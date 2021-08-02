Prospect League Logo

OVERALL

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`39`18`—

&Danville Dans`34`22`4.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`24`34`15.5

Terre Haute Rex`20`38`19.5

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Chillicothe Paints`34`24`—

*Champion City Kings`26`29`6.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`23`32`9.5

West Virginia Miners`23`34`10.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

*Normal CornBelters`30`29`—

#Clinton LumberKings`28`30`1.5

Burlington Bees`27`31`2.5

Quincy Gems`27`31`2.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

#Cape Catfish`37`21`—

*O'Fallon Hoots`32`26`5.0

Springfield Sliders`29`29`8.0

Alton River Dragons`26`31`10.5

———

FIRST HALF

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`19`9`—

&Danville Dans`16`12`3.0

Terre Haute Rex`12`17`7.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`10`20`10.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

*Champion City Kings`17`12`—

Chillicothe Paints`17`12`—

West Virginia Miners`15`13`1.5

Johnstown Mill Rats`7`22`10.0

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

*Normal CornBelters`14`12`—

Burlington Bees`15`14`0.5

Quincy Gems`13`14`2.0

#Clinton LumberKings`12`17`3.5

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

*O'Fallon Hoots`18`12`—

#Cape Catfish`18`12`—

Springfield Sliders`14`14`3.0

Alton River Dragons`12`17`5.5

———

SECOND HALF

East Division

Wabash River`W`L`GB

*Lafayette Aviators`20`9`—

&Danville Dans`18`10`1.5

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp`14`14`5.5

Terre Haute Rex`8`21`12.0

Ohio River Valley`W`L`GB

Johnstown Mill Rats`16`10`—

Chillicothe Paints`17`12`0.5

*Champion City Kings`9`17`7.0

West Virginia Miners`8`21`9.5

West Division

Great River`W`L`GB

#Clinton LumberKings`16`13`—

*Normal CornBelters`16`17`2.0

Quincy Gems`14`17`3.0

Burlington Bees`12`17`4.0

Prairie Land`W`L`GB

#Cape Catfish`19`9`—

Springfield Sliders`15`15`5.0

Alton River Dragons`14`14`5.0

*O'Fallon Hoots`14`14`5.0

*-first half champions

#-second half champions

&-playoff qualifiers

July 28 games

Alton River Dragons 4, Terre Haute Rex 2

Champion City Kings 13, Danville Dans 5

Johnstown Mill Rats 4, West Virginia Miners 3

Lafayette Aviators 12, Chillicothe Paints 5

Clinton LumberKings 5, Normal CornBelters 4

Burlington Bees 9, Quincy Gems 6

Cape Catfish 6, O'Fallon Hoots 2

Springfield Sliders 14, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 2

July 29 games

Terre Haute Rex 4, Champion City Kings 3

Champion City Kings 11, Terre Haute Rex 1

Springfield Sliders 12, Normal CornBelters 9

Normal CornBelters 9, Springfield Sliders 4

Johnstown Mill Rats 14, West Virginia Miners 7

Chillicothe Paints 2 Lafayette Aviators, 1

Danville Dans 5, Alton River Dragons 4 (12 innings)

Quincy Gems 7, Burlington Bees 2

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 16, Clinton LumberKings 5

Cape Catfish 10, O'Fallon Hoots 1

July 30 games

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Danville Dans 3, game one

Danville Dans 3, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3, game two

Burlington Bees 2, Quincy Gems 1

O'Fallon Hoots 6, Clinton LumberKings 3

Cape Catfish 8, Alton River Dragons 4

Johnstown Mill Rats 20, West Virginia Miners 10 (8 innings)

Lafayette Aviators 9, Terre Haute Rex 0

Champion City Kings 11, Chillicothe Paints 8

Normal CornBelters 17, Springfield Sliders 7

July 31 games

Normal CornBelters 8, Burlington Bees 0, game one

Burlington Bees 4, Normal CornBelters 3, game two

O'Fallon Hoots 12, Cape Catfish 2 (7 innings)

