COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Overall Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Danville Dans ‘23 ‘9 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘23 ‘11 ‘1.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘22 ‘12 ‘2.5
Lafayette Aviators ‘15 ‘17 ‘8.0
Ohio River Valley Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Chillicothe Paints ‘23 ‘10 ‘—
West Virginia Miners ‘12 ‘19 ‘10.0
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘13 ‘21 ‘10.5
Champion City Kings ‘9 ‘21 ‘12.5
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Quincy Gems ‘19 ‘14 ‘—
Clinton LumberKings ‘16 ‘17 ‘4.0
Normal CornBelters ‘15 ‘19 ‘4.5
Burlington Bees ‘11 ‘21 ‘8.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
O’Fallon Hoots ‘17 ‘15 ‘—
X-Alton River Dragons ‘18 ‘16 ‘0.5
Cape Catfish ‘14 ‘19 ‘5.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘12 ‘21 ‘6.0
X-won first half title
First-Half Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Danville Dans ‘21 ‘9 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘20 ‘11 ‘1.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘19 ‘11 ‘2.0
Lafayette Aviators ‘14 ‘16 ‘7.0
Ohio River Valley Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Chillicothe Paints ‘21 ‘10 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘19 ‘9.0
West Virginia Miners ‘11 ‘18 ‘9.0
Champion City Kings ‘9 ‘20 ‘11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Quincy Gems ‘19 ‘13 ‘—
Clinton LumberKings ‘15 ‘16 ‘3.5
Normal CornBelters ‘14 ‘16 ‘4.0
Burlington Bees ‘11 ‘20 ‘7.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Alton River Dragons ‘18 ‘13 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘17 ‘15 ‘1.5
Cape Catfish ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0
X-won first half title
Second-Half Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘3 ‘0 ‘—
Danville Dans ‘2 ‘0 ‘—
Terre Haute Rex ‘3 ‘1 ‘0.5
Lafayette Aviators ‘1 ‘1 ‘1.5
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Chillicothe Paints ‘2 ‘0 ‘—
West Virginia Miners ‘1 ‘1 ‘1.0
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘1 ‘2 ‘1.5
Champion City Kings ‘0 ‘1 ‘2.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Clinton LumberKings `1 `1 `—
Quincy Gems `0 `1 `1.0
Burlington Bees `0 `1 `1.0
Normal CornBelters `1 `3 `2.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Cape Catfish `2 `0 `—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘0 ‘0 ‘1
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘0 ‘2 ‘2.0
Alton River Dragons ‘0 ‘3 ‘2.5
Tuesday, July 5 games
Terre Haute Rex 5, Alton River Dragons 2
Johnstown Mill Rats 5, West Virginia Miners 4
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, postponed to July 21.
Danville Dans 14, Normal CornBelters 0
Clinton LumberKings 8, Burlington Bees 3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
Wednesday, July 6 games
Lafayette Aviators 2, Normal CornBelters, 10 innings
Chillicothe Paints 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Terre Haute Rex 5, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4
Cape Catfish 12, Alton River Dragons 2
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Quincy Gems 1
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, postponed to July 8th
Thursday, July 7 games
Normal CornBelters 6, Terre Haute Rex 4
Terre Haute Rex 6, Normal CornBelters 2
West Virginia Miners 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 7
Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators 5
Danville Dans 4, Champion City Kings 1
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Clinton LumberKings 4
Cape Catfish 6, Alton River Dragons 2
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Quincy Gems, postponed to July 15
O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, postponed to July 18
Friday, July 8 games
Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday July 9 games
Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnson Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, July 10 games
Alton River Dragons at Normal CornBelters, 1 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Lafayette Aviators, 2 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, doubleheader, 3:05 p.m.
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Cape Catfish, 4:05 p.m.
Quincy Gems at O'Fallon Hoots, doubleheader, 5:35 p.m.
Monday, July 11 games
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12 games
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
———
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 4, Champion City Kings 1
Champion City `AB `R `H `RBI
Jayson Zmejkoski 3b `4 `1 `1 `0
Sean Kolenich 2b `4 `0 `1 `1
Edrick Padilla lf `3 `0 `0 `0
Ben Stuart dh `3 `0 `0 `0
Ethan Krizen ph `0 `0 `0 `0
Alex Ryan cf `3 `0 `0 `0
Nick Dolan ss `3 `0 `0 `0
Jonah Sutton c `2 `0 `0 `0
Matt Mercer rf `2 `0 `0 `0
Trey Carter 1b `3 `0 `0 `0
Cade Konty p `0 `0 `0 `0
Johnathon Ray p `0 `0 `0 `0
Nathan Jendraszkiewicz p `0 `0 `0 `0
Connor Lockwood p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `22 `0 `1 `0
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Jonathon Thomas cf `3 `3 `2 `0
Drake Digiorno ss `3 `2 `0 `1
Keenan Taylor dh `4 `2 `1 `3
Chase Vinson 1b `1 `2 `0 `1
Cam Swanger dh `2 `1 `1 `2
BJ Banyon rf `3 `2 `2 `3
Carlos Vasquez 2b `3 `1 `1 `1
Will Portera c`2 `0 `0 `0
Paxton Kling rf `3 `1 `1 `0
Braylon Myers p `0 `0 `0 `0
Sam Whiting p `0 `0 `0 `0
Landon Tompkins p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘30 `4 `8 `4
Champion City`100 `000 `000 `— `1 `2 `3
Danville ‘100 `011 `10x `— `4 `8 `0
E — Kolenich (2), Kontny. LOB — Champion City 5, Danville 10. 2B — Zmejkoski, Thomas, Digiornio, Vinson 3B — Banyon. SB — Vasquez.
Champion City ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Kontny (L, 2-2) `5.0 `4 `2 `2 `3 `3
Ray `1.0 `2 `1 `1 `1 `1
Jendraszkiewicz `1.0 `2 `1 `1 `0 `2
Lockwood `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `2 `0
Totals ‘8.0 ‘8 ‘4 ‘4 ‘6 ‘6
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Myers (W, 2-0) `7.0 `2 `1 `1 `3 `8
Whiting `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `2
Tompkins (Save, 3) `0.1 `0 `0 `0 `0 `1
Totals ‘8.1 ‘2 ‘1 ‘1 ‘3 ‘11
HBP — Kotny (3), Myers, Tompkins
Umpires — Kevin Furman and David Runyon
Attendance — 3:25
T — 2:48
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.