COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
OVERALL
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`29`10`—
Danville Dans`20`16`7.5
Terre Haute Rex`17`23`12.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`12`28`17.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`21`17`—
*Champion City Kings`20`18`1.0
West Virginia Miners`17`20`3.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`13`25`8.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`20`17`—
Quincy Gems`20`19`1.0
Burlington Bees`19`19`1.5
Clinton LumberKings`16`23`5.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
*O'Fallon Hoots`23`14`—
Cape Catfish`24`16`0.5
Springfield Sliders`17`19`5.5
Alton River Dragons`17`21`6.5
———
FIRST HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—
Danville Dans`16`12`3.0
Terre Haute Rex`12`17`7.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`20`10.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
*Champion City Kings`17`12`—
Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—
West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—
Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5
Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0
Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
*O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—
Cape Catfish`18`12`—
Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.0
Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5
———
SECOND HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`10`1`—
Danville Dans`4`4`4.5
Terre Haute Rex`5`6`5.0
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`2`8`7.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Johnstown Mill Rats`6`3`—
Chillicothe Paints`4`5`2.0
*Champion City Kings`3`6`3.0
West Virginia Miners`2`7`4.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
Quincy Gems`7`5`—
*Normal CornBelters`6`5`0.5
Burlington Bees`4`5`1.5
Clinton LumberKings`4`6`2.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
*O'Fallon Hoots`5`2`—
Cape Catfish`6`4`0.5
Alton River Dragons`5`4`1.0
Springfield Sliders`3`5`2.5
*-first half champions
July 7 games
Normal CornBelters 12, Alton River Dragons 2
Normal CornBelters 7, Alton River Dragons 6
Johnstown Mill Rats 6, Chillicothe Paints 2
Lafayette Aviators 8, West Virginia Miners 5
Quincy Gems 6, Springfield Sliders 2
Terre Haute Rex at5, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, postponed to July 8
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, postponed to July 16
July 8 games
Burlington Bees 13, O'Fallon Hoots 10
O'Fallon Hoots 4, Burlington Bees 3
Terre Haute Rex 11, Champion City Kings 7
Johnstown Mill Rats 10, Chillicothe Paints 2
Cape Catfish 5, Clinton LumberKings 2
Cape Catfish 7, Clinton LumberKings 2
Quincy Gems 14, Normal CornBelters 4
Alton River Dragons 3, Springfield Sliders 1
Danville Dans 4, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3
July 9 games
Terre Haute Rex 4, Champion City Kings 3, game 1 (8 innings)
Terre Haute Rex 11, Champion City Kings 7, game 2
Quincy Gems 4, Normal CornBelters 3, game 1
Normal CornBelters 4, Quincy Gems 2, game 2
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3, Danville Dans 1, game 1
Danville Dans 13, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, game 2
Lafayette Aviators 10, West Virginia Miners 3
Johnstown Mill Rats 5, Chillicothe Paints 2
O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 3
Alton River Dragons 7, Burlington Bees 5
Clinton LumberKings 10, Springfield Sliders 7
July 10 games
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, suspended to July 21
Springfield Sliders at O'Fallon Hoots (doubleheader), postponed to July 18 and July 21
Champion City Kings 9, West Virginia Miners 6
Chillicothe Paints 19, Johnstown Mill Rats 7
Lafayette Aviators 10, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Alton River Dragons 6, Clinton LumberKings 5
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, postponed to July 11
Quincy Gems at Cape Catfish, postponed to July 11
July 11 games
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, postponed to July 30
Clinton LumberKings 9, Alton River Dragons 3
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, (doubleheader) postponed to July 16 and July 31
Lafayette Aviators 10, Terre Haute Rex 7
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, postponed to Aug. 3
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, postponed to July 15
Cape Catfish 9, Quincy Gems 5, game one
Quincy Gems 3, Cape Catfish 2, game two
July 13 games
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons (doubleheader), 5 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters (doubleheader), 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Springfield Sliders (doubleheader), 6 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Danville Dans at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
July 14 games
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners (doubleheader) 3 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
July 15 games
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints (doubleheader), 4:05 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Sliders at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
———
FRIDAY'S LATE BOX SCORES
At Danville Stadium
Game 1
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3, Danville Dans 1
Ill.Valley`AB`R`H`RBI
Keshawn Ogans dh`2`1`1`0
Will Worthington 2b`3`1`0`0
Blake Atkins lf`3`0`0`1
Garry Maynard rf`1`0`0`0
Colton Coca 3b`2`0`0`0
Andy Nelson cf`4`0`1`1
Dom Souto c`3`0`0`0
Danny Wuestenfeld 1b`3`0`1`0
Tom Jurack rf`3`0`1`0
Sam Link lf`0`0`0`0
Nolan Clifford ss`2`1`1`0
Ryan Eiermann p`0`0`0`0
Mitch Benson p`0`0`0`0
Totals`26`3`5`2
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`3`0`1`0
Angelo Peraza dh`3`0`0`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`3`0`0`0
Keenan Taylor 3b`3`0`0`0
Kace Garner c`3`0`1`0
Ben Higgins rf`3`1`1`1
Johnathon Thomas cf`1`0`0`0
Michael Marsh 2b`3`0`0`0
Kobe Andrade lf`3`0`1`0
Kade Snell p`0`0`0`0
Brandon Willoughby p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0
Totals`25`1`4`1
Ill.Valley`003`000`0`—`3`5`0
Danville`000`000`1`—`1`4`1
E — Snell. LOB — Illinois Valley 8, Danville 5. 2B — Wuestenfeld. HR — Higgins (2). Sac — Worthington.
