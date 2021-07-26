COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
OVERALL
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`35`15`—
Danville Dans`29`18`4.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`20`31`15.5
Terre Haute Rex`19`32`16.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`31`21`—
*Champion City Kings`21`26`7.5
West Virginia Miners`22`29`8.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`19`30`10.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`26`25`—
Quincy Gems`25`27`1.5
Burlington Bees`24`27`2.0
Clinton LumberKings`24`28`2.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Cape Catfish`33`19`—
*O'Fallon Hoots`28`23`4.5
Alton River Dragons`25`27`8.0
Springfield Sliders`24`27`8.5
———
FIRST HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—
Danville Dans`16`12`3.0
Terre Haute Rex`12`17`7.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`20`10.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
*Champion City Kings`17`12`—
Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—
West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—
Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5
Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0
Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
*O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—
Cape Catfish`18`12`—
Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.0
Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5
———
SECOND HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`16`6`—
Danville Dans`13`6`1.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`11`5.5
Terre Haute Rex`7`15`9.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`14`9`—
Johnstown Mill Rats`12`8`0.5
West Virginia Miners`7`16`7.0
*Champion City Kings`4`14`7.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Clinton LumberKings`12`11`—
Quincy Gems`12`13`1.0
*Normal CornBelters`12`13`1.0
Burlington Bees`9`13`2.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Cape Catfish`15`7`—
Alton River Dragons`12`10`3.0
*O'Fallon Hoots`10`10`4.0
Springfield Sliders`10`13`5.5
*-first half champions
July 23 Games
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Normal CornBelters 5
Normal CornBelters 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5
Chillicothe Paints 10, West Virginia Miners 1
Champion City Kings 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 7
Danville Dans 13, Terre Haute Rex 3
Clinton LumberKings 13, Lafayette Aviators 3
Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 2
O'Fallon Hoots 4, Alton River Dragons 3
Springfield Sliders 9, Cape Catfish 5
July 24 games
Chillicothe Paints 13, Champion City Kings 2
Johnstown Mill Rats 7, West Virginia Miners 5
Danville Dans 8, Terre Haute Rex 4 (6 innings)
Lafayette Aviators 10, Burlington Bees 6
Cape Catfish 17, Springfield Sliders 6 (7 innings)
Alton River Dragons 11, Quincy Gems 5 (8 innings)
Normal CornBelters 10, O'Fallon Hoots 3
Clinton LumberKings 14, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7
July 25 games
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 15, Clinton LumberKings 1
Burlington Bees 4, Lafayette Aviators 3
Chlliicothe Paints 12, Champion City Kings 11
Danville Dans 10, Terre Haute Rex 0
Johnstown Mill Rats 10, West Virginia Miners 8
Alton River Dragons 5, O'Fallon Hoots 4
Normal CornBelters 11, Quincy Gems 5
Cape Catfish 5, Springfield Sliders 4
July 26 games
No games scheduled
July 27 games
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans (doubleheader) 5:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at O'Fallon Hoots (doubleheader) 5:35 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
July 28 games
Alton River Dragons at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
July 29 games
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
———
SUNDAY'S GAME
At Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium
Danville Dans 10, Terre Haute Rex 0 (7 innings)
Danville `AB`R`H`RBI
Johnathon Thomas cf `4`3`3`1
Ben Higgins rf `4`2`3`2
Keenan Taylor 3b `4`1`2`1
Damian Stone lf `2`1`1`0
Javon Fields dh `2`0`0`1
Tony Castonguay 1b `5`0`1`2
Cade Nellis 2b `4`1`2`0
Kollyn All 1b `3`1`1`0
Sam Bianco ss `3`1`0`0
Jacob Hasty p `0`0`0`0
Brendan Reid p `0`0`0`0
Cole Heath p `0`0`0`0
Brandon Willoughby p `0`0`0`0
Totals `31`10`13`7
Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI
Cade Moore 2b `3`0`0`0
Colter Couillard-Rodak 3b `3`0`1`0
Kyle Harbison cf `0`0`0`0
Connor Hicks dh `3`0`0`0
Canton Terry c `3`0`0`0
Connor VanLannen 2b `3`0`0`0
Caleb Stultz 1b `3`0`1`0
Nicholas Barrett rf `2`0`0`0
Jayson Cottrell lf `3`0`0`0
Cole Whitlock p `0`0`0`0
Issac Wanniger p `0`0`0`0
Beiker Fuentes p `0`0`0`0
Simon Dembiec p `0`0`0`0
Totals `23`0`2`0
Danville `121`320`1`—`10`13`0
Terre Haute`000`000`0`—`0`2`1
E — Moore. LOB — Danville 11, Terre Haute 7. 2B — Thomas, Higgins, Taylor, Nelis. SB — Thomas, Stone, Bianco. CS — Thomas.
Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Hasty (W, 2-1) `4.0`2`0`0`4`8
Reid `1.0`0`0`0`1`1
Heath`1.0`0`0`0`0`1
Willoughby`1.0`0`0`0`0`0
Totals `7.0`2`0`0`5`10
Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Whitlock (L, 2-2) `3.2`5`7`6`7`5
Wanninger`1.1`4`2`2`1`1
Fuentes`1.2`4`1`1`1`0
Dembiec`0.1`0`0`0`1`0
Totals `7.0`13`10`9`10`6
WP — Whitlock. PB — Castonguay, Terry.
T — 2:36. A — 587.
Umpires — Pete Nicholetti, Josh Barnes.
———
SATURDAY'S GAME
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 8, Terre Haute Rex 4 (6 innings)
Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI
Tyler Nelson cf `2`2`0`0
Kaleb Hannahs ss `4`1`1`1
Alexander Brunson 3b `3`1`2`1
Connor Hicks c `4`0`1`1
Kyle Harbison 1b `2`0`0`0
Canton Terry dh `2`0`1`0
Nicholas Barrett rf `3`0`1`0
Cade Moore 2b `3`0`1`0
Jayson Cottrell lf `3`0`0`0
Adrian Rapier p `0`0`0`0
Caleb Stultz p `0`0`0`0
Totals `26`4`7`3
Danville `AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss `3`2`1`0
Ben Higgins rf `2`1`1`0
Keenan Taylor 3b `2`1`0`0
Damian Stone lf `3`2`1`3
Javon Fields dh `3`0`1`1
Johnathon Thomas cf `3`0`0`1
Tony Castonguay 1b `3`1`1`0
Kollyn All c `3`1`2`1
Michael Marsh 2b `3`0`1`1
Hayden Birdsong p `0`0`0`0
Marc Lidd p `0`0`0`0
Totals `25`8`8`7
Terre Haute `100`300`—`4`7`6
Danville `302`120`—`8`8`2
E — Hannahs 3, Harbison, Cottrell, Rapier. Marsh, Birdsong. DP — Terre Haute 1. LOB — Terre Haute 10, Danville 6. 2B — Hannahs, All, Marsh. 3B — Stone. SB — Stone, Castonguay. CS — Fields.
Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Rapier (L, 0-1) `4.0`6`6`3`2`5
Stultz `1.0`2`2`0`1`0
Totals `5.0`8`8`3`3`5
Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Birdsong `3.2`6`4`3`3`5
Lidd (W, 3-0) `2.1`1`0`0`2`3
Totals `6.0`7`4`3`5`8
WP — Birdsong 2, Lidd 3. HBP — Nelson (by Birdsong). Higgins (by Stultz).
T — 2:15.
Umpires — Louis Vanderhorst and Clark Morgan.
