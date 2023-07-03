COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
Overall
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Danville Dans ‘17 ‘11 ‘—
Normal CornBelters ‘16 ‘12 ‘1.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘12 ‘16 ‘5.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘10 ‘15 ‘5.5
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Chillicothe Paints ‘22 ‘9 ‘—
Lafayette Aviators ‘16 ‘11 ‘4.0
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘17 ‘9.0
Champion City Kings ‘11 ‘19 ‘10.5
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Clinton LumberKings ‘17 ‘11 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘13 ‘15 ‘4.0
Quincy Gems ‘13 ‘16 ‘4.5
Burlington Bees ‘10 ‘18 ‘7.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Cape Catfish ‘22 ‘7 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘15 ‘13 ‘6.5
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘13 ‘13 ‘7.5
Jackson Rockabillys ‘11 ‘18 ‘11.0
Alton River Dragons ‘9 ‘18 ‘12.0
x — first-half winner
First half
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Danville Dans ‘16 ‘11 ‘—
Normal CornBelters ‘15 ‘12 ‘1.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘10 ‘14 ‘4.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘11 ‘16 ‘5.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x —Chillicothe Paints ‘22 ‘9 ‘—
Lafayette Aviators ‘16 ‘10 ‘3.5
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘17 ‘9.0
Champion City Kings ‘10 ‘19 ‘11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Clinton LumberKings ‘16 ‘11 ‘—
Quincy Gems ‘13 ‘15 ‘3.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘12 ‘15 ‘4.0
Burlington Bees ‘10 ‘17 ‘6.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
x — Cape Catfish ‘22 ‘6 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘15 ‘12 ‘6.5
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘12 ‘13 ‘8.5
Jackson Rockabillys ‘11 ‘18 ‘11.5
Alton River Dragons ‘9 ‘17 ‘12.0
Second half
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Danville Dans ‘1 ‘0 ‘—
Normal CornBelters ‘1 ‘0 ‘—
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘1 ‘0 ‘—
Terre Haute Rex ‘0 ‘1 ‘1.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Champion City Kings ‘1 ‘0 ‘—
Chillicothe Paints ‘0 ‘0 ‘0.5
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘0 ‘0 ‘0.5
Lafayette Aviators ‘0 ‘1 ‘1.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Clinton LumberKings ‘1 ‘0 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘1 ‘0 ‘—
Burlington Bees `0 `1 `1.0
Quincy Gems ‘0 ‘1 ‘1.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘1 ‘0 ‘—
Jackson Rockabillys ‘0 ‘0 ‘0.5
Alton River Dragons ‘0 ‘1 ‘1.0
Cape Catfish ‘0 ‘1 ‘1.0
O’Fallon Hoots ‘0 ‘1 ‘1.0
Friday, June 30
Champion City Kings 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Chillicothe Paints 11, Terre Haute Rex 1
O’Fallon Hoots 12, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7
Normal CornBelters 7, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6
Clinton LumberKings 7, Jackson Rockabillys 3
Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 8
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, postponed to July 15
Cape Catfish at Thrillville Thrillbillies, postponed
Saturday, July 1
Lafayette Aviators 11, Normal CornBelters 6
Chillicothe Paints 3, Terre Haute Rex 0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Clinton LumberKings 2
Jackson Rockabilly 4, Burlington Bees 3
Cape Catfish 5, Alton River Dragons 3
O’Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, postponed
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Thrillville Thrillbillies, postponed
