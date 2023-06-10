DANVILLE — Every summer, Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman talks about development of the players that have been sent to him from college and universities all around the country.
So, what happens when the Dans are held to just 1 run in back-to-back road losses to the Cape Catfish on Wednesday and the Lafayette Aviators on Thursday?
"We did some early work for the hitters,'' said Coleman.
The Dans coaching staff including hitting coach JD Pulfer and assistant coach Ron Polk was in the batting cage before Friday's game with the Champion City Kings, making sure their guys made some improvements.
Their time and effort was rewarded later Friday night. The Dans pounded out 14 hits and scored 11 runs on their way to a 11-1 victory over the Kings in a game shortened to seven innings by the Prospect League 10-run rule.
"Any time we get double-digit runs and double-digit hits, we have a good chance to win,'' Coleman said. "It was good for our guys to break out. There were a lot of new faces and good energy tonight. I thought we have that energy during batting practice.
"We were able to capitalize and get our running game going a little bit. That's our game. We were able to put a little pressure on them to get those double-digit runs.''
Leading the way on Friday night was the 1-2 punch at the top of the Danville lineup — Justin Vossos and Brandon Bishop — they combined to go 6-for-9 at the plate with six runs scored and they had four of the Dans eight stolen bases.
"We always knew we had that in us, it was just a matter of time,'' said Vossos, a redshirt freshman from Texas A&M. "We were just a little late on fastballs our last two games, so we really preached on that during batting practice and it showed out tonight.
"That early work we did today really helped. I just got a lot of help from JD (Pulfer) and I felt the difference in the game today.''
Vossos, who saw his average raise up to .333 with three hits on Friday, acknowledged that his improvement actually started Thursday night in Lafayette.
"Coach Polk talked about how I looked a little stagnant in the box,'' Vossos said. "He said I just needed to get a little rhythm going. I brought that into the early work that we did on Friday and he wanted me to get my legs more into my swing.
"He always talks about doing damage with every swing. I took that into the game and it worked out well.''
But, was it easy to make those changes?
"I think getting beat two nights in a row, it convinces you to make those changes,'' he said. "You want to get back onto a winning streak.''
Danville's offensive outburst was also aided with the additions of Bishop, Nate Vargas and Adam Ebling.
"We are starting to get all of the pieces coming in,'' Coleman said. "The new guys came in and contributed right away. This is what I expected when we got all of our guys into town.''
The Dans still have a couple of pieces left to fill in its puzzle, according to Coleman.
In his debut on Friday, Bishop went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
"He just got here (Thursday night) from the JUCO World Series,'' said Coleman as Bishop hit .372 for Blinn Junior College, who went 1-2 in the NJCAA Division I World Series. "He was starting for them and getting at-bats every day, so we threw him right into the fire to see what we got.
"We faced good pitchers the last two nights and they got us. But, this is the time that you better get us, because one we get everyone going, it will be a different ballgame.''
In addition to the big offensive night, Danville also got a strong pitching performance for Luke Nichols.
The left-hander from Louisiana Tech improved to 2-0 on the summer, going six innings, allowing just one run as he struck out five and walked none. Carter Sabol pitched a scoreless seventh to finish off the Kings.
"The big things for us is to compete in the zone and don't fear contact,'' Coleman said. "Our pitchers did that tonight.''
Danville hits the road Saturday, looking for its first win away from Danville Stadium, when the Dans take on the Wabash Valley Rex.
The next home game for Danville is Sunday at 4:30 p.m. against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
