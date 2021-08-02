COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
OVERALL
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`39`18`—
&Danville Dans`34`22`4.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`24`34`15.5
Terre Haute Rex`20`38`19.5
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Chillicothe Paints`34`24`—
*Champion City Kings`26`29`6.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`23`32`9.5
West Virginia Miners`23`34`10.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`30`29`—
#Clinton LumberKings`28`30`1.5
Burlington Bees`27`31`2.5
Quincy Gems`27`31`2.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
#Cape Catfish`37`21`—
*O'Fallon Hoots`32`26`5.0
Springfield Sliders`29`29`8.0
Alton River Dragons`26`31`10.5
———
FIRST HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—
&Danville Dans`16`12`3.0
Terre Haute Rex`12`17`7.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`20`10.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
*Champion City Kings`17`12`—
Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—
West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5
Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—
Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5
Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0
#Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
*O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—
#Cape Catfish`18`12`—
Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.0
Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5
———
SECOND HALF
East Division
Wabash River`W`L`GB
*Lafayette Aviators`20`9`—
&Danville Dans`18`10`1.5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`14`14`5.5
Terre Haute Rex`8`21`12.0
Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB
Johnstown Mill Rats`16`10`—
Chillicothe Paints`17`12`0.5
*Champion City Kings`9`17`7.0
West Virginia Miners`8`21`9.5
West Division
Great River`W`L`GB
#Clinton LumberKings`16`13`—
*Normal CornBelters`16`17`2.0
Quincy Gems`14`17`3.0
Burlington Bees`12`17`4.0
Prairie Land`W`L`GB
#Cape Catfish`19`9`—
Springfield Sliders`15`15`5.0
Alton River Dragons`14`14`5.0
*O'Fallon Hoots`14`14`5.0
*-first half champions
#-second half champions
&-playoff qualifiers
July 28 games
Alton River Dragons 4, Terre Haute Rex 2
Champion City Kings 13, Danville Dans 5
Johnstown Mill Rats 4, West Virginia Miners 3
Lafayette Aviators 12, Chillicothe Paints 5
Clinton LumberKings 5, Normal CornBelters 4
Burlington Bees 9, Quincy Gems 6
Cape Catfish 6, O'Fallon Hoots 2
Springfield Sliders 14, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2
July 29 games
Terre Haute Rex 4, Champion City Kings 3
Champion City Kings 11, Terre Haute Rex 1
Springfield Sliders 12, Normal CornBelters 9
Normal CornBelters 9, Springfield Sliders 4
Johnstown Mill Rats 14, West Virginia Miners 7
Chillicothe Paints 2 Lafayette Aviators, 1
Danville Dans 5, Alton River Dragons 4 (12 innings)
Quincy Gems 7, Burlington Bees 2
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 16, Clinton LumberKings 5
Cape Catfish 10, O'Fallon Hoots 1
July 30 games
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Danville Dans 3, game one
