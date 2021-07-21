COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

OVERALL

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`34`12`—

Danville Dans`25`18`7.5

Terre Haute Rex`19`28`15.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`17`29`17.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`27`21`—

*Champion City Kings`20`23`3.5

West Virginia Miners`22`25`3.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`16`29`9.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

*Normal CornBelters`23`22`—

Quincy Gems`23`24`0.5

Burlington Bees`23`24`0.5

Clinton LumberKings`21`27`3.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Cape Catfish`29`18`—

*O'Fallon Hoots`26`20`2.5

Springfield Sliders`23`24`6.0

Alton River Dragons`22`26`7.5

———

FIRST HALF

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—

Danville Dans`16`12`3.0

Terre Haute Rex`12`17`7.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`20`10.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

*Champion City Kings`17`12`—

Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—

West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—

Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5

Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0

Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

*O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—

Cape Catfish`18`12`—

Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.0

Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5

———

SECOND HALF

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`15`3`—

Danville Dans`9`6`4.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`7`9`7.0

Terre Haute Rex`7`11`8.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Johnstown Mill Rats`9`7`—

Chillicothe Paints`10`9`0.5

West Virginia Miners`7`12`3.5

*Champion City Kings`3`11`5.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

Quincy Gems`10`10`—

Clinton LumberKings`9`10`0.5

*Normal CornBelters`9`10`0.5

Burlington Bees`8`10`1.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

Cape Catfish`11`6`—

Alton River Dragons`10`9`2.0

*O'Fallon Hoots`8`8`2.5

Springfield Sliders`9`10`3.0

*-first half champions

July 17 games

Lafayette Aviators 2, Champion City Kings 1

Lafayette Aviators 5, Champion City Kings 1

Cape Catfish 6, Terre Haute Rex 4

Johnstown Mill Rats 12, West Virginia Miners 2

Chillicothe Paints 10, Danville Dans 0

Clinton LumberKings 4, Normal CornBelters 3

Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 0

Alton River Dragons 6, O'Fallon Hoots 0

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 14, Springfield Sliders 0

July 18 games

Clinton LumberKings 6, Normal CornBelters 5

Quincy Gems 8, Burlington Bees 4

Springfield Sliders 8, O'Fallon Hoots 2

O'Fallon Hoots 9, Springfield Sliders 2

Danville Dans 5, Chillicothe Paints 2

Johnstown Mill Rats 8, West Virginia Miners 0

Cape Catfish 8, Alton River Dragons 2

July 19 game

Springfield Sliders 7, Quincy Gems 5

July 20 games

West Virginia Miners 8, Champion City Kings 5

Chillicothe Paints 12, Johnstown Mill Rats 8

Clinton LumberKings 5, Lafayette Aviators 3

Danville Dans 6, Terre Haute Rex 5.

Burlington Bees 9, Quincy Gems 6

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Springfield Sliders 4

Normal CornBelters 6, Alton River Dragons 5

Cape Catfish 14, O'Fallon Hoots 4

July 21 Games

Lafayette Aviators 5, Clinton LumberKings 3

Danville Dans 13, Terre Haute Rex 4

Danville Dans 4, Terre Haute 3

Alton River Dragons 10, Quincy Gems 7

Alton River Dragons 8, Quincy Gems 3

West Virginia Miners 17, Champion City Kings 16

Springfield Sliders 14, O'Fallon Hoots 3

Springfield Sliders 8, O'Fallon Hoots 0

Chillicothe Paints 3, Johnstown Mill Rats 2

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 12, Burlington Bees 6

July 22 Games

Cape Catfish at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 3 p.m.

Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems (doubleheader), 5:30 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

July 23 Games

Normal CornBelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Springfield Sliders at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

———

At Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium, Terre Haute, INd.

Game 1

Danville Dans 6, Terre Haute Rex 5

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`2`2`0`1

Angelo Peraza dh`5`2`2`1

Cooper McMurray 1b`2`0`1`3

Kollyn All ph-1b`1`0`0`0

Keenan Taylor 2b-3b`6`1`4`2

Ben Higgins rf`6`1`1`2

Kace Garner c`0`0`0`0

Tony Castonguay c`4`1`1`1

Nick Constantine 3b`1`0`0`0

Sam Bianco 2b`1`1`0`1

Johnathon Thomas cf`5`2`1`0

Kobe Andrade lf`0`0`0`0

Javon Fields lf`2`3`1`1

Josh Emanuels p`0`0`0`0

Brandon Willoughby p`0`0`0`0

Aaron Chao p`0`0`0`0

Totals`35`13`11`12

Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI

Dylan Janke dh-p`4`1`1`0

Kaleb Hannahs ss`4`1`0`0

Alexander Brunson 3b`3`1`0`0

Nate Wolf 1b`3`0`0`1

Tyler Nelson cf`4`1`1`0

Jack Leverenz rf`0`0`0`0

Connor Hicks ph-rf`4`0`2`1

Canton Terry c`0`0`0`0

Kyle Harbison ph-c`3`0`1`1

Colter Couillard-Rodak 2b`0`0`0`0

Kody Putnam ph-2b`4`0`1`0

Sammy Rowan lf`0`0`0`0

Alec Atkinson lf`2`0`0`0

Joey Hurth pr-lf`1`0`0`0

Evan Magill p`0`0`0`0

Jacob Young p`0`0`0`0

Conner VanLannen p`0`0`0`0

Totals`32`4`6`3

Danville`323`000`041`—`13`11`1

Terre Haute`300`001`000`—`4`6`3

E — Becerra Hannash, Harbison, Young. LOB — Danville 11, Terre Haute 7. DP — Terre Haute 1 2B — Taylor. HR — Higgins (5). SF — Becerra, McMurray, Wolf. SB — Thomas, Fields. CS — Fields. 

