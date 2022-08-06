Prospect League Logo

Prospect League Standings

All times Central

Overall Standings

Eastern Conference

Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

XY-Danville Dans ‘40 ‘16 ‘—

Z-Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘37 ‘21 ‘4.0

Terre Haute Rex ‘36 ‘23 ‘5.5

Lafayette Aviators ‘25 ‘33 ‘16.0

Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

X-Chillicothe Paints ‘37 ‘22 ‘—

Johnstown Mill Rats ‘27 ‘31 ‘9.5

Champion City Kings ‘23 ‘33 ‘12.5

West Virginia Miners ‘20 ‘35 ‘15.0

Western Conference

Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

Y-Normal CornBelters ‘30 ‘28 ‘—

X-Quincy Gems ‘30 ‘29 ‘0.5

Clinton LumberKings ‘28 ‘31 ‘2.5

Burlington Bees ‘20 ‘38 ‘10.0

Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

X-Alton River Dragons ‘32 ‘27 ‘—

O’Fallon Hoots ‘27 ‘32 ‘5.0

Cape Catfish ‘26 ‘32 ‘5.5

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘26 ‘33 ‘6.0

X-won first half title

Y-won second half title

Z-playoff qualifier

First-Half Standings

Eastern Conference

Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

X-Danville Dans ‘21 ‘9 ‘—

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘20 ‘11 ‘1.5

Terre Haute Rex ‘19 ‘11 ‘2.0

Lafayette Aviators ‘14 ‘16 ‘7.0

Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

X-Chillicothe Paints ‘21 ‘10 ‘—

Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘19 ‘9.0

West Virginia Miners ‘11 ‘18 ‘9.0

Champion City Kings ‘9 ‘20 ‘11.0

Western Conference

Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

X-Quincy Gems ‘19 ‘13 ‘—

Clinton LumberKings ‘15 ‘16 ‘3.5

Normal CornBelters ‘14 ‘16 ‘4.0

Burlington Bees ‘11 ‘20 ‘7.5

Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

X-Alton River Dragons ‘18 ‘13 ‘—

O’Fallon Hoots ‘17 ‘15 ‘1.5

Cape Catfish ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0

X-won first half title

Second-Half Standings

Eastern Conference

Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

Y-Danville Dans ‘19 ‘7 ‘—

Z-Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘17 ‘10 ‘2.5

Terre Haute Rex ‘17 ‘12 ‘3.5

Lafayette Aviators ‘11 ‘17 ‘9.0

Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

Chillicothe Paints ‘16 ‘12 ‘—

Johnstown Mill Rats ‘15 ‘12 ‘0.5

Champion City Kings ‘14 ‘13 ‘1.5

West Virginia Miners ‘9 ‘17 ‘6.0

Western Conference

Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

Y-Normal CornBelters `16 `12 `—

Clinton LumberKings `13 `15 `3.0

Quincy Gems `11 `16 `4.5

Burlington Bees `9 `18 `6.5

Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB

Cape Catfish `14 `13 `—

Alton River Dragons ‘14 ‘14 ‘0.5

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘14 ‘14 ‘0.5

O’Fallon Hoots ‘10 ‘17 ‘4.0

Y-won second half title

Z-playoff qualifier 

Wednesday, Aug. 3 games

Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, cancelled

Johnstown Mill Rats 7, Champion City Kings 6

West Virginia Miners 8, Chillicothe Paints 5

Burlington Bees 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10

Alton River Dragons 13, Clinton LumberKings 4

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 8, O'Fallon Hoots 2

Quincy Gems 10, Normal CornBelters 6

Thursday, Aug. 4 games

Clinton LumberKings 8, Normal CornBelters 5, game one

Clinton LumberKings 5, Normal CornBelters 4, game two

Cape Catfish 9, O'Fallon Hoots 1, game one

Cape Catfish 3, O'Fallon Hoots 0, game two

Champion City Kings 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 6

Lafayette Aviators 10, Terre Haute Rex 1

Chillicothe Paints 10, West Virginia Miners 0 (7 innings)

Alton River Dragons 6, Burlington Bees 5 (11 innings)