Danville Dans 3, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3, game two
Burlington Bees 2, Quincy Gems 1
O'Fallon Hoots 6, Clinton LumberKings 3
Cape Catfish 8, Alton River Dragons 4
Johnstown Mill Rats 20, West Virginia Miners 10 (8 innings)
Lafayette Aviators 9, Terre Haute Rex 0
Champion City Kings 11, Chillicothe Paints 8
Normal CornBelters 17, Springfield Sliders 7
July 31 games
Normal CornBelters 8, Burlington Bees 0, game one
Burlington Bees 4, Normal CornBelters 3, game two
O'Fallon Hoots 12, Cape Catfish 2 (7 innings)
West Virginia Miners 9, Champion City Kings 8
Springfield Sliders 13, Terre Haute Rex 8
Lafayette Aviators 10, Danville Dans 3
Chillicothe Paints 12, Johnstown Mill Rats 11
Clinton LumberKings 12, Illinois Valley 2 (8 innings)
Alton River Dragons at Quincy Gems, cancelled
Aug. 1 games
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 17, Terre Haute Rex 7 (8 innings)
Springfield Sliders 7, Burlington Bees 5
Danville Dans 7, Lafayette Aviators 5, game one
Danville Dans 7, Lafayette Aviators 2, game two
Normal CornBelters 7, Alton River Dragons 4
Chillicothe Paints 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Clinton LumberKings 6, Quincy Gems 4
Champion City Kings 16, West Virginia Miners 6 (7 innings)
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Cape Catfish 6
Aug. 2 games
No games scheduled
Aug. 3 games
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings (doubleheader), 4:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 4 games
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
END OF THE REGULAR SEASON
———
Saturday's box score
At Loeb Stadium
Lafayette Aviators 10, Danville Dans 3
Danville `AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss `5`1`0`0
Angelo Peraza dh `4`1`2`0
Keenan Taylor 3b `4`0`1`0
Ben Higgins rf `4`0`2`1
Damian Stone lf `3`0`0`1
Johnathon Thomas cf `3`0`0`0
Tony Castonguay c `4`0`0`0
Kollyn All 1b `4`0`0`0
Cade Nelis 2b `2`1`1`0
Aaron Chao p `0`0`0`0
Michael Marsh p `0`0`0`0
Cole Heath p `0`0`0`0
Brendan Reid p `0`0`0`0
Totals `33`3`6`3
Lafayette`AB`R`H`RBI
Jaren Shelby cf/rf `2`2`0`1
Jack Lang ss `4`0`0`1
Reed Chumley 3b `3`2`1`0
Jayson Newman 1b/p `5`1`1`1
Gary Lora c `5`1`3`1
Mike Snyder 2b `3`1`1`0
Dakota Kennedy lf `3`0`1`2
Trevor Johnson dh `3`0`0`0
Riley Bertram pr `0`1`0`0
Oscar Ponce 1b `0`0`0`0
TJ Bass rf `2`0`1`0
Allbry Major pr/cf `2`2`2`0
Jorge Oleaga p `0`0`0`0
Will Moritz p `0`0`0`0
Totals `32`10`10`6
Danville`002`010`000`—`3`6`4
Lafayette`110`050`03x`—`10`10`0
E — Becerra, Taylor, All, Chao. LOB — Danville 9, Lafayette 7. 2B — Peraza, Higgins, Nelis, Chumley, Lora. SF — Shelby. Sac — Lang. SB — Thomas, Shelby 2, Snyder 3. CS — Kennedy.
Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Chao `3.0`2`2`2`3`2
Marsh (L, 0-1) `1.1`3`5`1`1`1
Heath `1.2`2`0`0`0`4
Reid `2.0`3`3`2`0`2
Totals `8.0`10`10`5`4`9
Illinois Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Oleaga (W, 1-1) `6.0`5`3`3`3`8
Moritz `2.0`0`0`0`0`4
Newman `1.0`1`0`0`1`3
Totals `9.0`6`3`3`4`15
WP — Chao. PB — Castonguay. HBP — Shelby (by Chao), Snyder (by Marsh), Johnson (by Reid), Taylor (by Oleaga), Thomas (by Moritz).
T — 2:58. Attendance — 2,658
Umpires — Mike Maxstudy and Marerick Curtis.
