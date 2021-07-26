Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

OVERALL

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`35`15`—

Danville Dans`29`18`4.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`20`31`15.5

Terre Haute Rex`19`32`16.5

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`31`21`—

*Champion City Kings`21`26`7.5

West Virginia Miners`22`29`8.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`19`30`10.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

*Normal CornBelters`26`25`—

Quincy Gems`25`27`1.5

Burlington Bees`24`27`2.0

Clinton LumberKings`24`28`2.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Cape Catfish`33`19`—

*O'Fallon Hoots`28`23`4.5

Alton River Dragons`25`27`8.0

Springfield Sliders`24`27`8.5

———

FIRST HALF

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—

Danville Dans`16`12`3.0

Terre Haute Rex`12`17`7.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`20`10.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

*Champion City Kings`17`12`—

Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—

West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—

Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5

Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0

Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

*O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—

Cape Catfish`18`12`—

Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.0

Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5

———

SECOND HALF

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`16`6`—

Danville Dans`13`6`1.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`11`5.5

Terre Haute Rex`7`15`9.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`14`9`—

Johnstown Mill Rats`12`8`0.5

West Virginia Miners`7`16`7.0

*Champion City Kings`4`14`7.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Clinton LumberKings`12`11`—

Quincy Gems`12`13`1.0

*Normal CornBelters`12`13`1.0

Burlington Bees`9`13`2.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Cape Catfish`15`7`—

Alton River Dragons`12`10`3.0

*O'Fallon Hoots`10`10`4.0

Springfield Sliders`10`13`5.5

*-first half champions

July 23 Games

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Normal CornBelters 5

Normal CornBelters 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5

Chillicothe Paints 10, West Virginia Miners 1

Champion City Kings 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 7

Danville Dans 13, Terre Haute Rex 3

Clinton LumberKings 13, Lafayette Aviators 3

Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 2

O'Fallon Hoots 4, Alton River Dragons 3 

Springfield Sliders 9, Cape Catfish 5

July 24 games

Chillicothe Paints 13, Champion City Kings 2

Johnstown Mill Rats 7, West Virginia Miners 5

Danville Dans 8, Terre Haute Rex 4 (6 innings)

Lafayette Aviators 10, Burlington Bees 6

Cape Catfish 17, Springfield Sliders 6 (7 innings)

Alton River Dragons 11, Quincy Gems 5 (8 innings)

Normal CornBelters 10, O'Fallon Hoots 3

Clinton LumberKings 14, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7

July 25 games

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 15, Clinton LumberKings 1

Burlington Bees 4, Lafayette Aviators 3

Chlliicothe Paints 12, Champion City Kings 11

Danville Dans 10, Terre Haute Rex 0

Johnstown Mill Rats 10, West Virginia Miners 8

Alton River Dragons 5, O'Fallon Hoots 4

Normal CornBelters 11, Quincy Gems 5

Cape Catfish 5, Springfield Sliders 4

July 26 games

No games scheduled

July 27 games

Champion City Kings at Danville Dans (doubleheader) 5:30 p.m.

Quincy Gems at O'Fallon Hoots (doubleheader) 5:35 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

July 28 games

Alton River Dragons at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

July 29 games

Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

———

SUNDAY'S GAME

At Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium

Danville Dans 10, Terre Haute Rex 0 (7 innings)

