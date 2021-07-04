Prospect League Logo

OVERALL

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`21`10`—

Danville Dans`18`13`3.0

Terre Haute Rex`13`19`8.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`11`22`11

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`20`12`—

West Virginia Miners`17`14`2.5

*Champion City Kings`17`15`3.0

Johnstown Mill Rats`8`24`12.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

*Normal CornBelters`16`15`—

Quincy Gems`16`15`—

Burlington Bees`17`16`—

Clinton LumberKings`13`19`3.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Cape Catfish`20`13`—

O'Fallon Hoots`19`13`0.5

Springfield Sliders`15`16`4.0

Alton River Dragons`13`18`6.0

FIRST HALF

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—

Danville Dans`16`12`3.0

Terre Haute Rex`11`17`8.0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`19`9.5

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

*Champion City Kings`17`12`—

Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—

West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—

Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5

Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0

Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Cape Catfish`18`12`—

O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—

Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.5

Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5

SECOND HALF

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

Danville Dans`2`1`—

*Lafayette Aviators`2`1`—

Terre Haute Rex`1`2`1.0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`1`2`1.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`3`0`—

West Virginia Miners`2`1`1.0

Johnstown Mill Rats`1`2`2.0

*Champion City Kings`0`3`3.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Quincy Gems`3`1`—

Burlington Bees`2`2`—`1.0

*Normal CornBelters`2`3`1.5

Clinton LumberKings`1`2`1.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Cape Catfish`2`1`—

Alton River Dragons`1`1`0.5

O'Fallon Hoots`1`1`0.5

Springfield Sliders`1`2`1.0

*-first half champions

July 1 games

Normal CornBelters 6, Burlington Bees 3, game 1

Burlington Bees 2, Normal CornBelters 0, game 2

Lafayette Aviators 7, Terre Haute Rex 1

Chillicothe Paints 8, Champion City Kings 2

Quincy Gems 6, Clinton LumberKings 3

Cape Catfish 5, Springfield Sliders 2

Danville Dans 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, postponed to July 2

O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, postponed to July 13

July 2 games

West Virginia Miners 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 6, game 1

West Virginia Miners 12, Johnstown Mill Rats 9, game 2

Danville Dans 10, Terre Haute Rex 0, eight innings

Chillicothe Paints 12, Champion City Kings 5

Lafayette Aviators 5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4

Burlington Bees 11, Clinton LumberKings 5

Quincy Gems 7, Normal CornBelters 6

O'Fallon Hoots 2, Alton River Dragons 0

Cape Catfish 9, Springfield Sliders 8, 11 innings

July 3 games

Alton 20, Cape Catfish 1, seven innings

Terre Haute Rex 4, Danville Dans 3

Normal CornBelters 9, Quincy Gems 2, game 1

Quincy Gems 11, Normal CornBelters 3, game 2

Johnstown Mill Rats 9, West Virginia Miners 6

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Lafayette Aviators 5

Chillicothe Paints 7, Champion City Kings 6

Clinton LumberKings 10, Burlington Bees 9

Springfield Sliders 7, O'Fallon Hoots 3

July 4 games

O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex (Doubleheader), 2:30 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 4:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Normal Cornbelters, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

July 6 games

Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

———

At Bob Warn Field, Terre Haute, Ind.

Terre Haute Rex 4, Danville Dans 3

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`5`1`1`0

Dustin Allen lf`5`0`2`2

Angelo Peraza c`4`0`0`0

Cooper McMurray 1b`4`1`2`0

Keenan Taylor dh`3`0`2`0

Damian Stone rf`3`0`1`0

Nick Constantine 3b`4`0`1`0

Sam Bianco 2b`3`0`0`0

Kobe Andrade ph`1`0`0`0

Michael Marsh 2b`0`0`0`0

Jonathon Thomas cf`2`1`0`0

Josh Emanuels p`0`0`0`0

Jaxen Forrester p`0`0`0`0

Totals`34`3`9`2

Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI

Alec Atkinson cf`4`0`0`0

Kaleb Hannahs 3b`4`0`0`0

Nate Wolf 1b`4`1`1`0

Alexander Brunson lf`4`1`1`2

Canton Terry dh`3`0`0`0

Kyle Harbison c`3`0`0`0

Jack Leverenz rf`3`1`1`1

Kody Putnam ss`3`1`3`0

Colter Couillard-Rodek 2b`3`0`1`1

Cole Gilley p`0`0`0`0

Alex Reinoehl p`0`0`0`0

Totals`31`4`7`4

Danville`000`001`200`—`3`9`1

Terre Haute`210`000`10x`—`4`7`2

E — Becerra, Hannahs, Harbison. DP — Terre Haute 2. LOB — Danville 9, Terre Haute 3. 2B — Allen, McMurray, Constantine, Couillard-Rodak. HR — Brunson (7), Leverenz (2). SB — Becerra, Stone, Thomas, Atkinson. CS — Taylor. 

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Emanuels (L, 0-2)`6.2`7`4`4`0`6

Forrester`1.1`0`0`0`0`0

Totals`8.0`7`4`4`0`6

Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gilley`5.1`5`1`1`2`9

Reinoehl (W, 3-0)`3.2`4`2`2`2`2

Totals`9.0`9`3`3`4`11

PB — Harbison. HBP — Thomas (by Reinhoehl).

Time — 2:23. A — 292. 

Umpires — Cody Crocker and Kolton Black

