COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
OVERALL
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`23`10`—
Danville Dans`18`14`4.5
Terre Haute Rex`13`21`10.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`11`23`12.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`20`13`—
*Champion City Kings`18`15`2.0
West Virginia Miners`17`15`2.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`9`24`11.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`17`15`—
Burlington Bees`17`17`1.0
Quincy Gems`16`16`1.0
Clinton LumberKings`14`19`3.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
*O'Fallon Hoots`20`13`—
Cape Catfish`20`14`0.5
Springfield Sliders`16`16`3.5
Alton River Dragons`14`18`5.5
FIRST HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—
Danville Dans`16`12`3.0
Terre Haute Rex`12`17`7.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`20`10.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
*Champion City Kings`17`12`—
Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—
West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—
Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5
Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0
Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
*O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—
Cape Catfish`18`12`—
Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.0
Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5
SECOND HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`4`1`—
Danville Dans`2`2`1.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`1`3`2.5
Terre Haute Rex`1`4`3.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`3`1`—
West Virginia Miners`2`2`1.0
Johnstown Mill Rats`2`2`1.0
*Champion City Kings`1`3`2.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Quincy Gems`3`2`—
Clinton LumberKings`2`2`0.5
*Normal CornBelters`3`3`0.5
Burlington Bees`2`3`—`1.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Alton River Dragons`2`1`—
*O'Fallon Hoots`2`1`—
Cape Catfish`2`2`0.5
Springfield Sliders`2`2`0.5
*-first half champions
July 2 games
West Virginia Miners 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 6, game 1
West Virginia Miners 12, Johnstown Mill Rats 9, game 2
Danville Dans 10, Terre Haute Rex 0, eight innings
Chillicothe Paints 12, Champion City Kings 5
Lafayette Aviators 5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Burlington Bees 11, Clinton LumberKings 5
Quincy Gems 7, Normal CornBelters 6
O'Fallon Hoots 2, Alton River Dragons 0
Cape Catfish 9, Springfield Sliders 8, 11 innings
July 3 games
Alton 20, Cape Catfish 1, seven innings
Terre Haute Rex 4, Danville Dans 3
Normal CornBelters 9, Quincy Gems 2, game 1
Quincy Gems 11, Normal CornBelters 3, game 2
Johnstown Mill Rats 9, West Virginia Miners 6
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Lafayette Aviators 5
Chillicothe Paints 7, Champion City Kings 6
Clinton LumberKings 10, Burlington Bees 9
Springfield Sliders 7, O'Fallon Hoots 3
July 4 games
O'Fallon Hoots 11, Burlington Bees 7
Lafayette Aviators 12, Terre Haute Rex 2, game 1
Lafayette Aviators 9, Terre Haute Rex 4, game 2
Champion City Kings 6, Chillicothe Paints 2
Springfield Sliders 11, Danville Dans 7
Clinton LumberKings 6, Quincy Gems 4
Alton River Dragons 8, Cape Catfish 5
Normal CornBelters 12, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2, seven innings
Johnstown Mill Rats 16, West Virginia Miners 13
July 6 games
Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
July 7 games
Alton River Dragons at Normal CornBelters, (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
July 8 games
Burlington Bees at O'Fallon Hoots, (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 pm.
Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7:05 p.m.
———
At Danville Stadium
Springfield Sliders 11, Danville Dans 7
Springfield`AB`R`H`RBI
Nick Terrell ss`6`2`3`1
Tate Wargo 2b`5`1`1`0
Zach Wilson cf`4`2`4`2
Nick Jones c`4`0`0`1
Hunter Phelps 3b`6`1`3`3
Trevor Hazelhurst dh/p`4`0`2`1
Jacob Mulcahy 1b`5`1`1`1
Eric Martin rf`3`2`1`1
Jordan Gunter lf`4`2`2`0
Logan Lange p`0`0`0`0
Chase Kessinger p`0`0`0`0
Totals`41`11`17`10
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`5`1`2`0
Dustin Allen cf`4`1`1`0
Javon Fields ph`0`1`0`0
Angelo Peraza dh`4`2`2`3
Cooper McMurray 1b`4`0`1`0
Keenan Taylor 3b`5`1`1`0
Damian Stone rf`3`0`1`0
Tony Castonguay c`4`0`1`1
Michael Marsh 2b`4`1`2`0
Kobe Andrade lf`4`0`1`0
Hayden Birdsong p`0`0`0`0
Nick Constantine p`0`0`0`0
Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0
Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0
Totals`37`7`12`4
Springfield`002`210`012`—`11`17`2
Danville`100`102`003`—`7`12`0
E — Jones, Phelps DP — Springfield 2, Danville 1. LOB — Springfield 12, Danville 7. 2B — Wilson 2, Hazelhurst. HR — Mulcahy (1), Martin (5), Peraza 2 (4). SF — Jones, Peraza. SB — Allen. CS — Terrell.
Springfield`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Hazelhurst`2.0`1`1`1`0`1
Lange (W, 3-1)`6.0`10`3`3`0`3
Kessinger`1.0`1`3`0`2`1
Totals`9.0`12`7`4`2`5
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Birdsong (l, 2-1)`3.0`5`4`4`5`3
Constantine`0.2`3`3`3`0`0
Snell`2.1`4`1`1`2`0
Nichols`2.0`2`1`1`0`1
Leger`1.0`3`2`2`0`0
Totals`9.0`17`11`11`7`4
WP — Lange, Kessinger 2, Birdsong, Leger. HBP — Stone (by Lange), Wilson (by Nichols).
Time — 3:13.
Umpires — Josh Barnes and Peter Nicoletti.
