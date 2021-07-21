COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
OVERALL
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`34`12`—
Danville Dans`25`18`7.5
Terre Haute Rex`19`28`15.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`17`29`17.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`27`21`—
*Champion City Kings`20`23`3.5
West Virginia Miners`22`25`3.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`16`29`9.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`23`22`—
Quincy Gems`23`24`0.5
Burlington Bees`23`24`0.5
Clinton LumberKings`21`27`3.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Cape Catfish`29`18`—
*O'Fallon Hoots`26`20`2.5
Springfield Sliders`23`24`6.0
Alton River Dragons`22`26`7.5
———
FIRST HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—
Danville Dans`16`12`3.0
Terre Haute Rex`12`17`7.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`20`10.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
*Champion City Kings`17`12`—
Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—
West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—
Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5
Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0
Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
*O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—
Cape Catfish`18`12`—
Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.0
Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5
———
SECOND HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`15`3`—
Danville Dans`9`6`4.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`7`9`7.0
Terre Haute Rex`7`11`8.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Johnstown Mill Rats`9`7`—
Chillicothe Paints`10`9`0.5
West Virginia Miners`7`12`3.5
*Champion City Kings`3`11`5.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Quincy Gems`10`10`—
Clinton LumberKings`9`10`0.5
*Normal CornBelters`9`10`0.5
Burlington Bees`8`10`1.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
Cape Catfish`11`6`—
Alton River Dragons`10`9`2.0
*O'Fallon Hoots`8`8`2.5
Springfield Sliders`9`10`3.0
*-first half champions
July 17 games
Lafayette Aviators 2, Champion City Kings 1
Lafayette Aviators 5, Champion City Kings 1
Cape Catfish 6, Terre Haute Rex 4
Johnstown Mill Rats 12, West Virginia Miners 2
Chillicothe Paints 10, Danville Dans 0
Clinton LumberKings 4, Normal CornBelters 3
Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 0
Alton River Dragons 6, O'Fallon Hoots 0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 14, Springfield Sliders 0
July 18 games
Clinton LumberKings 6, Normal CornBelters 5
Quincy Gems 8, Burlington Bees 4
Springfield Sliders 8, O'Fallon Hoots 2
O'Fallon Hoots 9, Springfield Sliders 2
Danville Dans 5, Chillicothe Paints 2
Johnstown Mill Rats 8, West Virginia Miners 0
Cape Catfish 8, Alton River Dragons 2
July 19 game
Springfield Sliders 7, Quincy Gems 5
July 20 games
West Virginia Miners 8, Champion City Kings 5
Chillicothe Paints 12, Johnstown Mill Rats 8
Clinton LumberKings 5, Lafayette Aviators 3
Danville Dans 6, Terre Haute Rex 5.
Burlington Bees 9, Quincy Gems 6
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Springfield Sliders 4
Normal CornBelters 6, Alton River Dragons 5
Cape Catfish 14, O'Fallon Hoots 4
July 21 Games
Lafayette Aviators 5, Clinton LumberKings 3
Danville Dans 13, Terre Haute Rex 4
Danville Dans 4, Terre Haute 3
Alton River Dragons 10, Quincy Gems 7
Alton River Dragons 8, Quincy Gems 3
West Virginia Miners 17, Champion City Kings 16
Springfield Sliders 14, O'Fallon Hoots 3
Springfield Sliders 8, O'Fallon Hoots 0
Chillicothe Paints 3, Johnstown Mill Rats 2
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 12, Burlington Bees 6
July 22 Games
Cape Catfish at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 3 p.m.
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems (doubleheader), 5:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
July 23 Games
Normal CornBelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
———
At Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium, Terre Haute, INd.
Game 1
Danville Dans 6, Terre Haute Rex 5
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`2`2`0`1
Angelo Peraza dh`5`2`2`1
Cooper McMurray 1b`2`0`1`3
Kollyn All ph-1b`1`0`0`0
Keenan Taylor 2b-3b`6`1`4`2
Ben Higgins rf`6`1`1`2
Kace Garner c`0`0`0`0
Tony Castonguay c`4`1`1`1
Nick Constantine 3b`1`0`0`0
Sam Bianco 2b`1`1`0`1
Johnathon Thomas cf`5`2`1`0
Kobe Andrade lf`0`0`0`0
Javon Fields lf`2`3`1`1
Josh Emanuels p`0`0`0`0
Brandon Willoughby p`0`0`0`0
Aaron Chao p`0`0`0`0
Totals`35`13`11`12
Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI
Dylan Janke dh-p`4`1`1`0
Kaleb Hannahs ss`4`1`0`0
Alexander Brunson 3b`3`1`0`0
Nate Wolf 1b`3`0`0`1
Tyler Nelson cf`4`1`1`0
Jack Leverenz rf`0`0`0`0
Connor Hicks ph-rf`4`0`2`1
Canton Terry c`0`0`0`0
Kyle Harbison ph-c`3`0`1`1
Colter Couillard-Rodak 2b`0`0`0`0
Kody Putnam ph-2b`4`0`1`0
Sammy Rowan lf`0`0`0`0
Alec Atkinson lf`2`0`0`0
Joey Hurth pr-lf`1`0`0`0
Evan Magill p`0`0`0`0
Jacob Young p`0`0`0`0
Conner VanLannen p`0`0`0`0
Totals`32`4`6`3
Danville`323`000`041`—`13`11`1
Terre Haute`300`001`000`—`4`6`3
E — Becerra Hannash, Harbison, Young. LOB — Danville 11, Terre Haute 7. DP — Terre Haute 1 2B — Taylor. HR — Higgins (5). SF — Becerra, McMurray, Wolf. SB — Thomas, Fields. CS — Fields.
