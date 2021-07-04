Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

OVERALL

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`23`10`—

Danville Dans`18`14`4.5

Terre Haute Rex`13`21`10.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`11`23`12.5

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`20`13`—

*Champion City Kings`18`15`2.0

West Virginia Miners`17`15`2.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`9`24`11.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

*Normal CornBelters`17`15`—

Burlington Bees`17`17`1.0

Quincy Gems`16`16`1.0

Clinton LumberKings`14`19`3.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

*O'Fallon Hoots`20`13`—

Cape Catfish`20`14`0.5

Springfield Sliders`16`16`3.5

Alton River Dragons`14`18`5.5

FIRST HALF

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—

Danville Dans`16`12`3.0

Terre Haute Rex`12`17`7.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`20`10.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

*Champion City Kings`17`12`—

Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—

West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—

Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5

Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0

Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

*O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—

Cape Catfish`18`12`—

Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.0

Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5

SECOND HALF

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`4`1`—

 Danville Dans`2`2`1.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`1`3`2.5

Terre Haute Rex`1`4`3.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`3`1`—

West Virginia Miners`2`2`1.0

Johnstown Mill Rats`2`2`1.0

*Champion City Kings`1`3`2.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Quincy Gems`3`2`—

Clinton LumberKings`2`2`0.5

*Normal CornBelters`3`3`0.5

Burlington Bees`2`3`—`1.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Alton River Dragons`2`1`—

*O'Fallon Hoots`2`1`—

Cape Catfish`2`2`0.5

Springfield Sliders`2`2`0.5

*-first half champions

July 2 games

West Virginia Miners 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 6, game 1

West Virginia Miners 12, Johnstown Mill Rats 9, game 2

Danville Dans 10, Terre Haute Rex 0, eight innings

Chillicothe Paints 12, Champion City Kings 5

Lafayette Aviators 5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

Burlington Bees 11, Clinton LumberKings 5

Quincy Gems 7, Normal CornBelters 6

O'Fallon Hoots 2, Alton River Dragons 0

Cape Catfish 9, Springfield Sliders 8, 11 innings

July 3 games

Alton 20, Cape Catfish 1, seven innings

Terre Haute Rex 4, Danville Dans 3

Normal CornBelters 9, Quincy Gems 2, game 1

Quincy Gems 11, Normal CornBelters 3, game 2

Johnstown Mill Rats 9, West Virginia Miners 6

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Lafayette Aviators 5

Chillicothe Paints 7, Champion City Kings 6

Clinton LumberKings 10, Burlington Bees 9

Springfield Sliders 7, O'Fallon Hoots 3

July 4 games

O'Fallon Hoots 11, Burlington Bees 7

Lafayette Aviators 12, Terre Haute Rex 2, game 1

Lafayette Aviators 9, Terre Haute Rex 4, game 2

Champion City Kings 6, Chillicothe Paints 2

Springfield Sliders 11, Danville Dans 7

Clinton LumberKings 6, Quincy Gems 4

Alton River Dragons 8, Cape Catfish 5

Normal CornBelters 12, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2, seven innings

Johnstown Mill Rats 16, West Virginia Miners 13

July 6 games

Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

July 7 games

Alton River Dragons at Normal CornBelters, (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.

Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

July 8 games

Burlington Bees at O'Fallon Hoots, (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 pm.

Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7:05 p.m.

———

At Danville Stadium

Springfield Sliders 11, Danville Dans 7

Springfield`AB`R`H`RBI

Nick Terrell ss`6`2`3`1

Tate Wargo 2b`5`1`1`0

Zach Wilson cf`4`2`4`2

Nick Jones c`4`0`0`1

Hunter Phelps 3b`6`1`3`3

Trevor Hazelhurst dh/p`4`0`2`1

Jacob Mulcahy 1b`5`1`1`1

Eric Martin rf`3`2`1`1

Jordan Gunter lf`4`2`2`0

Logan Lange p`0`0`0`0

Chase Kessinger p`0`0`0`0

Totals`41`11`17`10

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`5`1`2`0

Dustin Allen cf`4`1`1`0

Javon Fields ph`0`1`0`0

Angelo Peraza dh`4`2`2`3

Cooper McMurray 1b`4`0`1`0

Keenan Taylor 3b`5`1`1`0

Damian Stone rf`3`0`1`0

Tony Castonguay c`4`0`1`1

Michael Marsh 2b`4`1`2`0

Kobe Andrade lf`4`0`1`0

Hayden Birdsong p`0`0`0`0

Nick Constantine p`0`0`0`0

Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0

Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0

Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0

Totals`37`7`12`4

Springfield`002`210`012`—`11`17`2

Danville`100`102`003`—`7`12`0

E — Jones, Phelps DP — Springfield 2, Danville 1. LOB — Springfield 12, Danville 7. 2B — Wilson 2, Hazelhurst. HR — Mulcahy (1), Martin (5), Peraza 2 (4). SF — Jones, Peraza. SB — Allen. CS — Terrell.  

Springfield`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hazelhurst`2.0`1`1`1`0`1

Lange (W, 3-1)`6.0`10`3`3`0`3

Kessinger`1.0`1`3`0`2`1

Totals`9.0`12`7`4`2`5

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Birdsong (l, 2-1)`3.0`5`4`4`5`3

Constantine`0.2`3`3`3`0`0

Snell`2.1`4`1`1`2`0

Nichols`2.0`2`1`1`0`1

Leger`1.0`3`2`2`0`0

Totals`9.0`17`11`11`7`4

WP — Lange, Kessinger 2, Birdsong, Leger. HBP — Stone (by Lange), Wilson (by Nichols).

Time — 3:13.  

Umpires — Josh Barnes and Peter Nicoletti. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you