OVERALL

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`27`10`—

Danville Dans`20`16`6.5

Terre Haute Rex`17`22`11.0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`12`27`16.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`20`17`—

*Champion City Kings`19`18`1.0

West Virginia Miners`17`19`2.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`13`24`7.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

*Normal CornBelters`20`17`—

Quincy Gems`19`18`1.0

Burlington Bees`19`19`1.5

Clinton LumberKings`15`22`5.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

*O'Fallon Hoots`23`14`—

Cape Catfish`23`15`0.5

Springfield Sliders`17`19`5.5

Alton River Dragons`16`20`6.5

———

FIRST HALF

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—

Danville Dans`16`12`3.0

Terre Haute Rex`12`17`7.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`20`10.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

*Champion City Kings`17`12`—

Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—

West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—

Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5

Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0

Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

*O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—

Cape Catfish`18`12`—

Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.0

Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5

———

SECOND HALF

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`8`1`—

Danville Dans`4`4`3.5

Terre Haute Rex`5`5`3.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`2`7`6.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Johnstown Mill Rats`6`2`—

Chillicothe Paints`3`5`3.0

*Champion City Kings`2`6`4.0

West Virginia Miners`2`6`4.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Quincy Gems`6`4`—

*Normal CornBelters`6`5`0.5

Burlington Bees`4`5`1.5

Clinton LumberKings`3`5`2.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

*O'Fallon Hoots`5`2`—

Cape Catfish`5`3`0.5

Alton River Dragons`4`3`1.0

Springfield Sliders`3`5`2.5

*-first half champions

July 6 games

Lafayette Aviators 7, Terre Haute Rex 5

Champion City Kings 5, West Virginia Miners 0

Johnstown Mill Rats 15, Chillicothe Paints 8

Burlington Bees 12, Clinton LumberKings 3

O'Fallon Hoots 14, Danville Dans 1, 7 innings

Cape Catfish 13, Quincy Gems 12

Springfield Sliders 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9

July 7 games

Normal CornBelters 12, Alton River Dragons 2

Normal CornBelters 7, Alton River Dragons 6

Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Chillicothe Paints 2

Lafayette Aviators 8, West Virginia Miners 5

Quincy Gems 6, Springfield Sliders 2

Terre Haute Rex at5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, postponed to July 8

Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, postponed to July 16

July 8 games

Burlington Bees 13, O'Fallon Hoots 10

O'Fallon Hoots 4, Burlington Bees 3

Terre Haute Rex 11, Champion City Kings 7

Johnstown Mill Rats 10, Chillicothe Paints 2

Cape Catfish 5, Clinton LumberKings 2

Cape Catfish 7, Clinton LumberKings 2

Quincy Gems 14, Normal CornBelters 4

Alton River Dragons 3, Springfield Sliders 1

Danville Dans 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3

July 9 games

Terre Haute Rex 4, Champion City Kings 3, game 1 (8 innings)

Terre Haute Rex 11, Champion City Kings 7, game 2

Quincy Gems 4, Normal CornBelters 3, game 1

Normal CornBelters 4, Quincy Gems 2, game 2

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3, Danville Dans 1, game 1

Danville Dans 13, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, game 2

Lafayette Aviators 10, West Virginia Miners 3

Johnstown Mill Rats 5, Chillicothe Paints 2

O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 3

Alton River Dragons 7, Burlington Bees 5

Clinton LumberKings 10, Springfield Sliders 7

July 10 games

Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at O'Fallon Hoots (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

July 11 games

Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 1:05 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Lafayette Aviators, 2:05 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

July 13 games

O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons (doubleheader), 2:30 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Springfield Sliders (doubleheader), 6 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

