COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Overall Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Danville Dans ‘21 ‘9 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘20 ‘11 ‘1.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘19 ‘11 ‘2.0
Lafayette Aviators ‘14 ‘16 ‘7.0
Ohio River Valley Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Chillicothe Paints ‘21 ‘10 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘19 ‘9.0
West Virginia Miners ‘11 ‘18 ‘9.0
Champion City Kings ‘9 ‘20 ‘11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Quincy Gems ‘19 ‘13 ‘—
Clinton LumberKings ‘14 ‘16 ‘4.0
Normal CornBelters ‘14 ‘16 ‘4.0
Burlington Bees ‘11 ‘19 ‘7.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Alton River Dragons ‘18 ‘13 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘17 ‘15 ‘1.5
Cape Catfish ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0
X-won first half title
Second-Half Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Danville Dans ‘0 ‘0 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘0 ‘0 ‘—
Lafayette Aviators ‘0 ‘0 ‘—
Terre Haute Rex ‘0 ‘0 ‘—
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Champion City Kings ‘0 ‘0 ‘—
Chillicothe Paints ‘0 ‘0 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘0 ‘0 ‘—
West Virginia Miners ‘0 ‘0 ‘—
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Burlington Bees `0 `0 `—
Clinton LumberKings `0 `0 `—
Normal CornBelters `0 `0 `—
Quincy Gems `0 `0 `—
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Alton River Dragons ‘0 ‘0 ‘—
Cape Catfish `0 `0 `—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘0 ‘0 ‘—
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘0 ‘0 ‘—
Thursday, June 30 games
West Virginia Miners 14, Lafayette Aviators 4
Chillicothe Paints 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Normal CornBelters 7, O'Fallon Hoots 1
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Burlington Bees 1
Clinton LumberKings 8, Cape Catfish 4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Quincy Gems, postponed
Friday, July 1 games
Terre Haute Rex 11, Champion City Kings 8
Lafayette Aviators 8, West Virginia Miners 4
Chillicothe Paints 2, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Clinton LumberKings 9, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
O’Fallon Hoots 10, Alton River Dragons 9
Danville Dans 12, Cape Catfish 3
Quincy Gems 12, Normal CornBelters 2
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Burlington Bees 2
Saturday, July 2 games
Champion City Kings 7, Terre Haute Rex 2, game 1
Champion City Kings 9, Terre Haute Rex 4, game 2
Quincy Gems 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4, game 1
Quincy Gems 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, game 2
Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, postponed to July 21
Chillicothe Paints 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 2
Cape Catfish 9, Danville Dans 2
Burlington Bees 4, Clinton LumberKings 1
Alton River Dragons 11, O'Fallon Hoots 5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Normal CornBelters 6
Sunday, July 3 games
West Virginia Miners 2, Johnstown Mill Rats 1, game 1
West Virginia Miners 13, Johnstown Mill Rats 10, game 2
Danville Dans 9, Champion City Kings 1
Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators 6
Alton River Dragons 7, Cape Catfish 3
Terre Haute Rex 18, Normal CornBelters 2 (8 innings)
Clinton LumberKings 9, Burlington Bees 3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
O'Fallon Hoots 13, Quincy Gems 3
Monday, July 4 games
Johnstown Mill Rats 10, West Virginia Miners 9
Burlington Bees 7, Clinton LumberKings 6 (suspended to July 5)
O'Fallon Hoots 5, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3
Cape Catfish 10, Alton River Dragons 8
END OF FIRST HALF
Tuesday, July 5 games
Alton River Dragons at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 5:35 (completion of suspended game)
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, July 6 games
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, July 7 games
Terre Haute Rex at Normal CornBelters, doubleheader, 5 pm.
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, July 8 games
Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBeltrs at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