Danville `AB`R`H`RBI

Johnathon Thomas cf `4`3`3`1

Ben Higgins rf `4`2`3`2

Keenan Taylor 3b `4`1`2`1

Damian Stone lf `2`1`1`0

Javon Fields dh `2`0`0`1

Tony Castonguay 1b `5`0`1`2

Cade Nellis 2b `4`1`2`0

Kollyn All 1b `3`1`1`0

Sam Bianco ss `3`1`0`0

Jacob Hasty p `0`0`0`0

Brendan Reid p `0`0`0`0

Cole Heath p `0`0`0`0

Brandon Willoughby p `0`0`0`0

Totals `31`10`13`7

Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI

Cade Moore 2b `3`0`0`0

Colter Couillard-Rodak 3b `3`0`1`0

Kyle Harbison cf `0`0`0`0

Connor Hicks dh `3`0`0`0

Canton Terry c `3`0`0`0

Connor VanLannen 2b `3`0`0`0

Caleb Stultz 1b `3`0`1`0

Nicholas Barrett rf `2`0`0`0

Jayson Cottrell lf `3`0`0`0

Cole Whitlock p `0`0`0`0

Issac Wanniger p `0`0`0`0

Beiker Fuentes p `0`0`0`0

Simon Dembiec p `0`0`0`0

Totals `23`0`2`0

Danville `121`320`1`—`10`13`0

Terre Haute`000`000`0`—`0`2`1

E — Moore.  LOB — Danville 11, Terre Haute 7. 2B — Thomas, Higgins, Taylor, Nelis. SB — Thomas, Stone, Bianco. CS — Thomas.

Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hasty (W, 2-1) `4.0`2`0`0`4`8

Reid `1.0`0`0`0`1`1

Heath`1.0`0`0`0`0`1

Willoughby`1.0`0`0`0`0`0

Totals `7.0`2`0`0`5`10

Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Whitlock (L, 2-2) `3.2`5`7`6`7`5

Wanninger`1.1`4`2`2`1`1

Fuentes`1.2`4`1`1`1`0

Dembiec`0.1`0`0`0`1`0

Totals `7.0`13`10`9`10`6

WP — Whitlock. PB — Castonguay, Terry. 

T — 2:36. A — 587. 

Umpires — Pete Nicholetti, Josh Barnes.

———

SATURDAY'S GAME

At Danville Stadium

Danville Dans 8, Terre Haute Rex 4 (6 innings)

Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI

Tyler Nelson cf `2`2`0`0

Kaleb Hannahs ss `4`1`1`1

Alexander Brunson 3b `3`1`2`1

Connor Hicks c `4`0`1`1

Kyle Harbison 1b `2`0`0`0

Canton Terry dh `2`0`1`0

Nicholas Barrett rf `3`0`1`0

Cade Moore 2b `3`0`1`0

Jayson Cottrell lf `3`0`0`0

Adrian Rapier p `0`0`0`0

Caleb Stultz p `0`0`0`0

Totals `26`4`7`3

Danville `AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss `3`2`1`0

Ben Higgins rf `2`1`1`0

Keenan Taylor 3b `2`1`0`0

Damian Stone lf `3`2`1`3

Javon Fields dh `3`0`1`1

Johnathon Thomas cf `3`0`0`1

Tony Castonguay 1b `3`1`1`0

Kollyn All c `3`1`2`1

Michael Marsh 2b `3`0`1`1

Hayden Birdsong p `0`0`0`0

Marc Lidd p `0`0`0`0

Totals `25`8`8`7

Terre Haute `100`300`—`4`7`6

Danville `302`120`—`8`8`2

E — Hannahs 3, Harbison, Cottrell, Rapier. Marsh, Birdsong. DP — Terre Haute 1. LOB — Terre Haute 10, Danville 6. 2B — Hannahs, All, Marsh. 3B — Stone. SB — Stone, Castonguay. CS — Fields.

Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Rapier (L, 0-1) `4.0`6`6`3`2`5

Stultz `1.0`2`2`0`1`0

Totals `5.0`8`8`3`3`5

Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Birdsong `3.2`6`4`3`3`5

Lidd (W, 3-0) `2.1`1`0`0`2`3

Totals `6.0`7`4`3`5`8

WP — Birdsong 2, Lidd 3. HBP — Nelson (by Birdsong). Higgins (by Stultz). 

T — 2:15. 

Umpires — Louis Vanderhorst and Clark Morgan.