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 12, Quincy Gems 7

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Danville Dans 2

Friday, Aug. 5 games

Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 2, game one

Terre Haute Rex 8, Danville Dans 2, game two

Johnstown Mill Rats 5, West Virginia Miners 2, game one

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, suspended, game two

Champion City Kings 6, Chillicothe Paints 5

Normal CornBelters 6, Lafayette Aviators 4

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 9, Alton River Dragons 3

O'Fallon Hoots 10, Cape Catfish 3

Quincy Gems 10, Burlington Bees 0 (7 innings)

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Clinton LumberKings 9 (11 innings)

Saturday, Aug. 6 games

Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters, 1 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, doubleheader, 4:35 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

End of Regular Season

Prospect League Playoffs

Sunday Aug. 7

Wabash River Division

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

Ohio River Valley Division

TBD at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.

Great River Division

Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.

Prairie Land Division

TBD at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Eastern Conference Final

Ohio River Division winner vs. Wabash River Division Winner

Western Conference Final

Great River Division winner vs. Prairie Land Division winner

———

Thursday's Box Score

At Peru

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Danville Dans 2

Danville ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI

Drake Digiorno ss `3 `1 `0 `0

Carlos Vasquez 2b/3b `5 `1 `1 `0

Chase Vinson rf `4 `0 `0 `0

Cam Swanger 3b `1 `0 `0 `2

Nathaniel Brouse p `1 `0 `0 `0

Sam Whiting p `2 `0 `1 `0

John Gasler p `1 `0 `0 `0

Will Portera c `4 `0 `2 `0

Paxton Kling cf/2b `4 `0 `1 `0

Garrett Gray 1b `3 `0 `0 `0

Trey Higgins lf `3 `0 `1 `0

Jack Vitale dh/cf `4 `0 `0 `0

Totals ‘35 ‘2 ‘6 ‘2

———

Illinois Valley ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI

Justin Rios 1b `5 `0 `1 `0

Jared Quandt cf `3 `1 `1 `0

Zach Lane ss/2b `4 `0 `1 `0

Tucker Bougie dh/p `1 `1 `0 `0

Evan Evola lf `3 `1 `1 `2

Garry Maynard rf `3 `0 `0 `0

Alton Gyselman c `3 `1 `1 `1

Kody Watanabe 3b `4 `0 `2 `1

Kevin Parker 2b/ss `4 `0 `1 `0

Zach Losey p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals ‘30 `4 `8 `4

Danville ‘200 `000 `000 `— `2 `6 `1

Illinois Valley `021 `010 `00x `— `4 `8 `3

E — Brouse, Parker 2, Rios. DP — Danville 1. LOB — Danville 11, Illinois Valley 9. 2B — Rios, Quandt, Watanabe. HR — Evola. SF — Evola. SB — Portera, Higgins III. CS — Quandt.

Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO

Brouse (L, 2-3) `3.0 `6 `3 `2 `1 `3

Whiting `4.0 `2 `1 `1 `2 `5

Gassler `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `1 `1

Totals ‘8.0 `8 `4 `3 `4 `9

Illinois Valley ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO

Losey `4.1 `3 `2 `1 `4 `8

Bougie (W, 3-1) `4.2 `3 `0 `0 `1 `11

Totals ‘9.0 `6 `2 `1 `5 `19

WP — Losey. PB — Portera 2. Gyselman 3. HBP — Quandt (by Whiting). Bougie (by Whiting)

Umpires — Jeff Cross and Chad Ozee

Time — 2:56. Attendance — 515.

———

Friday's box scores

At Bob Warn Field, Terre Haute, Ind.

