SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The return of the Prospect League on Thursday night was highlighted by same old style of baseball for the Danville Dans.
It was a combination of speed, power and pitching that helped Danville defeat the Champion City Kings 6-2 at Carleton Davidson Stadium.
The power and pitching played the biggest roles for the Dans.
Third baseman Keenan Taylor went 1-for-3 with four RBIs, as the freshman from Butler University had a sacrifice fly in the third inning to bring home Danville's first run of the night and the right-hander capped the scoring with a 3-run blast in the seventh.
The other two runs for Danville scored on a two-out double by first baseman Cooper McMurray, a freshman from Kansas.
That was more than enough offense for the trio of pitchers that Danville sent to the mound against Champion City.
Hayden Birdsong, a redshirt freshman from Eastern Illinois and Mattoon High School, was credited with the victory as he allowed just one run in five innings for the Dans. Birdsong walked two and struck out seven.
Relievers Kade Snell and Jacob Leger handled the final four innings. Snell allowed one run in his two innings, while Leger retired all six batters he faced — striking out four of them.
The Dans are back on the road Friday night with another trip to Springfield, except this time it's to the capitol city of Illinois. Danville and the Springfield Sliders are set for a 6:35 p.m. contest at Robin Roberts Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.