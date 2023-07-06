DANVILLE — It has been said that a worker is only as good as his tools.
In baseball, that phrase translates into a hitter is only as good as the bat he uses.
Danville Dans infielder Robert Castillo ordered two new bats a few weeks ago from Tater Baseball in Connecticut and they arrived in town on Monday.
The result was four-hit performance, including the game-winning walk-off 3-run homer to carry the Dans to a 8-5 triumph over the Terre Haute Rex before 605 at Danville Stadium.
“I think that is the coolest thing that I’ve ever done on a baseball field,’’ said Castillo, a freshman from Long Beach State. “I’ve had a walk-off single before, but this was my first-ever walk-off homer.’’
Not bad considering it was his first game with a brand new bat.
“I was kind of in need of couple new wood bats,’’ Castillo said. “I had two and I wanted two more, so that if anything happens, I would have others to go to.’’
So were these new bats exactly the same as his other two?
“I did get a new knob. My new ones have a counter-balanced knob and it’s a little longer on the end. I really felt like that helped me,’’ he said. “I got these new bats right before the game and I felt like it really helped my swing in the cage before the game.
“I was just feeling good all day about them and everyone was really hyping me up before that at-bat in the ninth.’’
And with good reason.
Castillo had three singles, including a run-scoring hit in the second inning before coming to the plate in the ninth against Terre Haute reliever Caleb Hohman.
After talking two balls and one strike, Castillo connected with a fastball from Hohman and launched it over the left-field fence for the game-winning hit and a come-from-behind victory for the Dans.
“I was just hoping he got a base hit so that we could send (Lance) Gardiner home with the winning run,’’ Dans manager Eric Coleman said. “But Castillo just ran into one. He got a fastball and they grooved it.
“We don’t give up. We play the game hard until the last out and we found a way to win.’’
But, why did Castillo order bats with a counter-balanced knob?
“I’ve seen a lot of guys use them and I have a friend that got one recently,’’ said Castillo, referring to Philadelphia Phillies minor-leaguer Jordan Dissin. “I asked him before I ordered my bats and he said, ‘he loved them.’ So I took his word.’’
Does he get any credit for the game-winning homer?
“I can give him part of the credit,’’ Castillo said.
While Castillo was the focus of the postgame celebration at home plate, both he and Coleman were quick to mention the relief pitchers for the Danville Dans, who held Terre Haute to 1 run over the final seven innings.
“We couldn’t have come back and won this game without our relief pitchers keep us in the game,’’ Castillo said. “It also took everyone on this team finding a way to score five runs and tie the game up going into the ninth inning.’’
After Danville starter Luke Nichols lasted just two innings, giving up four runs on five hits, a trio of relievers from Will Jacobson to Jake Inman to finally Blake Binderup held the Rex to just 1 more run, while striking out 10 and walking only three.
“Those guys did a great job,’’ Coleman said. “They gave us a chance to comeback and win it. Without those three, we don’t win this game.’’
Castillo actually started the comeback with his RBI-single in the second.
The Dans pulled with 5-3 with two in the sixth as Hank Bard, making his Danville Dans debut, scored when Brandon Bishop was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and then Castillo scored on a wild pitch.
Danville tied the game at 5-5 in the seventh when shortstop D.J. Akiyama blasted a 2-run homer to left.
Binderup, who threw two shutout innings in the eighth and ninth, picked up the win to improve to 2-1 on the summer.
The Dans are back at Danville Stadium this Friday against the Alton River Dragons. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
