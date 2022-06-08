DANVILLE — Chase Vinson has been part of many moments at Danville Stadium.
On Tuesday, he made two more.
The Oakwood native hit a grand slam in the seventh and had the game-winning hit as the Dans beat the Alton River Dragons in 11 innings in front of 2,734 fans.
"I hit a home run in my first game here last year, but nothing like this," Vinson said. "We had no runs at the time (of the grand slam) and the goal was just to scratch some runs in and put the pressure on them, but we will take that."
Up until Vinson's slam, the Dans had chances to score, but the River Dragons — who came into the game 6-0 for the season — turned them away and did enough on offense to build a 3-0 lead.
in the eighth inning, Alton tied things up at 4-4 before Coleman went to Seeger grad and Purdue pitcher Khal Stephen with two batters on and one out.
Stephen pitched 3 2/3 innings and would have eight strikeouts in getting out of the eighth and held the River Dragons off in the top of the 11th when Alton had the bases loaded.
"It was a high-energy situation and the crowd was into and the game was scrappy, but I was just trying to stay within myself and let the chips fall where they may," Stephen said about getting in the game in the eighth "(In the 11th) Once again the energy was crazy, but I just trusted my process. My catcher (Gray Bane) and I have been locked in and I trusted him and it worked out."
"He's a battler and a front-line guy," Coleman said. "I am glad he pitches for us because I see him playing in the next level. We are going to continue to develop him and hopefully I want see him as a weekend guy for Purdue. He wants to learn and get better and the future is very bright for him."
In the bottom of the inning with Will Carpenter on second and Sawyer Sheets on first, Vinson returned and was able to get a hit to right field to bring in Carpenter.
"We wanted to win the ballgame right there," Vinson said. "Khal did his job and shut them out and it was our job to win the game."
"He had two big hits for us and swung the ball well," Coleman said. "Our pitchers kept us in the game, but Chase swung the bat well for us and came out on top."
Vinson had two hits with five RBIs, while Bryce Chance, Wesley Helms and Carpenter each had two hits.
Noah Bush and Robby Taul each had two hits and one RBI for Alton, while Blake Stenger had a RBI and Blake Burris had three hits.
"I have a lot of respect for (Alton manager) Darrell (Handelsman), we have gone back 20 years coaching each other. He's a good friend of mine and we have had great battles since the Northwoods league," Coleman said. "His teams play hard and play the right way, so I have a lot of respect for the, It was a dogfight, like every time we play them and luckily we were on the right side tonight."
The game ends the first week of Prospect League action and a week in which the team is coming together.
"We are still trying to feel each other out and see what our hitters and pitchers are doing," Coleman said. "We are grinding one game at a time and we will enjoy this and go on the road."
"It's been a good week," Vinson said. "We started well and lost a couple in a row, but we have a group of good guys here and I think we can have a great season."
The Dans are 4-2 and will hit the road for the next week starting with Wednesday's game against the Normal CornBelters and will return to Danville Stadium next Tuesday against the Lafayette Aviators.
"We will get to know each other and bond well," Coleman said. "We have six games on the road and we will come ready to play."
"We are excited. It is going to be fun," Stephen said. "It's crazy how much we have gotten closer together. It's been really cool for everyone from different places come together quickly, so we are excited for the trip."
"We have a long road stretch coming up and it should be good for us," Vinson said. "I think this team will come together and learn from it. I am curious to see how we can handle it, but I have high hopes."
