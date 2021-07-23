COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
OVERALL
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`34`14`—
Danville Dans`27`18`5.5
Terre Haute Rex`19`30`15.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`19`30`15.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`29`21`—
*Champion City Kings`21`24`5.5
West Virginia Miners`22`27`6.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`17`30`10.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Quincy Gems`25`25`—
*Normal CornBelters`24`25`0.5
Burlington Bees`23`26`1.5
Clinton LumberKings`23`27`2.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Cape Catfish`31`19`—
*O'Fallon Hoots`28`21`2.5
Springfield Sliders`24`25`6.5
Alton River Dragons`23`27`8.0
———
FIRST HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—
Danville Dans`16`12`3.0
Terre Haute Rex`12`17`7.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`20`10.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
*Champion City Kings`17`12`—
Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—
West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—
Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5
Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0
Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
*O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—
Cape Catfish`18`12`—
Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.0
Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5
———
SECOND HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`15`5`—
Danville Dans`11`6`2.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`9`10`5.5
Terre Haute Rex`7`13`8.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`12`9`0.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`10`8`0.5
West Virginia Miners`7`14`5.0
*Champion City Kings`4`12`5.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Quincy Gems`12`11`—
Clinton LumberKings`11`10`—
*Normal CornBelters`10`13`2.0
Burlington Bees`8`12`2.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Cape Catfish`13`7`—
Alton River Dragons`11`10`2.5
*O'Fallon Hoots`10`9`2.5
Springfield Sliders`10`11`3.5
*-first half champions
July 20 games
West Virginia Miners 8, Champion City Kings 5
Chillicothe Paints 12, Johnstown Mill Rats 8
Clinton LumberKings 5, Lafayette Aviators 3
Danville Dans 6, Terre Haute Rex 5.
Burlington Bees 9, Quincy Gems 6
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Springfield Sliders 4
Normal CornBelters 6, Alton River Dragons 5
Cape Catfish 14, O'Fallon Hoots 4
July 21 Games
Lafayette Aviators 5, Clinton LumberKings 3
Danville Dans 13, Terre Haute Rex 4
Danville Dans 4, Terre Haute 3
Alton River Dragons 10, Quincy Gems 7
Alton River Dragons 8, Quincy Gems 3
West Virginia Miners 17, Champion City Kings 16
Springfield Sliders 14, O'Fallon Hoots 3
Springfield Sliders 8, O'Fallon Hoots 0
Chillicothe Paints 3, Johnstown Mill Rats 2
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 12, Burlington Bees 6
July 22 Games
Cape Catfish 19, Normal CornBelters 12
Cape Catfish 3, Normal CornBelters 0
Danville Dans 13, Terre Haute Rex 9
Quincy Gems 7, O'Fallon Hoots 5
O'Fallon Hoots 3, Quincy Gems 0
Johnstown Mill Rats 3, Champion City Kings 1
Chillicothe Paints 14, West Virginia Miners 4
Clinton LumberKings 9, Lafayette Aviators 3
Alton River Dragons 9, Springfield Sliders 5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 14, Burlington Bees 4
July 23 Games
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Normal CornBelters 5
Normal CornBelters 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5
Chillicothe Paints 10, West Virginia Miners 1
Champion City Kings 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 7
Danville Dans 13, Terre Haute Rex 3
Clinton LumberKings 13, Lafayette Aviators 3
Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 2
O'Fallon Hoots 4, Alton River Dragons 3
Springfield Sliders 9, Cape Catfish 5
July 24 games
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Normal Cornbelters, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
July 25 games
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
Chlliicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
———
At Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium, Terre Haute, Ind.
Danville Dans 13, Terre Haute Rex 9
Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI
Tyler Nelson cf`4`1`1`0
Kaleb Hannahs ss`3`1`0`1
Alexander Brunson lf`4`1`1`0
Nate Wolf 1b`4`0`1`1
Kyle Harbison c`2`0`2`0
Jack Leverenz rf`1`0`0`0
Dylan Janke rf`1`0`0`1
Connor Hicks lf`3`0`1`0
Canton Terry 2b`3`0`1`0
Benji Downs dh`3`0`0`0
Cole Gilley p`0`0`0`0
Jayson Cottrell p`0`0`0`0
Alex Reinoehl p`0`0`0`0
Totals`28`3`7`2
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`5`1`0`2
Angelo Peraza dh`4`0`0`0
Keenan Taylor 3b`4`3`3`2
Damian Stone rf`3`1`2`2
Javon Fields lf`3`2`1`1
Johnathon Thomas cf`4`2`3`1
Tony Castonguay c`2`1`1`2
Kollyn All 1b`3`1`1`0
Sam Bianco 2b`0`2`0`0
Patrick Dunn p`0`0`0`0
Garrett Rennie p`0`0`0`0
Totals`28`13`11`10
Terre Haute`002`010`0`—`3`7`1
Danville`011`029`x`—`13`11`1
E — Wolf, Becerra. LOB — Terre Haute 7, Danville 10. 2B — Taylor, Fields. 3B — Taylor, Thomas. SF — Stone. SB — Thomas, Castonguay, Bianco. CS — Thomas.
Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Gilley`3.1`2`2`2`6`4
Cottrell (L, 0-1)`2.0`7`8`7`2`1
Reinoehl`0.2`2`3`0`1`0
Totals`6.0`11`13`9`9`5
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Dunn`4.2`7`3`2`2`6
Rennie (W, 2-0)`2.1`0`0`0`0`6
Totals`7.0`7`3`2`2`12
WP — Gilley 2, Cottrell. PB — Castonguay 2. HBP — Hannahs (By Dunn), Taylor (by Cottrell), Castonguay (By Cottrell), Bianco (By Cottrell).
Time — 2:53. Attendance — 1,368.
Umpires — Clark Morgan and Louis Vanderhorst
