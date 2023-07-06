COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
Overall
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Danville Dans ‘18 ‘12 ‘—
Normal CornBelters ‘17 ‘14 ‘1.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘14 ‘16 ‘4.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘11 ‘17 ‘6.5
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Chillicothe Paints ‘22 ‘11 ‘—
Lafayette Aviators ‘17 ‘12 ‘3.0
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘13 ‘19 ‘8.5
Champion City Kings ‘13 ‘20 ‘9.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Clinton LumberKings ‘18 ‘12 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘14 ‘16 ‘4.0
Quincy Gems ‘14 ‘17 ‘4.5
Burlington Bees ‘12 ‘18 ‘6.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Cape Catfish ‘24 ‘8 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘16 ‘13 ‘6.5
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘14 ‘14 ‘7.0
Jackson Rockabillys ‘12 ‘20 ‘12.0
Alton River Dragons ‘10 ‘20 ‘13.0
x — first-half winner
First half
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Danville Dans ‘16 ‘11 ‘—
Normal CornBelters ‘15 ‘12 ‘1.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘10 ‘14 ‘4.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘11 ‘16 ‘5.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x —Chillicothe Paints ‘22 ‘9 ‘—
Lafayette Aviators ‘16 ‘10 ‘3.5
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘17 ‘9.0
Champion City Kings ‘10 ‘19 ‘11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Clinton LumberKings ‘16 ‘11 ‘—
Quincy Gems ‘13 ‘15 ‘3.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘12 ‘15 ‘4.0
Burlington Bees ‘10 ‘17 ‘6.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Cape Catfish ‘22 ‘6 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘15 ‘12 ‘6.5
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘12 ‘13 ‘8.5
Jackson Rockabillys ‘11 ‘18 ‘11.5
Alton River Dragons ‘9 ‘17 ‘12.0
Second half
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘3 ‘0 ‘—
Danville Dans ‘2 ‘1 ‘1.0
Normal CornBelters ‘2 ‘2 ‘1.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘1 ‘2 ‘2.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Champion City Kings ‘3 ‘1 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘1 ‘2 ‘1.5
Lafayette Aviators ‘1 ‘2 ‘1.5
Chillicothe Paints ‘0 ‘2 ‘2.5
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Burlington Bees `2 `1 `—
Clinton LumberKings ‘2 ‘1 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘2 ‘1 ‘—
Quincy Gems ‘1 ‘2 ‘1.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘2 ‘1 ‘—
Cape Catfish ‘2 ‘2 ‘0.5
O’Fallon Hoots ‘1 ‘1 ‘0.5
Jackson Rockabillys ‘1 ‘2 ‘1.0
Alton River Dragons ‘1 ‘3 ‘1.5
Friday, June 30
Champion City Kings 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Chillicothe Paints 11, Terre Haute Rex 1
O’Fallon Hoots 12, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7
Normal CornBelters 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6
Clinton LumberKings 7, Jackson Rockabillys 3
Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 8
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, postponed to July 15
Cape Catfish at Thrillville Thrillbillies, postponed
Saturday, July 1
Lafayette Aviators 11, Normal CornBelters 6
Chillicothe Paints 3, Terre Haute Rex 0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Clinton LumberKings 2
Jackson Rockabilly 4, Burlington Bees 3
Cape Catfish 5, Alton River Dragons 3
O’Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, postponed
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Thrillville Thrillbillies, postponed
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, postponed
Sunday, July 2
Lafayette Aviators 9, Danville Dans 7
Normal CornBelters 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 0
Chillicothe Paints 5, Champion City Kings 1