West Virginia Miners 9, Champion City Kings 8

Springfield Sliders 13, Terre Haute Rex 8

Lafayette Aviators 10, Danville Dans 3

Chillicothe Paints 12, Johnstown Mill Rats 11

Clinton LumberKings 12, Illinois Valley 2 (8 innings)

Alton River Dragons at Quincy Gems, cancelled

Aug. 1 games

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 17, Terre Haute Rex 7 (8 innings)

Springfield Sliders 7, Burlington Bees 5

Danville Dans 7, Lafayette Aviators 5, game one

Danville Dans 7, Lafayette Aviators 2, game two

Normal CornBelters 7, Alton River Dragons 4

Chillicothe Paints 8, Johnstown Mill Rats 3

Clinton LumberKings 6, Quincy Gems 4

Champion City Kings 16, West Virginia Miners 6 (7 innings)

O'Fallon Hoots 7, Cape Catfish 6

Aug. 2 games

No games scheduled

Aug. 3 games

Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings (doubleheader), 4:35 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m. 

Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, 7:05 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 4 games

Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Quincy Gems at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.

Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

END OF THE REGULAR SEASON

———

Saturday's box score

At Loeb Stadium

Lafayette Aviators 10, Danville Dans 3

Danville `AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss `5`1`0`0

Angelo Peraza dh `4`1`2`0

Keenan Taylor 3b `4`0`1`0

Ben Higgins rf `4`0`2`1

Damian Stone lf `3`0`0`1

Johnathon Thomas cf `3`0`0`0

Tony Castonguay c `4`0`0`0

Kollyn All 1b `4`0`0`0

Cade Nelis 2b `2`1`1`0

Aaron Chao p `0`0`0`0

Michael Marsh p `0`0`0`0

Cole Heath p `0`0`0`0

Brendan Reid p `0`0`0`0

Totals `33`3`6`3

Lafayette`AB`R`H`RBI

Jaren Shelby cf/rf `2`2`0`1

Jack Lang ss `4`0`0`1

Reed Chumley 3b `3`2`1`0

Jayson Newman 1b/p `5`1`1`1

Gary Lora c `5`1`3`1

Mike Snyder 2b `3`1`1`0

Dakota Kennedy lf `3`0`1`2

Trevor Johnson dh `3`0`0`0

Riley Bertram pr `0`1`0`0

Oscar Ponce 1b `0`0`0`0

TJ Bass rf `2`0`1`0

Allbry Major pr/cf `2`2`2`0

Jorge Oleaga p `0`0`0`0

Will Moritz p `0`0`0`0

Totals `32`10`10`6

Danville`002`010`000`—`3`6`4

Lafayette`110`050`03x`—`10`10`0

E — Becerra, Taylor, All, Chao.  LOB — Danville 9, Lafayette 7. 2B — Peraza, Higgins, Nelis, Chumley, Lora. SF — Shelby. Sac — Lang. SB — Thomas, Shelby 2, Snyder 3. CS — Kennedy. 

Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Chao `3.0`2`2`2`3`2

Marsh (L, 0-1) `1.1`3`5`1`1`1

Heath `1.2`2`0`0`0`4

Reid `2.0`3`3`2`0`2

Totals `8.0`10`10`5`4`9

Illinois Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Oleaga (W, 1-1) `6.0`5`3`3`3`8

Moritz `2.0`0`0`0`0`4

Newman `1.0`1`0`0`1`3

Totals `9.0`6`3`3`4`15

WP — Chao. PB — Castonguay. HBP — Shelby (by Chao), Snyder (by Marsh), Johnson (by Reid), Taylor (by Oleaga), Thomas (by Moritz).

T — 2:58. Attendance — 2,658

Umpires — Mike Maxstudy and Marerick Curtis.

