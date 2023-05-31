COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
All times Central
Overall Standings
Eastern Conference
Wabash River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Normal CornBelters ‘1 ‘0 ‘—
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ‘1 ‘0 ‘—
Terre Haute Rex ‘1 ‘0 ‘—
Danville Dans ‘0`1 ‘1
Ohio River Valley Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Champion City Kings ‘1 ‘0 ‘—
Lafayette Aviators ‘1 ‘0 ‘—
Chillicothe Paints ‘0 ‘1 ‘1
Johnstown Mill Rats ‘0 ‘1 ‘1
Western Conference
Great River Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Burlington Bees ‘1 ‘0 ‘—
Clinton LumberKings ‘0 ‘1 ‘1
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp ‘0 ‘1 ‘1
Quincy Gems ‘0 ‘1 ‘1
Prairie Land Division ‘W ‘L ‘GB
Cape Catfish ‘1 ‘0 ‘—
Thrillville Thrillbillies ‘1 ‘0 ‘—
Alton River Dragons ‘0 ‘0 ‘0.5
Jackson Rockabillys ‘0 ‘1 ‘1
O’Fallon Hoots ‘0 ‘1 ‘1
Wednesday, May 31st games
Champion City Kings 2, Johnstown Mill Rats 0
Lafayette Aviators 8, Chillicothe Paints 7, 10 innings
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5
Terre Haute Rex 16, Danville Dans 4, 8 innings
Normal CornBelters 7, Clinton Lumberkings 6, 10 innings
Burlington Bees 10, Quincy Gems 8
Cape Catfish 7, O'Fallon Hoots 5
Thrillville Thrillbillies 5, Jackson Rockabillys 3
Thursday, June 1 games
Terre Haute Rex at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Quincy Gems at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Clinton Lumberkings, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:45 p.m.
Friday, June 2 Games
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 3 games
Johnstown Mill Rats at Terre Haute Rex, 2 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:18 p.m.
Normal Cornbelters at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, June 4 Games
Alton River Dragons at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 5 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Chillicothe Paints (2), 5:05 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Normal CornBelters, 6 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:18 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.
At Danville Stadium
Terre Haute Rex 16, Danville Dans 4
Terre Haute `AB `R `H `RBI
Salter Schield 2b `5 `1 `2 `2
CJ O'Dell lf `1 `0 `0 `0
Joe Hamilton lf `4 `1 `1 `0
Warren Bailey c `1 `0 `0 `0
Steven Walsh c `2 `0 `0 `0
Sam Pesa 1b `3 `2 `0 `2
Xavier Croxton cf`1 `2 `0 `0
Keegan Garis rf`0 `1 `0 `0
Caleb Hohman dh`3 `2 `1 `4
Bryan Kohlmeyer dh `1 `0 `1 `1
Jayden Lepper 3b`4 `2 `4 `1
Justin Bogard rf/cf`3 `2 `0 `1
Jeremy Piatkiewicz ss `3 `3 `1 `3
Casey Henry p `0 `0 `0 `0
Payton Adkisson p `0 `0 `0 `0
Connor Brady p `0 `0 `0 `0
Bryce Martens p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals `31 `16 `10 `14
Danville ‘ AB ‘R ‘H ‘RBI
DJ Akiyama ss `3 `1 `0 `0
Robert Castillo `4 `1 `1 `0
Nate Chester 3b`3 `2 `2 `0
Jackson Micheels 1b `2 `0 `2 `2
Blake Binderup rf`3 `0 `0 `1
Trenton Pallas cf `2 `0 `0 `0
Sammy Leis c `3 `0 `0 `2
Julio Cajigas lf `3 `0 `0 `0
Johnny Colombo dh/p `3 `0 `0 `0
Tyler Fay p `0 `0 `0 `0
Nick Burns p `0 `0 `0 `0
Luke Nichols p `0 `0 `0 `0
Carter Krawchuk p `0 `0 `0 `0
Totals ‘26 `4 `5 `3
Terre Haute`039 `202`00 `— `16 `10 `1
Danville ‘000 `020`20`— `4 `5 `2
E — Lepper, Chester, Pallas. LOB — Terre Haute 11, Danville 8. 2B — Lepper, Piatkiewicz, Castillo. HR — Hohman. SB — Chester, Pallas. SF — Pesa, Binderup.
Terre Haute ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Henry `4.0 `1 `0 `0 `3 `4
Adkisson (W, 1-0)`1.0 `2 `2 `2 `1 `2
Brady`1.0 `0 `0 `0 `0 `0
Martens`1.0 `2 `2 `2 `1 `0
Totals ‘7.0 ‘5 ‘4 ‘4 ‘5 ‘6
Danville ‘IP ‘H ‘R ‘ER ‘BB ‘SO
Fay (L, 0-1) `2.0 `3 `3 `3 `3 `4
Burns`0.0 `0 `2 `2 `2 `0
Nichols `1.0 `3 `7 `3 `4 `1
Krawchuk`2.0 `2 `2 `2 `3 `3
Colombo`2.0 `2 `2 `2 `0 `0
Totals ‘7.0 ‘10 ‘16 ‘11 ‘12 ‘8
HBP — Henry, Colombo 2, Fay, Krawchuk.
Umpires — Allen Jones, Lance Walsh
Attendance — 876
T — 2:39
