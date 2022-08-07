COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Overall Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
XY-Danville Dans ‘40 ‘17 ‘—
Z-Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘38 ‘21 ‘3.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘37 ‘23 ‘4.5
Lafayette Aviators ‘25 ‘34 ‘16.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
XY-Chillicothe Paints ‘38 ‘22 ‘—
Z-Johnstown Mill Rats ‘29 ‘31 ‘9.0
Champion City Kings ‘23 ‘34 ‘13.5
West Virginia Miners ‘20 ‘37 ‘16.5
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Y-Normal CornBelters ‘31 ‘28 ‘—
X-Quincy Gems ‘31 ‘29 ‘0.5
Clinton LumberKings ‘28 ‘32 ‘3.5
Burlington Bees ‘20 ‘39 ‘11.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Alton River Dragons ‘32 ‘28 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘28 ‘32 ‘4.0
Y-Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘27 ‘33 ‘5.0
Cape Catfish ‘26 ‘33 ‘5.5
X-won first half title
Y-won second half title
Z-playoff qualifier
First-Half Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Danville Dans ‘21 ‘9 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘20 ‘11 ‘1.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘19 ‘11 ‘2.0
Lafayette Aviators ‘14 ‘16 ‘7.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Chillicothe Paints ‘21 ‘10 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘19 ‘9.0
West Virginia Miners ‘11 ‘18 ‘9.0
Champion City Kings ‘9 ‘20 ‘11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Quincy Gems ‘19 ‘13 ‘—
Clinton LumberKings ‘15 ‘16 ‘3.5
Normal CornBelters ‘14 ‘16 ‘4.0
Burlington Bees ‘11 ‘20 ‘7.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Alton River Dragons ‘18 ‘13 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘17 ‘15 ‘1.5
Cape Catfish ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0
X-won first half title
Second-Half Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Y-Danville Dans ‘19 ‘8 ‘—
Z-Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘18 ‘10 ‘1.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘18 ‘12 ‘2.5
Lafayette Aviators ‘11 ‘18 ‘9.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Y-Chillicothe Paints ‘17 ‘12 ‘—
Z-Johnstown Mill Rats ‘17 ‘12 ‘—
Champion City Kings ‘14 ‘14 ‘2.5
West Virginia Miners ‘9 ‘18 ‘7.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Y-Normal CornBelters `17 `12 `—
Clinton LumberKings `13 `16 `4.0
Quincy Gems `12 `16 `4.5
Burlington Bees `9 `19 `7.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Y-Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘15 ‘14 ‘—
Cape Catfish `14 `14 `0.5
Alton River Dragons ‘14 ‘15 ‘1.0
O’Fallon Hoots ‘11 ‘17 ‘3.5
Y-won second half title
Z-playoff qualifier
Thursday, Aug. 4 games
Clinton LumberKings 8, Normal CornBelters 5, game one
Clinton LumberKings 5, Normal CornBelters 4, game two
Cape Catfish 9, O'Fallon Hoots 1, game one
Cape Catfish 3, O'Fallon Hoots 0, game two
Champion City Kings 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Lafayette Aviators 10, Terre Haute Rex 1
Chillicothe Paints 10, West Virginia Miners 0 (7 innings)
Alton River Dragons 6, Burlington Bees 5 (11 innings)
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 12, Quincy Gems 7
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Danville Dans 2
Friday, Aug. 5 games
Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 2, game one
Terre Haute Rex 8, Danville Dans 2, game two
Johnstown Mill Rats 5, West Virginia Miners 2, game one
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, suspended, game two
Champion City Kings 6, Chillicothe Paints 5
Normal CornBelters 6, Lafayette Aviators 4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 9, Alton River Dragons 3
O'Fallon Hoots 10, Cape Catfish 3
Quincy Gems 10, Burlington Bees 0 (7 innings)
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Clinton LumberKings 9 (11 innings)
Saturday, Aug. 6 games
Normal CornBelters 15, Clinton LumberKings 0 (7 innings)
Johnstown Mill Rats 15, West Virginia Miners 10, game one
Johnstown Mill Rats 7, West Virginia Miners 2, game two
Chillicothe Paints 17, Champion City Kings 9
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3, Lafayette Aviators 2
Terre Haute Rex 15, Danville Dans 8
O'Fallon Hoots 6, Cape Catfish 4
Quincy Gems 9, Burlington Bees 2
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6, Alton River Dragons 5
End of Regular Season
Prospect League Playoffs
Sunday Aug. 7
Wabash River Division
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Ohio River Valley Division
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.
