COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
OVERALL
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`21`10`—
Danville Dans`18`13`3.0
Terre Haute Rex`13`19`8.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`11`22`11
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`20`12`—
West Virginia Miners`17`14`2.5
*Champion City Kings`17`15`3.0
Johnstown Mill Rats`8`24`12.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`16`15`—
Quincy Gems`16`15`—
Burlington Bees`17`16`—
Clinton LumberKings`13`19`3.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Cape Catfish`20`13`—
O'Fallon Hoots`19`13`0.5
Springfield Sliders`15`16`4.0
Alton River Dragons`13`18`6.0
FIRST HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—
Danville Dans`16`12`3.0
Terre Haute Rex`11`17`8.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`19`9.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
*Champion City Kings`17`12`—
Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—
West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—
Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5
Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0
Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Cape Catfish`18`12`—
O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—
Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.5
Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5
SECOND HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
Danville Dans`2`1`—
*Lafayette Aviators`2`1`—
Terre Haute Rex`1`2`1.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`1`2`1.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`3`0`—
West Virginia Miners`2`1`1.0
Johnstown Mill Rats`1`2`2.0
*Champion City Kings`0`3`3.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Quincy Gems`3`1`—
Burlington Bees`2`2`—`1.0
*Normal CornBelters`2`3`1.5
Clinton LumberKings`1`2`1.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Cape Catfish`2`1`—
Alton River Dragons`1`1`0.5
O'Fallon Hoots`1`1`0.5
Springfield Sliders`1`2`1.0
*-first half champions
July 1 games
Normal CornBelters 6, Burlington Bees 3, game 1
Burlington Bees 2, Normal CornBelters 0, game 2
Lafayette Aviators 7, Terre Haute Rex 1
Chillicothe Paints 8, Champion City Kings 2
Quincy Gems 6, Clinton LumberKings 3
Cape Catfish 5, Springfield Sliders 2
Danville Dans 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, postponed to July 2
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, postponed to July 13
July 2 games
West Virginia Miners 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 6, game 1
West Virginia Miners 12, Johnstown Mill Rats 9, game 2
Danville Dans 10, Terre Haute Rex 0, eight innings
Chillicothe Paints 12, Champion City Kings 5
Lafayette Aviators 5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Burlington Bees 11, Clinton LumberKings 5
Quincy Gems 7, Normal CornBelters 6
O'Fallon Hoots 2, Alton River Dragons 0
Cape Catfish 9, Springfield Sliders 8, 11 innings
July 3 games
Alton 20, Cape Catfish 1, seven innings
Terre Haute Rex 4, Danville Dans 3
Normal CornBelters 9, Quincy Gems 2, game 1
Quincy Gems 11, Normal CornBelters 3, game 2
Johnstown Mill Rats 9, West Virginia Miners 6
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Lafayette Aviators 5
Chillicothe Paints 7, Champion City Kings 6
Clinton LumberKings 10, Burlington Bees 9
Springfield Sliders 7, O'Fallon Hoots 3
July 4 games
O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex (Doubleheader), 2:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 4:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Normal Cornbelters, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
July 6 games
Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
———
At Bob Warn Field, Terre Haute, Ind.
Terre Haute Rex 4, Danville Dans 3
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`5`1`1`0
Dustin Allen lf`5`0`2`2
Angelo Peraza c`4`0`0`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`4`1`2`0
Keenan Taylor dh`3`0`2`0
Damian Stone rf`3`0`1`0
Nick Constantine 3b`4`0`1`0
Sam Bianco 2b`3`0`0`0
Kobe Andrade ph`1`0`0`0
Michael Marsh 2b`0`0`0`0
Jonathon Thomas cf`2`1`0`0
Josh Emanuels p`0`0`0`0
Jaxen Forrester p`0`0`0`0
Totals`34`3`9`2
Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI
Alec Atkinson cf`4`0`0`0
Kaleb Hannahs 3b`4`0`0`0
Nate Wolf 1b`4`1`1`0
Alexander Brunson lf`4`1`1`2
Canton Terry dh`3`0`0`0
Kyle Harbison c`3`0`0`0
Jack Leverenz rf`3`1`1`1
Kody Putnam ss`3`1`3`0
Colter Couillard-Rodek 2b`3`0`1`1
Cole Gilley p`0`0`0`0
Alex Reinoehl p`0`0`0`0
Totals`31`4`7`4
Danville`000`001`200`—`3`9`1
Terre Haute`210`000`10x`—`4`7`2
E — Becerra, Hannahs, Harbison. DP — Terre Haute 2. LOB — Danville 9, Terre Haute 3. 2B — Allen, McMurray, Constantine, Couillard-Rodak. HR — Brunson (7), Leverenz (2). SB — Becerra, Stone, Thomas, Atkinson. CS — Taylor.
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Emanuels (L, 0-2)`6.2`7`4`4`0`6
Forrester`1.1`0`0`0`0`0
Totals`8.0`7`4`4`0`6
Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Gilley`5.1`5`1`1`2`9
Reinoehl (W, 3-0)`3.2`4`2`2`2`2
Totals`9.0`9`3`3`4`11
PB — Harbison. HBP — Thomas (by Reinhoehl).
Time — 2:23. A — 292.
Umpires — Cody Crocker and Kolton Black
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.