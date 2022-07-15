COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Overall Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Danville Dans ‘30 ‘9 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘26 ‘14 ‘4.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘25 ‘15 ‘5.5
Lafayette Aviators ‘17 ‘22 ‘13.0
Ohio River Valley Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Chillicothe Paints ‘26 ‘14 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘18 ‘22 ‘8.0
West Virginia Miners ‘15 ‘23‘10.0
Champion City Kings ‘12 ‘26 ‘14.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Quincy Gems ‘23 ‘18 ‘—
Clinton LumberKings ‘19 ‘21 ‘3.5
Normal CornBelters ‘18 ‘21 ‘4.5
Burlington Bees ‘14 ‘25 ‘9.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Alton River Dragons ‘21 ‘19 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘21 ‘19 ‘—
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘17 ‘23 ‘4.0
Cape Catfish ‘14 ‘25 ‘6.5
X-won first half title
First-Half Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Danville Dans ‘21 ‘9 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘20 ‘11 ‘1.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘19 ‘11 ‘2.0
Lafayette Aviators ‘14 ‘16 ‘7.0
Ohio River Valley Division‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Chillicothe Paints ‘21 ‘10 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘19 ‘9.0
West Virginia Miners ‘11 ‘18 ‘9.0
Champion City Kings ‘9 ‘20 ‘11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Quincy Gems ‘19 ‘13 ‘—
Clinton LumberKings ‘15 ‘16 ‘3.5
Normal CornBelters ‘14 ‘16 ‘4.0
Burlington Bees ‘11 ‘20 ‘7.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Alton River Dragons ‘18 ‘13 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘17 ‘15 ‘1.5
Cape Catfish ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0
X-won first half title
Second-Half Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Danville Dans ‘9 ‘0 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘6 ‘3 ‘3.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘6 ‘4 ‘3.5
Lafayette Aviators ‘3 ‘6 ‘6.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘6 ‘3 ‘—
Chillicothe Paints ‘5 ‘4 ‘1.0
West Virginia Miners ‘4 ‘5 ‘2.0
Champion City Kings ‘3 ‘6 ‘3.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Quincy Gems `4 `5 `—
Normal CornBelters `4 `5 `—
Clinton LumberKings `4 `5 `—
Burlington Bees `3 `5 `0.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘5 ‘4 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘4 ‘4 ‘0.5
Alton River Dragons ‘3 ‘6 ‘2.0
Cape Catfish `2 `6 `2.5
Friday, July 8 games
Danville Dans 8, Champion City Kings 4
Johnstown Mill Rats 3, West Virginia Miners 2
Burlington Bees 5, Normal CornBelters 4
Clinton LumberKings 4, Quincy Gems 1
Alton River Dragons 17, O'Fallon Hoots 16, 10 innings
Chillicothe Paints 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2
Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, Postponed
Cape Catfish at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, postponed
Saturday July 9 games
Champion City Kings 5, Terre Haute Rex 1
Burlington Bees 9, Cape Catfish 7
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 1, Normal CornBelters 0
Danville Dans 4, Lafayette Aviators 2
Quincy Gems 8, Clinton LumberKings 7
O'Fallon Hoots 13, Alton River Dragons 3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6, Chillicothe Paints 0
Johnson Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, postponed to July 31
Sunday, July 10 games
Normal CornBelters 8, Alton River Dragons 1
Chillicothe Paints 4, Lafayette Aviators 2
Burlington Bees 12, Clinton LumberKings 9
West Virginia Miners 6, Champion City Kings 0
West Virginia Miners 6, Champion City Kings 1
Danville Dans 8, Terre Haute Rex 0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4, Cape Catfish 1
O'Fallon Hoots 4, Quincy Gems 3
Quincy Gems 2, O'Fallon Hoots 0
Monday, July 11 games
Terre Haute Rex 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7