Game 1

Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 2

Danville ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI

Drake Digiorno ss `4 `0 `0 `0

Chase Vinson 1b/2b `2 `1 `1 `0

Carlos Vasquez 3b/p `2 `0 `0 `0

Will Portera 2b/3b `3 `0 `1 `0

Trey Higgins III cf `3 `1 `2 `2

Garrett Gray c `3 `0 `1 `0

Jack Vitale lf `3 `0 `0 `0

Sam Whiting rf `3 `0 `0 `0

Jared Casebier p `2 `0 `0 `0

Landon Tompkins 1b `1 `0 `0 `0

Totals ‘26 `2 `5 `2

———

Terre Haute ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI

Parks Bouck ss `3 `1 `0 `0

Alec Brunson 3b `4 `2 `3 `3

Connor Hicks lf `2 `2 `1 `1

David Miller rf `3 `0 `0 `1

Brandon Boxer dh/p `2 `2 `1 `0

Aaron Beck cf `3 `2 `2 `3

Ashton Smith c `2 `1 `1 `2

Mason White 1b `4 `0 `1 `2

Kody Putnam 2b `3 `2 `2 `0

Kyle Cortner p `0 `0 `0 `0

Jayson Cottrell p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals ‘26 `12 `11 `12

Danville ‘010 `001 `0 `— `2 `5 `0

Terre Haute `103 `026 `x `— `12 `11 `0

DP — Danville 1. LOB — Danville 5, Terre Haute 5. 2B — Portera, Gray, Boxer, White. HR — Higgins III, Brunson 2, Beck. SF — Miller.

Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO

Casebier (L, 0-4) `5.0 `6 `6 `6 `5 `4

Vasquez `1.0 `5 `6 `6 `2 `0

Totals ‘6.0 `11 `12 `12 `7 `4

Terre Haute ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO

Cortner (W, 4-2) `5.2 `5 `2 `2 `2 `7

Cottrell `0.1 `0 `0 `0 `0 `1

Boxer `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals ‘7.0 `5 `2 `2 `2 `8

PB — Gray. HBP — Smith (by Casebier)

Time — 2:08. 

———

At Bob Warn Field, Terre Haute, Ind.

Game 2

Terre Haute Rex 8, Danville Dans 2

Danville ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI

Drake Digiorno ss `3 `0 `0 `0

Carlos Vasquez 3b `3 `0 `1 `0

Jacob Myer p `1 `0 `0 `0

Landon Tomkins p `0 `0 `0 `0

John Gassler p `1 `0 `0 `0

Nathaniel Brouse lf `1 `0 `0 `0

Chase Vinson 1b `3 `0 `0 `0

Trey Higgins cf/p `3 `1 `1 `1

Will Portera c `3 `1 `2 `0

Jack Vitale lf/cf `3 `0 `2 `1

Bryce Martens 2b `3 `0 `0 `0

Troon Eakin rf `2 `0 `0 `0

Totals ‘26 `2 `6 `2

———

Terre Haute ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI

David Miller rf `3 `1 `0 `0

Parks Bouck ss `3 `2 `1 `2

Alec Brunson 3b `3 `1 `1 `1

Connor Hicks c `3 `1 `0 `0

Brandon Boxer dh `3 `1 `2 `2

Aaron Beck cf `3 `0 `1 `0

Mason White lf `3 `0 `0 `1

Will Egger 1b `3 `1 `1 `0

Kody Putnam 2b `3 `1 `1 `0

Lane Miller p `0 `0 `0 `0

Totals ‘27 `8 `7 `8

Danville ‘000 `000 `2 `— `2 `4 `2

Terre Haute `401 `003 `x `— `8 `7 `0

E — Digiorno, Tomkins. LOB — Danville 3, Terre Haute 5. 2B — Vitale, Bouck. HR — Higgins III. SB — Portera, Vitale, Miller 2, Bouck 2, Hicks 2, Brunson.

Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO

Myer (L, 0-1) `0.0 `1 `4 `2 `3 `0

Tomkins `2.1 `2 `1 `0 `0 `4

Gassler `2.2 `0 `0 `0 `1 `5

Higgins III `1.0 `4 `3 `3 `0 `1

Totals ‘6.0 `7 `8 `5 `4 `10

Terre Haute ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO

Miller (W, 3-0) `7.0 `6 `2 `2 `0 `13

Totals ‘7.0 `6 `2 `2 `0 `13

WP — Myer, Tomkins. 

Time — 2:19. Attendance — 1,658.