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Emanuels (W, 1-3)`5.2`5`4`3`3`3

Willoughby`2.1`0`0`0`0`1

Chao`1.0`1`0`0`0`1

Totals`9.0`6`4`3`3`5

Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Magill`1.0`2`3`3`2`0

Young (L, 0-1)`3.2`3`5`2`6`3

VanLannen`3.0`4`4`4`3`2

Janke`1.1`2`1`1`2`3

Totals`9.0`11`13`10`13`8

WP — Emanuels. PB — Terry. HBP — Bianco (By Janke), Hannahs (By Emanuels), Atkinson (By Emanuels.  

Time — 3:02. Attendance — 462.

Umpires — Paul Craddock and Chris Wirt

———

At Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium, Terre Haute, Ind.

Game 2

Danville Dans 4, Terre Haute Rex 3

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`3`1`1`0

Angelo Peraza dh`2`0`0`1

Keenan Taylor 3b`4`0`2`0

Ben Higgins rf`4`0`1`0

Damian Stone lf`3`0`0`0

Javon Fields lf`3`2`2`0

Kollyn All c`4`1`0`0

Sam Bianco 2b`3`0`1`0

Michael Marsh 1b`3`0`1`0

Jacob Reed p`0`0`0`0

Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0

Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0

Totals`29`4`8`1

Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI

Tyler Nelson cf`3`1`1`0

Kaleb Hannahs ss`4`0`0`0

Alexander Brunson 3b`2`0`0`1

Nate Wolf 1b`3`0`1`0

Dylan Janke lf`3`0`2`0

Conner VanLannen 2b`3`1`1`0

Kyle Harbison dh-p`3`1`1`0

Connor Hicks c`3`0`1`1

Canton Terry rf`3`0`1`1

Benji Downs p`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`3`8`3

Danville`001`201`0`—`4`8`1

Terre Haute`100`000`2`—`3`8`1

E — Reed, Brunson LOB — Danville 9, Terre Haute 5. DP — Terre Haute 1 2B — Fields. 3B — Becerra. SF — Brunson SB — Bianco. CS — Bianco. 

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Reed (W, 2-1)`4.0`3`1`0`1`3

Snell`2.1`4`2`2`0`4

Leger (Sv. 9)`0.2`1`0`0`0`1

Totals`7.0`8`3`2`1`8

Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Downs (L, 1-3)`6.0`7`4`3`3`4

Harbison`1.0`1`0`0`2`0

Totals`7.0`8`4`3`5`4

WP — Downs 3.  

Time — 2:16. Attendance — 462.

Umpires — Chris Wirt and Paul Craddock

———

FROM TUESDAY

At Danville Stadium

Danville Dans 6, Terre Haute Rex 5

Terre Haute`AB`R`H`RBI

Alec Atkinson 2b-rf`5`0`0`0

Kaleb Hannahs 3b`5`0`1`0

Alexander Brunson lf`4`0`1`0

Nate Wolf dh`4`2`1`1

Dylan Janke c`4`1`1`0

Kody Putnam ss`3`1`0`0

Tyler Nelson cf`4`1`3`2

Connor Hicks c`3`0`2`1

Sean Becker 2b`1`0`1`0

Jack Leverenz pr-rf`2`0`0`0

Kyle Harbison rf`0`0`0`0

Brayton Reed p`0`0`0`0

Alex Reinoehl p`0`0`0`0

Totals`35`5`10`4

Danville`AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss`4`1`2`0

Angelo Peraza ph`3`2`0`0

Cooper McMurray 1b`4`1`2`3

Ben Higgins rf`2`0`1`0

Keenan Taylor 2b-3b`4`1`2`0

Damian Stone lf`3`1`1`0

Tony Castonguay dh`3`0`1`1

Michael Marsh 2b`3`0`0`0

Johnathon Thomas cf`2`0`0`1

Jacob Hasty p`0`0`0`0

Marc Lidd p`0`0`0`0

Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0

Jake Leger p`0`0`0`0

Totals`28`6`9`5

Terre Haute`000`310`010`—`5`10`2

Danville`300`012`00x`—`6`9`3

E — Janke, Putnam, Peraza, Higgins, Taylor. LOB — Terre Haute 9, Danville 3. DP — Danville 2, Terre Haute 2 3B — Nelson. HR — Wolf (4), McMurray (5). SB — Hicks, Thomas. CS — Hannahs, Higgins, Thomas. 

Terre Haute`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Reed`5.0`7`4`3`3`4

Reinhoehl (L, 3-1)`3.0`2`2`2`2`3

Totals`8.0`9`6`5`5`7

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hasty`3.1`2`3`3`4`3

Lidd (W, 2-0)`2.2`4`1`1`0`2

Nichols`1.2`3`1`1`0`2

Leger (Sv. 8)`1.1`1`0`0`1`4

Totals`9.0`10`5`5`5`12

WP — Reed, Lidd. PB — Peraza.  

Time — 3:00. Attendance — 2,648.

Umpires — Cody Crocker and Kolton Black