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Emanuels (W, 1-3)`5.2`5`4`3`3`3
Willoughby`2.1`0`0`0`0`1
Chao`1.0`1`0`0`0`1
Totals`9.0`6`4`3`3`5
Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Magill`1.0`2`3`3`2`0
Young (L, 0-1)`3.2`3`5`2`6`3
VanLannen`3.0`4`4`4`3`2
Janke`1.1`2`1`1`2`3
Totals`9.0`11`13`10`13`8
WP — Emanuels. PB — Terry. HBP — Bianco (By Janke), Hannahs (By Emanuels), Atkinson (By Emanuels.
Time — 3:02. Attendance — 462.
Umpires — Paul Craddock and Chris Wirt
———
At Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium, Terre Haute, Ind.
Game 2
Danville Dans 4, Terre Haute Rex 3
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`3`1`1`0
Angelo Peraza dh`2`0`0`1
Keenan Taylor 3b`4`0`2`0
Ben Higgins rf`4`0`1`0
Damian Stone lf`3`0`0`0
Javon Fields lf`3`2`2`0
Kollyn All c`4`1`0`0
Sam Bianco 2b`3`0`1`0
Michael Marsh 1b`3`0`1`0
Jacob Reed p`0`0`0`0
Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0
Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0
Totals`29`4`8`1
Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI
Tyler Nelson cf`3`1`1`0
Kaleb Hannahs ss`4`0`0`0
Alexander Brunson 3b`2`0`0`1
Nate Wolf 1b`3`0`1`0
Dylan Janke lf`3`0`2`0
Conner VanLannen 2b`3`1`1`0
Kyle Harbison dh-p`3`1`1`0
Connor Hicks c`3`0`1`1
Canton Terry rf`3`0`1`1
Benji Downs p`0`0`0`0
Totals`27`3`8`3
Danville`001`201`0`—`4`8`1
Terre Haute`100`000`2`—`3`8`1
E — Reed, Brunson LOB — Danville 9, Terre Haute 5. DP — Terre Haute 1 2B — Fields. 3B — Becerra. SF — Brunson SB — Bianco. CS — Bianco.
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Reed (W, 2-1)`4.0`3`1`0`1`3
Snell`2.1`4`2`2`0`4
Leger (Sv. 9)`0.2`1`0`0`0`1
Totals`7.0`8`3`2`1`8
Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Downs (L, 1-3)`6.0`7`4`3`3`4
Harbison`1.0`1`0`0`2`0
Totals`7.0`8`4`3`5`4
WP — Downs 3.
Time — 2:16. Attendance — 462.
Umpires — Chris Wirt and Paul Craddock
———
FROM TUESDAY
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 6, Terre Haute Rex 5
Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI
Alec Atkinson 2b-rf`5`0`0`0
Kaleb Hannahs 3b`5`0`1`0
Alexander Brunson lf`4`0`1`0
Nate Wolf dh`4`2`1`1
Dylan Janke c`4`1`1`0
Kody Putnam ss`3`1`0`0
Tyler Nelson cf`4`1`3`2
Connor Hicks c`3`0`2`1
Sean Becker 2b`1`0`1`0
Jack Leverenz pr-rf`2`0`0`0
Kyle Harbison rf`0`0`0`0
Brayton Reed p`0`0`0`0
Alex Reinoehl p`0`0`0`0
Totals`35`5`10`4
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`4`1`2`0
Angelo Peraza ph`3`2`0`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`4`1`2`3
Ben Higgins rf`2`0`1`0
Keenan Taylor 2b-3b`4`1`2`0
Damian Stone lf`3`1`1`0
Tony Castonguay dh`3`0`1`1
Michael Marsh 2b`3`0`0`0
Johnathon Thomas cf`2`0`0`1
Jacob Hasty p`0`0`0`0
Marc Lidd p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0
Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0
Totals`28`6`9`5
Terre Haute`000`310`010`—`5`10`2
Danville`300`012`00x`—`6`9`3
E — Janke, Putnam, Peraza, Higgins, Taylor. LOB — Terre Haute 9, Danville 3. DP — Danville 2, Terre Haute 2 3B — Nelson. HR — Wolf (4), McMurray (5). SB — Hicks, Thomas. CS — Hannahs, Higgins, Thomas.
Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Reed`5.0`7`4`3`3`4
Reinhoehl (L, 3-1)`3.0`2`2`2`2`3
Totals`8.0`9`6`5`5`7
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Hasty`3.1`2`3`3`4`3
Lidd (W, 2-0)`2.2`4`1`1`0`2
Nichols`1.2`3`1`1`0`2
Leger (Sv. 8)`1.1`1`0`0`1`4
Totals`9.0`10`5`5`5`12
WP — Reed, Lidd. PB — Peraza.
Time — 3:00. Attendance — 2,648.
Umpires — Cody Crocker and Kolton Black