Champion City Kings 3, Chillicothe Paints 2
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9, Clinton LumberKings 3
O'Fallon Hoots 5, Jackson Rockabillys 2
Jackson Rockabillys 6, O’Fallon Hoots 4
Cape Catfish 4, Thrillville Thrillbillies 1
Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 3
End of first half
Monday, July 3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Alton River Dragons 7
Champion City Kings 4, Lafayette Aviators 3
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 12, Cape Catfish 9
Danville Dans 8, Terre Haute Rex 5
Clinton LumberKings 10, Burlington Bees 6
Normal CornBelters 17, Quincy Gems 3 (8 innings)
Thrillville Thrillbillies 8, O'Fallon Hoots 3
Tuesday, July 4
Quincy Gems 16, Normal CornBelters 12
Alton River Dragons 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6
Burlington Bees 4, Clinton LumberKings 0
Jackson Rockabillys 11, Cape Catfish 8
Terre Haute Rex at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, postponed
Wednesday, July 5
Normal CornBelters 8, Terre Haute Rex 5
Terre Haute Rex 4, Normal CornBelters 0
Lafayette Aviators 14, Chillicothe Paints 4, 8 innings
Champion City Kings 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Champion City Kings 2
Burlington Bees 6, Danville Dans 4
Cape Catfish 8, Jackson Rockabillys 7
O’Fallon Hoots 11, Thrillville Thrillbillies 6.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 11, Alton River Dragons 5
Thursday, July 6
Thrillville Thrillbillies 6, Terre Haute Rex 0
Champion City Kings 13, Johnstown Mill Rats 7
Danville Dans 5, Lafayette Aviators 3
Clinton LumberKings 10, Quincy Gems 5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 10, Alton River Dragons 6
Cape Catfish 4, Jackson Rockabillys 2
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6, Chillicothe Paints 3
Friday, July 7
Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, doubleheader, 4:30 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters, doubleheader, 5 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at O'Fallon Hoots, doubleheader, 5:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
At Loeb Stadium, Lafayette, Ind.
Danville Dans 5, Lafayette Aviators 3
Danville ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Justin Vossos ss `3 `2 `3 `0
Brandon Bishop cf `3 `1 `1 `2
Chase Vinson 1b `4 `0 `0 `0
DJ Akiyama 2b `3 `0 `0 `0
Trenton Pallas lf `3 `2 `1 `0
JT Waldon 1b `4 `0 `2 `0
Nate Chester 3b `4 `0 `0 `1
Nate Vargas c `4 `0 `1 `0
Trey Higgins rf `3 `0 `0 `0
Jack Potteiger p `0 `0 `0 `0
John Balok Jr. p `0 `0 `0 `0
Enas Hayden p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘31 `5 `8 `3
Lafayette ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Cameron Nagel cf`4 `0 `0 `0
Jacob Walker 2b `4 `0 `0 `0
Mikey Scott rf `4 `1 `1 `0
Mason Kelley dh `3 `1 `0 `0
Brandon Daniels ph `1 `0 `0 `0
Max Mandler lf `4 `0 `1 `0
Parker Harrison 1b `3 `0 `0 `1
John Hoskyn c `4 `0 `1 `1
Josiah Miller 3b `2 `1 `0 `0
Camden Gasser ss `3 `0 `2 `0
Graham Kollen p `0 `0 `0 `0
Aiden Hinds p `0 `0 `0 `0
Charles Lefebvre p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘32 `3 `5 `2
Danville `100 `111 `100 `— `5 `8 `2
Lafayette ‘010 ‘020 ‘000‘— ‘3 ‘5 ‘2
E — Vossos, Akiyama, Hoskyn, Hinds. DP — Lafayette 2. LOB — Danville 7, Lafayette 10. 2B — Mandler, Hoskyn. 3B — Vossos, Gasser. SF — Bishop, Harrison. SB — Vossos 2, Bishop 2, Pallas, Vargas. Miller 2, Walker, Scott, Gasser.
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Potteiger `4.0 `2 `1 `0 `5 `7
Balok (W, 2-0) `3.0 `3 `2 `2 `0 `4
Hayden (Sv. 1) `2.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `4
Totals ‘9.0 ‘5 ‘3 ‘2 ‘5 ‘15
Lafayette ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Kollen (L, 2-2) ‘6.0 ‘8 ‘4 ‘3 ‘1 ‘1
Hinds ‘1.0 ‘0 ‘1 ‘0 ‘3 ‘0
Lefebvre ‘2.0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘0 ‘1 ‘0
Totals ‘9.0 ‘8 ‘5 ‘3 ‘5 ‘1
HBP — Balok, Haden, Kollen, Lefebvre
Attendance — 1,203. Time — 2:45
Umpires — Nick Staab, Tim Tribble.
