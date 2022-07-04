COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Danville Dans ‘21 ‘9 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘20 ‘11 ‘1.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘19 ‘11 ‘2.0
Lafayette Aviators ‘14 ‘16 ‘7.0
Ohio River Valley Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Chillicothe Paints ‘21 ‘10 ‘—
West Virginia Miners ‘11 ‘17 ‘8.5
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘11 ‘19 ‘9.5
Champion City Kings ‘9 ‘20 ‘11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Quincy Gems ‘19 ‘13 ‘—
Clinton LumberKings ‘14 ‘16 ‘4.0
Normal CornBelters ‘14 ‘16 ‘4.0
Burlington Bees ‘11 ‘19 ‘7.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Alton River Dragons ‘18 ‘12 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘16 ‘15 ‘2.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.5
Cape Catfish ‘11 ‘19 ‘7.0
X-won first half title
Thursday, June 30 games
West Virginia Miners 14, Lafayette Aviators 4
Chillicothe Paints 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Normal CornBelters 7, O'Fallon Hoots 1
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Burlington Bees 1
Clinton LumberKings 8, Cape Catfish 4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Quincy Gems, postponed
Friday, July 1 games
Terre Haute Rex 11, Champion City Kings 8
Lafayette Aviators 8, West Virginia Miners 4
Chillicothe Paints 2, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Clinton LumberKings 9, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
O’Fallon Hoots 10, Alton River Dragons 9
Danville Dans 12, Cape Catfish 3
Quincy Gems 12, Normal CornBelters 2
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Burlington Bees 2
Saturday, July 2 games
Champion City Kings 7, Terre Haute Rex 2, game 1
Champion City Kings 9, Terre Haute Rex 4, game 2
Quincy Gems 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4, game 1
Quincy Gems 6, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, game 2
Lafayette Aviators at West Virginia Miners, postponed to July 21
Chillicothe Paints 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 2
Cape Catfish 9, Danville Dans 2
Burlington Bees 4, Clinton LumberKings 1
Alton River Dragons 11, O'Fallon Hoots 5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Normal CornBelters 6
Sunday, July 3 games
West Virginia Miners 2, Johnstown Mill Rats 1, game 1
West Virginia Miners 13, Johnstown Mill Rats 10, game 2
Danville Dans 9, Champion City Kings 1
Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators 6
Alton River Dragons 7, Cape Catfish 3
Terre Haute Rex 18, Normal CornBelters 2 (8 innings)
Clinton LumberKings 9, Burlington Bees 3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
O'Fallon Hoots 13, Quincy Gems 3
Monday, July 4 games
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
END OF FIRST HALF
Tuesday, July 5 games
Alton River Dragons at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, July 6 games
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, July 7 games
Terre Haute Rex at Normal CornBelters, doubleheader, 5 pm.
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 9, Champion City Kings 1
Champion City `AB `R `H `RBI
Sean Kolenich 2b `3 `0 `0 `0
Jayson Zmejkoski ss `3 `0 `0 `0
Edrick Padilla rf `3 `0 `1 `1
Ben Stuart 3b `3 `0 `0 `0
Alex Ryan cf `4 `0 `0 `0 `0
Gus Gregory lf `4 `0 `0 `0
Matt Mercer dh `3 `0 `0 `0
Jonah Sutton c `4 `1 `2 `0
Trey Carter 1b `3 `0 `0 `0
Kyler Archual p `0 `0 `0 `0
Noah Penney p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `30 `1 `3 `1
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Jonathon Thomas cf `2 `2 `0 `0
Paxton Kling ph/cf `1 `0 `0 `0
Drake Digiorno ss `4 `1 `0 `0
Chase Vinson 1b `3 `2 `0 `0
Keenan Taylor 3b `4 `2 `3 `4
Bryce Chance lf `5 `1 `2 `1
BJ Banyon dh `5 `0 `3 `1
Will Carpenter 2b `5 `0 `1 `2
Kollyn All c `3 `0 `1 `0
Trey Higgins III rf `4 `1 `2 `0
Josh Leerssen p `0 `0 `0 `0
Kevin Fee p `0 `0 `0 `0
Troon Eakin p `0 `0 `0 `0
Landon Tompkins p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘36 `9 `12 `8
Champion City `000 `000 `010 `— `1 `3 `2
Danville ‘000 `144 `00x `— `9 `12 `1
E — Kolenich, Gregory, Digiorno. LOB — Champion City 7, Danville 10. 2B — Taylor, Chance, Higgins 2. 3B — Carpenter. SB — Zmejkoski, Mercer.
Champion City ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Archual (L, 1-2) `4.1 `7 `5 `5 `1 `3
Penney `3.2 `5 `4 `4 `3 `7
Totals ‘8.0 ‘12 ‘9 ‘9 ‘4 ‘10
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Leerssen (W, 3-0) `5.0 `1 `0 `0 `1 `5
Fee `2.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `0
Eakin `1.0 `2 `1 `1 `2 `1
Tompkins `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `2
Totals ‘9.0 ‘3 ‘1 ‘1 ‘3 ‘8
WP — Archual, Penney 2, Eakin 2. HBP — Mercer (by Leerssen), Zmejkoski (by Leerssen), Thomas (by Archual), Thomas (by Penney), Digiorno (by Penney)
Umpires — Trent Ross and Preston Childress
Attendance — 815
T — 2:50