Johnstown Mill Rats 8, Champion City Kings
Danville Dans 17, Lafayette Aviators 4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 5, Burlington Bees 1
Normal CornBelters 7, Clinton LumberKings 6
Tuesday, July 12 games
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Champion City Kings 2
Danville Dans 4, Lafayette Aviators 2
Quincy Gems 5, O'Fallon Hoots 3
Alton River Dragons 5, Cape Catfish 2
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Clinton LumberKings 5
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, postponed to July 15
Wednesday, July 13 games
Terre Haute Rex 15, O'Fallon Hoots 5
Lafayette Aviators 5, Burlington Bees 2
Johnstown Mill Rats 5, West Virginia Miners 4
Danville Dans 7, Chillicothe Paints 3
Normal CornBelters 8, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
Clinton LumberKings 8, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Alton River Dragons 9, Cape Catfish 0
Thursday, July 14 games
Terre Haute Rex 10, Cape Catfish 3
Champion City Kings 6, Chillicothe Paints 3
Johnstown Mill Rats 12, West Virginia Miners 2
Lafayette Aviators 4, Burlington Bees 0
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4
Quincy Gems 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5
Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, postponed
Friday, July 15 games
West Virginia Miners 8, Chillicothe Paints 4
Chillicothe Paints 2, West Virginia Miners 0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2, Quincy Gems 1
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 9, Quincy Gems 2
Terre Haute Rex 5, Burlington Bees 4
Clinton LumberKings 5, Lafayette Aviators 3
Champion City Kings 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Danville Dans 8, Cape Catfish 4
O'Fallon Hoots 5, Alton River Dragons 2
Normal CornBelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, postponed
Saturday, July 16 games
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday July 17 games
Lafayette Aviators at Terre Haute Rex, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, 1:05 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 2:17 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 4:05 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Alton River Dragons, 5:35 p.m.
Monday, July 18 games
Champion City Kings at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19 games
Johnstown Mill Rats at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
———
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 8, Cape Catfish 4
Cape `AB `R `H `RBI
JD Ortiz rf `3 `2 `0 `0
Andrew Sharp dh `4 `0 `1 `2
Ty Stauss c `5 `0 `2 `0
Dante Zamudio lf `4 `0 `0 `1
Cam Careswell 1b `4 `0 `0 `0
Kolten Poorman 3b `2 `1 `1 `0
Lane Crowden ss`4 `0 `2 `0
Danny Sperling 2b`3 `0 `0 `0
Christopher Hall cf `3 `1 `1 `1
Tanner Mueller p `0 `0 `0 `0
Bryce Morgan p `0 `0 `0 `0
Austin Brock p `0 `0 `0 `0
Dalton Rudd p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `32 `4 `7 `4
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Jonathon Thomas cf `5 `0 `0 `0
Drake Digiorno ss `4 `1 `2 `1
Chase Vinson 1b `5 `0 `0 `0
Keenan Taylor 3b `2 `1 `0 `0
Bryce Chance lf `3 `1 `1 `0
Will Portera c `4 `2 `2 `1
Jack Ellis 1b`3 `1 `1 `2
Trey Higgins III rf `3 `1 `1 `1
Will Carpenter 2b `2 `1 `1 `1
Braylon Myers p `0 `0 `0 `0
Nathaniel Brouse p `0 `0 `0 `0
Landon Tompkins p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘31 `8 `8 `6
Cape`002 `100`100 `— `4 `7 `0
Danville ‘040 `020`01x `— `8 `8 `2
E — Myers, Brouse. LOB — Cape 9, Danville 7. 2B — Digiorno, Portera, Higgins. SB — Hall,, Chance. CS — Zamudio, Taylor
Cape ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Mueller (L, 0-3) `1.2 `4 `4 `4 `2 `2
Morgan `3.0 `2 `3 `3 `3 `2
Brock `1.1 `0 `0 `0 `3 `1
Rudd `2.0 `2 `1 `1 `0 `2
Totals ‘8.0 ‘8 ‘8 ‘8 ‘8 ‘7
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Myers (W, 3-0) `5.0 `5 `3 `3 `4 `2
Brouse`2.0 `1 `1 `1 `3 `2
Tompkins (Sv. 5) `2.0 `1 `0 `0 `0 `3
Totals ‘9.0 ‘7 ‘4 ‘4 ‘7 ‘7
HBP — Tompkins
Umpires — Allen Jones and Lance Walsh
Attendance — 833
T — 3:18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.