Danville Dans at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

———

At Danville Stadium

Game 1

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3, Danville Dans 1

Ill.Valley`AB`R`H`RBI

Keshawn Ogans dh`2`1`1`0

Will Worthington 2b`3`1`0`0

Blake Atkins lf`3`0`0`1

Garry Maynard rf`1`0`0`0

Colton Coca 3b`2`0`0`0

Andy Nelson cf`4`0`1`1

Dom Souto c`3`0`0`0

Danny Wuestenfeld 1b`3`0`1`0

Tom Jurack rf`3`0`1`0

Sam Link lf`0`0`0`0

Nolan Clifford ss`2`1`1`0

Ryan Eiermann p`0`0`0`0

Mitch Benson p`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`3`5`2

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`3`0`1`0

Angelo Peraza dh`3`0`0`0

Cooper McMurray 1b`3`0`0`0

Keenan Taylor 3b`3`0`0`0

Kace Garner c`3`0`1`0

Ben Higgins rf`3`1`1`1

Johnathon Thomas cf`1`0`0`0

Michael Marsh 2b`3`0`0`0

Kobe Andrade lf`3`0`1`0

Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0

Brandon Willoughby p`0`0`0`0

Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`1`4`1

Ill.Valley`003`000`0`—`3`5`0

Danville`000`000`1`—`1`4`1

E — Snell. LOB — Illinois Valley 8, Danville 5. 2B — Wuestenfeld. HR — Higgins (2). Sac — Worthington.

Ill.Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Eiermann (W, 6-0)`6.1`3`0`0`0`12

Benson`0.2`1`1`1`1`0

Totals`7.0`4`1`1`1`12

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Snell (L, 2-2)`4.0`5`3`2`1`3

Willoughby`2.2`0`0`0`2`1

Nichols`0.1`0`0`0`0`0

Totals`7.0`5`3`2`3`4

WP — Snell. PB — Garner. HBP — Thomas (by Eiermann), Coca (by Snell), Coca (by Willoughby).

Time — 1:53.

Umpires — Peter Nicoletti and Josh Barnes.

———

Game 2

Danville Dans 13, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

Ill.Valley`AB`R`H`RBI

Keshawn Ogans ss`4`0`1`0

Will Worthington 2b/3b`4`1`3`0

Blake Atkins dh/2b`2`1`0`0

Colton Coca 3b`2`0`1`1

Dom Souto ph/lf`2`0`0`0

Andy Nelson lf/3b/p`4`1`2`2

Logan Delgado c`3`1`1`0

Benji Ries ph`1`0`0`0

Damen Castillo 1b`2`0`0`0

Michael Young ph/1b`2`0`1`0

Sam Link rf`3`0`2`1

Justin Rios cf`3`0`0`0

Connor Sullivan p`0`0`0`0

Demian White p`0`0`0`0

Totals`32`4`11`4

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`3`2`1`1

Angelo Peraza dh`3`1`1`0

Cooper McMurray 1b`3`2`2`3

Keenan Taylor 3b`1`1`0`1

Damian Stone cf`4`1`1`0

Ben Higgins rf`2`3`2`3

Kobe Andrade lf`3`1`1`0

Tony Castonguay c`3`1`1`0

Sam Bianco 2b`3`1`0`0

Cole Heath p`0`0`0`0

Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0

Nick Constantine p`0`0`0`0

Hayden Birdsong p`0`0`0`0

Jackson Torsey p`0`0`0`0

Patrick Dunn p`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`13`9`8

Ill.Valley`002`020`0`—`4`11`4

Danville`404`140`x`—`13`9`1

E — Worthington, Coca, Souto, Castillo, Andrade. LOB — Illinois Valley 9, Danville 6. 2B — Ogans, Coca, McMurray. HR — Nelson (3), McMurray (3), Higgins (3). SF — Becerra, Taylor. SB — Peraza, Castonguay.

Ill.Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sullivan (L, 1-1)`2.0`7`8`5`2`3

White`2.1`1`4`2`2`3

Nelson`1.2`1`1`0`3`2

Totals`6.0`9`13`7`7`8

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Heath`2.1`5`2`2`2`1

Nichols (W, 1-2)`1.2`2`0`0`0`5

Constantine`0.1`4`2`2`0`0

Birdsong`0.2`0`0`0`0`1

Torsey`1.0`0`0`0`0`1

Dunn`1.0`0`0`0`0`0

Totals`7.0`11`4`4`2`8

WP — White. Constantine. HBP — Castonguay (by White), Taylor (by Nelson), Higgins (by Nelson).

Time — 2:42. Attendance — 1,076.

Umpires — Josh Barnes and Peter Nicoletti.

