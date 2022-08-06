COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Overall Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
XY-Danville Dans ‘40 ‘16 ‘—
Z-Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘37 ‘21 ‘4.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘36 ‘23 ‘5.5
Lafayette Aviators ‘25 ‘33 ‘16.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Chillicothe Paints ‘37 ‘22 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘27 ‘31 ‘9.5
Champion City Kings ‘23 ‘33 ‘12.5
West Virginia Miners ‘20 ‘35 ‘15.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Y-Normal CornBelters ‘30 ‘28 ‘—
X-Quincy Gems ‘30 ‘29 ‘0.5
Clinton LumberKings ‘28 ‘31 ‘2.5
Burlington Bees ‘20 ‘38 ‘10.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Alton River Dragons ‘32 ‘27 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘27 ‘32 ‘5.0
Cape Catfish ‘26 ‘32 ‘5.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘26 ‘33 ‘6.0
X-won first half title
Y-won second half title
Z-playoff qualifier
First-Half Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Danville Dans ‘21 ‘9 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘20 ‘11 ‘1.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘19 ‘11 ‘2.0
Lafayette Aviators ‘14 ‘16 ‘7.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Chillicothe Paints ‘21 ‘10 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘19 ‘9.0
West Virginia Miners ‘11 ‘18 ‘9.0
Champion City Kings ‘9 ‘20 ‘11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Quincy Gems ‘19 ‘13 ‘—
Clinton LumberKings ‘15 ‘16 ‘3.5
Normal CornBelters ‘14 ‘16 ‘4.0
Burlington Bees ‘11 ‘20 ‘7.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Alton River Dragons ‘18 ‘13 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘17 ‘15 ‘1.5
Cape Catfish ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0
X-won first half title
Second-Half Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Y-Danville Dans ‘19 ‘7 ‘—
Z-Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘17 ‘10 ‘2.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘17 ‘12 ‘3.5
Lafayette Aviators ‘11 ‘17 ‘9.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Chillicothe Paints ‘16 ‘12 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘15 ‘12 ‘0.5
Champion City Kings ‘14 ‘13 ‘1.5
West Virginia Miners ‘9 ‘17 ‘6.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Y-Normal CornBelters `16 `12 `—
Clinton LumberKings `13 `15 `3.0
Quincy Gems `11 `16 `4.5
Burlington Bees `9 `18 `6.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Cape Catfish `14 `13 `—
Alton River Dragons ‘14 ‘14 ‘0.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘14 ‘14 ‘0.5
O’Fallon Hoots ‘10 ‘17 ‘4.0
Y-won second half title
Z-playoff qualifier
Wednesday, Aug. 3 games
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, cancelled
Johnstown Mill Rats 7, Champion City Kings 6
West Virginia Miners 8, Chillicothe Paints 5
Burlington Bees 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10
Alton River Dragons 13, Clinton LumberKings 4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 8, O'Fallon Hoots 2
Quincy Gems 10, Normal CornBelters 6
Thursday, Aug. 4 games
Clinton LumberKings 8, Normal CornBelters 5, game one
Clinton LumberKings 5, Normal CornBelters 4, game two
Cape Catfish 9, O'Fallon Hoots 1, game one
Cape Catfish 3, O'Fallon Hoots 0, game two
Champion City Kings 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 6
Lafayette Aviators 10, Terre Haute Rex 1
Chillicothe Paints 10, West Virginia Miners 0 (7 innings)
Alton River Dragons 6, Burlington Bees 5 (11 innings)
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 12, Quincy Gems 7
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Danville Dans 2
Friday, Aug. 5 games
Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 2, game one
Terre Haute Rex 8, Danville Dans 2, game two
Johnstown Mill Rats 5, West Virginia Miners 2, game one
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, suspended, game two
Champion City Kings 6, Chillicothe Paints 5
Normal CornBelters 6, Lafayette Aviators 4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 9, Alton River Dragons 3
O'Fallon Hoots 10, Cape Catfish 3
Quincy Gems 10, Burlington Bees 0 (7 innings)
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Clinton LumberKings 9 (11 innings)
Saturday, Aug. 6 games
Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters, 1 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, doubleheader, 4:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
End of Regular Season
Prospect League Playoffs
Sunday Aug. 7
Wabash River Division
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Ohio River Valley Division
TBD at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.
Great River Division
Normal CornBelters at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Prairie Land Division
TBD at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Eastern Conference Final
Ohio River Division winner vs. Wabash River Division Winner
Western Conference Final
Great River Division winner vs. Prairie Land Division winner
———
Thursday's Box Score
At Peru
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Danville Dans 2
Danville ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Drake Digiorno ss `3 `1 `0 `0
Carlos Vasquez 2b/3b `5 `1 `1 `0
Chase Vinson rf `4 `0 `0 `0
Cam Swanger 3b `1 `0 `0 `2
Nathaniel Brouse p `1 `0 `0 `0
Sam Whiting p `2 `0 `1 `0
John Gasler p `1 `0 `0 `0
Will Portera c `4 `0 `2 `0
Paxton Kling cf/2b `4 `0 `1 `0
Garrett Gray 1b `3 `0 `0 `0
Trey Higgins lf `3 `0 `1 `0
Jack Vitale dh/cf `4 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘35 ‘2 ‘6 ‘2
———
Illinois Valley ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Justin Rios 1b `5 `0 `1 `0
Jared Quandt cf `3 `1 `1 `0
Zach Lane ss/2b `4 `0 `1 `0
Tucker Bougie dh/p `1 `1 `0 `0
Evan Evola lf `3 `1 `1 `2
Garry Maynard rf `3 `0 `0 `0
Alton Gyselman c `3 `1 `1 `1
Kody Watanabe 3b `4 `0 `2 `1
Kevin Parker 2b/ss `4 `0 `1 `0
Zach Losey p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘30 `4 `8 `4
Danville ‘200 `000 `000 `— `2 `6 `1
Illinois Valley `021 `010 `00x `— `4 `8 `3
E — Brouse, Parker 2, Rios. DP — Danville 1. LOB — Danville 11, Illinois Valley 9. 2B — Rios, Quandt, Watanabe. HR — Evola. SF — Evola. SB — Portera, Higgins III. CS — Quandt.