Ill.Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Eiermann (W, 6-0)`6.1`3`0`0`0`12
Benson`0.2`1`1`1`1`0
Totals`7.0`4`1`1`1`12
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Snell (L, 2-2)`4.0`5`3`2`1`3
Willoughby`2.2`0`0`0`2`1
Nichols`0.1`0`0`0`0`0
Totals`7.0`5`3`2`3`4
WP — Snell. PB — Garner. HBP — Thomas (by Eiermann), Coca (by Snell), Coca (by Willoughby).
Time — 1:53.
Umpires — Peter Nicoletti and Josh Barnes.
———
Game 2
Danville Dans 13, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4
Ill.Valley`AB`R`H`RBI
Keshawn Ogans ss`4`0`1`0
Will Worthington 2b/3b`4`1`3`0
Blake Atkins dh/2b`2`1`0`0
Colton Coca 3b`2`0`1`1
Dom Souto ph/lf`2`0`0`0
Andy Nelson lf/3b/p`4`1`2`2
Logan Delgado c`3`1`1`0
Benji Ries ph`1`0`0`0
Damen Castillo 1b`2`0`0`0
Michael Young ph/1b`2`0`1`0
Sam Link rf`3`0`2`1
Justin Rios cf`3`0`0`0
Connor Sullivan p`0`0`0`0
Demian White p`0`0`0`0
Totals`32`4`11`4
Danville`AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss`3`2`1`1
Angelo Peraza dh`3`1`1`0
Cooper McMurray 1b`3`2`2`3
Keenan Taylor 3b`1`1`0`1
Damian Stone cf`4`1`1`0
Ben Higgins rf`2`3`2`3
Kobe Andrade lf`3`1`1`0
Tony Castonguay c`3`1`1`0
Sam Bianco 2b`3`1`0`0
Cole Heath p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Nichols p`0`0`0`0
Nick Constantine p`0`0`0`0
Hayden Birdsong p`0`0`0`0
Jackson Torsey p`0`0`0`0
Patrick Dunn p`0`0`0`0
Totals`25`13`9`8
Ill.Valley`002`020`0`—`4`11`4
Danville`404`140`x`—`13`9`1
E — Worthington, Coca, Souto, Castillo, Andrade. LOB — Illinois Valley 9, Danville 6. 2B — Ogans, Coca, McMurray. HR — Nelson (3), McMurray (3), Higgins (3). SF — Becerra, Taylor. SB — Peraza, Castonguay.
Ill.Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Sullivan (L, 1-1)`2.0`7`8`5`2`3
White`2.1`1`4`2`2`3
Nelson`1.2`1`1`0`3`2
Totals`6.0`9`13`7`7`8
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Heath`2.1`5`2`2`2`1
Nichols (W, 1-2)`1.2`2`0`0`0`5
Constantine`0.1`4`2`2`0`0
Birdsong`0.2`0`0`0`0`1
Torsey`1.0`0`0`0`0`1
Dunn`1.0`0`0`0`0`0
Totals`7.0`11`4`4`2`8
WP — White. Constantine. HBP — Castonguay (by White), Taylor (by Nelson), Higgins (by Nelson).
Time — 2:42. Attendance — 1,076.
Umpires — Josh Barnes and Peter Nicoletti.
