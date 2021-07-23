Prospect League Logo

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

OVERALL

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`34`14`—

Danville Dans`27`18`5.5

Terre Haute Rex`19`30`15.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`19`30`15.5

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`29`21`—

*Champion City Kings`21`24`5.5

West Virginia Miners`22`27`6.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`17`30`10.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Quincy Gems`25`25`—

*Normal CornBelters`24`25`0.5

Burlington Bees`23`26`1.5

Clinton LumberKings`23`27`2.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Cape Catfish`31`19`—

*O'Fallon Hoots`28`21`2.5

Springfield Sliders`24`25`6.5

Alton River Dragons`23`27`8.0

———

FIRST HALF

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—

Danville Dans`16`12`3.0

Terre Haute Rex`12`17`7.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`20`10.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

*Champion City Kings`17`12`—

Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—

West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—

Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5

Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0

Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

*O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—

Cape Catfish`18`12`—

Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.0

Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5

———

SECOND HALF

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`15`5`—

Danville Dans`11`6`2.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`9`10`5.5

Terre Haute Rex`7`13`8.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`12`9`0.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`10`8`0.5

West Virginia Miners`7`14`5.0

*Champion City Kings`4`12`5.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Quincy Gems`12`11`—

Clinton LumberKings`11`10`—

*Normal CornBelters`10`13`2.0

Burlington Bees`8`12`2.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Cape Catfish`13`7`—

Alton River Dragons`11`10`2.5

*O'Fallon Hoots`10`9`2.5

Springfield Sliders`10`11`3.5

*-first half champions

July 20 games

West Virginia Miners 8, Champion City Kings 5

Chillicothe Paints 12, Johnstown Mill Rats 8

Clinton LumberKings 5, Lafayette Aviators 3

Danville Dans 6, Terre Haute Rex 5.

Burlington Bees 9, Quincy Gems 6

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Springfield Sliders 4

Normal CornBelters 6, Alton River Dragons 5

Cape Catfish 14, O'Fallon Hoots 4

July 21 Games

Lafayette Aviators 5, Clinton LumberKings 3

Danville Dans 13, Terre Haute Rex 4

Danville Dans 4, Terre Haute 3

Alton River Dragons 10, Quincy Gems 7

Alton River Dragons 8, Quincy Gems 3

West Virginia Miners 17, Champion City Kings 16

Springfield Sliders 14, O'Fallon Hoots 3

Springfield Sliders 8, O'Fallon Hoots 0

Chillicothe Paints 3, Johnstown Mill Rats 2

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 12, Burlington Bees 6

July 22 Games

Cape Catfish 19, Normal CornBelters 12

Cape Catfish 3, Normal CornBelters 0

Danville Dans 13, Terre Haute Rex 9

Quincy Gems 7, O'Fallon Hoots 5

O'Fallon Hoots 3, Quincy Gems 0

Johnstown Mill Rats 3, Champion City Kings 1

Chillicothe Paints 14, West Virginia Miners 4

Clinton LumberKings 9, Lafayette Aviators 3

Alton River Dragons 9, Springfield Sliders 5 

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 14, Burlington Bees 4

July 23 Games

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Normal CornBelters 5

Normal CornBelters 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5

Chillicothe Paints 10, West Virginia Miners 1

Champion City Kings 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 7

Danville Dans 13, Terre Haute Rex 3

Clinton LumberKings 13, Lafayette Aviators 3

Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 2

O'Fallon Hoots 4, Alton River Dragons 3 

Springfield Sliders 9, Cape Catfish 5

July 24 games

Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Normal Cornbelters, 6:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

July 25 games

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.

Chlliicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.

Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

———

At Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium, Terre Haute, Ind.

Danville Dans 13, Terre Haute Rex 9

Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI

Tyler Nelson cf`4`1`1`0

Kaleb Hannahs ss`3`1`0`1

Alexander Brunson lf`4`1`1`0

Nate Wolf 1b`4`0`1`1

Kyle Harbison c`2`0`2`0

Jack Leverenz rf`1`0`0`0

Dylan Janke rf`1`0`0`1

Connor Hicks lf`3`0`1`0

Canton Terry 2b`3`0`1`0

Benji Downs dh`3`0`0`0

Cole Gilley p`0`0`0`0

Jayson Cottrell p`0`0`0`0

Alex Reinoehl p`0`0`0`0

Totals`28`3`7`2

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`5`1`0`2

Angelo Peraza dh`4`0`0`0

Keenan Taylor 3b`4`3`3`2

Damian Stone rf`3`1`2`2

Javon Fields lf`3`2`1`1

Johnathon Thomas cf`4`2`3`1

Tony Castonguay c`2`1`1`2

Kollyn All 1b`3`1`1`0

Sam Bianco 2b`0`2`0`0

Patrick Dunn p`0`0`0`0

Garrett Rennie p`0`0`0`0

Totals`28`13`11`10

Terre Haute`002`010`0`—`3`7`1

Danville`011`029`x`—`13`11`1

E — Wolf, Becerra. LOB — Terre Haute 7, Danville 10. 2B — Taylor, Fields. 3B — Taylor, Thomas. SF — Stone. SB — Thomas, Castonguay, Bianco. CS — Thomas. 

Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gilley`3.1`2`2`2`6`4

Cottrell (L, 0-1)`2.0`7`8`7`2`1

Reinoehl`0.2`2`3`0`1`0

Totals`6.0`11`13`9`9`5

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Dunn`4.2`7`3`2`2`6

Rennie (W, 2-0)`2.1`0`0`0`0`6

Totals`7.0`7`3`2`2`12

WP — Gilley 2, Cottrell. PB — Castonguay 2. HBP — Hannahs (By Dunn), Taylor (by Cottrell), Castonguay (By Cottrell), Bianco (By Cottrell).  

Time — 2:53. Attendance — 1,368.

Umpires — Clark Morgan and Louis Vanderhorst