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Brouse (L, 2-3) `3.0 `6 `3 `2 `1 `3
Whiting `4.0 `2 `1 `1 `2 `5
Gassler `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `1 `1
Totals ‘8.0 `8 `4 `3 `4 `9
Illinois Valley ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Losey `4.1 `3 `2 `1 `4 `8
Bougie (W, 3-1) `4.2 `3 `0 `0 `1 `11
Totals ‘9.0 `6 `2 `1 `5 `19
WP — Losey. PB — Portera 2. Gyselman 3. HBP — Quandt (by Whiting). Bougie (by Whiting)
Umpires — Jeff Cross and Chad Ozee
Time — 2:56. Attendance — 515.
———
Friday's box scores
At Bob Warn Field, Terre Haute, Ind.
Game 1
Terre Haute Rex 12, Danville Dans 2
Danville ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Drake Digiorno ss `4 `0 `0 `0
Chase Vinson 1b/2b `2 `1 `1 `0
Carlos Vasquez 3b/p `2 `0 `0 `0
Will Portera 2b/3b `3 `0 `1 `0
Trey Higgins III cf `3 `1 `2 `2
Garrett Gray c `3 `0 `1 `0
Jack Vitale lf `3 `0 `0 `0
Sam Whiting rf `3 `0 `0 `0
Jared Casebier p `2 `0 `0 `0
Landon Tompkins 1b `1 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘26 `2 `5 `2
———
Terre Haute ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Parks Bouck ss `3 `1 `0 `0
Alec Brunson 3b `4 `2 `3 `3
Connor Hicks lf `2 `2 `1 `1
David Miller rf `3 `0 `0 `1
Brandon Boxer dh/p `2 `2 `1 `0
Aaron Beck cf `3 `2 `2 `3
Ashton Smith c `2 `1 `1 `2
Mason White 1b `4 `0 `1 `2
Kody Putnam 2b `3 `2 `2 `0
Kyle Cortner p `0 `0 `0 `0
Jayson Cottrell p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘26 `12 `11 `12
Danville ‘010 `001 `0 `— `2 `5 `0
Terre Haute `103 `026 `x `— `12 `11 `0
DP — Danville 1. LOB — Danville 5, Terre Haute 5. 2B — Portera, Gray, Boxer, White. HR — Higgins III, Brunson 2, Beck. SF — Miller.
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Casebier (L, 0-4) `5.0 `6 `6 `6 `5 `4
Vasquez `1.0 `5 `6 `6 `2 `0
Totals ‘6.0 `11 `12 `12 `7 `4
Terre Haute ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Cortner (W, 4-2) `5.2 `5 `2 `2 `2 `7
Cottrell `0.1 `0 `0 `0 `0 `1
Boxer `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘7.0 `5 `2 `2 `2 `8
PB — Gray. HBP — Smith (by Casebier)
Time — 2:08.
———
At Bob Warn Field, Terre Haute, Ind.
Game 2
Terre Haute Rex 8, Danville Dans 2
Danville ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
Drake Digiorno ss `3 `0 `0 `0
Carlos Vasquez 3b `3 `0 `1 `0
Jacob Myer p `1 `0 `0 `0
Landon Tomkins p `0 `0 `0 `0
John Gassler p `1 `0 `0 `0
Nathaniel Brouse lf `1 `0 `0 `0
Chase Vinson 1b `3 `0 `0 `0
Trey Higgins cf/p `3 `1 `1 `1
Will Portera c `3 `1 `2 `0
Jack Vitale lf/cf `3 `0 `2 `1
Bryce Martens 2b `3 `0 `0 `0
Troon Eakin rf `2 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘26 `2 `6 `2
———
Terre Haute ‘AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
David Miller rf `3 `1 `0 `0
Parks Bouck ss `3 `2 `1 `2
Alec Brunson 3b `3 `1 `1 `1
Connor Hicks c `3 `1 `0 `0
Brandon Boxer dh `3 `1 `2 `2
Aaron Beck cf `3 `0 `1 `0
Mason White lf `3 `0 `0 `1
Will Egger 1b `3 `1 `1 `0
Kody Putnam 2b `3 `1 `1 `0
Lane Miller p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘27 `8 `7 `8
Danville ‘000 `000 `2 `— `2 `4 `2
Terre Haute `401 `003 `x `— `8 `7 `0
E — Digiorno, Tomkins. LOB — Danville 3, Terre Haute 5. 2B — Vitale, Bouck. HR — Higgins III. SB — Portera, Vitale, Miller 2, Bouck 2, Hicks 2, Brunson.
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Myer (L, 0-1) `0.0 `1 `4 `2 `3 `0
Tomkins `2.1 `2 `1 `0 `0 `4
Gassler `2.2 `0 `0 `0 `1 `5
Higgins III `1.0 `4 `3 `3 `0 `1
Totals ‘6.0 `7 `8 `5 `4 `10
Terre Haute ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Miller (W, 3-0) `7.0 `6 `2 `2 `0 `13
Totals ‘7.0 `6 `2 `2 `0 `13
WP — Myer, Tomkins.
Time — 2:19. Attendance — 1,658.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.