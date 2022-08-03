COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Overall Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Danville Dans ‘40 ‘13 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘35 ‘20 ‘6.0
Terre Haute Rex ‘34 ‘22 ‘7.5
Lafayette Aviators ‘24 ‘32 ‘17.5
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Chillicothe Paints ‘36 ‘20 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘25 ‘30 ‘10.5
Champion City Kings ‘21 ‘32 ‘13.5
West Virginia Miners ‘19 ‘33 ‘15.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Normal CornBelters ‘29 ‘25 ‘—
X-Quincy Gems ‘28 ‘28 ‘2.0
Clinton LumberKings ‘26 ‘29 ‘3.5
Burlington Bees ‘19 ‘36 ‘10.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Alton River Dragons ‘30 ‘26 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘26 ‘29 ‘3.5
Cape Catfish ‘24 ‘31 ‘5.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘23 ‘33 ‘7.0
X-won first half title
First-Half Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Danville Dans ‘21 ‘9 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘20 ‘11 ‘1.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘19 ‘11 ‘2.0
Lafayette Aviators ‘14 ‘16 ‘7.0
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Chillicothe Paints ‘21 ‘10 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘12 ‘19 ‘9.0
West Virginia Miners ‘11 ‘18 ‘9.0
Champion City Kings ‘9 ‘20 ‘11.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Quincy Gems ‘19 ‘13 ‘—
Clinton LumberKings ‘15 ‘16 ‘3.5
Normal CornBelters ‘14 ‘16 ‘4.0
Burlington Bees ‘11 ‘20 ‘7.5
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
X-Alton River Dragons ‘18 ‘13 ‘—
O’Fallon Hoots ‘17 ‘15 ‘1.5
Cape Catfish ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘12 ‘19 ‘6.0
X-won first half title
Second-Half Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Danville Dans ‘19 ‘4 ‘—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘15 ‘9 ‘4.5
Terre Haute Rex ‘15 ‘11 ‘5.5
Lafayette Aviators ‘10 ‘16 ‘10.5
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Chillicothe Paints ‘15 ‘10 ‘—
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘13 ‘11 ‘1.5
Champion City Kings ‘12 ‘12 ‘2.5
West Virginia Miners ‘8 ‘15 ‘6.0
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Normal CornBelters `15 `9 `—
Clinton LumberKings `11 `13 `4.0
Quincy Gems `9 `15 `6.0
Burlington Bees `8 `16 `7.0
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Cape Catfish `12 `12 `—
Alton River Dragons ‘12 ‘13 ‘0.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘11 ‘14 ‘1.5
O’Fallon Hoots ‘9 ‘14 ‘2.5
Monday, Aug. 1 games
Johnstown Mill Rats 8, West Virginia Miners 7 (8 innings), game one
West Virginia Miners 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 7, game two
Terre Haute Rex 5, Chillicothe Paints 4
Normal CornBelters 6, Quincy Gems 5
Clinton LumberKings 10, Burlington Bees 4
Cape Catfish 3, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
Alton River Dragons 9, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2
Tuesday, Aug. 2 games
Champion City Kings 6, West Virginia Miners 4, game one
Champion City Kings 10, West Virginia Miners 4, game two
Chillicothe Paints 9, Lafayette Aviators 3
Danville Dans 12, Terre Haute Rex 2 (7 innings)
O'Fallon Hoots 9, Cape Catfish 8
Alton River Dragons 3, Quincy Gems 1
Wednesday, Aug. 3 games
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 4 games
Normal CornBelters at Clinton LumberKings, doubleheader, 5 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, doubleheader, 5 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5 games
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, doubleheader, 4 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, doubleheader, 4 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6 games
Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters, 1 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
End of Regular Season
———
Tuesday's box score
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 12, Terre Haute Rex 2
Terre Haute `AB `R `H `RBI
Alec Brunson 3b `4 `0 `3 `0
David Miller lf `4 `1 `1 `0
Aaron Beck cf `4 `0 `0 `0
Connor Hicks c/rf `3 `1 `1 `0
Brandon Boxer 2b `3 `0 `0 `0
Mason White rf/p `3 `0 `2 `0
Garrett McClain p `0 `0 `0 `0
Ashton Smith dh/1b `2 `0 `0 `0
Will Egger 1b/c `3 `0 `0 `0
Kody Putnam ss `3 `0 `0 `0
Devin Ecklar p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `29 `2 `7 `0
———
Danville `AB `R `H `RBI
Drake Digiorno ss `4 `2 `2 `0
Carlos Vasquez 2b `5 `2 `2 `0
Chase Vinson rf `5 `3 `2 `4
Cam Swanger 1b `5 `1 `2 `1
Bryce Chance lf `4 `2 `3 `0
Paxton Kling cf `5 `0 `3 `2
Trey Higgins III dh `3 `1 `1 `2
Justin Jimenez c `1 `0 `0 `0
Will Portera c `3 `1 `1 `1
Will Carpenter 3b `3 `0 `1 `1
Bryce Martens p `0 `0 `0 `0
Jacob Myer p `0 `0 `0 `0
Landon Tomkins p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `38 `12 `17 `11
Terre Haute `002 `000 `0 `— `2 `7 `4
Danville `201 `123 `3 `— `12 `17 `1
E — Boxer, Smith, Putnam, Ecklar, Digiorno, Carpenter. DP — Terre Haute 1. LOB — Terre Haute 7, Danville 9. 2B — Vasquez, Kling. HR — Vinson. SB — Chance, Portera 2.
Terre Haute `IP `H `R `ER `BB `SO
Ecklar (L, 4-4) `4.2 `7 `5 `4 `0 `5
White `1.1 `7 `7 `4 `2 `1
McClain `0.0 `3 `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `6.0 `17 `12 `8 `2 `6
Danville `IP `H `R `ER `BB `SO
Martens (W, 2-0) `5.0 `7 `2 `1 `1 `5
Myer `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `0
Tomkins `1.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `1
Totals `7.0 `7 `2 `1 `1 `6
WP — Martens 3. PB — Hicks, Egger. HBP — Digiorno (by Ecklar), Chance (by Ecklar).
Umpires — John Jaggi and Nate Haverman.
Time — 2:40. Attendance — 4,287.