———
Sunday's box score
At Danville Stadium
Game 1
Danville Dans 7, Lafayette Aviators 5
Lafayette`AB`R`H`RBI
Jaren Shelby rf `4`1`0`0
Riley Bertram ss `2`1`0`0
Reed Chumley 3b `1`0`1`1
Jayson Newman dh `4`0`0`1
Gary Lora c `4`0`1`2
Mike Snyder 2b `4`1`2`0
Dakota Kennedy lf `4`0`2`1
Oscar Ponce 1b `3`1`0`0
Allbry Major cf `3`1`0`0
Treyjen Meza p `0`0`0`0
Drew Behling p `0`0`0`0
Jackson Dannelley p `0`0`0`0
Totals `29`5`6`5
Danville `AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss `2`1`1`0
Angelo Peraza dh `4`1`2`0
Keenan Taylor 3b `3`0`1`2
Ben Higgins rf `4`1`0`1
Damian Stone lf `4`0`1`1
Michael Marsh pr/1b `0`0`0`0
Johnathon Thomas cf `4`1`3`0
Cade Nelis 2b `1`1`0`1
Kollyn All c `3`1`1`1
Chase Vinson 1b/lf `4`1`2`1
Kade Snell p `0`0`0`0
Jackson Torsey p `0`0`0`0
Josh Emanuels p `0`0`0`0
Totals `29`7`11`7
Lafayette `002`210`0`—`5`6`1
Danville `301`030`x`—`7`11`3
E — Ponce, Marsh, Vinson, Torsey. LOB — Lafayette 11, Danville 11. 2B — Peraza. SB — Snyder, Major. CS — Nelis.
Lafayette`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Meza `3.0`8`4`4`3`2
Behling (L, 3-1) `1.1`1`3`3`2`0
Dannelley `1.2`2`0`0`1`4
Totals `6.0`11`7`7`6`6
Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Snell `3.0`4`2`2`3`1
Torsey (W, 4-0) `3.0`2`3`3`4`5
Emanuels (Sv. 1) `1.0`0`0`0`0`0
Totals `7.0`6`5`5`7`6
HBP — Taylor (by Meza), Chumley (by Torsey).
T — 2:41.
Umpires — Cody Crocker and Kolton Black.
———
Game 2
Danville Dans 7, Lafayette Aviators 2
Lafayette `AB`R`H`RBI
Dakota Kennedy lf `3`0`0`0
Trevor Johnson c `3`0`1`1
Reed Chumley 3b `2`0`0`0
Allbry Major cf `3`0`0`0
Jayson Newman 1b/p `2`1`1`0
Jaren Shelby rf `2`0`0`0
Drew Behling ph `0`0`0`0
Jack Lang 2b/ss `1`0`0`0
TJ Bass ph `1`0`0`0
Tavan Shahidi 1b `3`0`0`1
Riley Bertram ss `1`0`0`0
Mike Snyder ph/2b `1`1`0`0
Jean Muntaner p `0`0`0`0
Teddy Natter p `0`0`0`0
Totals `22`2`2`2
Danville `AB`R`H`RBI
Danny Becerra ss `3`0`0`0
Angelo Peraza lf `2`1`0`0
Keenan Taylor 3b `3`2`1`0
Ben Higgins rf `1`1`1`1
Johnathon Thomas cf `3`2`2`1
Chase Vinson 1b `2`0`1`2
Tony Castonguay dh `3`1`0`1
Cade Nelis 2b `1`0`0`0
Kollyn All c `3`0`1`0
Marc Lidd p `0`0`0`0
Brandon Willoughby p `0`0`0`0
Totals `21`7`6`5
Lafayette `000`001`1`—`2`2`1
Danville `100`420`x`—`7`6`0
E — Newman. DP — Danville. LOB — Lafayette 4, Danville 5. 2B — Johnson. SF — Vinson. SB — Taylor 2, Thomas. CS — Higgins.
Lafayette`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Muntaner (L, 5-2) `4.0`5`5`3`4`3
Natter `1.0`1`2`2`1`1
Newman `1.0`0`0`0`2`3
Totals `6.0`6`7`5`7`7
Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Lidd (W, 4-0) `6.0`2`1`1`1`5
Willoughby `1.0`0`1`1`1`0
Totals `7.0`2`2`2`2`5
WP — Willoughby. HBP — Higgins (by Natter), Chumley (by Lidd), Snyder (by Lidd), Newman (by Willoughby).
T — 2:03. Attendance — 1,987.
Umpires — Kolton Black and Cody Crocker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.