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, postponed
Sunday, July 2
Lafayette Aviators 9, Danville Dans 7
Normal CornBelters 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 0
Chillicothe Paints 5, Champion City Kings 1
Champion City Kings 3, Chillicothe Paints 2
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9, Clinton LumberKings 3
O'Fallon Hoots 5, Jackson Rockabillys 2
Jackson Rockabillys 6, O’Fallon Hoots 4
Cape Catfish 4, Thrillville Thrillbillies 1
Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 3
End of first half
Monday, July 3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Alton River Dragons 7
Champion City Kings 4, Lafayette Aviators 3
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 12, Cape Catfish 9
Danville Dans 8, Terre Haute Rex 5
Clinton LumberKings 10, Burlington Bees 6
Normal CornBelters 17, Quincy Gems 3 (8 innings)
Thrillville Thrillbillies 8, O'Fallon Hoots 3
Tuesday, July 4
Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 3:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 4:05 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5
Terre Haute Rex at Normal CornBelters (2), 5 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Danville Dans at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at O’Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, July 6
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, July 7
Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, doubleheader, 4:30 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters, doubleheader, 5 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at O'Fallon Hoots, doubleheader, 5:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
MONDAY'S BOX SCORE
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 8, Terre Haute Rex 5
Terre Haute ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Jeremy Piatkiewicz ss `5 `1 `1 `3
Slater Schield 2b `4 `0 `2 `1
Joe Hamilton lf `5 `0 `0 `0
Morgan Colopy rf `4 `1 `0 `0
Carter Murphy 1b `5 `0 `3 `0
Dominic Krupinski 3b `2 `1 `0 `0
Warren Bailey c `4 `1 `2 `1
Matthew Albritton dh `4 `1 `2 `0
Payton Howard cf `4 `0 `1 `0
Xavier Croxton cf `0 `0 `0 `0
CJ O'Dell p `0 `0 `0 `0
Diego Cardenas p `0 `0 `0 `0
Payton Adkisson p `0 `0 `0 `0
Clay Hendry p `0 `0 `0 `0
Caleb Hohman p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘37 `5 `11 `5
Danville ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Brandon Bishop cf `3 `0 `0 `1
Trenton Pallas lf `4 `0 `0 `0
Chase Vinson dh `4 `1 `2 `0
DJ Akiyama ss `5 `2 `2 `2
JT Waldon 1b `3 `1 `0 `0
Hank Bard c `3 `1 `1 `0
Cole Tremain rf `4 `0 `0 `0
Lance Gardiner ph `1 `1 `0 `0
Robert Castillo 2b `5 `2 `4 `4
Adam Ebling 3b `1 `0 `0 `0
Luke Nichols p `0 `0 `0 `0
Will Jacobson p `0 `0 `0 `0
Jake Inman p `0 `0 `0 `0
Blake Binderup p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘33 `8 `9 `7
Terre Haute `041 `000 `000 `— `5 `11 `0
Danville ‘010 ‘002 ‘203‘— ‘8 ‘9 ‘2
NOTE — winning run scored with 2 outs.
E — Pallas, Akiyama. LOB — Terre Haute 10, Danville 10. 2B — Piatkiewicz, Schield, Albritton. HR — Akiyama, Castillo. Sac — Bishop. SB — Schield, Pallas.
Terre Haute ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
O'Dell ‘4.0 ‘2 ‘1 ‘1 ‘4 ‘1
Cardenas ‘2.0 ‘2 ‘2 ‘2 ‘2 ‘2
Adkisson ‘1.0 ‘2 ‘2 ‘2 ‘0 ‘2
Hendry `1.0 `1 `0 `0 `1 `0
Hohman (L, 0-1) `0.2 `2 `3 `3 `1 `1
Totals ‘8.2 ‘9 ‘8 ‘8 ‘8 ‘6
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Nichols `2.0 `5 `4 `4 `1 `0
Jacobson `3.0 `2 `1 `1 `2 `3
Inman `2.0 `2 `0 `0 `1 `3
Binderup (W, 2-1) `2.0 `2 `0 `0 `0 `4
Totals ‘9.0 ‘11 ‘5 ‘5 ‘4 ‘10
WP — Cardenas. PB — Bard. HBP — Ebling (by O'Dell), Bishop (by Cardenas), Krupinski (by Nichols)
Attendance — 605. Time — 3:08
Umpires — Tim Tribble and Darius Rox.
