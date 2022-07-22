COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Overall Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Danville Dans ‘34 ‘10 ‘—
Terre Haute Rex ‘31 ‘16 ‘4.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘30 ‘16 ‘5.0
Lafayette Aviators ‘21 ‘26 ‘14.5
Ohio River Valley Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Chillicothe Paints ‘29 ‘17 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘20 ‘26 ‘9.0
West Virginia Miners ‘17 ‘26 ‘10.5
Champion City Kings ‘14 ‘30 ‘14.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Quincy Gems ‘25 ‘21 ‘—
Normal CornBelters ‘23 ‘22 ‘1.5
Clinton LumberKings ‘20 ‘25 ‘4.5
Burlington Bees ‘18 ‘27 ‘6.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Alton River Dragons ‘23 ‘23 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘21 ‘24 ‘1.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘19 ‘26 ‘3.5
Cape Catfish ‘17 ‘27 ‘5.0
X-won first half title
First-Half Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Danville Dans ‘21 ‘9 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘20 ‘11 ‘1.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘19 ‘11 ‘2.0
Lafayette Aviators ‘14 ‘16 ‘7.0
Ohio River Valley Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Chillicothe Paints ‘21 ‘10 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘19 ‘9.0
West Virginia Miners ‘11 ‘18 ‘9.0
Champion City Kings ‘9 ‘20 ‘11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Quincy Gems ‘19 ‘13 ‘—
Clinton LumberKings ‘15 ‘16 ‘3.5
Normal CornBelters ‘14 ‘16 ‘4.0
Burlington Bees ‘11 ‘20 ‘7.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Alton River Dragons ‘18 ‘13 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘17 ‘15 ‘1.5
Cape Catfish ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0
X-won first half title
Second-Half Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Danville Dans ‘13 ‘1 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘11 ‘4 ‘2.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘11 ‘6 ‘3.5
Lafayette Aviators ‘7 ‘10 ‘7.5
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘8 ‘7 ‘—
Chillicothe Paints ‘8 ‘7 ‘—
West Virginia Miners ‘6 ‘8 ‘1.5
Champion City Kings ‘5 ‘10 ‘3.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Normal CornBelters `9 `6 `—
Burlington Bees `7 `7 `1.5
Quincy Gems `6 `8 `2.5
Clinton LumberKings `5 `9 `3.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘7 ‘7 ‘—
Cape Catfish `5 `8 `1.5
Alton River Dragons ‘5 ‘10 ‘2.5
O’Fallon Hoots ‘4 ‘9 ‘2.5
Thursday, July 21 games
Lafayette Aviators 10, West Virginia Miners 2
Lafayette Aviators 9, West Virginia Miners 1
Champion City Kings 10, Chillicothe Paints 3
Chillicothe Paints 4, Champion City Kings 3
Terre Haute Rex 13, Cape Catfish 9
Terre Haute Rex 7, Cape Catfish 5
Normal CornBelters 14, Burlington Bees 9
Danville Dans 19, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Clinton LumberKings 7
Quincy Gems 16, O'Fallon Hoots 6
Friday, July 22 games
Lafayette Aviators 8, Terre Haute Rex 7 (10 innings)
Chillicothe Paints 7, Champion City Kings 6
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 10, O'Fallon Hoots 6
Clinton LumberKings 6, Quincy Gems 5 (12 innings)
Normal CornBelters 6, West Virginia Miners 1
Danville Dans 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Illinois Valley Shrimp 8, Burlington Bees 5
Cape Catfish 4, Alton River Dragons 3
Saturday, July 23 games
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Clinton LumberKings, doubleheader, 4 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, July 24 games
West Virginia Miners at Lafayette Aviators, 2 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnston Mill Rats, 2 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Monday, July 25 games
West Virginia Miners at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26 games
Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, doubleheader, 4:05 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 7, Johnstown Mill Rats 4
Johnstown `AB `R `H `RBI
Jake Casey cf `3 `1 `1 `1
Pete Capobianco ss `4 `0 `1 `0
Sam Mast dh `4 `2 `1 `0
Andrew Casey lf `5 `0 `2 `1
Matt Santarelli 2b `5 `0 `2 `2
Mackenzee Higuchi c `5 `0 `1 `0
DJ Alexander rf `4 `1 `2 `0
Randy Carlo IV 1b `3 `0 `1 `0
Chase Cromer 3b `4 `0 `0 `0
Matthew Benton p `0 `0 `0 `0
Andrew Kribbs p `0 `0 `0 `0
Sean Furlong p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `37 `4 `11 `4
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Drake Digorno ss `2 `0 `0 `0
Will Carpenter ss `2 `0 `1 `0
Carlos Vasquez 2b `3 `1 `0 `0
Keenan Taylor 3b `3 `2 `1 `0
Cam Swanger 1b `2 `1 `1 `1
Chase Vinson 1b `0 `0 `0 `0
Bryce Chance lf `4 `0 `2 `2
Paxton Kling cf `1 `0 `0 `1
Will Portera c `3 `1 `0 `0
Kollyn All c `3 `1 `1 `0
Trey Higgins III rf `4 `1 `1 `1
Braylon Myers p `0 `0 `0 `0
Bryce Martens p `0 `0 `0 `0
Braxton Wilson p `0 `0 `0 `0
John Gassler p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘27 `7 `7 `5
Johnstown`000 `001`111`— `4 `11 `4
Danville ‘212 `101`00x `— `7 `7 `1
E — Capobianco, Casey, Santarelli, Cromer, Portera. DP — Johnstown 2. LOB — Johnstown 11, Danville 8. 2B — Mast, Chance, All. SB — Capobianco, Mast, Higgins III 3. CS — Santarelli, Kling.
Johnstown ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Benton (L, 1-4) `5.0 `5 `6 `5 `7 `2
Kribbs `2.0 `1 `1 `1 `2 `2
Furlong `1.0 `1 `0 `0 `0 `1
Totals ‘8.0 ‘7 ‘7 ‘6 ‘9 ‘5
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Myers (W, 4-0) `5.0 `4 `0 `0 `1 `7
Martens `2.0 `4 `2 `2 `0 `3
Wilson `0.2 `2 `1 `1 `0 `0
Gassler `1.1 `1 `1 `1 `2 `4
Totals ‘9.0 `11 `4 `4 `3 `13
WP — Kribbs, Martens. PB — Higuchi, Portera 2. HBP — Kling (by Benton), Swanger (by Kribbs), Mast (by Wilson), Casey (by Gassler)
Umpires — Allen Jones and Ray Donald.
T — 3:10.