Great River Division
Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Prairie Land Division
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Eastern Conference Final
Ohio River Division winner vs. Wabash River Division Winner
Western Conference Final
Great River Division winner vs. Prairie Land Division winner
———
Saturday's Box Score
At Danville Stadium
Terre Haute Rex 15, Danville Dans 8
Terre Haute ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Parks Bouch ss/p `6 `1 `1 `0
Alec Brunson 3b/2b `4 `2 `2 `4
Grant Hershberger rf `2 `0 `0 `0
Aaron Beck cf/ss `2 `1 `1 `1
Kyle Cortner 2b `2 `0 `1 `0
Will Egger c `3 `0 `1 `1
Ashton Smith 3b `3 `0 `1 `0
Connor Hicks lf/1b `5 `1 `2 `0
Brandon Boxer dh `5 `3 `2 `0
Devin Ecklar lf `1 `0 `0 `0
David Miller rf/cf `4 `3 `3 `3
Mason White 1b/3b/ss `4 `2 `3 `3
Kody Putnam 2b/c `5 `2 `2 `1
Nathan June p `0 `0 `0 `0
Korey Marlow p `0 `0 `0 `0
Landon Carr p `0 `0 `0 `0
Aaron Chao p `0 `0 `0 `0
Tyce Ochs p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `46 `15 `19 `13
———
Danville ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Drake Digiorno ss/c/p `3 `0 `0 `0
Carlos Vasquez 3b/ss `4 `1 `1 `0
Josh Leerssen ph `1 `0 `0 `0
Chase Vinson 1b/p/2b `4 `1 `1 `0
Trey Higgins III p/cf `5 `3 `3 `3
Will Portera c `1 `0 `1 `1
Keenan Taylor 3b `3 `1 `1 `0
Jack Vitale cf/lf `3 `2 `0 `0
Sam Whiting rf `4 `0 `1 `2
Bryce Martens 2b `4 `0 `0 `1
Troon Eakin c `0 `0 `0 `0
Nathaniel Brousse lf `0 `0 `0 `0
Jacob Myer lf `1 `0 `0 `0
Landon Tomkins 1b `2 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘35 `8 `8 `7
Terre Haute ‘107 `041 `020 `— `15 `19 `1
Danville `024 `000 `200 `— `8 `8 `3
E — Bouck, Digiorno 2, Martens. DP — Terre Haute 2, Danville 1. LOB — Terre Haute 9, Danville 8. 2B — Miller 2, Brunson, Egger, Boxer, Putnam, Vinson. 3B — Miller, Higgins III, Taylor. HR — Brunson, Higgins III. SF — White. SB — Brunson, Egger, White, Vasquez, Vinson, Vitale, Martens.
Terre Haute‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
June `3.0 `6 `6 `6 `0 `0
Marlow `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `2 `0
Carr (W, 2-1) `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `1
Chao `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `2 `2
Ochs `1.0 `1 `2 `2 `1 `3
Putnam `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `0
Bouck `1.0 `1 `0 `0 `2 `1
Totals ‘9.0 `8 `8 `8 `7 `7
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Higgins III (L, 0-1) `3.0 `9 `8 `3 `1 `0
Vinson `5.0 `10 `7 `6 `2 `1
Digiorno `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `1
Totals ‘9.0 `19 `15 `9 `3 `2
WP — Vinson. PB — Egger. HBP — Vitale (by June), Hicks (by Digorno) Balk — Ochs.
Time — 2:37.
Umpires — Jeff Cross and Lance Walsh.
Attendance — 843.