———

Sunday's box score

At Danville Stadium

Game 1

Danville Dans 7, Lafayette Aviators 5

Lafayette`AB`R`H`RBI

Jaren Shelby rf `4`1`0`0

Riley Bertram ss `2`1`0`0

Reed Chumley 3b `1`0`1`1

Jayson Newman dh `4`0`0`1

Gary Lora c `4`0`1`2

Mike Snyder 2b `4`1`2`0

Dakota Kennedy lf `4`0`2`1

Oscar Ponce 1b `3`1`0`0

Allbry Major cf `3`1`0`0

Treyjen Meza p `0`0`0`0

Drew Behling p `0`0`0`0

Jackson Dannelley p `0`0`0`0

Totals `29`5`6`5

Danville `AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss `2`1`1`0

Angelo Peraza dh `4`1`2`0

Keenan Taylor 3b `3`0`1`2

Ben Higgins rf `4`1`0`1

Damian Stone lf `4`0`1`1

Michael Marsh pr/1b `0`0`0`0

Johnathon Thomas cf `4`1`3`0

Cade Nelis 2b `1`1`0`1

Kollyn All c `3`1`1`1

Chase Vinson 1b/lf `4`1`2`1

Kade Snell p `0`0`0`0

Jackson Torsey p `0`0`0`0

Josh Emanuels p `0`0`0`0

Totals `29`7`11`7

Lafayette `002`210`0`—`5`6`1

Danville `301`030`x`—`7`11`3

E — Ponce, Marsh, Vinson, Torsey.  LOB — Lafayette 11, Danville 11. 2B — Peraza. SB — Snyder, Major. CS — Nelis.  

Lafayette`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Meza `3.0`8`4`4`3`2

Behling (L, 3-1) `1.1`1`3`3`2`0

Dannelley `1.2`2`0`0`1`4

Totals `6.0`11`7`7`6`6

Danville `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Snell `3.0`4`2`2`3`1

Torsey (W, 4-0) `3.0`2`3`3`4`5

Emanuels (Sv. 1) `1.0`0`0`0`0`0

Totals `7.0`6`5`5`7`6

HBP — Taylor (by Meza), Chumley (by Torsey).

T — 2:41. 

Umpires — Cody Crocker and Kolton Black.

———

Game 2

Danville Dans 7, Lafayette Aviators 2

Lafayette `AB`R`H`RBI

Dakota Kennedy lf `3`0`0`0

Trevor Johnson c `3`0`1`1

Reed Chumley 3b `2`0`0`0

Allbry Major cf `3`0`0`0

Jayson Newman 1b/p `2`1`1`0

Jaren Shelby rf `2`0`0`0

Drew Behling ph `0`0`0`0

Jack Lang 2b/ss `1`0`0`0

TJ Bass ph `1`0`0`0

Tavan Shahidi 1b `3`0`0`1

Riley Bertram ss `1`0`0`0

Mike Snyder ph/2b `1`1`0`0

Jean Muntaner p `0`0`0`0

Teddy Natter p `0`0`0`0

Totals `22`2`2`2

Danville `AB`R`H`RBI

Danny Becerra ss `3`0`0`0

Angelo Peraza lf `2`1`0`0

Keenan Taylor 3b `3`2`1`0

Ben Higgins rf `1`1`1`1

Johnathon Thomas cf `3`2`2`1

Chase Vinson 1b `2`0`1`2

Tony Castonguay dh `3`1`0`1

Cade Nelis 2b `1`0`0`0

Kollyn All c `3`0`1`0

Marc Lidd p `0`0`0`0

Brandon Willoughby p `0`0`0`0

Totals `21`7`6`5

Lafayette `000`001`1`—`2`2`1

Danville `100`420`x`—`7`6`0

E — Newman. DP — Danville. LOB — Lafayette 4, Danville 5. 2B — Johnson. SF — Vinson. SB — Taylor 2, Thomas. CS — Higgins.

Lafayette`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Muntaner (L, 5-2) `4.0`5`5`3`4`3

Natter `1.0`1`2`2`1`1

Newman `1.0`0`0`0`2`3

Totals `6.0`6`7`5`7`7

Danville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lidd (W, 4-0) `6.0`2`1`1`1`5

Willoughby `1.0`0`1`1`1`0

Totals `7.0`2`2`2`2`5

WP — Willoughby. HBP — Higgins (by Natter), Chumley (by Lidd), Snyder (by Lidd), Newman (by Willoughby).

T — 2:03. Attendance — 1,987.

Umpires — Kolton Black and Cody Crocker.

