 2
O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 3
Alton River Dragons 7, Burlington Bees 5
Clinton LumberKings 10, Springfield Sliders 7
July 10 games
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at O'Fallon Hoots (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
July 11 games
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 1:05 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Lafayette Aviators, 2:05 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
July 13 games
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons (doubleheader), 2:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Springfield Sliders (doubleheader), 6 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Danville Dans at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
———
At Danville Stadium
Game 1
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3, Danville Dans 1
Ill.Valley`AB`R`H`RBI
Keshawn Ogans dh`2`1`1`0
Will Worthington 2b`3`1`0`0
Blake Atkins lf`3`0`0`1
Garry Maynard rf`1`0`0`0
Colton Coca 3b`2`0`0`0
Andy Nelson cf`4`0`1`1
Dom Souto c`3`0`0`0
Danny Wuestenfeld 1b`3`0`1`0
Tom Jurack rf`3`0`1`0
Sam Link lf`0`0`0`0
Nolan Clifford ss`2`1`1`0
Ryan Eiermann p`0`0`0`0
Mitch Benson p`0`0`0`0
Totals`26`3`5`2
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`3`0`1`0
Angelo Peraza dh`3`0`0`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`3`0`0`0
Keenan Taylor 3b`3`0`0`0
Kace Garner c`3`0`1`0
Ben Higgins rf`3`1`1`1
Johnathon Thomas cf`1`0`0`0
Michael Marsh 2b`3`0`0`0
Kobe Andrade lf`3`0`1`0
Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0
Brandon Willoughby p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0
Totals`25`1`4`1
Ill.Valley`003`000`0`—`3`5`0
Danville`000`000`1`—`1`4`1
E — Snell. LOB — Illinois Valley 8, Danville 5. 2B — Wuestenfeld. HR — Higgins (2). Sac — Worthington.
Ill.Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Eiermann (W, 6-0)`6.1`3`0`0`0`12
Benson`0.2`1`1`1`1`0
Totals`7.0`4`1`1`1`12
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Snell (L, 2-2)`4.0`5`3`2`1`3
Willoughby`2.2`0`0`0`2`1
Nichols`0.1`0`0`0`0`0
Totals`7.0`5`3`2`3`4
WP — Snell. PB — Garner. HBP — Thomas (by Eiermann), Coca (by Snell), Coca (by Willoughby).
Time — 1:53.
Umpires — Peter Nicoletti and Josh Barnes.
———
Game 2
Danville Dans 13, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Ill.Valley`AB`R`H`RBI
Keshawn Ogans ss`4`0`1`0
Will Worthington 2b/3b`4`1`3`0
Blake Atkins dh/2b`2`1`0`0
Colton Coca 3b`2`0`1`1
Dom Souto ph/lf`2`0`0`0
Andy Nelson lf/3b/p`4`1`2`2
Logan Delgado c`3`1`1`0
Benji Ries ph`1`0`0`0
Damen Castillo 1b`2`0`0`0
Michael Young ph/1b`2`0`1`0
Sam Link rf`3`0`2`1
Justin Rios cf`3`0`0`0
Connor Sullivan p`0`0`0`0
Demian White p`0`0`0`0
Totals`32`4`11`4
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`3`2`1`1
Angelo Peraza dh`3`1`1`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`3`2`2`3
Keenan Taylor 3b`1`1`0`1
Damian Stone cf`4`1`1`0
Ben Higgins rf`2`3`2`3
Kobe Andrade lf`3`1`1`0
Tony Castonguay c`3`1`1`0
Sam Bianco 2b`3`1`0`0
Cole Heath p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0
Nick Constantine p`0`0`0`0
Hayden Birdsong p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Torsey p`0`0`0`0
Patrick Dunn p`0`0`0`0
Totals`25`13`9`8
Ill.Valley`002`020`0`—`4`11`4
Danville`404`140`x`—`13`9`1
E — Worthington, Coca, Souto, Castillo, Andrade. LOB — Illinois Valley 9, Danville 6. 2B — Ogans, Coca, McMurray. HR — Nelson (3), McMurray (3), Higgins (3). SF — Becerra, Taylor. SB — Peraza, Castonguay.
Ill.Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Sullivan (L, 1-1)`2.0`7`8`5`2`3
White`2.1`1`4`2`2`3
Nelson`1.2`1`1`0`3`2
Totals`6.0`9`13`7`7`8
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Heath`2.1`5`2`2`2`1
Nichols (W, 1-2)`1.2`2`0`0`0`5
Constantine`0.1`4`2`2`0`0
Birdsong`0.2`0`0`0`0`1
Torsey`1.0`0`0`0`0`1
Dunn`1.0`0`0`0`0`0
Totals`7.0`11`4`4`2`8
WP — White. Constantine. HBP — Castonguay (by White), Taylor (by Nelson), Higgins (by Nelson).
Time — 2:42. Attendance — 1,076.
Umpires — Josh Barnes and Peter Nicoletti.
